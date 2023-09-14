Best 5 Continuous Glucose Monitor Systems for Real Time Traceability

Continuous Glucose Monitor Systems (CGMS) have significantly transformed over the years. Technological advancements have made managing this chronic condition less burdensome and more efficient. One of the key aspects of CGMS is monitoring blood glucose levels.

Regular monitoring enables healthcare professionals and patients to make informed diet, physical activity, and medication decisions. It also aids in preventing and managing potential complications associated with diabetes mellitus.

Despite the importance of glucose monitoring, the traditional methods have been fraught with challenges. These include the pain and discomfort associated with finger pricks, the inconvenience of carrying around glucose monitoring kits, and the potential for inaccurate readings.

However, continuous glucose monitoring systems are changing the game by offering a more convenient, accurate, and less invasive way to monitor blood glucose levels.

This comprehensive review delves into continuous glucose monitoring (CGM), examining the market’s best continuous glucose monitoring devices, features, benefits, and costs. We also explore the future of diabetes patches, the role of glucose sensors in CGM devices, and how the best glucose monitoring system works.

Best Continuous Glucose Monitoring on the Market

Nutrisense : Best Continuous Glucose Monitoring Overall

Most Accurate Continuous Glucose Monitoring Monitor Freestyle Libre 3 : Best Blood Sugar Monitor for Newly Diagnosed with Diabetes

Best Blood Sugar Monitor for Newly Diagnosed with Diabetes Medtronic Guardian Connect : Best Detailed Continuous Glucose Monitoring

Best Detailed Continuous Glucose Monitoring Eversense CGM System: Longest Lasting CGM Sensor

Understanding Blood Glucose

Blood glucose, or blood sugar, is a type of sugar derived from our food. It’s the most basic form of carbohydrate and serves as our body’s primary energy source.

The human body regulates blood sugar levels via hormones released by the pancreas. When these levels spike or dip significantly, it can lead to health issues like hypoglycemia (low blood sugar) or hyperglycemia (high blood sugar).

As such, understanding and controlling our blood glucose levels is a vital aspect of maintaining good health.

Understanding Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM)

Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) monitors blood glucose levels continuously throughout the day and night. A CGM uses a small sensor inserted under the skin (usually on the abdomen or the back of the arm) to function. [1]

This sensor measure blood glucose levels in the interstitial fluid (fluid between the cells). These readings are then relayed to a receiver device or a smartphone app for easy access and monitoring.

While CGMs offer continuous monitoring, it’s important to note that there can be a lag of about five to 10 minutes between blood glucose readings and interstitial glucose readings. This is especially noticeable when blood glucose levels change rapidly, such as after eating or during exercise. [2]

The primary advantage of the best continuous glucose monitoring over traditional best blood sugar monitoring is that it provides a complete picture of a person’s blood glucose levels. It records glucose levels every few minutes, allowing users to see their current glucose level and the direction and speed at which it’s changing. This information is invaluable in making real-time food intake, physical activity, and medication decisions. [2]

Moreover, the best continuous glucose monitoring systems can alert users when their glucose levels are too high or too low, even before they start experiencing symptoms. This feature is particularly useful for people with hypoglycemia unawareness, a condition where they do not feel the usual symptoms of low blood sugar. [3]

How Accurate are CGMs?

The accuracy of continuous glucose monitoring systems gl is often evaluated using a measure known as the Mean Absolute Relative Difference (MARD). MARD is the average absolute error between the CGM readings and the reference blood glucose measurements. A lower MARD percentage signifies a higher level of accuracy. [4]

Despite this, continuous glucose monitors only partially replace the need for traditional finger-prick measurements. These are still needed, for example, to confirm hypoglycemia, rapidly changing glucose levels, or when the CGM readings do not correlate with one’s feelings.

Reviewing the Best CGMs on the Market

Below, we delve into some of the best continuous glucose monitors available, comparing their features, accuracy, and user experience.

