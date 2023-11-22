5 Best Copy Trading Forex Brokers Ranked for Cost & Features

Forex copy trading, also referred to as social trading, mirror trading, or auto trading, has been gaining widespread adoption and popularity for over ten years. The rapid dissemination of industry information, financial news, and market analysis is primarily attributed to the influence of social media and an increasingly faster web experience.

These elements, combined with crowd wisdom and advanced sentiment data, contribute to the success of social copy trading platforms. There has been a significant surge in the use of these platforms as investors create trade signals and enter the market with new positions that others wish to emulate.

Best Copy Trading Forex Brokers

eToro – Best Overall Platform for Copy Trading

– Best Overall Platform for Copy Trading CMC Markets – Best for Asset Range

– Best for Asset Range AvaTrade – Best for Minimum Deposit

– Best for Minimum Deposit BlackBull Markets – Best for Multiple Platforms

– Best for Multiple Platforms Pepperstone – Best for International Traders

eToro – Best Overall Platform for Copy Trading

Boasting about being the most extensive social trading platform globally, eToro is a dominant force in this field, serving clients across 140 diverse nations. eToro effectively navigates the stock, ETF, commodity, currency, and cryptocurrency markets.

The leverage for major forex pairs is capped at 30:1; minors are set at 20:1; commodity CFDs stand at 10:1. For stock CFDs, you can avail of 5:1 leverage or opt for 2:1 on crypto CFDs. (Please note that U.S. traders have access only to cryptocurrencies.) A minimum of $200 is required to start a copy trading account.

On eToro’s platform, social trading manifests in two primary forms. The first involves manual selection, where users can explore various trader profiles and analyze their statistics. There’s the option to replicate entire accounts using CopyPortfolios.

CopyPortfolios enables users to mimic the portfolios of leading traders or construct a collection of varied securities under one unified trading strategy. eToro’s social network equips each member with a newsfeed feature that facilitates communication with other users, a rare offering not commonly found among other brokers’ networks of experts as expansive as eToro’s provides.

Pros

Diverse array of markets available for trading

Abundant number of investors to replicate strategies

User-friendly platforms and mobile app

Cons

Mandatory stops and limits for trades

Absence of automated trading strategies

Comparative lack of research features compared to competitors

CMC Markets – Best for Asset Range

CMC Markets is a reputable provider of financial services recognized for its extensive selection of trading and investment solutions.

An exceptional offering from CMC Markets is its inventive copy trading function, which caters to traders at all levels of experience. Copy trading, also referred to as social trading or mirror trading, empowers traders to emulate the strategies and transactions of more seasoned investors.

To aid traders in making well-informed choices, CMC Markets supplies an array of performance indicators for each trader within their copy trading network. This encompasses historical performance statistics, risk metrics, and trading approaches. These indicators empower users to choose traders whose methodologies align with their risk tolerance and investment goals.

CMC Markets’ copy trading feature integrates risk management mechanisms. Traders can establish constraints on their transactions and modify risk parameters for the replicated trades under their individual preferences.

Pros

Regulatory compliance and trustworthiness

Diverse array of markets

Advanced trading platforms

Cons

Minimum deposit requirement

Inactivity fees

Complexity in operations

AvaTrade – Best for Minimum Deposit

AvaTrade is a well-respected international company known for its wide range of trading platforms, outstanding educational material, and competitive pricing and research. According to our assessment, AvaTrade is suitable for copy trading, as it provides access to AvaSocial, ZuluTrade, and DupliTrade.

Pros

AvaOptions app stands out as an exceptional forex options mobile trading platform

Provides access to 44 forex options and over 1,200 CFDs

Cons

Pricing for retail accounts is average, although it falls behind industry leaders

The desktop platform exhibits slower loading times and features an outdated design

BlackBull Markets – Best for Multiple Platforms

If you’re looking for a diverse range of copy trading platforms, BlackBull Markets is a reliable choice. With seven trading platforms in its arsenal, including MetaTrader 4 and 5, it caters to traders at all levels.

Whether you’re new to trading or an experienced pro, the platform provides educational resources tailored to your needs. Beginners can access learning materials and tools to kickstart their journey, while advanced traders will find everything required to elevate their strategies.

