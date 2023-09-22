Background Check Florida – FL BG Checks 2023 Guide

If you’re searching for guidance on conducting background checks in Florida, you’ve come to the right place.

This is the most exhaustive guide on background checks in Florida available online, and we will not only explain every aspect of background checks in Florida but also present you with the finest background check services in Florida to make the process seamless.

However, it’s crucial to remember that obtaining public records in Florida isn’t as straightforward as it may appear. Even though the documents and data are accessible to the public, it’s tough to find specific background information on an individual because of the overwhelming amount of information.

To make this process easier and faster, we suggest utilizing FL background check services which provide precise and quick results.

7 Best Background Check Florida Services

BeenVerified – Best Overall for Background Check Florida

– Best Overall for Background Check Florida PeopleLooker – Best for Fast & Accurate Results

– Best for Fast & Accurate Results TruthFinder – Best for Value

– Best for Value Intelius – Best for Accuracy

– Best for Accuracy Instant Checkmate – Best for Speed

– Best for Speed Spokeo – Best for FA Reverse Email Lookup

– Best for FA Reverse Email Lookup US Search – Best for API Integration

What Is a Background Check Florida?

A background check in Florida involves examining all state and federal public records to assess an individual’s history thoroughly. One can retrieve additional data from public records by utilizing identifying details such as name, phone number, or email.

The information obtained from a Florida public records search includes personal data, job, educational history, potential family members, acquaintances, location history, court records, sex offender registry, social media profiles, and property ownership details.

However, manually searching public records is likely to yield only some of this information. Using Florida background check services for more accurate and comprehensive background information is advisable. These services use the provided identifying details to scan through billions of federal and state public records in their databases to locate pertinent information.

The report for background checks in Florida typically includes standard information.

Date of birth and age

Include full name

Aliases

Permission to practice one’s profession legally

Liens

Weapons licenses

Public documents from the law courts

Personal online profiles

A resume of past jobs

Possessions of monetary value

Background checks and arrest reports

Bankruptcies

Photographs

Training and learning history

How to Run a Florida Background Check?

When conducting a background check in Florida, there are two approaches, one is difficult and time-consuming, and the other is simpler and more efficient.

The difficult method involves manually contacting relevant public organizations to obtain public records, requesting access, and then sifting through them to find the necessary information.

The easy way involves using a people search service such as BeenVerified, PeopleLooker, or TruthFinder. With this method, you can carry out a Florida background check by simply entering the name, city, or phone number of the individual you’re targeting.

Additionally, reverse email lookup tools can search for someone based on their email address. By providing some basic details about an individual, the FA background check service will search its database to retrieve information.

The process may require a few minutes, but if it takes longer than expected, one can be confident that accurate and genuine data will be provided.

How Can I Access Public Records in Florida?

Despite some challenges, the Freedom of Information Act, established in the 1960s, has made it easier for individuals to access records. Records may be stored in different formats, such as paper or digital, and some government officials may be unresponsive to data requests.

In Florida, like other states, numerous government agencies hold a range of public records, which can be accessed based on the type of information being sought. Different departments in Florida maintain various kinds of public records.

Info on prisoners

Death certificates

Criminal records

Legal pleadings

To access public records in Florida, an individual needs to submit a request for public records. The Public Records Coordinator can be reached via email, mail, fax, or phone to make the request. When requesting access to public documents, it’s necessary to provide all required information.

The latest possible delivery date for the materials

What this paper is called

The document-specific data

The two acceptable methods of sending documents are snail mail and electronic mail

Name

Information on how to get in touch with someone

Florida Background Check Laws

Unlike some other states, Florida doesn’t have any restrictions on background checks. Although there’s no state-level fair hiring or ban-the-box legislation in place, some counties and localities in Florida have laws related to fair hiring and ban-the-box.

Florida background checks are highly recommended, and businesses that conduct them are protected from liability claims that arise due to faulty practices.

Companies in Florida are considered to haven’t acted negligently in hiring if they conduct a background check in Florida, which includes a criminal records review. If no disqualifying evidence is found and the applicant is hired or promoted, it’s presumed that the decision was made in good faith.

FL Criminal Record Restrictions

Florida has laws limiting Florida background checks at the state and county levels. These laws impose certain restrictions that companes in Florida should be aware of. We’ve listed some of the key limitations below.

