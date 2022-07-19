On The Money

The importance of planning first, investing later

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Alex Joyce, President and CEO of ReJoyce Financial, joined us today to explain his “plan first, invest later” philosophy.

By planning, Joyce means that it’s important to focus on which pieces of a financial portfolio should be used for which types of financial moves. He says that the philosophy stresses that without planning there is no investing.