BlackBull Markets boasts competitive advantages such as 0.0 pips, leverage of up to 500:1, and an impressive average execution speed of just 20 ms.

Pros

Swift execution speed

0.0 pips

Abundant educational resources

Cons

Unavailable to U.S. traders

Pepperstone – Best for International Traders

Pepperstone provides an expanding selection of tradable markets, high-caliber research, and help for many social copy trading networks. It presents both MetaTrader and cTrader, and its extensive array of accessible third-party utilities and add-ons amplifies its already remarkable assortment of platforms.

Pros

Extensive variety of third-party copy trading platforms

Competitive pricing specifically designed for active traders using Razor accounts

Cons

Market selection is not as extensive as industry-leading platforms

Lack of interactive courses, progress tracking, or educational quizzes

Our Ranking Methodology for the Best Copy Trading Forex Brokers

When it comes to assessing and ranking the best forex brokers for copy trading, we use a thorough methodology that combines quantitative data analysis with the valuable insights and knowledge of our experienced researchers. Our yearly reports cover a wide range of in-depth research discoveries on the online forex brokerage sector, and we analyze the operations of many international regulatory bodies.

To determine the top brokers for copy trading, we extensively explore various copy trading platforms and services. We meticulously review the copy trading features offered by online brokers themselves, carefully evaluating the overall social copy trading experience they provide. We conduct a comprehensive assessment of copy trading services provided by third-party entities.

We thoroughly analyze the cost arrangement of these services, differentiating whether these costs are included in the spread or charged as distinct fees or subscriptions.

We extensively examine these services across a diverse array of platforms and devices, inspecting how seamlessly users can transition between self-directed trading and copy trading within each broker’s offerings.

All the websites and web-based platforms we assess undergo detailed testing using the most recent version of the Google Chrome browser. Our desktop computers run on Windows 11, while we use MacBook Pro laptops with macOS 12.5 to evaluate the copy trading experience on the go.

We conduct comprehensive evaluations of copy trading services on mobile devices, using an iPhone XS with iOS 15 for Apple users and Samsung Galaxy S9+ as well as Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra devices running Android OS 12 for Android users.

Best Copy Trading Forex Brokers – Buyer’s Guide

What Is a Copy Trading Software

A copy trading platform serves as a tool that allows novice traders to mimic the trades made by seasoned traders. This presents a lucrative opportunity for brokers to significantly boost their overall turnover, opening up new avenues for those keen on delving into the world of financial markets.

Accomplished traders have the potential to earn weekly or monthly returns by actively trading on their accounts. Meanwhile, inexperienced individuals, novices in the field, those disinclined towards trading, or anyone encountering challenges in generating profits can replicate the trades executed by successful traders.

The key advantage of copy trading Forex lies in its ability to shift the burden of analyzing financial markets onto others, simplifying account management and result tracking even via mobile devices.

How to Start Copy Trading in 7 Steps?

Evaluate Signal Providers : Compare performance rankings and statistics of various signal providers.

: Compare performance rankings and statistics of various signal providers. Choose Complementary Providers : Select a signal provider aligning with your trading goals and risk tolerance.

: Select a signal provider aligning with your trading goals and risk tolerance. Allocate Account Balance : Determine the proportion of your account balance for copying the provider’s trades.

: Determine the proportion of your account balance for copying the provider’s trades. Configure Risk Management : Fine-tune risk management settings. Decide whether to copy existing open positions or only new ones.

: Fine-tune risk management settings. Decide whether to copy existing open positions or only new ones. Initiate Copy Trading : Click to copy trade the chosen providers once settings are configured.

: Click to copy trade the chosen providers once settings are configured. Monitor Account Performance : Keep track of your trading account regularly based on trade frequency.

: Keep track of your trading account regularly based on trade frequency. Adapt to Changing Conditions: Adjust parameters and subscriptions as conditions evolve, including signal provider performance and market expectations.

Top 5 Copy Trading Tips

1. Don’t just focus on the signal provider’s overall performance. No one can always accurately forecast market fluctuations, so it’s crucial to find traders who show statistical reliability.

