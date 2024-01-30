Best Online Casinos Ranked by Real Money Games, Bonuses, and More [Updated List 2023]

Online gambling is now more popular than ever, which means it’s high time you found a new and trustworthy online casino to join and have some fun.

For that reason, we’ve updated our list of the best online casino sites available right now, paying close attention to their game selection, customer support, bonuses, and overall reputation.

Our list starts with Ignition Casino at the top. It’s a fantastic online casino offering up the most amazing progressive jackpots, poker tournaments, fast payouts, and so much more.

Don’t take our word for it, though. Read on to see how it stacks up against the competition.

Best Online Casinos

1. Ignition — Best Online Casino Site Overall

Pros:

Attractive welcome bonus

Speedy payouts

State-of-the-art poker platform

Multiple software providers

Decent live casino

Cons:

Limited mobile games selection

Ignition has operated since 2016 and has grown into a full-blown online casino with rock-solid brand recognition and customer satisfaction ever since. It’s one of the best online casinos around with a generous welcome bonus and a top-notch overall gambling experience.

Game Selection: 4.8/5

This operator has 120 casino games for you to choose from, powered by top-tier providers like RTG, Rival Gaming, Genesis, and more.

The slot selection is okay if you’re not expecting too much, with classic 3-reel titles alongside 5-reelers and progressive jackpots. We’ve tried the Golden Buffalo slot at Ignition, had some exciting time but lost it all at the end.

The progressive slots selection is lovely, with 777 Deluxe and A Night With Cleo as the titles with the most significant rewards.

What’s impressive at Ignition is the dedicated poker section that you can access and play real cash games or tournaments against other players. We also liked the live casino area with 34 popular casino games broadcasted live with impeccable HD quality.

Welcome Bonuses & Reload Promotions: 5/5

It’s a 5 out of 5 for Ignition and the fantastic welcome bonus in place for new customers. By registering and depositing a minimum of $20, you can either claim a 150% up to $1,500 Bitcoin bonus or 100% up to $1,000 if you’re depositing with any other method.

This promotion will also be available on your second deposit, and both offers are subject to a 25x playthrough requirement, which is way below the industry standard.

There’s also a poker bonus alongside the casino promotion, so if poker is your thing – Ignition has got you covered.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.5/5

Ignition doesn’t have an app but it has an optimized website for mobile gaming. Each section of the casino works well on smaller screens; however, specific slots are missing on the web-based version, which can be annoying if your favorite game isn’t available on the go.

Payment Options: 4.4/5

The range of banking options at Ignition is decent, with multiple cryptocurrencies covered, including Bitcoin. Other methods include MasterCard, VISA, Voucher, and AMEX.

What we really liked were the speedy withdrawal approvals, so expect your payouts to arrive within 24 hours for crypto and in 3 to 5 days for other methods.

The minimum deposit at Ignition is $20, whereas the minimum withdrawal is $10 for Bitcoin and Voucher (great for players on a budget). Crypto transactions are entirely fee-free, but keep in mind that Ignition might charge up to 15.9% transaction fees after your first deposit, depending on your credit card.

Overall Score: 4.7/5

Ignition is one of the best casino sites, and that’s easily confirmed by numerous customers actively logging into the casino and playing every day.

It’s a secure and widely-recognized online casino that caters to both casino and poker enthusiasts. The low minimum withdrawal limit is excellent for new players; however, testing slots before depositing cash is not an option.

Overall, Ignition is a perfect casino with many positives and only a few flaws.

2. Bitstarz — Best Online Casino Site for Crypto Players

Pros:

4,600+ games

Payouts within 15 minutes

No deposit bonus

Exclusive Bitcoin games

5 BTC welcome package

Cons:

Homepage may be confusing to newbies

Limited payment options

Bitstarz is one of the best crypto casinos, featuring an immense amount of games, paired with generous promotions and speedy payouts. But even top online casinos have certain flaws, so let’s see what Bitstarz has in store.

