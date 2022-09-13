On The Money

Alexander Joyce emphasizes the importance of understanding financial risk and reward

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Alexander Joyce, CEO of ReJoyce Financial, joined us today for another financial fact or fiction: I need to take a lot of risks because I don’t have a lot of money.

Joyce said the answer is fiction. He recommends learning to understand risk and reward, or standard deviation. Financial experts want to understand what the goal is, and where you need to be to optimize the reward today.

Joyce also said that ReJoyce Financial works with people of all income levels, whether you want to invest $100, $50, even $10 a month.

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY REJOYCE FINANCIAL.