Nutrisense– Best Continuous Glucose Monitor Overall

Nutrisense is a groundbreaking program that leverages continuous glucose monitoring technology to offer a personalized approach to nutrition.

Pros:

Real-time monitoring of glucose levels allows for immediate feedback and adjustments.

Personalized dietitian support provides expert guidance and recommendations.

The program offers a holistic approach to optimizing metabolic health.

Nutrisense helps users make informed decisions about their diet and lifestyle based on data insights.

Cons:

The program requires a CGM device, which may only suit some.

The cost of the program may be a barrier for some individuals.

Nutrisense CGM is not intended to replace medical advice or treatment for conditions such as diabetes.

Why We Chose It

Nutrisense’s program offers a range of features that set it apart from other CGM-based systems:

Real-time Glucose Monitoring

The Nutrisense CGM device continuously monitors your blood sugar levels, providing real-time data that can be accessed via an easy-to-use app.

Personalized Dietitian Support

Every Nutrisense subscriber is paired with a nutritionist who provides personalized guidance and support. Your dietitian will help you understand your glucose data and provide expert advice on adjusting your diet and lifestyle to optimize your blood sugar control.

Comprehensive App

The Nutrisense app is a powerful tool that tracks your glucose levels, monitors your dietary intake, and communicates with your dietitian. It also includes a habit tracker and food database, making managing your health and wellness easier.

Price

Nutrisense CGM offers different pricing plans ranging from $199 to $350 per month, depending on the selected program. Discounts are available for longer-term plans; FSA and HSA plans may cover the program’s cost.

Summary

Nutrisense is one of the best continuous glucose monitoring systems for anyone looking to optimize their health, lose weight, or enhance their athletic performance. Providing real-time data on your unique glucose responses allows you to personalize your nutrition and lifestyle in ways that will positively impact your health.

However, it’s important to remember that any significant dietary or lifestyle changes should be made in consultation with a healthcare professional. While the Nutrisense program is not intended to diagnose, cure or prevent any conditions such as diabetes, it can provide valuable insights that can help you optimize your health and wellness.

Dexcom G7 – Most Accurate Continuous Glucose Monitoring Monitor

The Dexcom G7 is the successor to the highly popular Dexcom G6 CGM. Like its predecessor, the G7 is designed to provide real-time glucose monitoring every few minutes. It consists of a tiny metallic sensor placed beneath the skin using a spring-loaded insertion device.

This sensor generates a small electric current based on the glucose concentration in the body. The electrical signal is then transmitted to a receiver, which interprets and displays the data in numeric and graphic formats.

Pros

Smaller and flatter sensor design for enhanced comfort.

Faster warmup time of only 30 minutes.

An extended grace period of up to 12 hours after the sensor session ends.

Customizable high/low alerts for a more tailored user experience.

Clarity features are built into the Dexcom G7 app for easy data interpretation.

Streamlined event logging for comprehensive tracking.

Cons

Initial accuracy may vary in the first 24 hours.

Sensor readings may lag behind fingerstick readings during rapid glucose changes.

Medicare reimbursement for sensors requires the use of a covered receiver.

Why We Chose It

One of the most significant improvements of the Dexcom G7 is its enhanced accuracy. Dexcom has set a new standard in the CGM market, with a Mean Absolute Relative Difference (MARD) of 8.2% for adults and 8.1% for children aged 7-17. For children under 7, the MARD is 9.3%. [6]

These impressive figures demonstrate the reliability and precision of the Dexcom G7, setting it apart from its predecessors. Furthermore, almost 90% of the glucose values generated by the G7 are within 15% of lab values, ensuring accurate and consistent readings.

Improved Warmup Time

In the world of CGM devices, time is of the essence. The Dexcom G7 addresses this concern by significantly reducing the warmup time to 30 minutes, with some users reporting an even shorter wait time of around 27 minutes. This improvement allows faster and more efficient readings, enabling users to monitor their glucose levels without unnecessary delays.