2. When evaluating the performance of a signal provider, it’s crucial to review an extensive range of statistics and metrics. This includes analyzing data points like the average profit and loss, the total number of trades executed, and the typical duration of each trade.

3. Discovering the perfect blend of diversification to align with your trading objectives is crucial. Copy trading forex provides the flexibility to integrate an array of trading techniques and diverse market options into your investment portfolio.

4. Always consider your investment’s timeframe (or anticipated duration) when imitating another trader. Even if you have evaluated the signal provider’s past performance and observed it to be reliable, remember that their investment approach might differ daily in terms of frequency and/or quantity.

5. Get acquainted with the risk management settings on your copy trading platform. Social copy trading comes with its own set of risks. It’s crucial to personalize your limits and thresholds for effective risk management. For instance, you can tailor the capital at risk for each signal provider you’re mirroring.

Does Copy Trading Really Work?

Indeed, copy trading forex is truly effective, and the evidence can be substantiated by reviewing the achievements of top traders. Conversely, some traders experience financial losses while engaging in copy trading.

The crucial factor for triumph lies in selecting appropriate tactics at opportune moments, allocating sufficient funds to each tactic, and establishing risk/reward boundaries based on individual requirements.

Emulating a trader with a prosperous track record or a background of favorable gains doesn’t assure success. However, it can enhance the likelihood of profitability compared to mimicking a trader with unfavorable past performance.

Pro tip: The array of tools for examining traders and mitigating risk can significantly differ among copy trading platforms, with potential database biases influencing the process. For instance, there’s the risk of recency bias, wherein users may simply opt to follow the trader currently displaying optimal performance despite it not always being the wisest decision.

Investors might be misled by strategy drift. This occurs when a trader veers away from the strategy that drove their historical success, yielding unforeseen outcomes. Success hinges on conducting thorough research, staying abreast of your account’s performance, and intervening as necessary if copy trading forex proves ineffective for you.

What Is an Example of Copy Trading?

After selecting the traders you wish to emulate within the copy trading system, you will assign a segment of your account funds to each trader (or signal provider) in order to activate copy trading.

Suppose, for instance, you’re emulating a trader who purchases 100,000 units of the EUR/USD currency pair. In that case, you’ll observe a similarly scaled trade within your account based on the amount allocated. The trade size in your account could be greater or lesser depending on how you set up your account during the initial subscription for copying each investor.

Pro tip: Once you identify one or more traders you wish to emulate within a copy trading platform, you must decide whether to solely adopt any new trades they execute or instantly replicate any of their existing positions that may already be active.

Additional settings might be available for customization, such as determining the maximum permissible risk for each trader you imitate and other features that could impact how you manage your account when engaging in copy trading (these options can differ based on the specific copy trading platform being used).

Besides selecting a trader with favorable historical performance, it’s crucial to analyze the performance metrics for each system, including the level of risk assumed (maximum drawdown) and average trade size, duration, and trade frequency.

Some investors opt for multiple strategies. However, having sufficient capital and selecting appropriate risk parameters (if applicable) is essential when replicating forex strategies through copy trading. Copy trading carries inherent risks. Never invest more funds than what you’re prepared to potentially lose.

Is Copy Trading Risky?

Indeed, engaging in copy trading entails potential risks. Many financial market trading involves risk, with forex and CFDs being high-risk investments, regardless of the chosen trading approach.

While some may contend that employing a copy trading strategy could present lower risks compared to traditional self-directed trading because of the implementation of risk management by most system developers for each trade (such as stop-loss and limit orders), it’s crucial to acknowledge that no signal providers in copy trading can assure profitable returns.

Can You Make Money From Copy Trading?

Engaging in copy trading resembles traditional investments, where the potential to gain or lose money exists. The success of your endeavors hinges on the traders you opt to emulate and the timing of your replication, both of which directly impact any resulting financial outcomes.

It’s crucial to evaluate each trader’s profitability before selecting whom to emulate and remember that a trader’s current success doesn’t guarantee it as an ideal moment for replication.

As per the market adage, “Past performance isn’t indicative of future results.” Due to its inherent risk and the fact that many traders experience losses, only invest funds you’re comfortable losing. Commence with a modest capital outlay and conduct comprehensive research before committing to any strategy.

