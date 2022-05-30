On The Money

Investing money at any age

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Alex Joyce, President and CEO of ReJoyce Financial, joined us today to give advice on investing for any age group. Whether you’re 25 or 75, seeking financial advice can help provide for a better future.

Joyce said that investing in your twenties can be tricky, because oftentimes clients are just out of school and may have debts to pay. When you get a job, he advises to really look into the packet that Human Resources hands out. It can help you navigate the 401K or the 403B. Understanding the funds available to you in the employer packet is extremely important. Also in your twenties, it’s never too soon to start investing or seek financial guidance from an experienced advisor.

Joyce said that people in their thirties and forties often start looking towards the future, in case something were to happen to them. It’s always good to look at your savings in conjunction with financial goals for the future.

Other things that should be considered in your forties are contributions to life insurance plans, looking at a 529 college savings plan for kids, and understanding a Roth IRA.

When it comes to your fifties and sixties, Joyce recommends partnering with a financial advisor who can help you cross the finish line to retirement.

There’s no time like the present to consider professional financial advice. Information on financial planning is available at the ReJoyce Financial website or by calling 317-903-0517.