Summary

The Dexcom G7 represents a significant advancement in continuous glucose monitoring technology. With improved accuracy, a smaller and flatter sensor design, faster warmup time, an extended grace period, customizable alerts, enhanced data clarity, and seamless event logging, it offers a comprehensive and user-friendly solution for individuals with diabetes.



Freestyle Libre 3 – Best Blood Sugar Monitor for Newly Diagnosed With Diabetes

The Freestyle Libre range from Abbott offers two models: the Freestyle Libre 2 and Freestyle Libre 3. Both models have a 14-day sensor lifespan and are known for their discretion and ease of use. However, there are some key differences between them.

The Freestyle Libre 3 stands out for its small size (similar to two stacked pennies) and improved accuracy, boasting a MARD score of below 8%, making it one of the most accurate options on the market.

Pros

Smallest and most discreet CGM sensor on the market

Provides glucose readings every minute

No need for fingerstick calibration

Painless sensor application

14-day sensor life

Smartphone compatibility with automatic glucose updates

Cons

Limited compatibility with insulin pumps, although Abbott is actively working on integration with major pump manufacturers.

App limitations include the inability to customize graph size and the lack of zoom functionality for past readings.

There must be more compatibility with certain smartwatches, although Abbott plans to address this in future updates.

Why We Chose It

Abbott has recently launched its newest continuous glucose monitor system, the Freestyle Libre 3, featuring a significant upgrade from its predecessors. Unlike the previous “flash” CGMs, which required users to hold a reader or phone close to the sensor for reading, the Freestyle Libre 3 sends data directly to your smartphone.

How it Works

The insertion process for the Freestyle Libre 3 is simple and painless. The compact insertion device comes in a small box, and the sensor is remarkably tiny compared to other best continuous glucose monitoring systems. Once applied to the arm, the sensor requires a 60-minute warm-up before providing accurate readings.

During this period, a blood drop icon appears on the accompanying app. Abbott advises users to use a blood glucose meter to ensure sensor accuracy, although many users found the sensor to be highly accurate from the moment it was applied.

Small and Accurate

One of the standout features of the Freestyle Libre 3 is its size. The sensor is designed to be incredibly small and discreet, about the size of two stacked pennies. Users have reported forgetting they were wearing it due to its unobtrusive nature.

The App and Additional Features

The Freestyle Libre 3 has a dedicated smartphone app that allows users to scan the sensor and view their glucose readings easily. The app offers various features, including trend arrows that indicate whether glucose levels are stable, rising, or falling.

Customizable alarms provide alerts for low and high blood sugar levels, and the app allows users to share their data with loved ones or healthcare professionals. Additionally, the app includes a reports feature that provides valuable insights into glucose patterns.

Pricing and Availability

The cost of the Freestyle Libre 3 can vary depending on insurance coverage. With insurance, users can expect to pay between $0 to $25 per sensor, and without insurance, the cost is around $70 per sensor. Two sensors are required per month.

Summary

The Freestyle Libre 3 is a significant advancement in CGM technology, offering an unmatched combination of comfort, accuracy, and user-friendly features. Its small size, real-time glucose readings, and smartphone compatibility make it an excellent choice for people seeking to manage their diabetes more effectively.

However, like any medical device, you must discuss with your healthcare provider whether it fits you.

Medtronic Guardian Connect – Best Detailed Continuous Glucose Monitoring

Medtronic Guardian Connect is a standalone CGM produced by Medtronic Diabetes, a pharmaceutical conglomerate renowned for its diabetes technology. The Guardian Connect, unlike most CGMs, does not require integration with an insulin pump.

This device is optimized for individuals on multiple daily injections (MDI) and can be used by those with insulin pumps.

Pros

It is the only standalone CGM in the Indian market suitable for people on MDI.

It can be used by people using insulin pumps.

