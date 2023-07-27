Best MLB Baseball Betting Sites and Apps with Top Promos, Bonuses, and More

Baseball betting is not just about picking which team will win. It’s a mental workout, a test of your ability to analyze stats, assess player performance, and predict outcomes.

Imagine the exhilaration as you watch every pitch, every swing, every catch, knowing that each could tip the balance of your wager. Online baseball betting is a game within a game, and what will give you an edge is joining the best baseball betting sites like Bovada.

Get ready to engage in a whole new way to experience your favorite sport!

Best Baseball Betting Sites

Bovada : Best overall

: Best overall MyBookie : Top pick for prop betting

: Top pick for prop betting BetOnline : Best for parlays

: Best for parlays BUSR : Best MLB specials

: Best MLB specials SportsBetting.ag : Best for live betting

Best for live betting BetAnySports : Excellent reputation

: Excellent reputation EveryGame : Best for beginner MLB bettors

: Best for beginner MLB bettors BetUS : Generous welcome bonus

: Generous welcome bonus Lucky99 : Best for MLB futures bets

: Best for MLB futures bets xBet: Exciting sports betting contests

1. Bovada – Best MLB Betting Site Overall

Pros:

Exceptional MLB daily specials

Custom prop wagers

$750 welcome offer

Extra transparent thanks for on-site forum

Excellent betting odds

Cons:

Additional step to reach the support team

Operational for over a decade, Bovada is the best MLB betting site you can join today. Its list of unique selling points is pretty lengthy, so let’s dive right in!

MLB Betting Lines + MLB Odds: 5/5

Bovada’s unique MLB Daily Specials offer a fresh take on baseball betting. These include bets on multiple players to score, combined runs, bases stolen, and home runs. The site also offers team-specific bets, allowing users to bet on a team reaching a certain number of runs.

You can dive into various options, including straight bets, live 5-inning line, and total runs over/under. They also offer futures bets on the 2023 World Series, National League, and American League winners.

Bovada offers competitive odds, with Atlanta Braves and Tampa Bay Rays currently top contenders for the 2023 World Series. Bovada has an extensive catalog of pre-built parlay props for MLB, and you can also offer custom prop bets via Twitter by using the hashtag #WhatsYaWager.

Bonus Bets + MLB Promos: 4.9/5

For those new to the platform, Bovada offers an impressive first-deposit bonus that can go as high as $750 at a 75% match rate if using crypto. They also provide a 50% match bonus up to $250 if you use fiat currency.

Payment Methods and Payout Times: 4.95/5

With its responsive design, Bovada’s website facilitates easy navigation, bet placement, and account management from your tablet or smartphone. Fully optimized for mobile usage, it guarantees a smooth betting experience even when you’re on the move.

Mobile Optimization and Customer Support: 4.95/5

Whether you’re seeking assistance with a transaction, have inquiries about your account, or want to comprehend a specific betting market, Bovada’s dedicated team is always ready to help.

You can contact them through various channels such as email, phone, or live chat, ensuring you receive timely and effective responses. You can also check the on-site forum for past support inquiries.

Bovada has ensured its website is fully adapted for mobile use, providing a seamless betting journey. Thanks to its responsive design, you can easily navigate the site, place bets, and manage your account using your smartphone or tablet.

>> $750 crypto sports welcome bonus at Bovada

2. MyBookie – Best Baseball Betting Site for Prop Bets

Pros:

Loads of prop bets

$1,000 sign-up offer

Top-notch MLB specials

Several exclusive MyBookie bonus codes

10 years of operation

Cons:

Dated looks

If propositional bets are what you’re after, MyBookie is one of the best MLB betting sites you can join right now.

MLB Betting Lines + MLB Odds: 4.9/5

MyBookie is a comprehensive platform for baseball betting, covering MLB, MiLB AAA, Japan NPB, Mexico LMB, and South Korea KBO League betting lines.

The distinctive feature of MyBookie lies in its expanded MLB specials – far more specific proposition bets than the standard MLB betting options.

These specials include detailed bets such as 1st inning total over/under 0.5-1-1.5-2-2.5, Player X To Score Total Bases, Player X Total Pitcher Strikeouts, Winning Margin, and nearly 200 special props betting options in total for some games.

Compared to other sportsbooks, MyBookie offers more betting options, especially for MLB Baseball. The MLB Specials mainly revolve around common betting markets with expanded options.

