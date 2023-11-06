Audien Hearing Aids Review 2024: The Economical Solution for Better Hearing (Expert Reviewed)

Audien Hearing Aids has emerged as a popular choice for individuals experiencing hearing loss. Their advanced technology and affordable pricing have carved a niche in the hearing aid market. However, with the many Audien hearing aid reviews available, it can take time to discern these devices’ true quality and effectiveness.

The promise of Audien Hearing Aids lies in its mission to make hearing aids accessible to all, regardless of their financial situation. The company offers affordable, rechargeable hearing aids that are easy to use and maintain. They also provide customer service support to help users navigate the intricacies of using a hearing aid for the first time.

This analysis aims to provide a comprehensive overview of Audien Hearing Aids, helping potential customers make an informed decision.

Key Points

Audien offers cost-effective , FDA-registered hearing aids that are easy to use and maintain .

, FDA-registered hearing aids that are and . The Audien Atom and Atom Pro are ideal for individuals with mild to moderate hearing loss.

The company provides two variants of in-the-canal (ITC) hearing aids and one behind-the-ear (BTE) model.

Audien hearing aids are designed for comfort and are nearly invisible when worn.

The charging options are wireless, making them convenient for the users.

Audien Hearing Aids: An Overview

Audien is a discount hearing aid company that operates online, offering some of the most affordable hearing aids in the market. Their product line includes the Atom and Atom Pro models, both registered with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Priced at $99 and $249 per pair, these models are significantly lower than traditional hearing aids, making hearing aid technology accessible to a broader audience.

Audien’s business model is unique because it eliminates the need for in-person purchases, fittings, or aftercare. By doing so, the company keeps its prices considerably lower than many other brands. While this approach may not be suitable for everyone, it has made Audien an attractive option for those seeking straightforward, no-frills hearing aids.

Pros

45-day money-back guarantee.

Inexpensive and available online: Audien hearing aids are significantly more affordable than traditional hearing aids, making them accessible to a broader range of individuals, according to Audien hearing aids reviews.

Audien hearing aids are significantly more affordable than traditional hearing aids, making them accessible to a broader range of individuals, according to Audien hearing aids reviews. Rechargeable batteries: Both the Audien Atom and Atom Pro models come with rechargeable batteries, eliminating the need for frequent battery replacements.

Both the Audien Atom and Atom Pro models come with rechargeable batteries, eliminating the need for frequent battery replacements. Suitable for mild to moderate hearing loss: Audien hearing aids are designed to address mild to moderate hearing loss, effectively amplifying a wide range of individuals.

Audien hearing aids are designed to address mild to moderate hearing loss, effectively amplifying a wide range of individuals. No hearing test required: Unlike traditional hearing aids, Audien hearing aids do not require a hearing test or consultation with an audiologist. They can be purchased directly online.

Cons

Limited warranty: Audien offers a one-year limited warranty on their hearing aids, which may not provide the same coverage level as other brands offer.

Audien offers a one-year limited warranty on their hearing aids, which may not provide the same coverage level as other brands offer. Lack of advanced features: Audien hearing aids do not include advanced features such as telecoil, tinnitus management, Bluetooth capability, or noise reduction. They focus on providing essential amplification without additional bells and whistles.

Audien hearing aids do not include advanced features such as telecoil, tinnitus management, Bluetooth capability, or noise reduction. They focus on providing essential amplification without additional bells and whistles. No smartphone app or customization options: Some hearing aids offer smartphone apps for customized settings and adjustments, but Audien hearing aids do not have this feature.

Some hearing aids offer smartphone apps for customized settings and adjustments, but Audien hearing aids do not have this feature. Not suitable for severe or profound hearing loss: Audien hearing aids are specifically designed for individuals with mild to moderate hearing loss and may not provide sufficient amplification for those with severe or profound hearing loss.

Audien hearing aids are specifically designed for individuals with mild to moderate hearing loss and may not provide sufficient amplification for those with severe or profound hearing loss. No free trial period: While Audien offers a 45-day money-back guarantee, there is no specific free trial period to test the hearing aids before purchasing.

Audien Hearing Aid Reviews: Models

Audien offers three hearing aid models registered by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA): the Atom, Atom Pro, and a new behind-the-ear model, BTE. The Audien hearing aid reviews show that these devices cater to different needs and budgets, ensuring a wide range of options for potential users.

