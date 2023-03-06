One more nice day before pattern change

A quiet start to the work week with temperatures in the mid 40s with some clouds and sunshine. Should be a beautiful day with highs in the upper 60s with sun and clouds. Lows tonight will fall to the upper 30s.

Tuesday will be a litle cooler with highs in the upper 40s with some sun. Highs will struggle this week with most spots in the upper 40s through the middle part of the week.

Next chance for some rain and snow will be Friday. Highs will remain cool with most spots in the upper 40s. Gets even cooler Saturday and Sunday with highs in the lower 40s with rain and snow chances arriving Sunday and will linger through Monday of next week with highs in the lower 40s.