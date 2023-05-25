Best Crypto Casino Bonus Offers: Top Bitcoin Casino Welcome Offers, Free Spins, and More

There are plenty of reasons to love crypto casinos – but nothing tops grabbing the best crypto bonus offers available.

mBit Casino has won us over with a welcome package of up to 4 BTC + 300 free spins, over 2,700 casino games, and lightning-fast withdrawals.

We know this is more than what you can possibly expect from a Bitcoin casino, but we’re not taking any risks. That’s why we listed nine other crypto bonus offers you can get from the top Bitcoin casinos today.

Let’s see what they got.

Best Crypto Casino Bonus Offers

mBit : Up to 4 BTC + 300 free spins

: Up to 4 BTC + 300 free spins MyStake : 170% up to $1,000

: 170% up to $1,000 BitStarz : 5 BTC + 180 free spins

: 5 BTC + 180 free spins Super Slots : 400% up to $4,000

: 400% up to $4,000 Hellspin : 100% up to $400 + 100 free spins

: 100% up to $400 + 100 free spins Vave Casino : 50% up to 1 USDT reload bonus

: 50% up to 1 USDT reload bonus Cloudbet : 100% matched deposit up to 5 BTC

: 100% matched deposit up to 5 BTC 7Bit : 5 BTC + 100 free spins for Platinum Lightning Deluxe

: 5 BTC + 100 free spins for Platinum Lightning Deluxe BoVegas : Up to $7,000 welcome bonus

: Up to $7,000 welcome bonus Wild Casino: Welcome bonus package up to $9,000

1. mBit Casino — Best Crypto Welcome Bonus Offer Overall

Bonus Description:

Match deposit bonuses on your first three deposits

1st: 75% up to 1 BTC + 75 free spins

2nd: 100% up to 1.5 BTC + 100 free spins

3rd: 125% up to 1.5 BTC + 125 free spins

Minimum deposit: 2 mBTC

mBit Casino is a big-time spender when it comes to welcoming gifts for its new customers.

By signing up at this online casino, you can cash out using a huge sign-up package of up to 4 BTC and 300 free spins spread across your first three deposits.

The first deposit is subject to a 75% reload bonus up to 1 BTC + 75 free spins for a minimum deposit of 2 mBTC. No bonus codes are needed; just opt in from the deposit page.

On your second deposit, you get a 100% match up to 1.5 BTC and 100 free spins, while the third one is eligible for a 125% reload bonus up to 1.5 BTC + 125 free spins.

The wagering requirements for all three deposit bonuses are pretty standard and must be met within seven days.

Free spins can be activated and played within three days of being issued. Each bonus generated from these spins has the same playthrough requirement, with a three-day deadline.

To enjoy this sweet combination of deposit bonuses and free spins, open an account at mBit.

2. MyStake — Best Crypto Casino & Sports Bonus

Bonus Description:

170% up to $1,600 crypto bonus

100% up to $500 sports bonus

Valid only on the first deposit

Minimum deposit: $20

Maximum bet: $5 per spin

Making an initial deposit between $20 and $600 in Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple, Dash, Monero, or Stellar at MyStake Casino will be awarded a 170% crypto deposit bonus.

To cash out, you have to roll over deposit and bonus amounts 30x in 30 days, which are fair conditions that are actually possible to meet.

While using the bonus, the maximum bet can’t exceed $5 per spin. We suggest you be careful because not obeying this rule can cost you—these bets won’t count towards the wagering requirements, and winnings will be forfeited.

Aside from its crypto deposit bonus for the casino, you can grab a separate sports crypto bonus of a 100% match deposit of up to $500. This comes with 10x wagering requirements and a minimum deposit of $20.

Get a deposit bonus of up to $1,600 or a sports bonus of up to $500 at MyStake.

3. BitStarz — Up to 5 BTC Crypto Bonus Offer & 180 Free Spins

Bonus Description:

Valid on first four deposits

1st: 100% up to 1 BTC + 180 free spins

2nd: 50% up to 1 BTC

3rd: 50% up to 2 BTC

4th: 100% up to 1 BTC

Minimum deposit: 0.20 mBTC (deposit bonus only), 1 mBTC (deposit bonus + free spins)

Getting a deposit bonus at BitStarz is possible with as low as a 0.20 mBTC deposit. If you want to receive additional free spins, you need to bump it to 1 mBTC.

