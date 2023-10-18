About Real Talk

WISH-TV is proud to partner with The City of Indianapolis Office of Public Safety, Voices, Inc. and the Holiday Collaborative Agency to create a groundbreaking approach to impact the youth in our community.

Youth leaders were selected from across the city to highlight a series of topics that they feel are most important to them. They gather feedback from local stakeholders, decision makers, parents and other Youth agencies. They are trained in television and podcast production, project management and community engagement.

This eight-part series spans from September 2023 to October 2024 airing on WISH-TV, streaming on wishtv.com and is available on demand on the Real Talk webpage where the public can send in their questions. It is designed to give Youth a chance to be heard and our audience a chance to listen. They pick the topics, decide on the questions, select the guests, and they do the interviews.