Game Selection: 5/5

You won’t find a more extensive casino game library, period. This online casino has over 3,000 games on tap, including vintage three-reelers, 5-reels, Megaways, progressive jackpot slots, table games, live casino, and Bitcoin special games you won’t see anywhere else.

The game array is one aspect where Bitstarz achieved a perfect score with us – no flaws here.

Welcome Bonuses & Reload Promotions: 4.5/5

Another fantastic feature at Bitstarz is the no deposit bonus for new players – 20 free spins upon signing up.

Although the spins arrive with 40x wagering requirements – the thrill of winning real money without spending a dime is there, even though unlikely.

If you decide to deposit, you’ll be greeted with a 100% up to 5 BTC bonus + 180 free spins, but you will need to deposit at least 0.20 mBTC to unlock the cash offer or 0.80 mBTC to get the extra spins.

Compared to our better-ranked online casino sites, the minimum deposit to claim the bonus and the playthrough requirements are steep.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.6/5

If you want to play at Bitstarz via your mobile, you will need to open the official casino website through your browser. The casino is optimized for all devices and operating systems, and we faced no issues while navigating and trying out the games.

However, there’s too much going on; too much information on the front page which may confuse new players.

Payment Options: 4.5/5

Bitstarz’s range of payment options includes Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, and Tether. There are no e-wallets nor credit cards at your disposal, which might discourage you if crypto payments are not an option for you.

The minimum deposit is 0.0002 BTC, approximately $10 – a fair number for players on a budget.

Because cryptocurrencies are the only accepted methods, quick payouts come natural, and Bitstarz will usually have your funds ready within the hour.

Overall Score: 4.65/5

Bitstarz is a perfect online casino site for crypto-gamblers – there’s no denying that. The whopping selection of slots and live casino games will never leave you bored and without an option.

The customer support team is available round the clock for any issues, but it’s limited to live chat and email – there’s no phone support.

3. Slots.lv — Best Online Casino for Progressive Jackpots

Pros:

Wide range of progressive jackpot slots

Combined BTC and fiat matching bonus

Slot tournaments

Low minimum deposit

Cons:

Limited table games selection

Free-to-play slots not available

Slots.lv is a remarkable gambling platform that’s been operating since 2013. Its focal point is on slots with progressive jackpots – an excellent feature if you’re daring enough to test your luck on these machines.

Game Selection: 4.7/5

This operator has over 240 casino games in its selection, primarily focusing on slots with a few table games and a decent live casino section.

There are jackpot games if you’re willing to test your luck, followed by some table games and live dealer games (visible only after you log in).

As roulette fans ourselves, we couldn’t help but notice the lack of varieties, with only European and American roulette available, which isn’t suitable for old-school fans of this ancient game.

The overall game selection at Slots.lv is decent to keep most gamblers occupied; however, a broader range of table games would be wonderful.

Welcome Bonuses & Reload Promotions: 4.9/5

It’s a constant battle of which USA online casinos will provide the best bonus for new customers – but Slots.lv brought the whole Cavalry along!

This gambling website offers a dedicated Bitcoin deposit bonus of 300% up to $1,500, followed by 150% up to $750 on the following 8 deposits, bringing the total to $7,500.

If you prefer credit card deposits, you’ll get 200% up to $1,000 on your first deposit, followed by 100% up to $500 on your subsequent 8 deposits. Both offers arrive with 35x wagering requirements you must meet before you become eligible for withdrawals.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.6/5

Slots.lv is available across all handset devices and operating systems – tablets and smartphones, Android, iOS, and Windows devices.

The website looks good, loads fast, and we didn’t experience any lag when trying out the online slots. However, we noticed that it isn’t fully optimized, as you have to scroll sideways to browse the games on hand, rather than up and down like most other mobile casinos.

Payment Options: 4.6/5

This online casino site offers a decent range of payment options, gravitating a little bit more towards cryptocurrencies, though.

To deposit money into Slots.lv, you can choose from MasterCard, VISA, AMEX, Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, and Bitcoin Cash.

