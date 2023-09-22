Background Check Texas – A Complete Guide [2023]

If you’re looking for guidance on performing a background check in Texas, you’ve come to the right place. This is the most thorough guide to conducting background checks in Texas that you’ll find online.

We will provide you with all the necessary information on Texas background checks and introduce you to the most efficient background check Texas services available. However, it’s important to note that obtaining public records in Texas is more complicated than one might think.

Even though public records are accessible, it can be difficult to locate specific background information about an individual due to the overwhelming amount of documents and data. That’s why we suggest using Texas background check services, as they offer the best chance of obtaining precise and quick results.

7 Best Background Check Texas Services

BeenVerified – Best Overall for Background Check Texas

– Best Overall for Background Check Texas PeopleLooker – Best for Fast & Accurate Results

– Best for Fast & Accurate Results TruthFinder – Best Value for Money

– Best Value for Money Intelius – Best for Accuracy

– Best for Accuracy Instant Checkmate – Best for Speed

– Best for Speed Spokeo – Best for TX Reverse Email Lookup

– Best for TX Reverse Email Lookup US Search – Best for API Integration

What Is a Background Check Texas?

A background check in Texas involves a comprehensive assessment of an individual’s details in all public records at the state and federal levels. By utilizing identification data like name, phone number, or email address, it’s possible to search public records for additional information.

A Texas public records search can yield a wealth of information, including personal data, and educational history, potential family members and acquaintances, past locations, criminal and court records, sex offender registry, social media profiles, and property ownership.

If you choose to search public records manually, it’s unlikely that you will find all the necessary information. However, if you use Texas background check services, you have a higher probability of obtaining accurate background information on an individual.

These services utilize the identification information you provide to search through their database, which consists of billions of federal and Texas public records, to gather pertinent data. The information is then compiled into an organized report that’s simple to read and share with others.

A typical Texas background check report may contain:

Weapons permits

Bankruptcies

Criminal and arrest records

Career history

Educational background

Professional licenses

Photographs

Age and date of birth

Financial assets

Social media profiles

Aliases

A full name

Civil court records

Liens

How to Run a Texas Background Check?

If you need to perform a Texas background check, there are two ways to do it. The first, more difficult way involves manually contacting relevant public offices for public records, submitting a request, and searching through those records to find the necessary information.

The second, easier way is to use a people search service such as BeenVerified, PeopleLooker, or TruthFinder. By simply entering the person’s name, city, phone number, or email address into the search tool, you can quickly and easily obtain the information you need for a Texas background check.

By inputting even just the basic details you possess about an individual, the Texas background check service will conduct a thorough search of its database. Although it may take a few minutes to complete the process, if it requires more time, rest assured that a wealth of genuine information will be provided.

Disclaimer: The background check services mentioned above are not FCRA-approved. Hence, you may not use our service or the information it provides to make decisions about consumer credit, employment, insurance, tenant screening, or any other purpose that would require FCRA compliance.

How Can I Access Public Records in Texas?

The Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) provides the right to access government information to anyone who requires it. It’s important to conduct thorough research on the applicable legislation before requesting a document due to differences in state procedures.

Texas public records can be found online, although some require a physical form. The necessary documents can be submitted through email, fax, or mail to the relevant office. It’s important to note that the rules for obtaining records may differ between departments, so some flexibility may be required.

Generally, a public records request should contain:

Name of the file

Whether email or regular mail is preferred for delivery

Name of the document’s creator

Characteristics of the document

When you can expect to receive the documents and when you must have them

Contact information

Texas Background Check Laws – TX Public Records

Although Texas doesn’t have any state-level regulations regarding the usage of a someone’s criminal record in making decisions, the federal fair hiring regulations still apply. In Texas, companies are obligated by law to notify applicants in writing and obtain their written consent to conduct a criminal background check.

Companies must also send a pre-adverse action notice to applicants and wait for five business days before taking any final adverse action, such as withdrawing a job offer, based on the results of a criminal background check.

Starting from the end of 2021, federal contractors and government agencies will be restricted by the ban-the-box regulations from inquiring about an applicant’s criminal history before extending a conditional job offer. However, if the position involves national security and sensitive information, this restriction will not apply.

Following the federal ban-the-box regulations, federal contractors and agencies aren’t allowed to ask about an applicant’s criminal record before issuing a conditional job offer unless the position is covered by other laws that require early screening. The list of county resources below indicates that some counties and towns in Texas have implemented their ban-the-box regulations.

