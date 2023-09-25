Best Car Insurance in MA: Reviews, Ratings, and Quotes From Top Companies

Looking for the best car insurance in Massachusetts but feeling overwhelmed by all the options and factors to think about? Don’t worry; we’ve got you covered.

We’ve created a comprehensive guide to help you find the right coverage, price, and service for your needs. We’ve analyzed data, ratings, and reviews from various sources to provide you with the most reliable and up-to-date information.

Plus, we’ve ranked the top car insurance companies in Massachusetts like Amica based on our own methodology and criterias, which we have highlighted at the bottom of this article. Here are the top car insurance providers with the best insurance quotes in massachusetts.

Best Car Insurance Companies in Massachusetts

If you are looking for top car insurance in Massachusetts, you may be overwhelmed by the many options and features available. To help you narrow down your choices, we reviewed some of the top car insurance services in Massachusetts based on their cost, coverage, reputation, availability, and customer experience.

Here are our mini reviews of the top car insurance in Massachusetts starting with our #1 pick, Amica:

1. Amica – Best Car Insurance Company in Massachusetts

Pros

High ratings for customer service and claims handling

Many coverage choices and discounts available

Dividend policies that pay back up to 20% of premiums

Accident forgiveness prevents rate increase post-accident

Platinum Choice policy includes credit monitoring and new car replacement

Cons

Not available in all states

May not have the cheapest rates for some drivers

Why We Chose Amica

Amica is one of the top car insurance companies in MA for drivers who value excellent customer service and satisfaction. It has won many awards for its high-quality service and claims experience, and it has fewer complaints than expected for a company of its size.

Amica also offers many coverage options and discounts, such as loyalty rewards, accident forgiveness, and glass coverage. You can even get a dividend policy that pays you back a portion of your premium at the end of the year.

Plans & Coverage in Massachusetts

Amica offers standard coverage for its car insurance in Massachusetts, such as liability, collision, comprehensive, medical payments, and underinsured/uninsured motorist coverage. You can also add optional coverages, such as roadside assistance, rental reimbursement, guaranteed auto protection (GAP), and original equipment manufacturer coverage.

Plus, it has some unique features, such as free lock replacement, free repair of air bags, and free repair of damaged glass with no deductible. You can choose from different deductible and liability limits to suit your needs and budget.

Summary

If you are looking for a cheap car insurance that provides reliable coverage, Amica might be a great choice for you. In addition to providing top-notch car insurance in Massachusetts, Amica has a reputation for delivering high-quality customer service and claims handling. Plus, it offers many coverage options and discounts to help you save money.

You can also get a dividend policy that rewards you for being a loyal customer. Amica is one of the top car insurance providers in Massachusetts for user satisfaction.

2. Progressive – Best Online Experience

Pros

Easy to get car insurance quotes MA online or through mobile app

Many discounts and savings programs available

Offers coverage for ridesharing drivers

Deductible savings bank and accident forgiveness

Cons

Doesn’t offer gap or rideshare insurance

Limited local insurance agent network

Why We Chose Progressive

Progressive is one of the top car insurance companies in MA for drivers who want a convenient and digital way to manage their car insurance policy. Progressive has a robust website and mobile app that lets you get quotes, compare coverage rates, customize your coverage, file claims, and access your policy documents.

Progressive also offers many discounts and savings programs, such as Snapshot, Name Your Price Tool, and Bundle Discount. Plus, it covers Massachusetts drivers who work for ridesharing services like Uber or Lyft.

Plans & Coverage in Massachusetts

Progressive offers standard car insurance coverage types, such as liability, collision, comprehensive, medical expenses, and uninsured/underinsured motorist. You can also add optional coverages, such as roadside assistance, rental reimbursement, custom parts and equipment value, and loan/lease payoff.

Some unique features also distinguish Progressive, such as a deductible savings bank that reduces your deductible by $50 every six months you drive without an accident. There’s also accident forgiveness that keeps your rate from increasing after your first at fault accident.