Free spins are valid for only one day but will be credited to your account in increments of 20 per day. Any winnings made with bonus spins have standard rollover requirements.

The same playthrough requirement goes for deposit bonuses that are a part of the welcome package. They are valid for seven days, with the maximum bet limit set at 0.15 mBTC.

The best way to meet the wagering requirements is to play slot games since they have a 100% contribution.

However, some don’t contribute to bonus requirements, so be sure to check the whole list in the T&Cs before playing.

Join this award-winning casino here and claim your crypto sign-up bonus of up to 5 BTC.

4. Super Slots — Highest Matched Percentage for a Crypto Bonus Offer

Bonus Description:

400% bonus up to $4,000

Bonus code: CRYPTO400

Max win: $10,000

Minimum deposit: $20

As you may have assumed from its name, Super Slots Casino is all about spinning the reels. It’s one of the best slot sites with an incredible crypto bonus.

And with a $4,000 welcome bonus, you can spin for hours!

For $20 or more deposits, you get a 400% bonus, valid for 30 days after redemption. Use the code CRYPTO400 to activate it when signing up.

You must meet the wagering requirements for the deposit and bonus amount before withdrawing any winnings, which are capped at 10x the deposit amount (max $10,000). All slots contribute 100% to wagering requirements except for progressive jackpots.

Sign up for a SuperSlots account and grab its 400% crypto bonus.

5. Hellspin — Best Featured Game for a Crypto Casino Bonus Offer

Bonus Description:

100% up to $400 deposit bonus

100 free spins on Wild Walker slot

$10,000 max win

$20 min deposit

Your journey at Hellspin Casino starts with a 100% first deposit bonus of up to $100 and 100 complimentary spins for the site’s featured slot. There’s also a second deposit, a 50% match bonus of up to $300, and an additional 50 free spins.

Fifty free spins will be added to your account right after you deposit, while the rest will be credited after 24 hours. The winnings come with a standard playthrough requirement.

The minimum amount for activating this welcome package is $20, with a max bet limit of $5.

This deposit bonus also has a standard wagering requirement and a max win cap of $10,000.

As in most Bitcoin casinos, table games and live dealer games don’t count towards the requirements, so your best shot is to do it on various slots available at Hellspin.

Explore Hellspin’s impressive library when you open a new account now.

6. Vave Casino — Best Crypto Reload Bonus

Bonus Description:

Thursday reload bonus of up to 150 USDT

100 free spins fon Wild Cash

Min deposit: 20 USDT

Max bet: 5 USDT

Although it’s an all-in-one website, Vave has a great casino section, gathering over 100 providers.

For every new user who decides to give it a go, this new casino has prepared a 100% match deposit bonus offer + 100 FS for Lady Wolf Moon Megaways by BGaming.

No deposit bonus codes are needed—simply make a $20 min deposit, and you’ll get the bonus and 50 free spins. The rest of the spins will be available after 24 hours.

But what we love the most about Vave Casino is its Thursday Reload bonus which is a 50% match bonus of up to 150 USDT. You must deposit a minimum of 20 USDT to redeem the bonus.

Grab up to 150 USDT reload bonuses at Vave Casino.

7. Cloudbet — Best Crypto Online Casino Bonus Structure

Bonus Description:

100% matched deposit bonus up to 5 BTC

0.001 BTC min deposit

Welcome Bonus points needed for releasing the bonus

No traditional wagering requirements

Can be used on table and live casino games

Bitcoin casino bonus at Cloudbet works somewhat differently than other reload bonuses.

You can get a 100% deposit bonus of up to 5 BTC, but the bonus funds aren’t released at once. Instead, after activating the bonus, you need to play crypto games to release it.

For every 150 points collected, an increment of bonus gets released.

How is it calculated?

