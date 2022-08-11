On The Money

Is it best to ask a family member for investment advice?

by: Meghan Stratton
Posted: / Updated:

Some people may wonder, should I call my dad or sister about my investments? Alexander Joyce, President and CEO of ReJoyce Financial, says the answer is typically no, but it also depends on the specific situation.

Money can be a sensitive subject, and if a family member gives advice that goes south, tension can arise. At ReJoyce Financial, professional advisors will take a detailed look at your current finances, and make informed recommendations for investing. Money management and financial planning is difficult, so Joyce recommends getting professional advice.