Summary

If you are looking for a car insurance company that offers a great online experience and many ways to save money, Progressive might be a good option for you.

As a cheap car insurance in Massachusetts, Progressive has a user-friendly website and mobile app that lets you manage your policy easily. It also offers many discounts and savings programs that reward you for being a safe driver or bundling your policies.

3. Geico – Best Rates for Most Drivers

Pros

Offers some of the lowest car insurance rates in MA

Has above-average customer satisfaction

Many discounts available

Cons

Doesn’t offer gap or rideshare insurance

Has fewer local insurance agent network than some competitors

Why We Chose Geico

Geico is one of the cheap car insurance providers in MA for drivers who want to save money on their vehicle insurance premiums. Geico offers some of the lowest car insurance rates in MA for most drivers, regardless of their age, driving history, or credit score.

Geico has above-average user satisfaction ratings for the claim process of its best auto insurance in Massachusetts, according to a recent J.D. Power study. Geico also has many discounts available, such as multi-policy, good driver, good student, military, federal employee, and anti-theft device discounts.

Plans & Coverage in Massachusetts

Geico offers standard car insurance coverage types, such as liability, collision, comprehensive, medical expenses, and uninsured/underinsured motorist. You can add optional coverages, such as roadside assistance, rental reimbursement, mechanical breakdown coverage, and emergency road service.

Geico also has some unique features, such as glass coverage with no deductible; new motor vehicle replacement coverage; and accident forgiveness.

Summary

If you are looking for the best auto insurance in Massachusetts that offers low coverage rates and good service, Geico might be the right choice for you. Geico offers some of the best rates in MA for most drivers, and it has high user satisfaction ratings for its claims handling. It also had many discounts and coverage options to help you customize your policy, making it a top car insurance in Massachusetts.

4. American Family – Best Coverage Options

Pros

Offers more auto insurance coverage options than other insurers

Has fewer customer complaints than expected for a company of its size

Has a wide range of discounts and telematics programs

Different optional coverages

Cons

Not available in all states

May not have the cheapest rates for some drivers

Why We Chose American Family

American Family is one of the cheap car insurance providers in MA for drivers who want more choices and flexibility in their Massachusetts auto insurance plan. It offers more coverage products than many other insurers. This includes rideshare insurance, original equipment manufacturer coverage, and accidental death and dismemberment coverage.

American Family also has fewer customer complaints than expected for a company of its size, according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners. It also has a wide range of discounts and telematics programs, such as Teen Safe Driver and KnowYourDrive.

Plans & Coverage in Massachusetts

American Family offers standard car insurance coverage types, such as liability, collision, comprehensive, medical expenses, and underinsured/uninsured motorist. You can add optional coverages, such as roadside assistance, rental reimbursement, GAP, and accident forgiveness.

American Family also has some unique features, such as free lock replacement, free repair of air bags, and free repair of damaged glass with no deductible. You can choose from different deductible and liability limits to suit your needs and budget.

Summary

If you are looking for a car insurance service that offers more coverage choices and features, American Family might be a great option for you.

American Family offers more auto insurance coverage products than many other insurers, and it has a good reputation for customer service and claims handling. As a top Massachusetts car insurance, it also offers many discounts and telematics programs to help you save money and drive safer.

5. Farmers Insurance – Best for Customer Satisfaction

Pros

Rated above average in customer satisfaction

Fewer complaints than expected for a company of its size

Lots of discounts available

Offers free benefits for safe driving

Cons

Doesn’t offer car insurance in all states

Why We Chose Farmers Insurance

Farmers Insurance is one of the top car insurance companies in MA because it has a strong reputation for providing quality service and products to its customers. It has been in business since 1928 and has over 19 million policies in force.

Farmers Insurance offers a variety of coverage options, including new car replacement, accident forgiveness, and customized equipment coverage. It also has a generous rewards program that lets you earn discounts for safe driving, loyalty, and bundling.

