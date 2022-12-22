On The Money

When is the best time to take Social Security?

by: Meghan Stratton
Alexander Joyce, CEO of ReJoyce Financial, joined us today to discuss Social Security. He said many people are taking security earlier due to market volatility.

Joyce advises people to get a financial analysis of what is the most efficient way to take their Social Security in conjunction with an overall income plan.

There’s no time like the present to consider professional financial advice. If you’re looking for financial resources and guidance, ReJoyce Financial is here to help.

Information on financial planning is available at the ReJoyce Financial website or by calling 317-903-0517.