Companies must ensure that any free background checks Texas services they conduct comply with the laws of the county and city where their company is located and the county and city where the applicant resides. To avoid legal action, businesses should prioritize following the most rigorous legislation when uncertain.

Ban the Box – Background Check Texas Law

There are no laws in Texas that require companies to eliminate questions about criminal history on job applications. Nevertheless, the fair chance hiring laws in various areas across the state may impact use of state criminal background check Texas services.

Some regions, such as San Antonio, Travis County, and Dallas County, have enacted laws that prohibit the use of criminal history in hiring for certain government positions.

The city of Austin has enacted a policy that applies to public and private sector hiring, which requires companies to refrain from asking about criminal history during the initial stages of the job application process.

Companies in Austin with 15 or more people cannot conduct criminal background checks during hiring. This is mandated by law, and background check Texas services can only be performed after a job offer has been made conditional on the results of the check. Any violation of this law will result in a fine.

What Does the Texas Public Records Law Say?

Under Texas’ Freedom of Information Act, individuals can request public documents without any restrictions. If the government office is obligated to provide the requested records within ten days or else notify the requester of an estimated time of availability.

If the agency denies the request, a legal exception should be sent to the attorney general. This process ensures that the government office cannot simply refuse to provide public documents upon request.

In Texas, obtaining public records may take longer due to the involvement of the Attorney General, who has the final authority to release the information. The Attorney General must respond to any rejections within 45 days, and there is no option for appeal.

However, legal action can be taken to access the documents. The Texas Public Records Act allows access to documents from state and federal agencies but not from the judiciary. Certain exceptions to protect security and privacy include audits, personnel files, invasions of privacy, victims of crime or abuse, and some aspects of law enforcement proceedings.

If you need to request copies of documents in Texas, be aware that there’s a charge of ten cents per page. Additionally, if the organization needs to search for the requested information, they may bill you for $15.00 per hour.

It’s important to note that requesting records from multiple organizations may incur extra fees. If an person needs to redact confidential information, this is also considered billable time. For more information, visit Texas.gov.

How Far Back Does a Background Check Go in Texas?

The extent to which a CRA can investigate your past is limited by their search’s time frame and scope. While some criminal convictions may remain on record indefinitely, background checks Texas generally only go back seven years.

This includes any tax liens, court judgments, or lawsuits that could impact a consumer’s credit report. However, bankruptcy filings may be found up to 10 years ago. For companies in Texas that use workers to enter customers’ homes, criminal records must be verified for 20 years for felonies and ten years for misdemeanors.

If a job seeker desires a role that pays more than $75,000 annually, their potential company may extend the period for reviewing non-criminal records. In such cases, the inquiry may date back to the candidate’s 18th birthday. Texas MVRs usually cover the last three years.

Companies who conduct their criminal background check Texas searches, instead of engaging a CRA, aren’t constrained by a seven-year time frame. Lastly, in Texas, inspecting an individual’s prior career or educational history without any statute of limitations is permissible.

What Can You Find With a Background Check Texas?

It may shock you, but a Texas background check can reveal significant information about a person. A comprehensive background check report can provide the following details by utilizing reliable people search services such as TruthFinder or Intelius.

Personal Information

The commencement of every background check report involves personal details that help in identifying the correct individual, such as their name, age, date of birth, photographs, and any other known names they may have used in the past.

Jobs and Education

Another set of details you might come across relates to education and professional background. This information may reveal educational institutions, previous job positions.

However, it should be remembered that this information cannot be utilized for evaluating people unless the free background check Texas service being used conforms to the guidelines set by the Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA).

Possible Relatives and Associates

In this part, individuals related to the person being searched, such as family members, friends, and colleagues, are listed. It’s also possible to come across one’s background check report while searching for a family member.

If you’re conducting a background check in Texas searches for business purposes, the report can provide you with contact information such as phone numbers and email addresses, which can help find potential leads. This section of the report can be quite valuable for your search.

TX Criminal Records

When conducting free background check Texas searches, it’s important to include criminal and arrest data obtained from public records of Texas police and court. This data can provide details such as the nature of the offense, when and where it took place, and even the court name and case number if the individual was prosecuted.

TX Property Information

If you need to assess someone’s financial status, this section can be beneficial. It contains various details regarding properties owned, such as property tax information, sale prices, land value, and mortgages, as well as information on vehicles owned, including their identification numbers and more.

In this part, you can access any web pages associated with the individual you’re looking for. It offers access to social media accounts, personal websites, blogs, and news articles, among other things.

How Long Does a Background Check Take in Texas?