FL Arrest Records

Firms in Florida can inquire about an individual’s arrest history and use it as a factor in their hiring decisions. Despite this, most criminal backgrounds check Florida reports, such as those in Florida, typically don’t contain information on arrests.

FL Sealed or Expunged Records

Individuals applying for a job should not disclose any criminal records that have been sealed or erased, as such records do not exist and will not be found on a free background check Florida conducted by the state.

FL Criminal Records

In Florida, public and private companies have the right to conduct Florida background checks on job applicants in addition to other methods. However, only felony or first-degree misdemeanor convictions directly associated with the job at hand may be grounds for disqualification.

Private companies may consider misdemeanor convictions of a lower degree when making decisions. Still, they must always assess how a candidate’s criminal history is related to the available position.

Suppose an company has a policy that prohibits hiring individuals with criminal records. In that case, they will likely face workplace discrimination accusations under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which could have severe repercussions.

Ban the Box – Background Check Florida

Florida has no statewide law prohibiting companies from asking about an applicant’s criminal history.

However, various localities across the state have implemented such laws, including Tampa, Daytona Beach, Clearwater, Fort Myers, Jacksonville, Miami-Dade County, Orlando, Pompano Beach, Sarasota, St. Petersburg, Petersburg, and Tallahassee.

In these cities, companies cannot use the “box” that asks about criminal history on job applications. Additionally, six jurisdictions, namely Daytona Beach, Jacksonville, Tampa, Orlando, Sarasota, and Miami-Dade, require companies to offer a conditional offer before conducting a Florida background check.

It’s important to note that none of the counties in Florida have yet outlawed the use of the “box” for private companies.

How Far Back Does a Background Check Go in Florida?

There are no restrictions on the duration of time that can be examined in background checks in Florida. These screenings involve criminal history checks and are typically not limited in time. However, companies which perform free background checks in Florida should be aware of local laws that ban the use of criminal records in decisions.

As per the Fair Credit Reporting Act, consumer reporting agencies operating in Florida are forbidden from revealing certain information during background checks in Florida.

Bankruptcies filed under Title 11 that have surpassed the ten-year mark at the time of the report must be included.

Any legal disagreements taken to court and any instances of being convicted or arrested over seven years ago from the report’s date will not be incorporated.

Tax liens that have been unpaid for more than seven years since the report date must be paid.

Collections older than seven years from the date of the report cannot be excluded.

Except for criminal records, any negative information that surpasses seven years from the date of the report is not included.

Florida businesses should consider the varying time constraints in different US states and territories when conducting nationwide background checks. The extent to which CRA can report criminal histories is limited to 7 years in certain areas, while other regions allow longer periods. Therefore, businesses need to be aware of these limitations.

What Can You Find With a Background Check Florida?

It may come as a shock, but a Florida background check can reveal significant information about a person. A background check Florida report can provide the following details using reliable people search services such as BeenVerified, PeopleLooker, TruthFinder, or Intelius.

Personal Information

The starting point of every free background checks Florida report is personal details which aid in confirming the identity of the individual being searched. Such details encompass their name, age, date of birth, any alternative names used by them, and images.

Jobs and Education

Conducting a free background check in Florida, you may come across details about a person’s educational background and work history, including the names of their schools and previous companies.

However, it’s essential to remember that this information cannot be used to screen people unless the free background checks Florida service you’re using adhere to the guidelines established by the Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA).

Possible Relatives and Associates

In this part, the individuals who could be related to the person being searched, such as family members, friends, and coworkers, are listed. An individual searching for a relative may come across their background check Florida report.

If you’re conducting a Florida background check for business purposes, the report can provide you with phone numbers and email addresses, which can help find potential leads. This section is significant for businesses.

FL Criminal Records

When conducting a background check in Florida, it’s necessary to obtain criminal and arrest records from public records of the state’s police and courts. These records provide details about the offense, such as its type, date, location, and the court’s name and case number if the case was brought to trial.

FL Property Information

If you need to assess someone’s financial status, this section can be beneficial. It contains information about their real estate holdings, including property taxes, sales prices, land values, mortgages, and any vehicles they own, such as identification numbers.

In this category, you will discover any online pages associated with the individual you seek. If available, social media accounts, news articles, personal sites, and blogs may be found.

