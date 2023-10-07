Best Indiana Background Check – IN BG Check Guide 2023

DISCLAIMER: This is paid content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WISH-TV. The content presented on this page has been created and provided entirely by the advertiser.

Are you interested in learning how to conduct a background check in Indiana? If so, you’re in luck because today is your fortunate day!

Our most comprehensive online guide will walk you through the entire process. We’ll cover all the intricacies of conducting background checks, specifically in Indiana, and introduce you to top-notch services that make the entire process effortless.

It’s important to remember that obtaining public records in Indiana may not be as straightforward as it initially seems. Even though they are technically available to the public, manually searching through a vast collection of documents and data can feel like searching for a needle in a haystack when trying to uncover someone’s background information.

Thankfully, our recommended ID background check services provide an efficient solution by allowing you to access accurate information within seconds.

>> Use BeenVerified for Background Check Indiana >>

7 Best Background Check Indiana Services

BeenVerified – Best Overall for Background Check Indiana

– Best Overall for Background Check Indiana PeopleLooker – Best for Fast & Accurate Results

– Best for Fast & Accurate Results TruthFinder – Best Value for Money

– Best Value for Money Intelius – Best for Accuracy

– Best for Accuracy Instant Checkmate – Best for Speed

– Best for Speed Spokeo – Best for ID Reverse Email Lookup

– Best for ID Reverse Email Lookup US Search – Best for API Integration

What Is a Background Check Indiana?

When conducting a background check in Indiana, examine an individual’s information from state and federal public records. Using identification details such as name, phone number, or email, one can retrieve various information by searching through these public records.

A search of Indiana public records can reveal personal information, educational history, potential relatives and associates, location history, criminal records, court records, sex offender information, social profiles, and even property details.

However, manually searching through these public records can be hard with uncertain results. Choosing to use ID background check services increases the likelihood of obtaining accurate background details. These services use the provided information to scan billions of federal and Indiana public records within their database. They compile all the gathered data into an organized background check report that is easy to read and share with others.

A typical background check Indiana report may include:

A full name

Age

Aliases

Photographs

Criminal and arrest records

Civil court records

Educational background

Financial assets

Liens

Bankruptcies

Weapons permits

Professional licenses

Social media profiles

>> Use BeenVerified for Background Check Indiana >>

How to Run an Indiana Background Check?

There are two approaches to conducting an Indiana background check: the tough way and the easy way. The hard way entails manual efforts, such as contacting relevant public offices, submitting records requests, and meticulously searching the obtained documents for the desired information.

The easy way involves using a people search service like BeenVerified to run a background check in Indiana. With this method, simply input the person’s name, city, or phone number into the search tool. Some services even offer reverse email lookup that enables you to find someone using their email address.

Once you provide the basic information you have available, the Indiana background check service will quickly scan its extensive database. While it may take a few minutes for results to be generated, a longer waiting period shows that a substantial amount of authentic data is being gathered for your review.

>> Try BeenVerified >>

How Can I Access Public Records in Indiana?

Under the Indiana Access to Public Records Act (APRA), public records in Indiana are typically accessible to the public. The APRA guarantees that government records can be inspected and copied by anyone, with a few exceptions for privacy, security, or other specific reasons.

To obtain access to public records in Indiana, you can follow these general guidelines:

Identify the record you are seeking: Identify the particular document or data you require. Be explicit to simplify your inquiry.

Identify the custodian of the record: Identify the specific agency or department that possesses the records you seek. This may encompass a local government office, state agency, or another governmental entity.

Submit a written request: To obtain the records you are interested in, draft a formal written request. This request should include your personal details, such as your name and contact information, along with a concise explanation of the specific records you are seeking. It’s crucial to mention that this request is being made under the APRA (Access to Public Records Act).

Send the request: To obtain the desired records, submit a written request to the relevant custodian. You can find contact details for the agency or department on their official website. If you are unsure about where to send your request, reach out to the Indiana Public Access Counselor’s office for help in guiding you in the right direction.

Await response and potential fees: The person responsible for maintaining the records has a designated timeframe to address your inquiry, usually within a few working days. They can either furnish the requested documents or inform you of any charges that may apply for copying or research. These fees are reasonable and determined by the cost of duplicating the materials.

Review or appeal if necessary: Once you get the requested records, examine them to determine if they fulfill your requirements. If your request is denied or if any problems arise, it’s possible to challenge the decision. To navigate through this appeal process effectively, seek advice from the Indiana Public Access Counselor’s office.