It offers real-time blood sugar data sharing with up to 5 caregivers.

It provides predictive and real-time alarms for hypoglycemia and hyperglycemia.

It has a friendly user interface with customizable alerts and a snooze option.

Its data is automatically uploaded to the cloud, generating various reports.

Cons

It requires a 2-hour warmup period.

The sensor life is officially only six days.

It stops recording data if a calibration is missed.

It only works with very limited phones at the moment.

Why We Chose It

The Medtronic Guardian Connect offers several advantages, making it a popular choice among individuals managing diabetes.

Standalone CGM for MDI Users

One of the key benefits of Guardian Connect is its standalone capability. Unlike other CGMs requiring insulin pump integration, individuals using MDI or non-Medtronic insulin pumps can use Guardian Connect. This flexibility allows greater convenience and accessibility for a wider range of users.

Live Blood Sugar Data Sharing

The Guardian Connect enables live blood sugar data sharing with up to 5 caregivers. This feature provides peace of mind for the user and their loved ones, as caregivers receive SMS alerts for high and low blood sugar levels. Real-time data sharing enhances communication and allows for prompt action in an emergency.

Predictive and Real-Time Alarms

One of the standout features of Guardian Connect is its predictive alarms. Users can set alarms to alert them 10 to 60 minutes before their blood sugar levels cross their desired thresholds.

This proactive approach allows users to take immediate action and prevent potential hypo or hyperglycemic episodes. Additionally, real-time alarms notify users of any sudden changes or rates of change in their blood glucose levels.

Cloud-Based Reports

Medtronic Guardian Connect offers cloud-based reporting through its Carelink program. This web-based platform collects data from the CGM and generates various reports for analysis. Users can access these reports to identify patterns, trends, and areas for improvement in their glucose management.

Price & Availability

The Guardian Connect CGM requires a prescription for purchase. It is available directly from Medtronic Diabetes or through third-party supply companies.

The prices provided by Medtronic Diabetes are as follows:

Guardian Connect and Sugar.IQ apps: Both free

Transmitter (with a 12-month warranty): $620

Guardian 3 sensors (five-pack, each for seven days): $345

The rough retail costs are approximately $4,760 annually or $397 monthly without insurance.

Summary

The Medtronic Guardian Connect CGM offers a valuable tool for individuals seeking to monitor their glucose levels closely. Despite some drawbacks, its unique features and real-time data-sharing capabilities make it one of the best blood sugar monitoring system for many.



Eversense CGM System – Longest Lasting CGM Sensor

The Eversense E3 CGM is a state-of-the-art continuous glucose monitor developed by Ascensia Diabetes Care. What sets it apart from other CGMs is its fully-implantable sensor, approved for 180 days of use. This feature makes it the longest wearable sensor currently approved in the U.S. and the only fully implantable continuous glucose monitor sensor on the market. [7]

The Eversense CGM system comprises three essential components:

A Sensor: This is the core part of the system that is inserted under the skin and measures glucose levels.

This is the core part of the system that is inserted under the skin and measures glucose levels. A Transmitter: This component is placed over the insertion site and transmits glucose readings to your smartphone.

This component is placed over the insertion site and transmits glucose readings to your smartphone. An App: The Eversense app, compatible with both Apple and Android devices, displays all the key metrics, including glucose averages, standard deviation, and more.

Pros

Extended wear duration of up to 180 days, eliminating the need for frequent sensor changes.

Exceptional accuracy, with readings typically differing by only 5 to 10% compared to a glucose meter.

Discreet vibrating alerts for high and low glucose levels, providing silent notifications.

Water-resistant transmitter, allowing for activities like swimming without the need for removal.

Compatibility with both Apple and Android devices, ensuring accessibility for a wide range of users.

Cons

The sensor must be removed during an MRI, although it can be reattached immediately after the procedure.

The Eversense E3 CGM does not communicate directly with insulin pumps, but this feature is being developed.

