On The Money

ReJoyce Financial takes a holistic approach to your finances

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Alex Joyce, President and CEO of ReJoyce Financial, joined us today to discuss how the ReJoyce Financial practice works.

“When any individual is searching for an advisor, or an advisory firm, they first want to make sure they choose an advisor that they like, know, and trust, in order to build a relationship,” Joyce said.

ReJoyce Financial is tax-focused, as tax filing is different than planning. Financial planning is another pillar of ReJoyce Financial’s services, and they always advise to plan first and invest later.

They also specialize in estate planning, and employ several CPAs, advisors, and attorneys to help clients navigate the process.

ReJoyce Financial takes a holistic approach to your finances, and there’s no time like the present to consider professional advice. Information on financial planning is available at the ReJoyce Financial website or by calling 317-903-0517.

