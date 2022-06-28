On The Money

How to protect your investments from inflation

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Alex Joyce, President and CEO of ReJoyce Financial, joined us today to discuss how to protect investments from inflation and changing interest rates.

Joyce said that when we have inflation over 8%, we need to be able to do something about it as efficiently and quickly as possible.

There’s inherent risk with any financial decision, so Joyce recommends that people talk through their risk tolerance with a professional financial advisor.

ReJoyce Financial takes a holistic approach to your finances, and there's no time like the present to consider professional advice.