How Long Does a Background Check Take In Florida?

The duration of a Florida background check depends on the method you choose to conduct it. By using reliable people search services such as BeenVerified, PeopleLooker, or TruthFinder, you can obtain a single Florida background check report within minutes.

This allows you to conduct multiple checks and receive exhaustive results easily. However, if you prefer a manual approach, it may take up to three business days to complete a background check in Florida.

7 Best Services for Background Check Florida

After understanding how simple it’s to perform a background check in Florida using a background check Florida services, it’s important to review the top five services in greater detail. This will allow for a comprehensive comparison of each service and determine what distinguishes them.

Additionally, it will help identify the most suitable people search sites for specific purposes related to conducting free background checks in Florida.

BeenVerified – Best Overall for Background Check Florida

BeenVerified is an esteemed provider of free background checks in Florida, offering a vast array of searches encompassing criminal, court, public, and more. By utilizing dependable sources of information and gaining access to billions of public records in Florida, the company can offer a detailed overview of an individual’s background with high accuracy.

The platform of BeenVerified is another aspect that sets it apart, as its user-friendly interface allows for easy and prompt searches. The search interface is uncomplicated and straightforward, with transparent guidelines for viewing the reports. The company offers economical pricing options, such as monthly subscriptions and pay-per-search choices, which can benefit individuals and businesses operating on a budget.

Customers can receive assistance from BeenVerified’s customer support team to address queries or problems that may arise while conducting a background check in Florida. The organization has a group of experts who can offer advice on navigating the platform and making sense of the data presented in the reports.

PeopleLooker – Best Background Check Florida for Fast & Accurate Results

PeopleLooker is a service in Florida that enables users to search for information regarding individuals, such as their contact details, criminal past, and other relevant data. It could be a helpful resource for performing background checks in Florida.

PeopleLooker asserts that they can access various public records in Florida, such as court and criminal records. As a result, Florida background checks may offer more extensive information than similar services.

The Florida background check service platform is designed to be easy to use, even for those unfamiliar with background checks in Florida. This feature can be handy for individuals or businesses that require Florida background checks but lack experience conducting them.

The Florida background check service offers various pricing options depending on the number of background checks required. Overall, their pricing is affordable, benefiting customers with limited budgets.

TruthFinder – Best Florida Background Check Service for Value

When conducting background checks in FL, TruthFinder is a leading provider. Their website is designed to be easy for users to navigate, allowing them to conduct searches based on names, numbers, or email addresses.

The company has access to a vast Florida public record database, which allows them to provide clients with a substantial amount of precise information about a particular person. You can obtain information unavailable through regular internet searches by utilizing TruthFinder’s background check services and dark web monitoring tool.

The cost for TruthFinder’s services is $28.05 per month or $46 for a two-month subscription. For a detailed review of why TruthFinder is the best option for conducting free background checks in Florida, https://www.wishtv.com/sponsored/truthfinder-review/.

Intelius – Best Florida Background Check Service for Accuracy

Regarding background checks in Florida, Intelius is just as reliable as TruthFinder. This nationwide search service is known for its exceptional accuracy of results and operates similarly to TruthFinder. Boasting a database of over 20 billion public records, Intelius offers vast information on any individual in Florida.

If you want a cheaper option for monthly plans, you could opt for Intelius for $24.86 per month, slightly lower than TruthFinder. For a 2-month plan, you will need to pay $42.25.

Although Intelius offers similar services as TruthFinder, it doesn’t have the dark web monitoring feature, which accounts for the slightly lower price. You can read our Intelius review to learn more about Intelius and its background check services in Florida.

Instant Checkmate – Best FL Background Check Service for Speed

Instant Checkmate is recommended to obtain a fast Florida background check. This service is tailored to those who value ease and accessibility, as it delivers prompt results and comes with a mobile application. This feature isn’t commonly available with other background check services in Florida.

Instant Checkmate boasts a vast collection of government records that it utilizes to generate precise background information. Although it’s expensive, with a monthly subscription costing $34.78, it doesn’t offer a 2-month plan but provides a 3-month package for $83.47.

In addition to its speed, Instant Checkmate takes pride in safeguarding the confidentiality of your data. To learn more, refer to our comprehensive review of Instant Checkmate.