Plans & Coverage in Massachusetts

Farmers Insurance offers the standard types of auto insurance coverage, such as uninsured/underinsured motorist, liability, comprehensive, collision, and medical payments. You can add optional features to your policy, such as roadside assistance, rental car reimbursement, and loss of use.

Farmers Insurance also offers Flex Personal Auto policies in certain states, which give you free benefits for safe driving and being a loyal customer. Some of these benefits include diminishing deductible, accident forgiveness, and OEM coverage.

Summary

If you are looking for a reliable and reputable auto insurance plan in MA, Farmers Insurance might be a good choice for you. Farmers Insurance has high client satisfaction ratings, low complaint ratios, and many discounts and perks. You can also customize your policy with various coverage products and features to suit your needs and budget.

6. AllState – Best for Rideshare Coverage

Pros

Lots of coverage choices

Safe-driving bonus every six months

Offers rideshare insurance in many states

Has a user-friendly website and mobile app

Cons

Customer ratings are below average

Premiums can be high

Why We Chose AllState

AllState is one of the top car insurance providers in MA because it offers a wide range of coverage options that can protect you from various risks and scenarios. AllState has been in the insurance industry since 1931 and has over 16 million policies in force.

AllState offers some unique features that can enhance your policy, such as GAP, roadside assistance, and original parts replacement. It also has a rewards program that lets you earn points for safe driving, referrals, and other activities.

Plans & Coverage in Massachusetts

AllState offers the standard types of car insurance coverage, such as liability, collision, comprehensive, accident personal injury protection, and uninsured/underinsured motorist. You can also add optional features to your policy, such as sound system coverage, personal umbrella policy, and towing and labor costs.

AllState also offers Ride for Hire coverage, which extends your personal auto policy to cover you when you drive for a ridesharing service such as Uber or Lyft.

Summary

If you are looking for a Massachusetts auto insurance that has a lot of options and features to choose from, AllState might be a good option for you. AllState has a long history of providing quality insurance services to its customers. Plus, it offers a convenient website and mobile app that lets you manage your policy and claims easily.

7. Liberty Mutual – Best for Discounts

Pros

Wide range of discounts available

Offers advanced digital tools

Provides teacher’s auto insurance quotes in MA

Extra protection for educators

Cons

Below-average user satisfaction ratings

Premiums can be high

Why We Chose Liberty Mutual

Liberty Mutual is one of the cheap car insurance services in MA because it offers a lot of discounts that can help you save money on your premium. It has been providing insurance solutions since 1912 and has over 18 million policies in force.

Liberty Mutual offers some special features that can benefit you, such as better car replacement insurance, new car replacement insurance, and lifetime repair guarantee. It also has a dedicated program for teachers that covers their car and teaching materials.

Plans & Coverage in Massachusetts

Liberty Mutual offers the standard types of auto insurance coverage, such as liability, collision, comprehensive, uninsured/underinsured motorist, and medical expenses. You can add optional features to your policy, such as rental car reimbursement, gap coverage, and original parts replacement.

Liberty Mutual insurance also offers RightTrack, a telematics program that lets you earn discounts by sharing your driving data with Liberty Mutual. The safer you drive, the more discounts you can get.

Summary

If you are looking for the cheapest car insurance in MA that has a lot of discounts and perks to offer, Liberty Mutual might be a good choice for you. Liberty Mutual has a long history of providing insurance solutions to its customers. To offer the best car insurance in Massachusetts, Liberty Mutual provides powerful digital tools that let you get a quote, manage your policy, and track your driving habits.

8. USAA – Best for Military Families

Pros

High customer satisfaction ratings for auto insurance

One-stop shop for insurance and banking and investing products

Policies available in all states and Washington, D.C.

Low rates and wide range of discounts

Cons

Available to active military, veterans and their families only

Not many optional coverages

Why We Chose USAA

USAA is one of the best car insurance companies in MA for those who are eligible, especially if you’re of military background. It offers low rates, excellent service and a range of discounts. USAA also has a strong financial reputation and a loyal customer base.

