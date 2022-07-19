On The Money

The importance of planning first, investing later

by: Meghan Stratton
Posted:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) —  Alex Joyce, President and CEO of ReJoyce Financial, joined us today to explain his “plan first, invest later” philosophy.

By planning, Joyce means that it’s important to focus on which pieces of a financial portfolio should be used for which types of financial moves. He says that the philosophy stresses that without planning there is no investing.

ReJoyce Financial takes a holistic approach to your finances, and there’s no time like the present to consider professional advice. Information on financial planning is available at the ReJoyce Financial website or by calling 317-903-0517.