How Do I Choose the Best Trading System to Forex Copy Trade?

The most profitable trading system may not always be the best one to replicate. Matching your risk tolerance with a strategy that aligns with your investment objectives is essential. For instance, a more cautious investor might opt for a system with lower average losses per trade compared to the average gains.

Conversely, a bolder investor might choose a strategy with higher volatility, leading to an increased risk of losses but also higher potential profits relative to the risks involved.

Numerous modern forex platforms offering copy trading feature countless signal providers, making it challenging for traders to select whom to follow. Therefore, conducting thorough research and starting with a small investment while never risking more than you can afford to lose are crucial factors when considering such options.

Is Copy Trading Good for Beginners?

For novice traders, embracing copy trading can be beneficial if they grasp the fundamentals and approach it with the same diligence applied to any other self-managed trading account.

It’s advisable for beginners to commence with small trades before venturing into larger investments. Acquiring proficiency in utilizing the software through a demo account prior to engaging in live trading is always prudent.

It’s crucial to understand that effective management of the account remains essential in copy trading. It’s not a quick or effortless route to financial gain. Instead, it should be viewed as a means of complementing one’s portfolio and existing array of trading tools.

The suitability of copy trading hinges on individual preferences, trade objectives, and risk appetite. Determining specific risk/reward parameters and maximum drawdown thresholds is imperative, along with selecting suitable providers for replication (if desired).

Is Copy Trading Legal?

Using automated software to duplicate the investment choices of seasoned traders or investors is known as copy trading. Its convenience and track record of delivering results have contributed to its increasing popularity in recent times. Copy trading is legal in many countries, including the US and the UK.

Although regulations overseeing this practice may vary slightly across nations, they aim to guarantee that investors comprehend the associated risks. There are no prohibitions or limitations on utilizing copy trading applications, given that all regulations are adhered to. This means that investors can readily reap its benefits without any impediments.

Copy Trading & Mirror Trading Differences

Both methods share similarities, yet mirror trading replicates the complete strategy devoid of human involvement or engagement with traders. Copy trading empowers copiers to select traders for replication, modify replicated trades, and offer greater overall flexibility.

Trading Strategies

Mirror trading is better suited to experienced traders with larger portfolios. It may involve the participation of many traders and encompasses a broader range of macroeconomic information. Best copy trading platforms focus on following a single trader and are more suitable for individual traders.

Trading Volumes

Professional traders operate with much larger transaction sizes than retail traders, so copy trading is the preferred option. Retail traders typically execute trades of 100 units, while professional traders start from 10,000 units and beyond, necessitating a higher capital investment.

Institutional & Retail Clients

Mirror trading first appeared in the realm of professional trading, while copy trading surfaced within online brokers specifically serving retail clients.

Best Copy Trading Forex Brokers – Frequently Asked Questions

Is Copy Trading Really Profitable?

Indeed, the manner in which it is executed determines its viability. As of 2021, it’s regarded as one of the most lucrative methods for investment and trading. The anticipated range of profitability falls between 5-20%. Top-notch applications offer functionalities that enable transparency, encompassing investment returns, risk involved in investing, and the reliability of expert traders vending trading cues.

Is Copy Trading Good for Beginners?

Perfect for newcomers, this platform enables them to emulate the investment approaches of seasoned traders with minimal hassle. It’s also a practical choice for busy professionals unable to dedicate time to formulating their own trading tactics or simply prefer not to do so.

As best copy trading platforms support automated copy trading, this method is effective in generating passive income without demanding a significant time investment.

Can I Stop Copy Trading at Any Time？

Certainly! You possess the freedom to cease copy trading whenever you desire. You can end your replicated trades or terminate copying a specific signal provider at any given moment.

Final Thoughts

Copy trading is particularly advantageous for traders who engage in short-term trading or have limited time to stay abreast of market trends. The portfolio management software associated with copy trading presents an opportunity for both novice and experienced traders to benefit by evaluating and refining traders with a proven track record.

Given the availability of many brokers offering the copy trading feature, it’s crucial to thoroughly evaluate and examine each platform to ascertain their suitability and adherence to regulations. For novice traders, prioritizing certified, reputable brokers under thorough supervision is recommended for a secure start in the industry.

