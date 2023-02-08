On The Money

ReJoyce Financial shares top things to know before tax season

Alexander Joyce, President and CEO of ReJoyce Financial, joined us today to discuss things to know before tax season. If you have questions such as if you’re being taxed too much or paying too little, Joyce recommended seeking professional advice to create a well-rounded tax plan.

He said it is important to consider tax efficiency in your financial portfolio, and how that impacts your risk tollerance.

There’s no time like the present to consider professional financial advice. If you’re looking for financial resources and guidance, ReJoyce Financial is here to help.

Information on financial planning is available at the ReJoyce Financial website or by calling 317-903-0517.

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY REJOYCE FINANCIAL.