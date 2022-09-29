On The Money

Retirement is now getting harder to plan for and achieve

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Alexander Joyce, CEO of ReJoyce Financial, joined us today to discuss whether or not retirement is getting harder to achieve.

Joyce said that retirement is getting harder because there is no pension, which is a defined benefit plan. He discussed the background information about what has historically made retirement easier to achieve, including people living shorter lives.