The minimum deposit is quite suitable for new players, with $10 for crypto and $20 for credit cards. For quick payouts, we suggest using cryptocurrencies – Slots.lv is famous for issuing withdrawals within the hour.

Overall Score: 4.65/5

Overall, it’s more than a decent online casino site; heck, it’s one of the best if you ask us. Slots.lv even offers dedicated slot tournaments, for which you can easily opt-in and play the casino game on offer to win rewards.

We didn’t like the fact that we had to spend money before trying out a game, though, but casinos rarely provide a demo option nowadays anyway.

4. Flush Casino — Best Online Casino for Live Dealer Games

Pros:

4000+ casino games

Generous welcome bonuses and exciting reload promotions

Excellent mobile compatibility

Variety of payment options

Cons:

Relative newcomer in the online casino scene

Flush Casino is a fresh entrant in the online gambling scene, having made its debut in 2022. Despite this, Flush Casino has quickly gained traction among gaming enthusiasts, thanks to its intuitive, video game-like interface and high-quality game offerings.

Game Selection: 4.8/5

Flush Casino stands out in the best online casino sites with its vast and impressive game selection. The platform boasts over 4000 games, each promising a thrilling and engaging gaming experience.

From traditional slots to progressive jackpot slots with winnings exceeding the $100,000 mark, Flush Casino has something for everyone.

The platform’s table games section is equally impressive, featuring every variation of poker, blackjack, and roulette.

However, what sets Flush Casino apart is its live dealer casino, offering a broad spectrum of live games ranging from blackjack and roulette to unique game shows and dice games. If you’re looking to play games for real money, Flush Casino has you covered.

Welcome Bonuses & Reload Promotions: 4.4/5

Flush Casino offers a welcome bonus, albeit not prominently displayed on the promotions page.

Upon your first wild casino login, you’ll be prompted to select a bonus when making a deposit.

Deposits between $10 and $200 earn a 100% match bonus, while deposits between $200 and $1,000 receive a whopping 150% match bonus.

Aside from the welcome bonus, Flush Casino also features a variety of seasonal promotions with substantial cash prize pools.

However, these promotions change weekly, adding an element of surprise to your gaming experience, so make sure to check back often to see what’s new.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.7/5

For players who prefer gaming on the go, Flush Casino offers an excellent mobile compatibility with their website being accessible with both iOS and Android devices.

The site is highly responsive and easy to navigate, allowing you to enjoy real money online games instantly, regardless of your location.

Payment Options: 4.7/5

Flush Casino caters to a variety of payment preferences.

While it is a crypto-forward online casino accepting Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, and Litecoin, it also facilitates transactions in traditional currency.

The platform is well-known for its high safety and security rating, ensuring your funds are secure.

Additionally, the platform’s easy-to-use cashier, guided by step-by-step prompts, makes transactions a breeze.

Overall Score: 4.7/5

Despite being a new player in the online gambling scene, Flush Casino offers a solid gaming experience rivaling that of established legit online casinos.

Its vast game selection, generous bonuses, mobile compatibility, and multiple payment options make it a top choice for both seasoned and new players.

The platform also offers commendable customer support, available via live chat and email in six languages.

Whether you’re a seasoned pro or a beginner looking for the best real money online casino, Flush Casino is a worthy contender.

5. Slots of Vegas — Best Instant-play Online Casino Site

Pros:

Excellent welcome bonus

Tons of reload bonuses

Great instant-play features

Fantastic video poker library

Low wagering requirements

Cons:

No live dealer games

Limited banking options

If you’re looking for a solid little casino with high RTP slots but hate to deal with the chore of playing through wagering requirements of 30x or more, check out Slots of Vegas. This fantastic RealTime Gaming casino has a variety of bonuses with some of the best rollover you’ll find anywhere.

