On The Money

Is it wise to invest in gold and silver?

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Alex Joyce, President and CEO of ReJoyce Financial, joined us today to discuss the difficult question of whether or not to invest in previous metals.

Metals like gold, silver, or platinum are considered mean reverting assets. Joyce recommends not holding on to metals for a long period of time, but that investing in metals is a good way to hedge a financial portfolio.

Including metals in a financial portfolio is about tolerance for risk relative to the return that an investor would receive.

“It definitely comes down to how much risk are we willing to take for that compensation,” Joyce said.

ReJoyce Financial uses ETF’s, or exchange-traded funds, when working with precious metals.

There’s no time like the present to consider professional financial advice. Whether you’ve collected several pieces of silver or just looking for more information, ReJoyce Financial is here to help.

Information on financial planning is available at the ReJoyce Financial website or by calling 317-903-0517.