Price Comparison

The cost of the Eversense E3 CGM may vary depending on the region and distributor. It is recommended to visit the official Eversense website and explore the available purchasing options and pricing details.

Why We Chose It

Some of the features that we liked the most from Eversense E3 CGM include:

Accuracy

One of the standout features of the Eversense E3 CGM is its accuracy. The sensor initially requires two calibrations daily, using fingerstick measurements for three weeks. After this period, only one calibration per day is necessary. The E3 CGM demonstrates a remarkable accuracy rate, with glucose readings typically differing by only 5 to 10% compared to a glucose meter.

Mobile App

The Eversense E3 CGM app is compatible with both Apple and Android devices. It provides users comprehensive metrics, including glucose averages, standard deviation, and trend arrows. The app also offers a placement guide to ensure the correct positioning of the transmitter over the sensor.

Transmitter

The Eversense E3 CGM transmitter is lightweight and barely noticeable when worn. It sends glucose readings to the smartphone every five minutes, informing users about their glucose levels. The transmitter is water-resistant, making it suitable for activities like swimming.

Vibration

The Eversense E3 CGM transmitter utilizes silent, vibrating on-body alerts for high and low glucose levels. The vibration patterns differ for each alert, providing discreet notifications to the user. Additionally, the transmitter can be easily removed when desired, such as during activities like scuba diving or intimate moments.

Airport Security

Traveling with the Eversense E3 CGM is hassle-free, as the transmitter can be worn through airport security without any issues. Users can confidently pass through TSA checkpoints and enjoy their journeys without interruptions.

Summary

Eversense E3 CGM is a groundbreaking device that offers a new level of convenience and accuracy in glucose monitoring. While it does have a few drawbacks, its benefits far outweigh its cons, making it a valuable tool for managing diabetes.

Its unique features, such as the fully-implantable sensor, easy insertion process, and on-body alerts, set it apart from other CGMs in the market. With the Eversense E3 CGM, managing diabetes becomes less of a burden and a more manageable routine.

The Importance of Blood Sugar Monitoring in Diabetes Management

Blood sugar monitoring is critical to diabetes management. It explains how diet, physical activity, medication, and other factors affect blood glucose levels. Regular monitoring can help individuals with diabetes avoid serious complications such as heart disease, kidney damage, nerve damage, and vision loss. [8]

Furthermore, blood sugar monitoring aids in detecting blood sugar highs and lows. High blood sugar levels, or hyperglycemia, can lead to diabetic ketoacidosis (a life-threatening condition that can lead to coma or death) if left untreated. On the other hand, low blood sugar levels, or hypoglycemia, can cause symptoms such as confusion, dizziness, and even loss of consciousness.

Consistent blood sugar monitoring can also help in fine-tuning treatment plans. It can provide feedback on the effectiveness of medication and allow for adjustments to be made if necessary. It also provides valuable insights that can inform dietary choices and physical activity plans. [8]

Traditional vs. Continual Blood Sugar Monitoring

Traditional best blood sugar monitoring involves pricking the finger with a lancet, obtaining a small blood sample, and then testing it with a glucose meter. This method provides a single point-in-time measurement of blood glucose levels. While it has been the standard method for the best blood sugar monitoring for many years, it has several limitations.

One of the main limitations of traditional best blood sugar monitoring is that it does not provide continuous data. It only gives a snapshot of blood glucose levels during testing. This means that glucose level fluctuations between tests can go unnoticed. Furthermore, traditional best blood sugar monitoring can be painful and inconvenient, deterring individuals from testing as often as possible.

Continuous blood glucose monitoring, on the other hand, provides continuous data on blood glucose levels. It allows for the detection of trends and patterns in glucose levels, which can help in making informed decisions about diabetes management. The best continuous glucose monitor systems are less invasive than traditional methods, requiring fewer finger pricks. [9]

Factors to Consider When Choosing the Best Continuous Glucose Monitor

When selecting a CGM, consider the following factors:

Accuracy: The device’s MARD score is an essential determinant of its accuracy. The lower the MARD score, the more accurate the device is considered.