The formula is Welcome Bonus Points = Converted Stake x 0.008 x (100-RTP)

For example, if you place a bet on Live Roulette, you get 0.216 points, European Blackjack brings 0.049 points, while most points can be earned in slot games (i.e., Slotfather game gets you 0.345 points).

Due to this release scheme, Cloudbet’s first deposit bonus doesn’t require standard playthrough requirements.

Join Cloudbet and take advantage of this crypto promo offer.

8. 7Bit Casino – Best No Max Cash-Out Crypto Deposit Bonus

Bonus Description:

Valid on first four deposits

1st: 100% up to 1.5 BTC + 100 FS

2nd: 50% up to 1.25 BTC

3rd: 50% up to 1.25 BTC

4th: 100% up to 1 BTC

No cash-out limitation on the deposit bonus

0.005 BTC max win limit on free spins

7Bit gives away a rather stunning welcome pack to all new customers. You can get up to 5 BTC and 100 Bitcoin casino free spins for Platinum Lightning Deluxe, awarded to you instantly in full.

The minimum requirement for a qualifying deposit is 0.001 BTC, and all bonuses come with standard wagering requirements to be satisfied in 14 days; otherwise, they’ll expire. The max bet when playing with Bitcoin bonuses is 0.00005 BTC. Your cashouts are uncapped, so you don’t have to worry about hitting the ceiling when you want to take home your winnings.

Free spins are valid for only 24 days, so you should use them when you activate them by making the initial deposit.

Sign up here to take advantage of 7Bit Casino’s 5 BTC crypto bonus.

9. BoVegas — Best Bitcoin No Deposit Bonus

Bonus Description:

300% up to $5,500 welcome pack

No max cashout

Secret No-deposit bonus

BoVegas online crypto casino bonus package consists of two deposit matches. The first one is 300% bonus cash on $25+ deposits made with BTC you can claim with the code WELCOME. The second Bitcoin casino bonus is a 200% match where you can get up to $5,500 in total if depositing with cryptocurrencies.

The good news is that you can cash out everything you win since there are no limitations on winnings at BoVegas. But you can do so only after meeting the playthrough requirements set to 35x.

But what’s most exciting about BoVegas is the Secret No-Deposit bonus. It’s the only bonus of this kind we’ve seen in any crypto casino. You have to contact the customer support team to claim it, though.

Open your casino account now and take advantage of BoVegas’ promo offer of up to $5,500.

10. Wild Casino — Biggest Crypto Casino Bonus Offer

Bonus Description:

300% up to $3,000 on the first deposit

150% up to $1,500 each on the next four deposits

$20 min deposit

Bonus codes: CRYPTO300, CRYPTO150

A special treat awaits new players who decide to deposit in one in 18 supported cryptocurrencies at Wild Casino – up to $9,000 on their first five deposits.

The first bonus of 300% up to $3,000 can be activated with a bonus code CRYPTO300, while reload bonuses have the code CRYPTO150. All these Bitcoin casino bonuses have a wagering requirement of 45x which has to be met within 30 days.

The minimum qualifying deposit is $20, with the maximum win cap multiplier 10x or $10,000.

Get spinning with up to $9,000 bonus funds by signing up here.

How to Choose the Best Crypto Casino Bonuses

Bonus Amount – We have searched the highs and lows of the internet to find the most generous Bitcoin casino bonuses. Of course, we want the most valuable crypto bonus amount, but we also looked at other factors, including wagering requirements, minimum deposits, etc.

Free Spins – Throwing in bonus spins in a welcome package is definitely a plus for any online casino. Although they can often have max win caps, they are still a great way to pad your bankroll a bit.

Wagering Requirements – One thing that can make or break a bonus is the playthrough requirement. We list the operators who make it possible to win bonus money and not just lure you in with huge bonus amounts.

Duration – The validity of the bonus and timeframe for meeting the rollover requirements is another vital element. If you miss the deadline, you can lose all your bonuses and winnings made thus far.

Winning Cap – Some Bitcoin casino sites may limit your winnings, whether by a deposit multiplier or overall max winning cap. These limitations can apply to deposit bonus offers and free spins bonuses.