The duration for conducting a background check TX depends on the chosen method. Availing the services of reliable people search sites can provide you with a report in minutes.

This allows you to perform multiple checks and access detailed findings easily. However, conducting a manual background check can take 1-3 working days, particularly in screening cases.

7 Best Services for Background Check Texas

After realizing the simplicity of performing a background check in Texas through Texas background check services, it’s essential to examine the top five services in more detail. This examination will provide an overview of each free background check Texas service to understand the unique qualities that distinguish them from the others.

Additionally, this review will help determine which people’s search site is most effective for specific purposes related to conducting background checks in Texas.

BeenVerified – Best Overall for Background Check Texas

BeenVerified is a leading provider of background check Texas services. They offer various types of searches, such as court records, public records, and criminal records in Texas. Their background check services provide a comprehensive and detailed perspective on an individual’s background.

The company has access to an extensive database of public records in Texas, and they rely on trustworthy sources to ensure the accuracy of their reports.

BeenVerified provides a user-friendly platform that makes it easy and fast for users to perform searches. The platform is intuitive and uncomplicated, with an easy-to-use search interface and clear instructions for navigating the reports.

The company offers various pricing options, including monthly subscriptions and pay-per-search choices, which can be beneficial for individuals or businesses that are tight on budget.

Furthermore, BeenVerified offers customer support to help users with any questions or concerns that may emerge during the background check process. The company has a team of proficient professionals who can offer guidance on using the platform and comprehending the information provided in the reports.

PeopleLooker – Best Background Check Texas for Fast & Accurate Results

PeopleLooker provides a simple and easy-to-use platform that enables users to conduct searches easily and quickly. The platform is user-friendly and self-explanatory, with a straightforward search interface and explicit navigation instructions.

The company offers pocket-friendly pricing options, including monthly subscriptions and pay-per-search alternatives, which can benefit budget-conscious customers.

Moreover, PeopleLooker provides customer support, comprising a team of knowledgeable professionals who can address any queries or concerns that may arise during the background check process.

This platform of the Texas background check service is designed to be easy to use, even for those who aren’t familiar with performing background checks. This feature can benefit individuals or businesses who require background check Texas services but lack experience in the process.

The background checks Texas service offers various pricing options depending on the number of background checks required, which is generally considered affordable and useful for individuals or businesses with a limited budget.

TruthFinder – Best Texas Background Check Service for Value

When conducting background checks in Texas, TruthFinder is among the best. Their user-friendly website allows you to perform various searches using names, phone numbers, or email addresses.

TruthFinder has an extensive database of public records in Texas, which helps them to provide a significant amount of precise information about a specific person.

TruthFinder offers comprehensive free background check Texas services, including a dark web monitoring tool. This tool provides access to information that cannot be found through regular internet searches. The cost of TruthFinder’s services is $28.05 per month or $46 for a 2-month subscription.

Our detailed review of TruthFinder highlights why it’s the leading choice for conducting background checks in Texas.

Intelius – Best Texas Background Check Service for Accuracy

When conducting background checks in Texas, Intelius is just as reliable as TruthFinder. This free background checks Texas service is known for its exceptional precision in providing results. With over 20 billion public records stored in its database, Intelius offers a vast store of information on any individual in Texas.

If you’re considering using Intelius for a background check in Texas, it’s worth noting that their monthly plan costs $24.86. Opting for the 2-month plan will cost you $42.25.

While this free background checks Texas service is similar to TruthFinder, it doesn’t include the dark web monitoring feature, so Intelius is priced slightly lower. For more information on Intelius, you can read our review.

Instant Checkmate – Best TX Background Check Service for Speed

If you require prompt results for a background check in Texas, Instant Checkmate may be the most suitable option.

This Texas background check service is ideal for those who value convenience, as it delivers fast results and has a mobile application, a feature not commonly found in other Texas background check services.

With a large collection of government records, Instant Checkmate utilizes this database to provide accurate background information. Although it comes at a higher price point, its monthly plan costs $34.78 and offers a 3-month package for $83.47, as it lacks a 2-month plan.

In addition to speed, Instant Checkmate prioritizes the security of your personal information. For further details, refer to our review of Instant Checkmate.

Spokeo – Best Texas Background Check Service for Reverse Email Lookup

By using reverse email lookup, you can perform a comprehensive background check on an individual by simply having access to their email address. Spokeo is considered the most effective background check Texas service for email lookup, which makes it an ideal option for anyone looking to conduct business research and gather leads.

Besides email lookup, Spokeo also provides name, phone number, and physical address lookup, which makes it one of the best background check Texas services.

