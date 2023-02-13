On The Money

ReJoyce Financial can help analyze, prepare, and file your taxes

Alexander Joyce, Alexander Joyce, President and CEO of ReJoyce Financial, joined us today to discuss the pros and cons of doing your taxes on your own. He said that there is a learning curve for doing taxes with a software-based system, and that the tax forms can often be more complex than originally anticipated.

He recommended seeking expert advice on doing your taxes. ReJoyce Financial is a holistic planning firm and they employ tax planners, tac providers, CPA’s, and more. The firm is offering a $199 tax analysis, preparation, and filing service for non-clients. Current clients receive complimentary access to these tax services. To schedule your appointment, click here.

There’s no time like the present to consider professional financial advice. If you’re looking for financial resources and guidance, ReJoyce Financial is here to help.

Information on financial planning is available at the ReJoyce Financial website or by calling 317-903-0517.

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY REJOYCE FINANCIAL.