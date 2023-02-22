On The Money

How to prevent loss in a financial portfolio in 2023

Alexander Joyce, President and CEO of ReJoyce Financial, joined us today to discuss how to prevent loss in a financial portfolio in 2023.

He said that well-executed financial ideas can change a person’s life, and it helps to know the difference between active and passive investing.

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY REJOYCE FINANCIAL.