The device’s MARD score is an essential determinant of its accuracy. The lower the MARD score, the more accurate the device is considered. Lifespan: How long the sensor lasts before it needs to be replaced.

How long the sensor lasts before it needs to be replaced. Ease of Use: Consider factors such as the simplicity of sensor insertion, the clarity of glucose data display, and ease of calibration, if necessary.

Consider factors such as the simplicity of sensor insertion, the clarity of glucose data display, and ease of calibration, if necessary. Alerts and Alarms: Some CGMs come with features that alert users when glucose levels are too high or too low.

Some CGMs come with features that alert users when glucose levels are too high or too low. Compatibility with Other Devices: Using an insulin pump might be worth finding a CGM that can sync with your pump.

Using an insulin pump might be worth finding a CGM that can sync with your pump. Insurance Coverage and Cost: The cost of CGM devices, including sensors, can vary based on insurance coverage and location.

The cost of CGM devices, including sensors, can vary based on insurance coverage and location. Data Sharing Features: Some CGMs allow data sharing with healthcare providers or family members, which can be beneficial for managing diabetes care.

Benefits of Using the Best Blood Sugar Monitor Without Finger Pricks

One of the main benefits of using the best blood sugar monitor without finger pricks is that it is less painful and more convenient. Traditional best blood sugar monitoring requires regular finger pricks to obtain blood samples, which can be painful and inconvenient.

Continuous glucose monitor systems, on the other hand, use a small sensor inserted under the skin to measure glucose levels. This eliminates the need for regular finger pricks.

Another benefit of using the best blood sugar monitor without finger pricks is that it provides continuous data. This allows users to see trends and patterns in their glucose levels, which can help them make informed decisions about their diabetes management.

Furthermore, CGM systems can alert users when their glucose levels are too high or too low, even before they start experiencing symptoms. This can prevent serious complications and give users peace of mind. [10]

How the Glucose Monitoring Systems Work

The glucose monitoring system measures the amount of glucose in the body’s interstitial fluid. The system consists of a small sensor inserted under the skin, a transmitter that sends data from the sensor to a display device, and a display device that shows the glucose readings.

The sensor, typically inserted in the abdomen or the arm (glucose monitor on arm), measures glucose levels in the interstitial fluid every few minutes. The transmitter then sends this data to the display device, which shows the current glucose level and the direction and speed at which it changes.

Most of the best glucose monitoring systems also have a feature that allows users to set alarms for high and low glucose levels. This can help users to take action before they start experiencing symptoms of hyperglycemia or hypoglycemia. [2]

The Role of Glucose Sensors in CGM Devices

The glucose sensor is a critical component of a CGM device. It measures glucose levels in the body’s interstitial fluid and transmits this data to the display device.

The sensor is typically a thin, flexible wire inserted under the skin using a needle. Once the needle is removed, the sensor remains in place and measures glucose levels.

The glucose sensor contains a small amount of enzyme that reacts with glucose to produce a small electric current. The strength of this current is proportional to the amount of glucose in the interstitial fluid. The sensor measures this current and uses it to calculate the glucose level, which it then sends to the display device. [11]

In-depth Look at Diabetes Monitoring Devices

Diabetes monitoring devices play a critical role in diabetes management. They provide information about blood glucose levels, which can help individuals with diabetes make informed decisions about diet, physical activity, and medication.

There are several diabetes monitoring devices, including blood glucose meters, continuous glucose monitors, and insulin pumps. The best blood glucose meters provide a single point-in-time measurement of blood glucose levels, while continuous glucose monitors provide continuous data.

On the other hand, insulin pumps deliver insulin to the body based on the data from a continuous glucose monitor.