>> Start Using BeenVerified >>

Indiana Background Check Laws

Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA)

In 1970, the FCRA was enacted as a comprehensive set of laws aimed at safeguarding consumer information privacy, particularly during the process of job background checks. This legislation limits the type of information that Consumer Reporting Agencies (CRAs) can collect.

Under the FCRA, CRAs are prohibited from reporting arrests that are older than seven years and didn’t result in convictions. Any information regarding judgment liens, bankruptcies, civil lawsuits, or collection accounts cannot be reported if they occurred seven or more years ago.

However, note that criminal conviction records can still be collected and reported with no restriction on their age. It’s worth mentioning that the FCRA doesn’t apply to positions offering salaries equal to or exceeding $75,000.

Title VII

Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 is a landmark federal anti-discrimination law that prohibits job discrimination based on the protected characteristics of job applicants.

This law covers situations in which you receive criminal history information on a pre-job background check in Indiana. The EEOC recommends conducting an individual assessment based on the specific positions before making adverse job decisions based on this information.

It’s important to mention that the use of non-compliant background check services is prohibited by FACRA.

>> Try BeenVerified >>

How Far Back Does a Background Check Go in Indiana?

The FCRA imposes limitations on how long adverse information can be included in background checks in Indiana. This means that certain types of adverse information, such as arrests without convictions older than seven years, civil judgments, liens, and similar details, cannot be reported.

However, it’s important to note that the FCRA’s seven-year look-back period doesn’t apply to background information pertaining to education or credentials. This means that you can still use this information regardless of how old it may be.

What Can You Find With a Background Check Indiana?

It’s astonishing to discover the information that can be obtained through an ID background check. Using a reputable people search service such as BeenVerified or TruthFinder, a comprehensive background check report can provide you with the following details about an individual.

Personal Information

The initial step in any background check report is to gather personal information that verifies the identity of the person under scrutiny. These details typically include their name, age, date of birth, known alternate names or aliases, and photographs. This crucial information enables you to ascertain whether you have identified the correct individual.

Education

When conducting research, you may encounter additional details concerning an individual’s education and work experience. This information typically includes specifics about the schools they attended.

Remember that this data shouldn’t be used for employee or tenant screening unless the background check service you are using follows the guidelines set forth in the Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA).

Possible Relatives and Associates

In this segment, you’ll find a collection of relatives, acquaintances, and coworkers associated with the individual you’re investigating. It provides information about their social circle and work connections. Fascinatingly enough, you may even stumble upon your personal background investigation report if you are researching a family member. This can offer an intriguing viewpoint on familial ties.

The background check report from Indiana can offer essential contact details like phone numbers and email addresses, which prove valuable in lead generation. This section holds significant importance in business-related background checks as it allows direct communication with individuals of interest, enabling further investigation and potential opportunities to arise.

Criminal Records

In Indiana, it’s crucial to include a thorough review of criminal and arrest records from local police departments and court public records in every background check. These valuable sources offer vital details about the offenses committed, including each incident’s nature, date, and location.

If the person being investigated went through legal proceedings, you can also gather pertinent information, such as the case number and which court handled the trial. By adopting this comprehensive method, you can conduct a meticulous examination of an individual’s criminal history.

Property Information

When evaluating someone’s financial position, this category holds significant importance. It contains a wealth of data pertaining to their financial circumstances, including information about properties owned, records of property taxes paid, amounts from sales transactions, land values, mortgages held, vehicles in possession, Vehicle Identification Numbers (VINs), and many other details. This extensive information allows for a comprehensive assessment of their overall financial status.

Within this section, you will find various online resources that may be associated with the person under scrutiny. These include social media profiles, news pieces, personal websites, and intriguing blogs (if available), offering a thorough understanding of their digital footprint.

>> Start Using BeenVerified >>

How Long Does a Background Check Take In Indiana?

The duration needed to finish an identification background check is affected by the method you choose. Using a reliable people search service like BeenVerified, you can obtain a solitary report for background checks in just minutes.

This efficient procedure enables you to perform multiple checks, guaranteeing thorough outcomes. Selecting a manual approach might prolong the process to 1-3 working days.

7 Best Services for Background Check Indiana

In this examination, we’ll explore the complexities of performing background investigations in Indiana through the utilization of background check platforms.

Our attention will be directed towards the seven prominent platforms as we present succinct overviews that emphasize the unique characteristics that differentiate them. Our goal is to identify the most appropriate people search sites for particular purposes associated with background checks in Indiana.