Game Selection: 4.5/5

We found a little over 150 games in the Slots of Vegas catalog, consisting primarily of – prepare for a shock – slots. In addition to classic 3-reel games you’ll find a solid blend of modern 5 reel video slots and exciting progressive jackpot games, many of which have the high RTP rate that RTG is known for (somewhere around 96%).

One game that caught our eye was the newly released Mermaid Royale. An exciting slot machine with a soothing underwater visual and sound design that goes nicely with the classic gameplay.

And if you’re a video poker fan, you’re in luck as we found a robust variety of classic video poker games like Joker Poker, Jacks or Better, Aces & Eights, and many more.

Welcome Bonuses & Reload Promotions: 4.6/5

The Slots of Vegas bonuses are where things really start to shine. New players can use teh NEW250 promo code to get a 250% match on their first deposit of $30 or more. Like many of this casino’s promotions you’re only going to have to contend with a 5x wagering requirement, which is one of the lowest we’ve found anywhere.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.5/5

There is no flash and pomp in the Slots of Vegas mobile site, but there doesn’t need to be. The whole thing loads fast in your device’s native browser – saving you from downloading any pesky apps – and is easy to navigate.

Everything you would be able to access on your desktop computer is available in the palm of your hands and ran just beautifully.

Payment Options: 4.4/5

While it would be nice to find more banking options available, what Slots of Vegas does offer is perfectly serviceable. You can load up your account by credit card, Neteller, wire transfer, Bitcoin, and Litecoin. The minimum deposit varies depending on which method you choose, and withdrawals can be made via Bitcoin, wire transfer, or bank check.

Overall Score: 4.5/5

Slots of Vegas has solid web design and looks great on every device we tested it on, and serves up a great selection or RTG casino games. While we were a little underwhelmed by the banking options presented to us, we felt they more than made up for it with the casino’s RTP rate and those amazing rollover requirements.

Runners-up:

How We Ranked the Best Online Casino Sites for Real Money

Game Variety

Online gambling should be fun, but what fun would it be with ten slots and seven table games? Therefore, we exclusively selected top online casinos with an array of real money casino games powered by industry-leading software providers.

Attractive Promotions & Fair T&C

Nearly all online casinos offer bonuses for new customers. We made it our duty to narrow down the best gambling sites featuring the most significant value for your money. Additionally, we went through the casinos’ terms and conditions to ensure they’re fair and worth your hard-earned dollar.

Mobile Optimization

Mobile gambling is a trend that will only grow; hence, online casinos not coping with modern demands in the gambling sphere aren’t worthy of our attention.

Player Base & Customer Satisfaction

Before we feature any casino, we take its player base and customer satisfaction as our primary criteria. We entirely disregard online casinos with negative reviews and a poor player base – there’s a reason these casinos failed to attract players. We checked the banking options available as well as the efficiency of their customer support teams.

Why Is Ignition the Best Online Casino?

With so many great casinos on this list, it would be valid for you to wonder why, of all the options, Ignition claimed the top spot. There are a number of reasons why, but here are a few of our favorites.

Game Variety: Ignition doesn’t have the most games on this list, but everything from the live dealer blackjack and roulette to the exciting jackpot slots almost feel hand-picked with how good they are. Not a bummer among them.

Ignition doesn’t have the most games on this list, but everything from the live dealer blackjack and roulette to the exciting jackpot slots almost feel hand-picked with how good they are. Not a bummer among them. Exciting Bonus: How often do you see a casino give you two bonuses for one deposit? Ignition really outdoes itself with the twin bonuses for poker and casino games.

How often do you see a casino give you two bonuses for one deposit? Ignition really outdoes itself with the twin bonuses for poker and casino games. Poker App: Ignition’s poker app has so many great features and gives you access to several exciting games and tournaments, putting it head and shoulders above the competition.

Ignition’s poker app has so many great features and gives you access to several exciting games and tournaments, putting it head and shoulders above the competition. Customer Support: Between the robust help center, on-site forums, and 24/7 support over live chat and email, Ignition goes the extra mile to ensure its customers feel like Ignition has their back.

