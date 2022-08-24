On The Money

Financial fact or fiction: are many people concerned about outliving their nest egg?

Alexander Joyce, President and CEO of ReJoyce Financial, joined us for another financial fact or fiction question. Is the biggest concern for many people outliving their nest egg?

Joyce says it is a financial fact. When people come to ReJoyce Financial, Joyce said he always hears the concern of “do I have enough to make sure I don’t outlive my money in my retirement?”

While there is no secret sauce, advisors at ReJoyce Financial aim to have a clear understanding of your financial goals, budget, and lifestyle. Once those things are understood, financial advisors can walk you through creating a financial plan. This may cover asset classes, debt payment, and asset location.

For more information, watch the video above.