Audien Atom Hearing Aids

The Audien Atom hearing aid is the most affordable model offered by Audien. It is an in-the-canal (ITC) hearing aid designed for individuals with mild to moderate hearing loss, according to Audien hearing aid reviews. Here are the specifications of the Audien Atom:

Cost: $99 per pair

$99 per pair Type of hearing aid: In-the-canal (ITC)

In-the-canal (ITC) Type of hearing loss: Mild to moderate

Mild to moderate Rechargeable battery: Yes

Yes Bluetooth capability: No

No Water resistant: No

No Telecoil: No

No Directional microphone: No

No Noise reduction: No

No Processing channels: No

The Audien Atom is a basic model that focuses on providing essential amplification without additional features. It comes with rechargeable batteries lasting approximately 20 hours after a full charge.

The Atom is compact and lightweight, weighing only 1.9 grams. While it lacks advanced features, it offers an affordable solution for individuals with mild to moderate hearing loss. It’s one of the best invisible hearing aids.

The Audien Atom hearing aid reviews are mostly positive, showing it is the company’s most affordable model, priced at $99 per pair. This in-the-canal hearing aid is designed for individuals with mild to moderate hearing loss. It has a wireless charging dock that takes 4–6 hours to reach a full charge, providing up to 20 hours of use.

Audien Atom Pro

The Audien Atom Pro is slightly more advanced than the Audien Atom. It shares many similarities with the Atom but offers some additional features. Here are the specifications, according to Audien hearing aid reviews:

Cost: $249 per pair

$249 per pair Type of hearing aid: In-the-canal (ITC)

In-the-canal (ITC) Type of hearing loss: Mild to moderate

Mild to moderate Rechargeable battery: Yes

Yes Bluetooth capability: No

No Water resistant: No

No Telecoil: No

No Directional microphone : No

: No Noise reduction: No

No Processing channels: No

The Audien Atom Pro is smaller and lighter than the Atom, weighing only 1.85 grams. It also comes with rechargeable batteries that provide a longer battery life of up to 24 hours after a full charge. Like the Atom, the Atom Pro focuses on essential amplification without additional features.

The Audien Atom Pro hearing aids are priced at $249 per pair. Despite its compact size, this device stands out for its superior sound quality and feedback cancellation. It also comes with a wireless charging case, which provides up to 24 hours of battery life after 4–6 hours of charging.

Audien BTE Hearing Aid

The Audien hearing aid reviews reveal the newest Audien model, priced at $489. This behind-the-ear hearing device incorporates the latest A2 Max™ chip technology, delivering crystal clear sound, reduced background noise, and directional sound technology.

Cost: $489

$489 Type of hearing aid : Behind-the-ear (BTE)

: Behind-the-ear (BTE) Type of hearing loss: Suitable for all types of hearing loss

Suitable for all types of hearing loss Rechargeable battery: Yes

Yes Bluetooth capability: Yes

Yes Water-resistant : No

: No Telecoil: No

No Directional microphone: Yes

Yes Noise reduction: Yes

Yes Processing channels: No

The Audien hearing aids reviews show that the BTE is a top choice for individuals seeking a high-quality, affordable, and effective hearing aid. Here are some compelling reasons to choose Audien BTE:

Affordability: The Audien BTE offers similar, if not better, features and sound quality than prescription hearing aids at a fraction of the cost. It provides an affordable solution for anyone looking to improve their hearing without breaking the bank.

The Audien BTE offers similar, if not better, features and sound quality than prescription hearing aids at a fraction of the cost. It provides an affordable solution for anyone looking to improve their hearing without breaking the bank. Superior Technology: With its A2 Max™ chip, the Audien BTE delivers crystal clear sound, reduced background noise, and directional sound technology. It ensures that you hear every detail with exceptional clarity and precision.

With its A2 Max™ chip, the Audien BTE delivers crystal clear sound, reduced background noise, and directional sound technology. It ensures that you hear every detail with exceptional clarity and precision. Comfort and Discretion: The Audien BTE is designed for maximum comfort and discretion. Its ergonomic design fits securely behind the ear and is almost unnoticeable, allowing you to go about your day with confidence.

The Audien BTE is designed for maximum comfort and discretion. Its ergonomic design fits securely behind the ear and is almost unnoticeable, allowing you to go about your day with confidence. Versatility : The Audien BTE is suitable for individuals with varying levels of hearing loss. With its customizable programs and improved sound quality, it can be tailored to meet your specific hearing needs.

: The Audien BTE is suitable for individuals with varying levels of hearing loss. With its customizable programs and improved sound quality, it can be tailored to meet your specific hearing needs. User Satisfaction: The Audien BTE has received rave reviews from users who have experienced significant improvements in their hearing and overall quality of life. Its high customer satisfaction rate is a testament to its effectiveness.

