On The Money

ReJoyce Financial takes a holistic financial planning approach

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Alexander Joyce, President and CEO of ReJoyce Financial, discussed the meaning of being a holistic planning firm.

Joyce had the idea to put many different types of financial professionals under one roof. This includes people who can help with pension maximization, asset cycle systems, life insurance audits, document organization, and social security analysis. Everyone works together under one common goal: to make your life better.

There’s no time like the present to consider professional financial advice. Information on holistic financial planning is available at the ReJoyce Financial website or by calling 317-903-0517.

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY REJOYCE FINANCIAL.