Additionally, Spokeo offers one of the most affordable monthly subscription rates, starting at $19.99, and its three-month package costs only $44.85, making it one of the most cost-effective background check Texas services.

US Search – Best Texas Background Check Service for API Integration

The quick start wizard provided by US Search is a convenient way to perform background checks. Unlike many similar services, they offer a refund policy if the service does not meet your expectations. Although their website interface is simple, it may suffice if you only require basic free background check Texas services.

For those who only need to run a single background check, U.S. Search offers this service for $3 each. They also provide a monthly plan at a reasonable cost of $19.86 for those who require multiple searches or a long-term plan. You can read their review if you need more information about U.S. Search.

Disclaimer: The background check services mentioned above are not FCRA-approved. Hence, you may not use our service or the information it provides to make decisions about consumer credit, employment, insurance, tenant screening, or any other purpose that would require FCRA compliance.

Texas Criminal Records – Background Check Texas

In Texas, an individual’s criminal record will contain details of all Class B misdemeanors or higher crimes for which they’ve been arrested and prosecuted and the final result. Their interactions with law enforcement will also be mentioned in the record.

The Department of Public Safety is responsible for maintaining all criminal records in Texas.

What’s on a Texas Criminal Record?

When it comes to a person’s interactions with law enforcement throughout Texas, a TX criminal record keeps track of everything. This includes information gathered from different sources, like arrests, convictions, and time spent in any of the nine penal facilities in the state.

Request a TX criminal history record. It will provide you with details regarding these encounters:

Birth date

Addresses

Status of sex offenders

Records of arrests

Fingerprints

License number

Previous and present warrants

Mugshots of offenders

Where Can I Find Texas Criminal Records?

To access criminal records, one must go to the Crime Records Division of the Texas Public Safety Department website.

The process requires providing personal information such as name, email, phone number, address, and payment method to initiate the search. In case no records are found, there’ll be no reimbursement.

Restrictions and Limitations

In all regions of the United States, including Texas, state and local laws limit a company’s ability to consider a job candidate’s criminal record during the hiring process. Companies need to be aware of these regulations before conducting any free background check Texas searches.

Arrest and Conviction Records

In Texas, unlike other places, firms are permitted to review an individual’s arrest and conviction records before hiring. However, under the law, they cannot inquire about arrests or convictions that have been sealed or erased.

This practice has been criticized by human rights groups, who argue that arrests alone don’t prove guilt and require further investigation before being used to reject a job applicant. Companies should conduct thorough research to determine if an arrest led to charges or a conviction.

Texas Inmate Records – Background Check Texas

In 2017, there were 1435,341 inmates housed in 700 prisons and jails in Texas, which can create challenges when searching for an inmate’s records. However, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice is responsible for maintaining these records.

What’s on a Texas Inmate Record?

The information provided in prisoner records varies from state to state but typically includes the prisoner’s name, address, and other relevant details.

When searching for a prisoner in public records, these are some of the details that may be available:

DOC ID

Birth date

Name and aliases

Weight and height

Location assigned

Booking photo

A summary of sentencing

Where Can I Find Texas Inmate Records?

To access the inmate record, it’s necessary to visit the TDCJ (Texas Department of Criminal Justice) Inmate Information Search website and retrieve the information. Go to the website provided above and enter their last name and first initial, TDCJ number, or SID number to access an inmate’s records. You can also provide the individual’s gender and racial background if known.

Texas Court Records – Background Check Texas

The judicial system in Texas consists of various courts, each with its own specific jurisdiction. Due to the large number of courts, it may be challenging to locate records. The system operates on a hierarchy where different levels of courts handle different types of cases, and most cases involve appealing an earlier appellate decision.

The Supreme Court of Texas plays a vital role in providing guidance to lower courts in the state.

The state’s appellate courts consider appeals from state trials that have been brought before the state’s highest court for a final ruling.

There must be a county court with a judge in each of Texas’ 254 counties. There are also 254 courts of law.

The Probate Court makes decisions regarding a variety of legal issues, including estates of the deceased, guardianship, wills, mental health, and incapacity.

The Criminal Court of Appeals should be consulted for anything involving criminal law. Texas has fourteen separate courts that review appeals from lower courts.

Trial or district courts in Texas deal with civil, family, criminal, and juvenile issues. In the Trial Court system, cases are decided by a judge or a jury.

What’s on a Texas Court Record?

