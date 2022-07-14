On The Money

What to do with an old 401k

Many people have 401k’s from their employers and when they change companies, they are left with pockets of money in various places. Alex Joyce, President and CEO of ReJoyce Financial, joined us today to let us know that’s okay!

A 401k is called a qualified account, which means it is pre-tax money. The account is built for you to contribute to without having to think about it, and many times an employer will match your contribution up to a certain percentage.

Joyce recommends working with a professional financial firm to help manage your money, and oftentimes rolling your 401k into a Roth IRA can help open your options.

ReJoyce Financial takes a holistic approach to your finances, and there’s no time like the present to consider professional advice. Information on financial planning is available at the ReJoyce Financial website or by calling 317-903-0517.

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY REJOYCE FINANCIAL.