Why mBit’s Welcome Offer is the Best Crypto Casino Bonus

Given the competition among crypto-friendly online casino sites, it’s not easy to get to the top, especially with Bitcoin casino bonuses.

Here’s why we think mBit casino’s crypto bonus is the best.

Huge Bonus Amount: 4 BTC is quite a generous bonus, even when divided among three deposits. Not many crypto casinos are this generous to their new customers, so they deserve some extra points when ranking the best Bitcoin casinos in terms of bonus offers.

4 BTC is quite a generous bonus, even when divided among three deposits. Not many crypto casinos are this generous to their new customers, so they deserve some extra points when ranking the best Bitcoin casinos in terms of bonus offers. Great Number of Free Spins: Although a spin lasts only a few seconds, with 300 free spins, you’ll be having fun much longer. The spins are credited to your account with each of the first three deposits and last for three days, so you can ease your way into playing casino games.

Although a spin lasts only a few seconds, with 300 free spins, you’ll be having fun much longer. The spins are credited to your account with each of the first three deposits and last for three days, so you can ease your way into playing casino games. Various Games Available: mBit doesn’t limit your free spins to only one game. You can choose among dozens of games for bonus spins and thousands for playing with the awarded bonus. Its game library is enviable, and most slot games are available to play even when you’re using promos.

Why Should I Claim Crypto Casino Bonuses?

Cryptocurrencies have heavily influenced the online gambling industry. Let’s find out why the best Bitcoin casinos have the upper hand compared to brick-and-mortar and traditional online casinos:

Amazing Bitcoin Bonus Code Deals: Generally speaking, depositing with cryptocurrencies will get you more bang for your buck. BTC deals can be quite generous, with a higher matched percentage than fiat currencies.

Generally speaking, depositing with cryptocurrencies will get you more bang for your buck. BTC deals can be quite generous, with a higher matched percentage than fiat currencies. No Fees for Transactions: The best crypto casinos don’t charge additional fees for deposits and withdrawals, so your gambling budget can be used entirely on playing. Transactions are seamless and usually processed faster than traditional payment methods.

The best crypto casinos don’t charge additional fees for deposits and withdrawals, so your gambling budget can be used entirely on playing. Transactions are seamless and usually processed faster than traditional payment methods. Anonymity: When playing with crypto, you don’t have to share any of your banking information online—no credit card number, CVV code, or anything. Deposits can be made by scanning the QR code and entering the amount you want to deposit. The same goes for payouts.

When playing with crypto, you don’t have to share any of your banking information online—no credit card number, CVV code, or anything. Deposits can be made by scanning the QR code and entering the amount you want to deposit. The same goes for payouts. Provably Fair Games: These types of games are made using blockchain technology and built on open-source algorithms, so players have the option of verifying the randomness of a casino game by themselves. This also eliminates third-party auditing and testing since users can check everything first-hand.

Check out these crypto gambling resources:

Guide to Playing at the Best Crypto Casinos

What Types of Bonuses Do Crypto Casinos Offer?

Crypto casinos offer various types of bonuses. Welcome bonuses are usually deposit match offers, followed by reload bonuses on several following deposits. As an existing user, you can often opt for weekly cashback promos and referral bonuses.

Do I Have To Use Promo Codes to Claim Crypto Bonus Offers?

Using promo codes when claiming a bonus depends solely on the Bitcoin casino. In our bonus reviews, you can check which casinos require bonus codes to activate the promo and which do it automatically after your initial deposit.

What Are the Best Bitcoin Casino Bonuses?

The best Bitcoin casino bonuses are usually welcome bonuses, which offer the highest matched percentage and often come in a package with free spins. A Bitcoin casino no deposit bonus is also an excellent option, although rarely offered by even the best online casinos.

Comparing the Top Crypto Casino Bonuses

Below is a short breakdown and reminder of the best Bitcoin casino deposit bonuses:

mBit: The number one Bitcoin casino bonus includes up to 4 BTC deposit match on your first four deposits and 300 free spins.

MyStake: With a favorable wagering requirement, MyStake welcomes you with a 170% bonus up to $1,600. No promo codes are required.

