On The Money

How to prepare for the financial side of parenting

by: Meghan Stratton
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Alexander Joyce, President and CEO of ReJoyce Financial, joined us today to discuss the financial preparations of parenthood.

Joyce always recommends to be realistic about spending, and setting a budget at the beginning of a parenthood journey. The costs of raising a child can add up quickly, and a financial planner can help you understand good spending patterns.

There’s no time like the present to consider professional financial advice. Whether you already have children or have the dreams to have them, ReJoyce Financial is here to help on the financial planning side of parenting.

Information on financial planning is available at the ReJoyce Financial website or by calling 317-903-0517.

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY REJOYCE FINANCIAL.

