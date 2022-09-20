On The Money

Investment values and principles can impact your financial portfolio

by: Meghan Stratton
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Alexander Joyce, CEO of ReJoyce Financial, joined us today to discuss investment values and principles. This ties into the idea of personal bias within someone’s investments.

He coaches his advisors to ask questions like “Is there anything you don’t want to be a part of?” His firm helps people build financial portfolios around their different desires. Joyce and his team help guide and offer advice, but they do not dictate where your money is going.

There’s no time like the present to consider professional financial advice. Whether you’re ready to invest or just interested in learning more, ReJoyce Financial is here to help.

Information on financial planning is available at the ReJoyce Financial website or by calling 317-903-0517.