BitStarz: BitStarz Casino generously awards you up to 5 BTC and 180 bonus spins if you open an account for the first time.

Super Slots: For your first-ever deposit at Super Slots, you can get a 400% match bonus up to $4,000. Register for an account and use the code CRYPTO400 to get your gift.

Hellspin: For a minimum $20 deposit, you can get a 100% welcome bonus (max $400) and complementary 100 spins on the Wild Walker slot.

Vave Casino: This Bitcoin casino greets all newcomers with a 100% match deposit of up to 1 BTC + 100 FS for Lady Wolf Moon Megaways.

Cloudbet: With no standard playthrough requirements, Cloudbet took a spin on traditional T&Cs and introduced Welcome Bonus Points. You can try it out and claim a 100% bonus of up to 5 BTC.

7Bit: If you don’t like limitations on your bonus wins, 7Bit is a way to go. It awaits you with up to a 5 BTC deposit match on your first four deposits and 100 free spins for Platinum Lightning Deluxe.

BoVegas: This is another casino that doesn’t limit your bonus max cashout. The $5,500 welcome bonus for crypto players is more than generous.

Wild Casino: Signing up with Wild Casino can get you up to $9,000 in total if depositing with one of 18 accepted coins. To activate, use the code CRYPTO300 on your initial deposit and CRYPTO150 on the subsequent four deposits.

How to Redeem a Crypto Casino Bonus?

Registration at most crypto casino sites will take only a minute. Thanks to the speedy transactions, you’ll be ready to hit the table quickly.

We’ll show you how to sign up at our top pick, mBit, but you can follow this process for almost any online casino.

Step 1: Go to the Casino’s Website

Use this link or access it via a browser

Click the green “Sign Up” button in the upper right-hand corner

Step 2: Fill In the Registration Form

Enter your email address and password, and select one of the seven available currencies

Agree to T&Cs

Click “Create Account”

Step 3: Make Your First Deposit

Head to the Cashier and make a deposit

Note: A minimum deposit for getting free spins on top of the deposit bonus is 2 mBTC.

Enjoy over 2,700 games!

Tips & Tricks for Claiming Crypto Promotions

Bitcoin casino bonuses can be a helping hand when trying to win some money or play casino games for free. However, there are some things you should be aware of to ensure a pleasurable and fun experience:

Find a Trusty Casino: Signing up with the right operator can save you unnecessary troubles and headaches. You can register with multiple sites and claim the crypto sign up bonus on each of them, but make sure you’ve done your research. All the brands listed here are safe to play at, so you can take your pick, whichever you fancy the best.

Signing up with the right operator can save you unnecessary troubles and headaches. You can register with multiple sites and claim the crypto sign up bonus on each of them, but make sure you’ve done your research. All the brands listed here are safe to play at, so you can take your pick, whichever you fancy the best. Search for Bonus Codes: Operators sometimes have exclusive bonus deals such as those in this article. By signing up via our links and/or using listed promo codes, you can fully take advantage of some of the best crypto casino bonuses in the industry.

Operators sometimes have exclusive bonus deals such as those in this article. By signing up via our links and/or using listed promo codes, you can fully take advantage of some of the best crypto casino bonuses in the industry. Always Check Bonus T&Cs: Casinos can change their T&Cs whenever they feel like it. It’s crucial to read the terms of using the bonus before claiming it, so you know what to do before cashing out. Pay special attention to rollover requirements and the time frame to meet them so you don’t lose your bonus and potential winnings.

Start Your Adventure Right with the Best Crypto Casino Bonus Offers!

Cryptocurrencies have significantly impacted the online gambling industry, enabling players to check the randomness of the games and make anonymous payments with no fees.

Users worldwide have recognized the benefits of playing at the best crypto gambling sites, making them as popular as ever. The casino brands had to adapt to satisfy customers’ needs, including offering fantastic bonus deals.

After thorough research, we found that mBit runs the show in terms of crypto bonuses, with its welcome gift for new customers of up to 4 BTC + 300 free spins, thousands of titles, speedy withdrawals, and exclusive perks for loyal players.

Join the community now and take advantage of all the mBit’s benefits!