Plans & Coverage in Massachusetts

USAA offers the usual types of Massachusetts auto insurance plans to its customers in addition to some unique features, such as accident forgiveness, rideshare insurance and car replacement assistance. You can also customize your policy with optional coverages like roadside assistance, rental reimbursement and glass coverage.

Summary

If you are looking for the best car insurance in Massachusetts and you are a military member or a family member of one, USAA is a great choice. You can get affordable car insurance, as well as access to other financial products and services.

9. Arbella Mutual Insurance – Best for Low Average Rates

Pros

Low average auto and home rates

Local insurance agent network available

Unique endorsements available

Cons

Not available in some states

Limited data regarding user satisfaction

Why We Chose Arbella Mutual Insurance

Arbella Mutual Insurance is a regional insurer that offers some of the best car insurance rates in MA. It offers low average rates and a variety of discounts and reward programs to help you save more. Arbella also offers some optional coverages that drivers in snowy states may appreciate, such as snowplow endorsement and gap insurance.

Plans & Coverage in Massachusetts

Arbella offers the standard types of car insurance coverage, as well as personal property coverage coverage in Massachusetts for items left inside the vehicle. You can also add optional coverages like accident forgiveness, new car replacement and substitute transportation. Arbella also has a telematics program called Road Rewards that rewards you for safe driving.

Summary

Arbella Mutual Insurance is a good option for drivers who want to get car insurance in MA at a low cost. It also has some features that cater to the needs of drivers in snowy regions. While it offers the top Massachusetts car insurance, it is only available in three states and has limited client satisfaction data.

10. Plymouth Rock Insurance – Best for Perks and Benefits

Pros

Low overall complaint index with NAIC

Scored above average for overall client satisfaction

Assurance packages offer perks for policyholders

Cons

Insurance available in only six states

Sparse website

Why We Chose Plymouth Rock Insurance

Plymouth Rock Insurance is a regional insurer that offers some of the top car insurance in MA for drivers who value perks and benefits. It has a high user satisfaction rating in the J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Auto Insurance Study and a low complaint ratio [1].

As a top car insurance in Massachusetts, it also offers several assurance packages that include extras like pet injury coverage, child car seat replacement and door-to-door valet claim service.

Plans & Coverage in Massachusetts

Plymouth Rock offers the usual types of car insurance coverage, as well as some optional coverages like new car replacement, loan/lease gap coverage and rental coverage. You can also enroll in its telematics program, Road Rewards, to earn points for safe driving that can be redeemed for gift cards and more.

Summary

Plymouth Rock Insurance is a great choice for Massachusetts drivers who want to get affordable car insurance with added benefits and perks. It has a solid reputation for customer service and claims handling.

What Does Car Insurance Cover in Massachusetts?

Car insurance is a type of financial protection that covers you and your vehicle in case of an accident, theft, vandalism, or other mishaps. Depending on the type and amount of coverage you choose, car insurance can pay for your medical expenses, repair costs, legal fees, and other expenses related to a car accident.

There are four types of mandatory auto insurance in Massachusetts that every driver must have:

Bodily injury liability insurance

Property damage coverage

Personal injury protection (PIP)

Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

These coverages are designed to protect you from the costs of injuring someone else or damaging their property with your vehicle, as well as bodily injuries and damages caused by an uninsured or underinsured driver.

In addition to the mandatory coverages, you can also purchase optional coverages to enhance your protection.

Some of the common optional coverages offered by top car insurance in Massachusetts are collision, comprehensive, medical payments, rental reimbursement, towing and labor, and GAP. These coverages can pay for your vehicle’s repair or replacement in different situations. The common ones include damage by a collision, fire, theft, or other perils.

It may also cover medical expenses, rental car fees, towing charges, and loan balance if your car is totaled.

What Is Not Included in Massachusetts Car Insurance Coverage?

Even the best car insurance in Massachusetts does not cover everything. There are some exclusions and limitations that apply to each type of coverage.