Each of these devices offers its own set of advantages and disadvantages. Blood glucose meters, for instance, are inexpensive and easy to use, but they do not provide continuous data. Constant glucose monitors provide continuous data and can alert users to high and low glucose levels.

Still, they can be expensive and require a sensor to be inserted under the skin. Insulin pumps can improve blood glucose control, but they are costly and require a commitment to intensive diabetes management.

The Innovation of the Best Blood Sugar Monitor Patch

The blood sugar monitor patch is a revolutionary innovation in diabetes management. These patches, also known as glucose monitoring patches, are continuous glucose monitors that provide a less invasive way to monitor blood glucose levels.

The patch consists of a small sensor inserted under the skin and a patch that adheres to the skin and holds the sensor in place. The sensor measures glucose levels in the interstitial fluid and sends this data to a display device.

One of the main advantages of the blood sugar monitor patch is that it eliminates the need for regular finger pricks. This makes it a more comfortable and convenient option for monitoring blood glucose levels. The patch is also discreet and can be worn under clothing, making it a more appealing option for many people.

Sensor for Diabetes: A Closer Look

The sensor for diabetes is a key component of a continuous glucose monitoring system. It is responsible for measuring the glucose levels in the body’s interstitial fluid and transmitting this data to a display device.

The sensor is typically a small, flexible wire inserted under the skin using a needle. Once the needle is removed, the sensor remains in place and measures glucose levels. The sensor is coated with a special enzyme that reacts with glucose to produce a small electric current. The sensor measures this current and uses it to calculate the glucose level, which it then sends to the display device.

The sensor for diabetes offers several advantages. It provides continuous data, allowing users to see trends and patterns in their glucose levels. It also eliminates the need for regular finger pricks, making it a more comfortable and convenient option for monitoring blood glucose levels.

The Future of Diabetes Patches

The future of diabetes patches looks promising, with several exciting developments on the horizon. One of the most anticipated advancements is the development of non-invasive glucose monitoring patches. These patches, applied to the skin like a band-aid, use micro-needles to extract interstitial fluid and measure glucose levels painlessly.

Another exciting development is the integration of diabetes patches with other technologies. For instance, some companies are working on patches communicating with insulin pumps, automatically adjusting insulin delivery based on real-time glucose readings.

Furthermore, the future may see the development of smart patches that can analyze glucose data and provide personalized feedback and recommendations. These patches could help individuals with diabetes manage their condition more effectively and prevent serious complications.

Best Continuous Glucose Monitor: FAQ

Do I Need a Prescription for a CGM?

While anyone can purchase a regular blood glucose meter, a CGM typically requires a prescription from a doctor.

Does Insurance Cover CGMs?

Continuous glucose monitoring systems coverage can vary widely depending on your insurance policy. It’s advisable to check with your insurance provider for the most accurate information.

What Factors Can Affect the Accuracy of a Continuous Glucose Monitoring System?

The accuracy of a CGM can be influenced by various factors, including pressure-induced sensor attenuations (like sleeping on the sensor), changes in temperature, and dehydration.

How Often Do I Need to Replace the Sensor of a CGM?

The frequency of sensor replacement varies depending on the specific CGM device. Some sensors must be replaced every seven days, while others can last up to 180 days.

Conclusion: The Revolution in Diabetes Management With Continuous Glucose Monitoring

The advent of continuous glucose monitoring represents a revolution in diabetes management. These systems offer a more convenient, accurate, and less invasive way to monitor blood glucose levels, aiding in the prevention and management of potential complications associated with diabetes.

The best continuous glucose monitor systems, such as the Nutrisense, Dexcom G7, Freestyle Libre, Medtronic Guardian Connect, and Eversense CGM System, provide real-time glucose readings, customizable alerts, and a comfortable and secure sensor. While the continuous glucose monitoring cost can be high, many users find the benefits they offer worth the investment.

As technology advances, we expect further improvements in continuous glucose monitoring systems. From non-invasive patches to smart patches that provide personalized feedback, the future of diabetes management looks promising.