For example, instead of just over/under 2.5 to 3.5 points, specials include everything from 0.5 to 5 in increments of 0.5. Almost all games feature at least 4-5 props betting options, providing bettors many choices.

Bonus Bets + MLB Promos: 4.8/5

MyBookie welcomes its new members with a 50% match bonus of up to $1,000. This attractive deal comes with a 10x rollover condition. They offer a complimentary $10 casino chip to further entice its users. This allows members to explore and enjoy their vast selection of over 250 online casino games.

A substantial 25% reload bonus for sports wagering is also available, capped at $1,000, and comes with a manageable 6x rollover obligation.

Payment Methods and Payout Times: 4.9/5

MyBookie provides a safe and secure platform, accommodating traditional and cutting-edge payment options. It’s completely up to the user to go for cryptocurrencies or credit/debit cards.

To kick off your experience, a minimum deposit of $20 is required for digital currency transfers, whereas a minimum of $45 is needed for credit card transactions.

Mobile Optimization and Customer Support: 4.8/5

MyBookie showcases its unwavering commitment to user satisfaction through a dedicated customer service team. Available 24/7, they stand ready to address sports betting questions via live chat or email.

Despite the website’s slightly old-fashioned appearance, MyBookie delivers a smooth, easy-to-navigate experience across iOS and Android devices. Some features might have limitations on mobile platforms, but the overall user experience remains pleasurable.

>> Get a $1,000 sign-up bonus + $10 casino chip at MyBookie

3. BetOnline – Best Baseball Sportsbook for Parlay Bets

Pros:

Various risk-free bets

Odds boosts

$1,000 sign-up offer

Top-tier parlay wagering experience

In business since 2004

Cons:

9.75% credit card fee

If parlay wagers are your thing, head over to BetOnline, a reputable baseball betting site launched way back in 2004.

MLB Betting Lines + MLB Odds: 4.8/5

A unique feature of BetOnline is its Parlay Props, where bettors can combine different bets into one, such as Eury Perez having 5+ Strikeouts and Team X winning.

BetOnline offers a diverse range of betting markets for MLB – from straight bets to more specific options like Total Points Over/Under, 1st X Innings Period, Team to Score First Wins and even Player Performance Doubles.

They also offer an “At Least” version of props, a feature not commonly seen in other sportsbooks. This allows you to bet on scenarios like Team X to score at least five hits or a pitcher to make at least six strikeouts.

BetOnline offers a similar selection of markets as Bovada and MyBookie but stands out with its user-friendly navigation system. This system enables bettors to easily filter and list the props and parlay props categories they wish to include in their Bet Builder.

Bonus Bets + MLB Promos: 4.9/5

For those passionate about MLB, BetOnline has prepared a cashback offer of $50 if the opposing team’s pitchers achieve a no-hitter.

Mobile customers have access to a special $50 offer. Additionally, a distinct $25 risk-free live betting bonus is available to all clients.

BetOnline draws in both beginners and experienced clients with its alluring rewards. For instance, new users can benefit from a 50% sign-up bonus when they deposit a minimum of $55. This could provide them with an additional $1,000 for wagering.

Payment Methods and Payout Times: 4.55/5

Cryptocurrencies, due to the 9.75% fees associated with credit card transactions, tend to be more cost-effective and are accepted on BetOnline. This platform stands out for its ability to complete transactions swiftly, often finalizing withdrawals within a day, making it one of the best crypto sports betting sites around.

While the minimum withdrawal limit for BetOnline is a modest $20, this figure may vary depending on the chosen payment method.

Mobile Optimization and Customer Support: 4.95/5

Without the need for any downloads, BetOnline offers a smooth experience to users of both iOS and Android devices.

Furthermore, BetOnline ensures seamless customer support, which can be accessed via email, telephone, or live chat options.

>> $1,000 Sports WElcome Bonus + $25 live betting risk wager at BetOnline

4. BUSR – Best MLB Specials of all Baseball Betting Sites

Pros:

Loads of MLB options

$1,500 welcome deal

Special cryptocurrency promo

Excellent MLB Specials

Cons:

$100 welcome-bonus minimum deposit

BUSR is up next, sporting a top-level web design and the widest range of MLB wager types around.

