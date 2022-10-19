On The Money

The most opportune time to take out Social Security might not be when you think it is

Alexander Joyce, CEO of ReJoyce Financial, joined us today to discuss when is the best time to take Social Security. A common theme is that when you’re eligible to take Social Security, you should take it immediately.

Joyce said it’s important to know that when you take Social Security at 62, the age of eligibility, you’re giving away 25% of your full retirement benefit amount. If you wait until age 70, the benefit amount will be higher, as you receive delayed retirement credits each month.

There’s no time like the present to consider professional financial advice. If you’re looking for resources and guidance on keeping your assets safe, ReJoyce Financial is here to help.

Information on financial planning is available at the ReJoyce Financial website or by calling 317-903-0517.

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY REJOYCE FINANCIAL.