On The Money

ReJoyce Financial is hosting a complimentary retirement dinner seminar

Alexander Joyce, CEO of ReJoyce Financial, joined us today to discuss an upcoming educational seminar. The seminar is for Indiana residents who want to increase their retirement income and understand more about what happens with their hard-earned life savings once they retire. The seminar comes with complimentary dinner.

What Will Be Covered

Strategies to take control of your retirement finances.

How to determine if you are holding “lazy” money.

Ensuring that you are making financial decisions based on critical facts instead of emotion, opinion, missing information, and misinformation.

How you may dramatically increase your earnings —while safeguarding from risk.

And much more.

The seminar dates and locations are available here. RSVPs are recommended.

There’s no time like the present to consider professional financial advice. If you’re looking for financial resources and guidance, ReJoyce Financial is here to help.

Information on financial planning is available at the ReJoyce Financial website or by calling 317-903-0517.

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY REJOYCE FINANCIAL.