MLB Betting Lines + MLB Odds: 4.9/5

BUSR stands out in the world of sports betting with its comprehensive coverage of baseball lines, including MLB, Japan NPB, Mexico LMB, and South Korea’s KBO League. Unfortunately, it does not provide live betting options for these leagues.

The unique aspect of BUSR is its extensive array of MLB betting categories, although these are yet to be updated for the current season. Unlike other platforms, BUSR has structured its offerings into easily accessible compartments.

These categories include MLB Specials, Game Odds, 2023 World Series futures, Divisional odds, Pennant odds, inning lines markets, player props, series prices, regular season player odds, awards futures, and even a “to make playoffs” section.

For each league, a variety of betting options are available. For MLB, you can place straight bets, total points over/under, alternate handicap, alternate total over/under, and alternate innings bets. The Japan NPB and Mexico LMB leagues offer straight bets and total over/under, while the South Korea KBO League offers straight bets and total over/under on select matches.

Bonus Bets + MLB Promos: 4.8/5

Crypto enthusiasts are welcomed to BUSR with the Crypto Rewards program, which offers up to $100 cashback on each crypto deposit with a mere 1x rollover requirement.

Newcomers aren’t left out either; they can enjoy a 100% match-up bonus of up to $1,500 by depositing a minimum of $100 and using the promo code SPORTS100FP.

The platform also has an unlimited referral scheme where users can earn as much as $250 for every successful recommendation.

Payment Methods and Payout Times: 4.65/5

For those who prefer to bet with cryptocurrencies such as BTC and LTC, BUSR ensures a seamless experience by processing crypto withdrawals swiftly.

The platform also caters to those who favor conventional transaction methods, offering reliable options like debit and credit cards. While transactions in traditional currencies may take a few days to process, they provide a dependable alternative for account holders.

Mobile Optimization and Customer Support: 4.8/5

In addition to maintaining a vibrant social media presence and providing sports betting tutorials, BUSR stands out with its commitment to customer service. Users can contact their round-the-clock customer service team through various channels, including phone, email, or live chat, ensuring all queries are effectively resolved.

Furthermore, BUSR offers an impeccable sports betting platform that operates smoothly on all devices. Whether using iOS or Android mobile gadgets, your betting experience remains uninterrupted, solidifying BUSR’s reputation as a top mobile casino.

>> Join the site for a $1,500 Welcome Offer at BUSR

5. SportsBetting.ag – Best Baseball Live Betting Site

Pros:

Advanced in-play betting interface

Up to $1,000 welcome offer

Supports 10+ crypto coins

20 years in the industry

Cons:

$55 min deposit for the welcome offer

Operational for 20 years, SportsBetting.ag is the leading provider of in-play wagering options. You can also claim up to $1,000 in welcome bonus money.

MLB Betting Lines + MLB Odds: 4.7/5

What sets this platform apart is its unique segment dedicated to live betting, complete with a Match Tracker for bet visualization. This feature provides real-time updates, a digital scoreboard, and a wealth of data for all selected games, making live betting easier and more engaging.

For each league, various betting options are available. For the MLB, you can place straight bets, total points over/under, team-specific bets, player-specific bets, and even unique specials like predicting if a manager will be fired.

The platform offers competitive odds for the MLB World Series 2023 Winner. So if you feel confident that the Boston Red Sox will win it all, for example, this is the site to do it!

While SportsBetting.ag may offer fewer betting markets and props for MLB betting compared to other sportsbooks, it compensates with its Match Tracker, which provides accurate information about the match’s surface, hit distance, statistics, box score, player performance, and team standings.

Bonus Bets + MLB Promos: 4.8/5

As a standout in the cryptocurrency sports wagering scene, SportsBetting.ag offers an array of unique promotions and bonuses. Cryptocurrency enthusiasts can take advantage of a 100% welcome bonus of up to $1,000 upon joining the platform.

Aside from the welcome bonus, the platform also offers a 50% sign-up bonus to traditional currency bettors, with a cap of $1,000. Furthermore, users can utilize a 25% deposit reload bonus and a 30% digital currency enhancement bonus.

Payment Methods and Payout Times: 4.7/5

For users who favor digital currencies, SportsBetting.ag presents a wide variety of choices, such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Stellar, XRP, Chainlink, Litecoin, Dogecoin, and stablecoins.