Hearing Aids vs. Personal Sound Amplification Products (PSAPs)

It’s important to understand the difference between hearing aids and personal sound amplification products (PSAPs) when considering Audien hearing aid devices. Here’s a brief overview:

Hearing aids: Hearing aids are small electronic devices worn in or behind the ear. They are designed to amplify sound and improve hearing for individuals with hearing loss. The FDA regulates hearing aids and requires a prescription or consultation with an audiologist.

Hearing aids are small electronic devices worn in or behind the ear. They are designed to amplify sound and improve hearing for individuals with hearing loss. The FDA regulates hearing aids and requires a prescription or consultation with an audiologist. PSAPs: PSAPs are personal sound amplification products for individuals with normal or mild hearing loss. They are designed to enhance specific sounds in certain situations, such as birdwatching or hunting. PSAPs are not regulated by the FDA and do not require a prescription.

Audien offers hearing aids that are FDA-registered and classified as over-the-counter (OTC) devices. This means they can be purchased directly without a prescription or consultation with an audiologist. However, it’s still recommended to undergo a hearing test to determine the extent of your hearing loss before purchasing any hearing device. [1]

Audien Hearing Aids Reviews: Cost and Purchasing Process

Audien hearing aids are significantly more affordable than traditional hearing aids, with prices ranging from $99 to $489 per pair. The low cost is achieved by eliminating in-person appointments, fittings, and aftercare. According to Audien hearing aid review, the purchasing process is the following:

Visit the Audien website: Go to the Audien website to explore their range of hearing aids and choose the model that suits your needs.

Go to the Audien website to explore their range of hearing aids and choose the model that suits your needs. Add to cart: Once you’ve selected the desired hearing aid model, add it to your cart.

Once you’ve selected the desired hearing aid model, add it to your cart. Checkout: Proceed to the checkout page and provide the necessary information, including shipping and payment details.

Proceed to the checkout page and provide the necessary information, including shipping and payment details. Payment: Pay for your order using a credit card. Audien accepts Visa, Mastercard, American Express, and Discover.

Pay for your order using a credit card. Audien accepts Visa, Mastercard, American Express, and Discover. Shipping and delivery : Audien will process your order and ship the hearing aids to your designated address.

: Audien will process your order and ship the hearing aids to your designated address. 45-day money-back guarantee: Audien offers a 45-day money-back guarantee, allowing you to return the hearing aids for a full refund if you are unsatisfied with your purchase.

It’s important to note that Audien hearing aids are sold directly to consumers online without needing a hearing test or consultation with an audiologist. While this can be convenient, it also means that you won’t receive personalized fitting or ongoing support that you may get from in-person appointments with an audiologist.

Audien Hearing Aid Reviews: Pricing

Audien hearing aids range from $99–$249 per pair, depending on the model. The company does not offer financing or payment plans. However, Audien does offer a 45-day free trial period during which you can return your hearing aids for a full refund.

While Audien hearing aids are inexpensive but sold directly to the consumer, ordering hearing aids online may be more convenient and more accessible than going to a hearing center or audiologist.

How to Power Up Your Audien Hearing Aids

All Audien models come with a wireless charging capability. According to Audien hearing aid reviews, the process of powering up your hearing aids is the following:

Ensure the hearing aids are switched off before initiating the charging process. (The Atom Pro will automatically power down during charging.) Insert the micro USB end of the cable into the charging dock. Connect the USB end to the two-pronged wall charger. Plug the charger into an electrical outlet. Position the hearing aids within the recessed area of the charging dock, ensuring that the removal wires face downward. The hearing aids will securely attach magnetically, and a red light will indicate that the devices are actively charging. Once charging is complete (usually taking around 4 to 6 hours), the red light will transform into a solid green indicator.

How to Clean Audien Hearing Aids

Proper cleaning and maintenance of hearing aids are essential for optimal performance and longevity. To clean Audien hearing aids, gently remove earwax and debris using a soft, dry cloth or a specialized cleaning tool.

According to Audien hearing aids reviews, you should avoid using water, cleaning solutions, or alcohol-based wipes, as they can damage the devices. It’s recommended to clean the hearing aids regularly to prevent the accumulation of debris that can affect performance.

Insurance Coverage for Hearing Aids

Most insurance plans do not cover the cost of hearing aids. Still, there are a few options you may be eligible for: Medicare Advantage (Medicare C), Flexible Spending Account (FSA), Health Savings Account (HSA), or benefits for veterans or active members of the military.