BeenVerified – Best Overall for Background Check Indiana

When conducting ID background checks, BeenVerified stands out as a leading provider. They offer an extensive range of search choices, including checking Indiana criminal records, court records, public records, and more. These options give users a comprehensive view of an individual’s background. BeenVerified ensures the accuracy of its reports by accessing billions of Indiana public records and relying on reliable data sources.

One standout aspect of BeenVerified is its user-friendly platform. The platform is designed for simplicity and allows users to conduct searches quickly and effortlessly. With its intuitive interface and clear guidance throughout the process, both beginners and experienced users can easily navigate the platform and explore the reports it generates.

BeenVerified offers affordable pricing plans that cater to individuals or businesses with budget constraints. These include monthly subscriptions or pay-per-search alternatives.

When performing ID background checks professionally, BeenVerified emerges as a top choice because of its comprehensive search options, sleek user-friendly platform design, and affordable pricing alternatives

BeenVerified places great importance on providing excellent customer support. Their dedicated team of highly skilled individuals is ready to assist with any inquiries or issues that may arise throughout the background check procedure. Whether you require guidance on how to navigate the platform or help in understanding the details presented in the reports, their customer support team is available to offer expert guidance and support.

>> Run a Background Check Indiana With BeenVerified >>

PeopleLooker – Best Background Check Indiana for Fast & Accurate Results

When considering background checks in Indiana, PeopleLooker proves to be an invaluable resource. This service allows users to gather information about individuals, including their criminal history and contact details.

PeopleLooker has extensive access to public records in Indiana, which includes criminal records, court records, and more. Their background checks offer a more comprehensive range of information compared to some of their competitors.

The platform is user-friendly and provides a seamless experience for both experienced and inexperienced users conducting background checks. This simplicity is especially beneficial for individuals or businesses that require background checks but may not have much familiarity with the process.

PeopleLooker offers flexible pricing options for their Indiana background check services to cater to different needs and budgets. Their affordable pricing ensures they can accommodate individuals and businesses with financial constraints.

>>Try Out PeopleLooker >>

TruthFinder – Best Value for Money

When it comes to background checks in Indiana, TruthFinder is the top choice. Their website is incredibly user-friendly, allowing you to search using names, phone numbers, or email addresses. With one of the most extensive public record databases in Indiana, TruthFinder can provide a wealth of accurate information about an individual.

What sets TruthFinder apart is its combination of background check services and dark web monitoring tools. This unique feature gives you access to information that can’t be found anywhere else online.

Pricing for TruthFinder starts at $28.05 per month, and they also offer a 2-month subscription option for a total cost of $46.56.

If you’re looking for the best background check service in Indiana, look no further than TruthFinder! Read our detailed review to learn why it stands out as the top choice for background checks in Indiana.

>> Run a Background Check Indiana With TruthFinder >>

Intelius – Best Indiana Background Check Service for Accuracy

Intelius proves to be just as dependable as BeenVerified when conducting background checks in Indiana. This nationwide service for searching people is well-known for delivering highly precise results. Operating similarly to BeenVerified, Intelius boasts an expansive database of over 20 billion public records, giving users access to a vast wealth of information on individuals in Indiana.

Intelius offers a slightly more affordable option compared to TruthFinder, with a monthly plan priced at $21.13. Choosing the 2-month plan causes a total cost of $42.25. While Intelius shares many similarities with TruthFinder, it doesn’t include the dark web monitoring tool, which contributes to its slightly lower price point.

To gain a more comprehensive understanding of the service and determine if it’s suitable for conducting background checks ID, we encourage you to explore our detailed review of Intelius.

>> Start Background Check Indiana With Intelius >>

Instant Checkmate – Best for Indiana Background Check Service for Speed

If you need fast results for background checks in Indiana, Instant Checkmate is the perfect choice. This background check service excels at providing convenience, delivering quick results, and offering a unique mobile app feature that sets it apart from other services available in Indiana.

With access to an extensive collection of government records, Instant Checkmate ensures accurate background information with great efficiency. It’s important to note that this service is on the pricier side, with a monthly plan priced at $35.12.

Although they don’t offer a 2-month plan option, they make up for it by providing a 3-month package available at $84.28. Instant Checkmate prioritizes the security of your private information and takes great pride in doing so.