SportsBetting.ag ensures an easy user journey by offering nearly 20 unique transaction options designed to meet sports betting enthusiasts’ diverse needs. This array of payment methods allows the platform to cater to a broad spectrum of sports-wagering fans.

Mobile Optimization and Customer Support: 4.85/5

SportsBetting.ag has undergone a substantial makeover, now boasting a superior interface fully optimized for mobile users.

This change aligns with our analysis of top online sportsbooks, which shows that the platform provides round-the-clock support via email, live chat, and phone calls.

SportsBetting.ag has set up three separate email addresses to effectively manage various issues, including one specifically for sportsbook-related questions.

>> Sign up and grab a$1,000 welcome bonus at SportsBetting.ag

How We Ranked Online Baseball Betting Sites

MLB Betting Lines + MLB Betting Odds:

We dove into the depths of Major League Baseball betting lines and odds each betting site offers. The best platforms provide various options, catering to seasoned bettors and rookies. We favored online sportsbooks that consistently offer competitive odds, ensuring you always get the most bang for your buck.

MLB Bonus Bets + MLB Betting Promos:

We investigated MLB-specific bonus bets and promotional offers like enhanced odds and cash-back specials. MLB betting sites that regularly roll out generous and easy-to-understand bonuses with fair wagering requirements scored higher in our ranking.

Payment Methods and Payout Times:

Your hard-earned winnings should be easy to access. That’s why we evaluated the variety of banking methods available and the speed of payouts. MLB betting sites that offer multiple secure payment options and speedy withdrawals were given preference.

Mobile Optimization and Customer Support:

We assessed the quality of each site’s mobile platform, looking for an intuitive design and smooth performance. Additionally, we looked closely at customer support, favoring online sportsbooks that offer reliable, round-the-clock assistance.

Why Is Bovada the Best Baseball Betting Site?

Bovada is a legal baseball betting platform catering to MLB bettors for well over 10 years. Below are some reasons why it has topped our list of the best MLB betting sites today.

MLB Daily Specials: One of Bovada’s unique offerings is the MLB Daily Specials. These specials include bets on multiple players to score, combined runs, bases stolen, and hitting home runs. They also offer team-specific bets like “Team to Score X+” and options for multiple teams to reach a certain number of runs.

Highly Competitive Betting Odds: Bovada consistently offers some of the most competitive odds in the market. Aside from baseball, you’ll also find excellent odds for other major leagues and even niche sports like F1 betting, boxing, and more.

$750 Welcome Bonus: Bovada provides a generous welcome bonus. If you deposit with crypto, you can receive a 75% match on your first deposit up to $750. If you prefer fiat currency, you will still receive a 50% match boost worth up to $250.

Extra Layer of Transparency: Bovada has operated for over a decade and maintains a public forum where support team representatives frequently engage. This level of transparency and accessibility builds trust and allows for quick resolution of any potential issues or queries.

Why Should I Use Baseball Sports Betting Sites?

In MLB sports betting, the reasons to use dedicated sites go beyond the surface-level benefits like convenience and more bonus money. Below are some advanced, baseball-specific reasons.

Detailed Player and Team Statistics: MLB sports betting sites often provide extensive statistical data like BABIP (Batting Average on Balls in Play), FIP (Fielding Independent Pitching), and WAR (Wins Above Replacement). These can offer deeper insights into a team’s performance beyond traditional stats.

Market Depth: The range of markets available for baseball betting is vast. You’ll find options to bet on specific innings, the performance of individual players, and unique prop bets. Some sportsbooks even offer derivative bets, allowing you to wager on the outcome of individual innings or halves of the game.

Early Line Release: The best MLB betting sites often release lines earlier than traditional sportsbooks. Early lines give you the chance to capitalize on potential discrepancies before the market has fully adjusted.

Advanced Live Betting Features: Many sites offer sophisticated live betting features, including dynamic odds that update in real-time during games. Some also provide live streaming of games, allowing you to watch the action unfold as you place your bets.

Access to Expert Opinions and Analysis: The best MLB betting sites have experts providing in-depth analysis, predictions, and betting tips. This information can be invaluable in making more informed betting decisions.

Guide to Baseball Betting Sites

What Are the Best MLB Sportsbooks Online?

Bovada is the best MLB betting site overall, offering some of the best odds and a generous $750 welcome bonus for cryptocurrency users. MyBookie offers the best MLB odds and market variety for prop bets, while BetOnline excels in parlays and promos like odds boosts and risk-free bets.

