On The Money

How to protect your investments from inflation

by: Meghan Stratton
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Alex Joyce, President and CEO of ReJoyce Financial, joined us today to discuss how to protect investments from inflation and changing interest rates.

Joyce said that when we have inflation over 8%, we need to be able to do something about it as efficiently and quickly as possible.

There’s inherent risk with any financial decision, so Joyce recommends that people talk through their risk tolerance with a professional financial advisor.

ReJoyce Financial takes a holistic approach to your finances, and there’s no time like the present to consider professional advice. Information on financial planning is available at the ReJoyce Financial website or by calling 317-903-0517.

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY REJOYCE FINANCIAL.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Spotlight on the Business-to-Business industry

BEO Show /

Greenwood police still searching for driver in fatal hit-and-run case

Crime Watch 8 /

Man who allegedly slapped Rudy Giuliani on back charged with assault, court records show

National /

Life. Style. Live! ‘Hot Links’ June 28, 2022

Life.Style.Live! /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.