>> Try Out Instant Checkmate >>

Spokeo – Best for Indiana Background Check Service for Reverse Email Lookup

Uncover the potential of reverse email lookup, which allows you to perform a thorough background check using only an individual’s email address. Regarding email lookup, Spokeo takes the lead as the ultimate service for conducting background checks and catering to the needs of business research and lead generation in Indiana.

Apart from its exceptional capabilities in email lookup, Spokeo provides a comprehensive range of tools for searching by name, phone number, and physical address. This solidifies its position as one of the top solutions for conducting background checks in Indiana.

What sets Spokeo apart is its affordability, with monthly subscription rates starting at just $19.99. For those who require long-term access, their 3-month package is available at a budget-friendly price of $44.85, making it one of the most economical options for background checks in Indiana.

For more detailed insights into what Spokeo has to offer, we encourage you to explore our comprehensive review on this remarkable service

>> Run Reverse Email Lookup Background Check With Spokeo

US Search – Best for Indiana Background Check Service for API Integration

US Search stands out by offering a user-friendly quick start wizard, simplifying conducting background checks. What makes it unique is its refund policy, which guarantees customer satisfaction. Although its web interface may be simpler than other services, it remains a dependable choice for individuals in Indiana who need basic background checks.

If you need to perform multiple searches or plan on using the service long-term, US Search offers an affordable monthly plan priced at $19.86 per month. For a more in-depth analysis of US Search’s features and functionality, inspect the comprehensive US Search review available.

>> Run a Background Check Indiana With US Search >>

Disclaimer: The background check services mentioned above are not FCRA-approved. Hence, you may not use our service or the information it provides to decide about consumer credit, employment, insurance, tenant screening, or any other purpose that would require FCRA compliance.

Indiana Public Records Search – Frequently Asked Questions

Below are several common inquiries regarding background checks in Indiana. These responses should assist you in addressing any unresolved queries from earlier.

Can I Get a Free Background Check Indiana?

Uncovering the intricacies of a background check in Indiana involves delving into extensive amounts of information, which can be challenging when searching for service providers that offer comprehensive and high-quality background check reports without charge. When considering a no-cost background check in Indiana, exercising caution and thoroughly evaluating the chosen service is crucial.

In reality, free background checks in Indiana lack the thoroughness and accuracy provided by premium options. The valuable data obtained from reputable sites like BeenVerified often comes with a price tag. To gain more insights on this subject, it’s advisable to explore the top-rated free background check sites that are available.

How Much Is a Background Check Indiana?

TruthFinder and Intelius provide a convenient option for conducting background checks, but it comes with a price. By paying a monthly membership fee of $24 to $28, you can enjoy unlimited access to background checks throughout your subscription period.

What Background Check Service Is Best for Indiana?

In Indiana background check services, BeenVerified emerges as the undisputed champion. Boasting an extensive repository of public records, along with efficient tools for phone and email searches, BeenVerified goes above and beyond by offering dark web monitoring.

Coming in a close second is Intelius, which earns the title of being the runner-up among Indiana background check services. With its user-friendly interface and slightly lower prices, Intelius delivers a seamless experience to users in search of reliable background information.

>> Use BeenVerified >>

Bottom Line on Background Check Indiana

Whether you’re in pursuit of valuable business insights, on a mission to locate a long-lost family member, or reconnecting with an old acquaintance, the aforementioned services serve as reliable companions when conducting Indiana background checks.

Undertaking such a journey is no easy task. It involves navigating through the complex maze of public offices, submitting many record requests, and sifting through piles of paperwork.

Oh, and let’s not forget about the never-ending fees. But don’t despair! The top-notch background check services for Indiana come to your rescue like superheroes in capes. Equip yourself with relevant details such as the individual’s name, phone number, email address, or physical address, and witness how this people search service works its magic by generating a comprehensive report on their Indiana background right before your very eyes.

>> Use BeenVerified for Background Check Indiana >>

DISCLAIMER: You may not use the non-FCRA approved services mentioned in this article or the information they provide to decide about consumer credit, employment, insurance, tenant screening, or any other purpose that would require FCRA compliance. These services don’t provide consumer reports and are not consumer reporting agencies. (These terms have special meanings under the Fair Credit Reporting Act, 15 USC 1681 et seq., (“FCRA”), which are incorporated herein by reference.)

The information available on our website may not be 100% accurate, complete, or up to date, so do not use it as a substitute for your own due diligence, especially if you have concerns about a person’s criminal history. The services we mention do not make any representation or warranty about the accuracy of the information available through our website or about the character or integrity of the person about whom you inquire. For more information, please review each service’s Terms of Use.