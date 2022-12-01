On The Money

Alexander Joyce is writing his third financial planning book

by: Meghan Stratton
Alexander Joyce, CEO of ReJoyce Financial, joined us today to discuss his third book. The book will be out by the end of 2022.

In the book, he discusses income planning and what makes ReJoyce Financial different from other financial planning companies.

There’s no time like the present to consider professional financial advice. If you’re looking for financial resources and guidance, ReJoyce Financial is here to help.

Information on financial planning is available at the ReJoyce Financial website or by calling 317-903-0517.

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY REJOYCE FINANCIAL.