Whether you’re newly diagnosed with diabetes or have been managing it for years, a continuous glucose monitoring system can be valuable in your diabetes management toolkit. By providing continuous data on blood glucose levels, these systems can help you make informed decisions about your diet, physical activity, and medication, ultimately improving your health and quality of life.

References:

[1] – Devices & Technology | ADA. (n.d.). American Diabetes Association | Research, Education, Advocacy. https://diabetes.org/tools-support/devices-technology

[2] – Continuous Glucose Monitoring – NIDDK. (2023, August 2). National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases. https://www.niddk.nih.gov/health-information/diabetes/overview/managing-diabetes/continuous-glucose-monitoring#:~:text=CGM%20sensors%20estimate%20the%20glucose,the%20CGM%20is%20a%20transmitter.

[3] – Lin YK, Fisher SJ, Pop-Busui R. Hypoglycemia unawareness and autonomic dysfunction in diabetes: Lessons learned and roles of diabetes technologies. J Diabetes Investig. 2020 Nov;11(6):1388-1402. doi: 10.1111/jdi.13290. Epub 2020 Jul 7. PMID: 32403204; PMCID: PMC7610104.

[4] – Freckmann G, Mende J, Pleus S, Waldenmaier D, Baumstark A, Jendrike N, Haug C. Mean Absolute Relative Difference of Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems and Relationship to ISO 15197. J Diabetes Sci Technol. 2022 Sep;16(5):1089-1095. doi: 10.1177/19322968211001402. Epub 2021 Mar 24. PMID: 33759584; PMCID: PMC9445334.

[5] – Lin YK, Fisher SJ, Pop-Busui R. Hypoglycemia unawareness and autonomic dysfunction in diabetes: Lessons learned and roles of diabetes technologies. J Diabetes Investig. 2020 Nov;11(6):1388-1402. doi: 10.1111/jdi.13290. Epub 2020 Jul 7. PMID: 32403204; PMCID: PMC7610104.

[6] – Lin YK, Fisher SJ, Pop-Busui R. Hypoglycemia unawareness and autonomic dysfunction in diabetes: Lessons learned and roles of diabetes technologies. J Diabetes Investig. 2020 Nov;11(6):1388-1402. doi: 10.1111/jdi.13290. Epub 2020 Jul 7. PMID: 32403204; PMCID: PMC7610104.

[7] – Eversense E3 Continuous Glucose Monitoring System – P160048/S016. (n.d.). U.S. Food and Drug Administration. https://www.fda.gov/medical-devices/eversense-e3-continuous-glucose-monitoring-system-p160048s016

[8] – Monitoring Your Blood Sugar. (n.d.). Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. https://www.cdc.gov/diabetes/managing/managing-blood-sugar/bloodglucosemonitoring.html

[9] – Mathew TK, Zubair M, Tadi P. Blood Glucose Monitoring. [Updated 2023 Apr 23]. In: StatPearls [Internet]. Treasure Island (FL): StatPearls Publishing; 2023 Jan-. Available from: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK555976/

[10] – Janapala RN, Jayaraj JS, Fathima N, Kashif T, Usman N, Dasari A, Jahan N, Sachmechi I. Continuous Glucose Monitoring Versus Self-monitoring of Blood Glucose in Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus: A Systematic Review with Meta-analysis. Cureus. 2019 Sep 12;11(9):e5634. doi: 10.7759/cureus.5634. PMID: 31700737; PMCID: PMC6822918.

[11] – Reddy N, Verma N, Dungan K. Monitoring Technologies- Continuous Glucose Monitoring, Mobile Technology, Biomarkers of Glycemic Control. [Updated 2023 Jul 8]. In: Feingold KR, Anawalt B, Blackman MR, et al., editors. Endotext [Internet]. South Dartmouth (MA): MDText.com, Inc.; 2000-. Available from: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK279046/