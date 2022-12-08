On The Money

How to have conversations about finances with aging parents

Alexander Joyce, President and CEO of ReJoyce Financial, joined us today to discuss navigating financial conversations with aging parents or grandparents.

Joyce said these are conversations that can be difficult but are necessary. He recommends asking if they have an estate plan or will in place, and invite them to be part of the financial conversations.

There’s no time like the present to consider professional financial advice. If you’re looking for financial resources and guidance, ReJoyce Financial is here to help.

Information on financial planning is available at the ReJoyce Financial website or by calling 317-903-0517.

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY REJOYCE FINANCIAL.