Are MLB Betting Sites Safe?

Yes, MLB betting sites are generally safe, provided they are licensed and regulated by recognized authorities. They should use advanced encryption technology to secure transactions and personal data.

Is Baseball Betting Hard?

Certain factors like pitching matchups, team form, weather conditions, and even the ballpark can significantly influence game outcomes. Understanding these factors and how they affect betting odds requires time and research. With patience and consistent study, one can develop a solid betting strategy and bet on MLB games more confidently.

Comparing the 5 Top Baseball Betting Sites

Bovada: The best MLB sportsbook overall. The platform is packed with some of the best odds, a wide range of markets for all MLB teams, and offers every new player up to $750 in welcome bonus money.

MyBookie: The best baseball prop betting options of all online betting sites. This sports betting app sometimes offers hundreds of prop bets for individual MLB games. It welcomes every new customer with up to $1,000 in bonus cash.

BetOnline: The No. 1 MLB betting site for parlay wagers, also known for its range of risk-free bets and futures odds. All new customers can claim up to $1,000 in sign-up bonus cash.

BUSR: The leading Major League Baseball betting platform for a variety of MLB bets. This place also beats most online sportsbooks in the bonus department, offering up to $1,500 in sign-up cash.

SportsBetting.ag: The best MLB baseball betting site for live betting, offering high-quality futures bets. We are looking at excellent MLB game-tracking capabilities, a highly responsive design, and up to $1,000 in first-deposit bonus money.

How to Join a Baseball Betting Site and Place MLB Bets

Five minutes is all it takes to join the online sports betting industry and bet on a baseball game. We’ll show you how it’s done at Bovada, but you can apply this rundown to most MLB betting sites on our list.

1. Register Your Sports Betting Account at Bovada

Visit the Bovada sports betting site and click the “ Join ” button.

” button. Fill out the registration form with basic info like email and phone number.

Accept the T&Cs and click the Register button.

2. Verify Your Registration

The betting site will send a code via SMS to the number you entered in Step 1.

Enter the code and log in to your new sports betting account.

3. Claim Your Bonus Money, Bet on MLB Games

Enter the Cashier and set your deposit method.

Fund your sports betting account with $20 or more to claim the welcome bonus (up to $750 if using crypto).

Check the available baseball games, form your betting slip, and place your MLB bet!

MLB Betting Tips & Strategies for Online Bettors

Finding the best MLB betting sites is important, but applying the right betting strategy is just as vital. Below are some of our top tips for placing baseball bets.

Sabermetrics: This statistical analysis approach is widely used in baseball to assess player performance. Understanding and applying these metrics can provide a significant edge when evaluating potential bets.

Live Betting Against Pitchers on Third Time Through Lineup: As pitchers tire or opposing teams get more familiar with their style during the game, performance can often dip the third time through the batting lineup. This trend could be an opportunity for live betting.

Avoid Betting Home Favorites on the Run Line: Home favorites often have inflated odds due to public bias. Instead, look for value in other areas like underdogs or over/under bets.

Divisional Dogs: Teams playing in their division tend to be more familiar with their opponents, making underdogs in these games potentially valuable picks.

First Five Innings Betting: This strategy focuses on the starting pitchers, who typically pitch the first five innings. If you believe a particular starting pitcher has a clear advantage, this bet minimizes the unpredictable elements of the rest of the game.

Join Multiple MLB Betting Sites: Joining multiple online sports betting apps can open up a world of opportunities. Not only does this give you access to a broader spectrum of betting lines and betting odds, but it also allows you to claim multiple welcome bonuses. Plus, it offers the flexibility to shop for the best odds before placing your MLB bet.

Baseball Betting: Ready to Bet on MLB Games?

We hope you’re ready to place that MLB bet because the time is now!

This guide aims to showcase the best MLB betting options and the most generous baseball betting bonuses.

Again – Bovada is the best option for baseball bets overall. It offers some of the best MLB baseball odds around and draws new sports bettors with a generous $750 welcome bonus.

Other highly recommended sites are MyBookie, which offers upwards of 200 prop bets per single MLB game, and SportsBetting.ag, the No. 1 online betting site for in-play betting.

Whichever sports betting apps you opt for, stick to responsible betting and always have fun. Stay safe!

