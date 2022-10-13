On The Money

How do interest rates impact bonds?

Alexander Joyce, CEO of ReJoyce Financial, joined us today to discuss getting in and out of the financial market. He discussed bonds and how bond values work.

When interest rates go up, bond values go down. Those bonds are a double edge sword, as that money isn’t necessarily safe.

There’s no time like the present to consider professional financial advice. If you’re looking for resources and guidance on keeping your assets safe, ReJoyce Financial is here to help.

Information on financial planning is available at the ReJoyce Financial website or by calling 317-903-0517.

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY REJOYCE FINANCIAL.