For example:

Bodily injury liability insurance does not cover your own injuries or those of your passengers. You need PIP or medical payments coverage for that.

does not cover your own injuries or those of your passengers. You need PIP or medical payments coverage for that. Property damage coverage does not include your own vehicle or personal property. You need collision or comprehensive coverage for that.

does not include your own vehicle or personal property. You need collision or comprehensive coverage for that. PIP does not cover pain and suffering, lost wages, or other non-economic damages. You need to sue the at-fault driver for that, unless you have a limited tort option on your policy.

does not cover pain and suffering, lost wages, or other non-economic damages. You need to sue the at-fault driver for that, unless you have a limited tort option on your policy. Uninsured / underinsured motorist coverage does not cover property damage caused by an uninsured or underinsured driver. You need collision coverage for that.

/ does not cover property damage caused by an uninsured or underinsured driver. You need collision coverage for that. Collision and comprehensive do not cover normal wear and tear, mechanical breakdowns, or depreciation of your vehicle. You need to maintain and repair your vehicle regularly for that.

do not cover normal wear and tear, mechanical breakdowns, or depreciation of your vehicle. You need to maintain and repair your vehicle regularly for that. GAP or Guaranteed Auto Protection insurance does not cover any negative equity on your loan or lease that is not related to your vehicle’s value. You need to pay off any excess debt yourself.

How Much Does Car Insurance Cost in Massachusetts

The average car insurance cost in Massachusetts can vary significantly based on a multitude of factors. These include your driving history, age, type of vehicle, coverage preferences, and even your location within the state. If you’re on the lookout for the cheapest car insurance in MA, it’s important to shop around and compare quotes from various insurance providers.

While the average cost of car insurance in Massachusetts tends to be higher than the national average due to factors like densely populated urban areas and harsh weather conditions, by diligently researching and exploring different options, you can find the cheapest car insurance that meets your needs while staying within your budget.

Factors That Affect Massachusetts Car Insurance Rates

Rates of the top Massachusetts car insurance vary depending on several factors, like getting a speeding ticket, that reflect your risk level as a driver.

Some of the factors that affect the rates of auto insurance in Massachusetts are:

Age

Younger people are considered high risk drivers and they tend to pay more for the top car insurance in Massachusetts than older drivers. This is because they have less driving experience and are more likely to be involved in an at fault accident.

Marital Status

Married drivers tend to pay less for car insurance than single drivers because they are considered more stable and responsible.

Driving Record

Massachusetts drivers with a clean driving record will easily find the cheapest Massachusetts car insurance compared to high risk drivers with a speeding ticket or those with accidents or DUIs on their record. This is because they are considered safer and less likely to file claims.

Gender Listed on Your License

Popular Massachusetts car insurance cannot use your gender as a factor in determining your rates. However, they can use your years of driving experience, which may be affected by your gender identity.

Credit Score

The top car insurance in Massachusetts cannot use your credit score as a factor in determining your rates. However, they can use other factors related to your financial responsibility, such as payment history and claims history.

Location

Drivers who live in urban areas tend to pay more for car insurance than drivers who live in rural areas because they face more traffic congestion, crime, and accidents.

Minimum Auto Insurance Requirements in Massachusetts

Massachusetts state law requires all drivers to carry at least the following amounts of car insurance coverage:

Bodily Injury Liability Coverage per Person: $20,000

Imagine this: you’re driving along, minding your own business, when suddenly – crash – you’re in an accident that injures someone else.

What happens next? Well, if you’re in Massachusetts, your car insurance will step in and pay up to $20,000 for the other person’s medical bills and other damages. That’s the minimum coverage based on Massachusetts car insurance requirements.

But wait – what about you and your passengers? Unfortunately, bodily injury coverage doesn’t extend to your own injuries. For that, you’ll need something called accident personal injury protection (PIP) or medical expenses coverage.

Bodily Injury Liability Coverage per Accident: $40,000

The minimum coverage amount for bodily injury coverage is $40,000 and the same rule applies as the previous coverage.

Property Damage Liability Coverage: $5,000

With property damage liability you don’t have to worry, if you cause an accident (at fault accident) that damages someone else’s property, such as their car, fence, or building. Your car insurance will cover the repair or replacement costs up to $5,000. This is the minimum coverage required by Massachusetts law.

