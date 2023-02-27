On The Money

What is Required Minimum Distribution, and how might it impact your taxes?

Alexander Joyce, President and CEO of ReJoyce Financial, joined us today to discuss RMD, or Required Minimum Distribution.

Recently, the RMD age changed from 73 to 75. Joyce recommends taking a proactive approach to planning for when you have to pay 4% towards taxes.

There’s no time like the present to consider professional financial advice. If you’re looking for financial resources and guidance, ReJoyce Financial is here to help.

Information on financial planning is available at the ReJoyce Financial website or by calling 317-903-0517.

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY REJOYCE FINANCIAL.