Audien Hearing Aids Reviews

Customer satisfaction is an important factor to consider when purchasing hearing aids. While Audien hearing aids have received positive reviews from many users, it’s essential to understand that individual experiences may vary. Here are some key points to consider:

Affordability: Many customers appreciate the low cost of Audien hearing aids, making them accessible to a broader range of individuals.

Many customers appreciate the low cost of Audien hearing aids, making them accessible to a broader range of individuals. Ease of use: Users find Audien hearing aids easy to set up and use, with straightforward charging and cleaning processes.

Users find Audien hearing aids easy to set up and use, with straightforward charging and cleaning processes. Amplification effectiveness: Audien hearing aids have been reported to provide effective amplification for individuals with mild to moderate hearing loss.

Audien hearing aids have been reported to provide effective amplification for individuals with mild to moderate hearing loss. Lack of advanced features: Some Audien hearing aids complaints are about the absence of advanced features, such as Bluetooth connectivity or noise reduction, a drawback.

It’s important to read Audien hearing aids reviews carefully and consider individual needs and preferences when purchasing Audien hearing aids

What to Consider Before Buying Hearing Aids

Before purchasing hearing aids, there are several factors to consider to ensure you make an informed decision:

Degree and Type of Hearing Loss:

It’s crucial to understand the severity and type of your hearing loss to determine the appropriate hearing aid solution. Mild to moderate hearing loss may be suitable for Audien hearing aids, while severe or profound hearing loss may require other hearing aids that are more advanced.

Lifestyle and Specific Needs:

Consider your daily activities, communication requirements, and environments in which you will use the hearing aids. Some individuals may benefit from features like Bluetooth connectivity or noise reduction, while others prioritize simplicity and affordability.

Budget:

Establish a budget for hearing aids and consider the long-term costs, including maintenance, batteries, and potential repairs. Audien hearing aids offer a cost-effective option, but weighing the price against the desired features and performance is essential.

Consultation With an Audiologist:

While Audien hearing aids can be purchased online without a hearing test, consulting with an audiologist is recommended to receive a comprehensive evaluation of your hearing and personalized recommendations. Audiologists can provide valuable insights and guidance based on your specific needs. [2]

Alternatives to Audien Hearing Aids

If you’re unsure whether Audien hearing aids are right for you, consider these alternatives, which are among the best hearing aids:

Mobile application to personalize and alter settings

100-day risk-free trial

OTC hearing aids

Follow-up treatment for three years

Three-year protection against loss and damage

Battery-powered and rechargeable choices

Hearing aids that can be purchased without a medical examination or best over-the-counter (OTC) aids.

Regularly discounted to $299.89

All hearing aids come with a 45-day money-back guarantee.

Free access to audiologists and audiologists for the rest of your life

There are three available styles

45-day no-risk trial

One of the best hearing aids for severe hearing loss

Some of the versions are compatible with the Hearing Remote mobile app and Bluetooth technology

Numerous variants with rechargeable options

Audien Hearing Aids Reviews: FAQ

Who Are Audien Hearing Aids For?

Audien hearing aids are designed for adults experiencing mild to moderate hearing loss.

How Do Audien Hearing Aids Work?

Audien hearing aids amplify sounds to a level the wearer can hear. They are small devices that fit in or behind the ear and can be adjusted to suit the wearer’s hearing needs.

How Much Do Audien Hearing Aids Cost?

Audien hearing aids range from $99 to $489 per pair, depending on the model.

Do Audien Hearing Aids Come With a Warranty?

Yes, Audien hearing aids come with a one-year manufacturer warranty.

Can Audien Hearing Aids Be Purchased Online?

Yes, Audien hearing aids can be purchased directly from the Audien website.

Do Audien Hearing Aids Require a Hearing Test Before Purchase?

No, Audien hearing aids do not require a hearing test before purchase.

Conclusion: The Truth About Audien Hearing Aids

Audien hearing aids offer an affordable alternative to traditional hearing aids, making them accessible to a broader range of individuals. While they may not have the advanced features and customization options found in higher-priced hearing aids, Audien hearing devices provide effective amplification for individuals with mild to moderate hearing loss.

According to Audien hearing aids reviews, they may be a suitable option if you’re looking for a budget-friendly solution and don’t require advanced features.

Before making a final decision, you should undergo a hearing test to determine the extent of your hearing loss and consult an audiologist for personalized advice. Consider warranty coverage, customer support, and specific hearing needs when choosing a hearing aid.

Remember, finding the right hearing aid is a personal decision that should be based on your hearing needs, budget, and individual preferences. Take the time to research and explore different options, and consult with a hearing healthcare professional for guidance.