Spokeo – Best Florida Background Check Service for Reverse Email Lookup

Spokeo is a comprehensive background check solution beyond email lookup. It also provides search options by name, phone number, or physical address. This makes it a top choice for anyone seeking a free background check in Florida.

Additionally, Spokeo offers affordable subscription rates, with a monthly cost of only $19.99 and a 3-month package priced at $44.85. If you want to learn more about Spokeo, you can read our detailed review.

US Search – Best Florida Background Check Service for API Integration

If you need to run background checks, US Search’s quick start wizard can help you do it easily. They’re one of the few services that offer a refund policy in case their service doesn’t work for you.

Although their web interface is rather basic compared to others, their simplicity may be sufficient if you only need a basic background check in Florida.

Additionally, US Search allows you to run a single background check in Florida for $3 each, and if you need to run multiple checks or require a long-term plan, their monthly plan is priced at an affordable $19.86 per month. You can read their review if you want more information about the US Search.

Disclaimer: The background check services mentioned above are not FCRA-approved. Hence, you may not use our service or the information it provides to make decisions about consumer credit, employment, insurance, tenant screening, or any other purpose that would require FCRA compliance.

What Does the Florida Public Records Law Say?

In Florida, open government regulations, including the FL Public Records Law, are enshrined in the state’s constitution. Public agencies must allow public access to any documents created or received during official business unless authorized by the Florida Legislature.

The Sunshine Law is located in Florida Statutes Chapter 286. It covers formal written records, such as papers, maps, books, cassettes, photos, motion pictures, records, and sound recordings, including those stored on computers.

Florida Criminal Records – Background Check FL

In Florida criminal records, an individual’s criminal past is documented, encompassing all offenses, from serious felonies to minor misdemeanors. The records provide information on arrests, indictments, and convictions.

What’s on a Florida Criminal Record?

A person’s criminal record comprehensively accounts for their interactions with law enforcement. Arrest records usually contain more than details about the suspected crime. They may include the following information:

Test of time

Charges

Criminal record for sexual offenses

Time of arrest as a number

True confessions

Several arrests have been reported

Accusations of wrongdoing

Pseudonyms

Verdicts

Where Can I Find Florida Criminal Records?

The criminal records of Florida are maintained by the Department of Law Enforcement, and individuals can access their criminal history by visiting the website. However, a fee of $25 will be charged for each criminal background check.

Florida Inmate Records – Background Check Florida

Aside from the details of a convict’s imprisonment, public records of inmates also encompass data usually present in a criminal record report.

What’s on a Florida Inmate Record?

In Florida, prisoners’ records typically contain various details, including the following information.

Where the inmates are

Personal information includes a person’s name, date of birth, and gender

Custody situation

A mug shot of a possible criminal

Inmate relocation specifics

Identification number of inmates

Where Can I Find Florida Inmate Records?

The Florida Department of Corrections is responsible for maintaining correctional facility data in the state. You can visit the Corrections Offender Network website to search for this information.

In Florida, all records related to the criminal justice system are kept, including a comprehensive list of prison and prisoner data. Additionally, some counties allow access to and examination of arrest records.

Florida Court Records – Background Check Florida

In Florida, individuals can review court records and proceedings relating to criminal and civil cases at municipal, county, state, federal, and Florida Supreme Court levels.

While the Sunshine Act mandates the availability of court records to the public, there are certain cases where these records are sealed or purged to prevent harm to individuals involved, such as children or victims of crimes. It’s important to note that court documents aren’t stored in a centralized location and must be obtained by contacting the presiding court.

What’s on a GA Court Record?

A public court document in Florida typically contains certain information, although the specifics may differ depending on the case.

Records from the jury

Judgment documentation

Statements made by witnesses who have been documented

Proceedings transcripts are available for review

The law requires it

Dockets

Files detailing various incidents

Where to Find Florida Court Records?

In Florida, if someone wants to access court records, they’re advised to visit the courthouse where the case was heard and request the records from the clerk’s office, county clerk, or clerk of court.

However, there are certain situations where county records may be available online. An example is the Miami-Dade County Comptroller’s website, which enables users to search for public documents using various search terms such as names. Looking for a similar resource in the relevant county is recommended to access necessary records.

