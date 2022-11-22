On The Money

Alexander Joyce defines a fiduciary

Alexander Joyce, CEO of ReJoyce Financial, joined us today to discuss the role of a fiduciary.

The definition of a fiduciary is someone that has a legal obligation to put the client’s needs above their own.

