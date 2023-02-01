On The Money

When is best to re-enter the financial market?

Alexander Joyce, President and CEO of ReJoyce Financial, joined us today to discuss how and when to re-enter the financial market.

He said that it’s important to consider your overall financial plan, with respect to factors like tax filings, income adjustments, and lifestyle changes. At ReJoyce Financial, customers are encouraged to plan first and invest later.

There’s no time like the present to consider professional financial advice. If you’re looking for financial resources and guidance, ReJoyce Financial is here to help.

Information on financial planning is available at the ReJoyce Financial website or by calling 317-903-0517.