Florida Vital Records – Background Check Florida

The Department of Health in Florida maintains accurate and current vital records. These vital records are accessible to the public and include various types of information.

Marriage Licenses

The Death Certificate

Official Birth Documents

Divorce Orders or Decrees

Background Check Florida – Frequently Asked Questions

To address any unanswered queries, below are some frequently asked questions concerning background checks in Florida. It’s hoped that these will provide the necessary information.

Can I Get a Free Background Check in Florida?

Conducting a background check in Florida involves sifting through a vast amount of data, and finding service providers that offer a reliable background check in Florida reports is a challenging task. It’s important to exercise caution when using a free service on Florida background checks.

In reality, free background checks in Florida aren’t valuable. The information obtained from premium background check sites such as BeenVerified, PeopleLooker, or TruthFinder isn’t easily accessible for free. You may refer to the top free background check sites for further details.

How Much Is a Background Check in Florida?

To conduct a background check in Florida, you can use services like BeenVerified, PeopleLooker, TruthFinder, or Intelius.

These services charge a $24-28 monthly fee and offer unlimited monthly background checks. You can use US Search to pay for individual background check reports, which cost $3 per report for Florida.

What Background Check Service Is Best for Florida?

With its extensive collection of public records, tools for phone and email lookup, and dark web monitoring, BeenVerified is considered the top choice for background checks in Florida. PeopleLooker comes in second with its user-friendly interface and slightly more affordable pricing.

Can a Background Check Florida Request Be Submitted by Non-residents in Florida?

As per the Public Records Act of Florida, individuals from any location can access public documents. This means that people residing anywhere in the United States have the right to view such documents.

Is There a Records Custodian in Florida?

In Florida, any person who possesses a public record is required to share it, regardless of whether they’re referred to as a “records custodian.” Access to such records must not be restricted.

What Exemptions Exist for Background Check Florida?

According to the Florida Constitution, it’s assumed that all documents are available to the public, and this rule has no exceptions.

How Long Does the State Have to Respond to a Background Check Florida Request?

While some states have a specific time limit for responding to information requests, Florida doesn’t. Instead, the Florida State Constitution requires that all requests be handled promptly.

The request should be thoroughly reviewed to determine if the requested document is available, and if it is, it should be sent to the requester as soon as possible.

What Kind of Enforcement Is in Place for Background Check Florida Requests?

In Florida, the process of appealing or challenging the rejection of information isn’t heavily regulated.

Unlike some states, there’s no established system for appealing a decision denying access to public documents.

However, the Attorney General’s Office in Florida operates a mediation program to help resolve any disputes.

What Fees Are Associated With Requesting Background Check Florida?

In Florida, the cost of obtaining a copy of a document varies based on the number of sides. A single-sided page costs $0.15, while a double-sided page costs $0.20. Additionally, obtaining a certified copy costs $1. If a request requires a significant amount of resources, additional fees may be permitted under Florida law.

Bottom Line on Background Check Florida

If you need to conduct a background check in Florida for various reasons, such as business-related research, locating a missing family member or friend, or discovering the truth about a potential partner, the services above can assist you in obtaining precise information without difficulty.

Completing a free background check in Florida can be challenging as it involves contacting various public offices and submitting a public record request to each of them. In addition to paying a fee for each request, you must review the documents received to locate the necessary information.

Using Florida’s top-rated background check services, you can quickly and easily obtain a thorough background check report on any person of interest. All you need to do is input their name, phone number, email, or physical address into the people search service, and you’ll receive a comprehensive report in a matter of minutes.

DISCLAIMER: You may not use the non-FCRA approved services mentioned in this article or the information they provide to decide about consumer credit, employment, insurance, tenant screening, or any other purpose that would require FCRA compliance. These services don’t provide consumer reports and are not consumer reporting agencies. (These terms have special meanings under the Fair Credit Reporting Act, 15 USC 1681 et seq., (“FCRA”), which are incorporated herein by reference.)

The information available on our website may not be 100% accurate, complete, or up to date, so do not use it as a substitute for your own due diligence, especially if you have concerns about a person’s criminal history. The services we mention do not make any representation or warranty about the accuracy of the information available through our website or about the character or integrity of the person about whom you inquire. For more information, please review each service’s Terms of Use.