However, property damage coverage only applies to the other person’s property, not your own vehicle or personal property.

For that, you’ll need collision or comprehensive coverage. So, you can drive with confidence knowing that you’re protected in case of an accident.

Personal Injury Protection (Pip): $8,000 per Person

As a Massachusetts driver, the minimum coverage for PIP is at least $8,000. This covers your medical bills and lost wages if you get into an accident, no matter who is at fault. You have the option to increase your limit or lower your deductible for more protection.

PIP also extends to your household passengers, pedestrians, and cyclists injured by your vehicle.

Uninsured/Underinsured Motorist Coverage: $20,000 per Person; $40,000 per Incident

Massachusetts drivers must have uninsured/underinsured motorist minimum coverage of $20,000 per person and $40,000 per incident. This protects you from paying out of pocket if you get into an accident with a driver who has no or insufficient insurance. You have the option to increase your limit or lower your deductible for more protection.

Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage also applies to your household passengers who are injured by an uninsured or underinsured driver.

These are the minimum coverage amounts that you must have to drive legally in Massachusetts.

Despite that, the minimum coverage may not be enough to fully protect you from the financial consequences of a serious accident. It would be a good idea to increase your coverage limits or add extra coverages to your preferred policy for more peace of mind.

How to Find the Best Car Insurance in Massachusetts for You

Car insurance is not a one-size-fits-all product. You need to find the top Massachusetts car insurance that suits your personal needs and preferences.

To help you with that, here are some steps that you can follow:

Research Customer Service Reputations in Massachusetts

Customer service is crucial when it comes to any Massachusetts auto insurance plan. You want top car insurance in Massachusetts that treats you well and resolves your issues quickly and fairly. Plus, you can find out how different car insurance providers in Massachusetts perform in terms of customer service by checking online reviews, ratings, and complaints from other customers.

Compare Car Insurance Quotes in Massachusetts

Comparing quotes from different car insurance providers is one of the best ways to find the top Massachusetts car insurance. Quotes are personalized estimates of how much you will pay for a specific policy based on your information and auto coverage choices.

By comparing quotes, you can see the differences in prices and discounts among different best car insurance companies in Massachusetts. You can also change your auto coverage choices and deductibles to see how they affect your rates. You can get a car insurance quote in Massachusetts online, over the phone, or through an insurance agent or broker.

Find the Coverages You Want in Massachusetts

Finding the right car insurance in Massachusetts also means finding the coverages that you want and need.

Massachusetts requires you to have certain minimum coverage amounts, but you may want more protection for your vehicle and yourself. Some of the common optional coverages in Massachusetts are collision, comprehensive, medical bills, rental reimbursement, towing and labor, and gap insurance.

Check Financial Stability Ratings

Financial stability ratings show how well the cheapest car insurance can pay its claims and meet its financial obligations. You want a suitable Massachusetts car insurance that has a strong financial rating from an independent agency such as AM Best, S&P, or Moody’s.

Compare Car Insurance Rates

The last step to find the right Massachusetts car insurance is to compare car insurance rates from different companies. Auto insurance rates are the amount of money that you pay for your policy, usually on a monthly or annual basis.

Car insurance rates vary depending on many factors, such as your age, driving record, location, vehicle type, auto coverage level, and more. By comparing auto insurance rates, you can find the best deal for your car insurance that balances price and quality.

Methodology

To rank the top car insurance providers in Massachusetts, we used a comprehensive methodology that considered the following factors:

Cost

We analyzed how much the cheapest car insurance in Massachusetts charges for different types of drivers and coverages, based on market share data from Quadrant Information Services.

We also looked at the discounts and savings opportunities that each company offers.

Coverage

We evaluated the coverage choices and features that each car insurance company in Massachusetts provides, including the mandatory and optional coverages, as well as any unique or innovative coverages that distinguish them from their competitors.

