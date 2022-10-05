On The Money

Is it financially responsible to spend your 401k on a mortgage?

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Alexander Joyce, CEO of ReJoyce Financial, joined us today to discuss whether ot not to spend a 401k on a mortgage payment.

He said traditionally, that’s a “financial don’t.” Several factors need to be taken into consideration, including your age, tax bracket, and alternate options.

