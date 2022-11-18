On The Money

Financial tips for single moms

by: Meghan Stratton
Alexander Joyce, CEO of ReJoyce Financial, joined us today to discuss financing for single moms.

The number one thing he emphasized is to put yourself first. He recommends understanding how your employer-sponsored plan works, as well. Building an expense sheet is also a helpful tool.

There’s no time like the present to consider professional financial advice. If you’re looking for financial resources and guidance, ReJoyce Financial is here to help.

Information on financial planning is available at the ReJoyce Financial website or by calling 317-903-0517.