Reputation and Experience

We assessed the reputation and experience of the cheapest car insurance in Massachusetts based on third-party ratings and reviews from agencies such as J.D. Power, AM Best, NAIC, BBB, and Consumer Reports.

We also took into account the company’s history, size, and market presence in Massachusetts.

Availability

We checked the availability of the cheapest Massachusetts car insurance based on their geographic coverage, online capabilities, customer service channels, and insurance agent network. Plus, we considered how easy it is to get a car insurance quote, file a claim, manage a policy, and access information and resources from each company.

Customer Experience

We examined the customer experience of the cheapest car insurance in Massachusetts based on their user satisfaction scores, complaint ratios, claims handling process, and customer feedback.

We also considered how responsive, transparent, and communicative each company is with their customers.

Frequently Asked Questions

We found that many of you have more questions about the cheapest car insurance in Massachusetts, so we decided to answer the most popular ones below.

What Is the Best Car Insurance in Massachusetts?

The best car insurance in Massachusetts depends on your personal needs and preferences.

However, based on our methodology, some of the top car insurance services in Massachusetts are:

You may also consider the best commercial auto insurance if you use your car for rideshare or rely on it for your business.

What Do I Need to Get Car Insurance in Massachusetts?

To get the best auto insurance in Massachusetts, you need to provide some personal information such as the following:

Your name

Address

Date of birth

Driver’s license number

Social security number (optional)

Vehicle information (make, model, year)

Vehicle identification number (VIN)

Mileage estimate (annual or monthly)

Desired coverage level (low/medium/high)

Deductible amount ($500/$1k/$2k)

Payment method (credit card/check/bank account), etc.

Is Massachusetts a No-Fault State?

Massachusetts follows the no-fault system for car insurance. This means that after an accident, each driver’s own car insurance policy pays for their medical expenses up to a certain limit ($8k per person). This limit is called personal injury protection (PIP).

However, you can sue the at-fault driver for additional damages, such as pain and suffering, lost wages, or other non-economic losses, if your medical expenses exceed the accident personal injury protection limit. All Massachusetts drivers have this option, unless they choose a limited tort option on their policy, which limits their right to sue for non-economic damages.

What Is the Cheapest Car Insurance in Massachusetts?

Your personal profile and driving history determine the cheapest Massachusetts car insurance for you. However, some of the cheapest car insurance providers in Massachusetts for different types of drivers and coverages are:

These are based on our analysis of average annual premiums from the largest car insurance services in Massachusetts.

What’s the Average Cost of Car Insurance per Month in Massachusetts?

According to our analysis of average annual premiums from the largest car insurance providers in Massachusetts, the average cost of car insurance per month in Massachusetts is $135.

However, many factors affect your actual cost, such as your age, driving record, location, vehicle type, coverage level, and more.

How Much Car Insurance Do I Need in Massachusetts?

You need to have the mandatory minimum coverage required by Massachusetts law: bodily injury liability coverage, property damage coverage, PIP, and underinsured/uninsured motorist coverage.

However, minimum coverage may not fully protect you from the financial consequences of a serious accident. You may want to increase your coverage limits or add optional coverages to your policy for more peace of mind.

Some of the common optional coverages offered by the top Massachusetts car insurance include:

Collision

Comprehensive

Medical expenses

Rental reimbursement

Towing and labor

GAP.

You should consider your vehicle’s value, your driving habits, your budget, and your risk tolerance when choosing your coverages.

Final Thoughts On Cheap Car Insurance in MA

Car insurance is essential for every driver in Massachusetts. It protects you from the costs of injuring someone or damaging their property, as well as your own injuries and damages caused by an uninsured or underinsured driver. You can also cover your vehicle’s repair or replacement if it is damaged.

If you want the best overall Massachusetts car insurance, look no further than Amica, but you can also try other insurance companies on our list based on your specific needs.

To find the cheapest car insurance in Massachusetts, research customer service reputations, compare quotes, find the coverages you want, check financial stability ratings, and compare car insurance rates. This will help you find the best balance between price and quality for your car insurance.