Due to the lengthy duration of cases, court documents can become lengthy and difficult to manage. However, public access to prisoner records can provide the following information:

Weight and height

Name and aliases

Dockets

Birth date

Location assigned

Orders of child support

DOC ID

Booking photo

Where Can I Find Texas Court Records?

One must complete the Texas Records Application Request to access Texas court papers. The form is simple and straightforward to complete, with all necessary fields, such as name, address, phone, and email, being mandatory.

Additionally, it’s essential to indicate the specific records being sought. County records are frequently requested from either the County Clerk’s Office or the County Clerk.

Texas Vital Records – Background Check Texas

The Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) is the official source for obtaining birth, death, and marriage certificates in Texas.

The official birth records in Texas contain the following information:

Certificates of Death

Decrees of Divorce

Licenses of Marriage

Certificates of Birth

The details required in a Texas public records inquiry for a vital record will be contingent on the details of the demanded information.

Background Check Texas – Frequently Asked Questions

The following are some commonly asked questions regarding background checks in Texas, which can be useful in addressing any inquiries that were not resolved in the information above.

Can I Get a Free Background Check in Texas?

One must sift through much information to conduct a free background check in Texas. Finding reliable service providers that offer free, high-quality background check reports can be challenging. It’s crucial to exercise caution when using free background check Texas services.

Despite the availability of such free background check Texas services, the truth is that they’re not very useful. The information obtained from premium background check websites like BeenVerified is hard to obtain for free. For additional information, explore the best background check sites.

How Much Is a Background Check in Texas?

If you want to perform a Texas background check, using BeenVerified or PeopleLooker will incur a monthly charge of $24-28. With this membership, you can perform unlimited background checks for a month.

On the other hand, U.S. Search enables you to pay for individual background check reports and will cost you $3 per Texas background check.

Can Non-Residents of Texas Submit a Background Check TX Request?

It’s possible to access public documents even if you aren’t a resident of Texas.

Is There a Records Custodian in Texas?

In Texas, there’s no legal requirement for an official records keeper. Instead, each government department is responsible for maintaining its records.

What Exemptions Exist for Background Check Texas?

The state of Texas doesn’t require court documents to be made public. Likewise, other information types aren’t disclosed due to privacy concerns or other secrecy regulations.

These include records, mental health documents, confidential business information, student information, credit card details, and information about victims of abuse or crime, which are all prohibited from being disclosed.

How Long Does Texas Have to Respond to a Background Check Texas Request?

As per the Public Information Act, if the agency fails to provide the requested records within the stipulated ten-day period, it must provide a written explanation regarding the expected timeline for delivery.

Is There an Appeals Process in Place for Background Check Texas Requests?

You can file a lawsuit in Texas, but there’s no provision for appeal. If a government agency denies your request for information, they must send a letter to the attorney general, who will either support the agency’s decision or recommend releasing the information. The attorney general has a maximum of forty-five days to respond to the letter.

What Fees Are Associated With Requesting Background Check Texas?

In Texas, if someone asks for a record, the state has to charge reasonable fees for copying and labor without omitting any information. For requests of less than 50 pages, the cost is limited to $0.10 per page for photocopying.

However, if the record is longer than 50 pages, the fee for labor could go up to $15.00 per hour. If the documents are in two locations, they may charge for the extra effort.

Bottom Line on Background Check Texas

If you’re looking to conduct a Texas background check service for various reasons, such as business research, finding a lost family member or friend, or discovering the truth about a potential partner, the services mentioned earlier can easily provide accurate information.

Running a background check in Texas can be challenging as it requires reaching out to several public offices and submitting a public record request with each of them. Along with paying a fee for each request, the process doesn’t end there. Scanning the documents received to locate the desired information is still necessary.

The top-notch Texas background check services can make everything effortless. By entering your desired person’s name, telephone number, email, or home address of your desired person, the people search service will promptly create an all-inclusive Texas background check report.

DISCLAIMER: You may not use the non-FCRA approved services mentioned in this article or the information they provide to decide about consumer credit, employment, insurance, tenant screening, or any other purpose that would require FCRA compliance. These services don’t provide consumer reports and are not consumer reporting agencies. (These terms have special meanings under the Fair Credit Reporting Act, 15 USC 1681 et seq., (“FCRA”), which are incorporated herein by reference.)

The information available on our website may not be 100% accurate, complete, or up to date, so do not use it as a substitute for your own due diligence, especially if you have concerns about a person’s criminal history. The services we mention do not make any representation or warranty about the accuracy of the information available through our website or about the character or integrity of the person about whom you inquire. For more information, please review each service’s Terms of Use.