Guide to the Best Online Casino Sites

Are Online Casino Sites Fair?

Yes, that’s if you’ve signed up with a legit and trusted online casino, accredited by a reputable gambling commission with all necessary safety measures in place. If you’ve registered with an unregulated online gambling site offering games from unknown developers, the answer is no.

Is It Safe to Deposit Bitcoin at Online Casino Sites?

As long as you’re depositing with a trustworthy operator, yes, Bitcoin deposits are indeed safe. Not only safe, but most online casinos don’t charge any fees for crypto deposits, and what’s more – withdrawals typically take 24 hours.

Which Is the Best Online Casino?

Each online gambling website has a different focus, so you first need to ask yourself what you look for in a casino. If you’re looking for an all-around gambling platform, Ignition Casino is an excellent choice; if you’re chasing mobile gaming – Wild Casino might be your best pick.

Which Online Casino Games Payout the Most?

Progressive jackpots – plain and simple. These online slots surrender a portion of their profits to their big, fat jackpot, so it’s not unusual to see six-figure prizes on display. And yes, players have won these jackpots before, and so can you, but remember that your chances are meager.

Can You Win Real Money Playing Games at Online Casino Sites?

Of course, nobody would be playing online casino games otherwise. As long as you’re gambling at a legit online casino, you can rest assured that if you’re lucky enough, you will win some cash.

How Do I Choose the Best Casino Site?

Check what other players have to say about the casino in question and the size of its customer base. Test the casino’s customer support team, ask them a couple of questions, and see how fast they answer.

Don’t forget to read the T&C so that you’re entirely aware they have no hidden fees nor unclear bonus requirements. Lastly, check the games on offer and see whether they fit your gambling needs. Once you test each section properly and confirm the operator is legit, only then deposit money.

Top Online Casino Sites Comparison

Ignition: Have the best poker and casino experience at the best online casino site – Ignition. It welcomes new players with a crypto bonus of up to $3,000. Fiat players get as much as $2,000.

Bitstarz: Explore over 4,000 crypto games when you sign up at Bitstarz. And don’t forget to claim its outstanding crypto bonus of up to 5 BTC and 180 free spins.

Slots.lv: Enjoy the taste of exciting progressive jackpot slots at Slots.lv. And while you’re at it, take advantage of its welcome bonus of up to $7,500.

Flush Casino: Discover high-quality live casino games and enjoy a generous welcome bonus of up to 150% on your first deposit at Flush Casino.

Slots of Vegas: If you need a change of pace with the casino games you’re playing, Slots of Vegas is worth a try. You can claim a 250% of up to $2,500 when you join the site.

How to Register at an Online Casino Site

You’ll find signing up at the top online casinos quite a straightforward process. To show you how it’s done, here’s a step-by-step process of how you can create an account and start playing at one of our top online casinos – Red Dog.

1. Sign-Up and Provide Your Details

Open Red Dog’s official website and click on ‘Sign Up’ in the middle of your screen. Come up with a username, type in your password and email address. Next, you will need to enter your personal information – make sure everything is correct, as you will later need to verify your account via ID for withdrawals.

2. Verify Your Email & Deposit

Once you sign up, Red Dog will send you a verification email; to verify it, open your email and click on the link inside the message. Now, click on ‘Cashier’ in the casino, choose your payment method, fill in the necessary details and enter the amount you want to deposit.

3. Play Real Money Games

Once your funds arrive (should be immediate), browse the game array and choose your favorite poison. Each game category is split into several categories on the left side of the page; use them to navigate easily.

Find the Most Exciting Games at the Best Online Casino Sites

Each gambling website in this article offers something unique, something different for all players.

If you’re looking for the best overall online casino, you won’t go wrong with Ignition – an all-around operator with a fantastic support team, generous welcome bonus, and free slots for new players to test.

Remember that our job is to narrow down and deliver the best online casinos – it’s your duty to have fun and play responsibly while gambling online. So set those deposit limits and enjoy!

