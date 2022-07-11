Other

WISH-TV adds WMYO in Louisville and southern Indiana to Statewide News Network

INDIANAPOLIS – July 11, 2022 – DuJuan McCoy, Owner, President, and CEO of Circle City Broadcasting, and David Smith, President of Aircom Media, today announced an agreement to broadcast WISH-TV’s local programming in the southern Indiana / Louisville, Kentucky market (Nielsen DMA 49). The addition will bring WISH-TV’s content to an additional 1,627,000 people.

WMYO will carry more than 80 weekly hours of News 8 broadcasts and entertainment lifestyle programming. The expansion will bring WISH-TV to more than 496,800 Hoosiers in Clark, Floyd, Harrison, Scott, Washington, and Jackson counties. It will also add 1,130,000 people in Kentucky counties such as Jefferson, Oldham, Bullitt, Shelby, Henry, Hardin, Meade, and Spencer.

“This announcement is another giant step forward in my goal to bring WISH-TV’s quality programming to all Indiana communities as Indiana’s only single-source Statewide News Network,” said McCoy. “We are proud to broadcast the news that central Indiana viewers have known and trusted since 1954. Now we get to offer that same top-quality news and information to people who live and vote in southern Indiana but have only ever received Kentucky-based coverage.”

Viewers can tune in to WMYO on channel 24.2 over-the-air and Spectrum Cable channel 98 in southern Indiana.

“We are thrilled to partner with WISH-TV to provide state news coverage to this part of Indiana,” said Smith. “WISH-TV will enhance WMYO 24.2 as an Indiana-focused channel.”

WISH-TV is Indiana’s only single-source, statewide tv news network. With the addition of WMYO, WISH-TV’s News 8 will expand its reach to include more than 13.75 million viewers in the Indianapolis (DMA 25), Chicago (DMA 3), Louisville (DMA 49), South Bend/Elkhart (DMA 99), and Ft Wayne (DMA 111) markets.