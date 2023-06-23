Best Crypto Casinos in Canada: Top 10 Canadian Bitcoin Casino Sites for Big Wins in 2023

Crypto casinos are taking over the world, and Canada is no exception. .

Faster payouts, larger bonuses, and lower transaction costs make the best crypto casinos in Canada much more appealing to everyone.

And with our list of the top Canadian casinos accepting Bitcoin and other cryptos, you’re sure to find a perfect match for your gambling needs. Leading our list is Stake Casino, offering users some of the most exciting tournaments and a game library like no other.

Without further ado, let’s dive in and review of all the top BTC casinos that we’ve found.

Best Crypto Casinos in Canada

Heads up about our links! Adblock might get confused, so please disable it if you have any issues.

1. Stake Casino – Best Crypto Casino in Canada Overall

Pros:

Excellent game library powered by leading providers

Generous tournaments with amazing prizes

Fast payouts for crypto users

Variety of cryptos supported

Cons:

Could use more bonuses

Stake is an impressive online casino that has been delighting fans since its establishment back in 2017. It is a remarkable casino for a number of reasons, but it’s our top pick for the amazing variety of cryptocurrencies it supports. Let’s see what else Stake Casino has in store for its users.

Game Selection: 4.9/5

With over 1,000 online casino games in its library, Stake is a large online casino with something for everyone. They offer a sensational lineup of fantastic online titles, which include a superb selection of progressive jackpot slots.

Stake also has a fabulous selection of table games that feature variations of popular games such as blackjack, roulette, and baccarat. There is a decent live dealer section, allowing you to have the best, real-life-like gaming experience from the comfort of your home.

We also enjoyed the sports betting section here, which covers the most popular markets for Canadian gamblers.

Bonuses & Rewards: 4.85/5

While we didn’t find any traditional bonuses at Stake.com, we were still impressed by the promotions available here.

You can find different races, giveaways, and other tournaments available at Stake Casino. For example, there’s a Stake’s Daily Race tourney, which offers users the opportunity to score excellent prizes.

What we enjoyed the most is that the list of promotions is constantly updated here, so we encourage you to frequently check back on Stake Casino’s promotions page. This way, you can make sure not to miss out on the latest opportunities.

As we have already mentioned, we could not find any traditional promos, like deposit bonuses, available at Stake Casino at the time of writing.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.9/5

Stake does not have a dedicated downloadable mobile app, but that doesn’t mean they are not geared up for mobile gambling. They offer a superb website which does a sensational job on all devices – whether you are using iOS or Android smartphones, you’ll have an excellent mobile gaming experience at your fingertips.

Banking: 4.9/5

Stake has one of the most sophisticated banking systems we have ever come across. They support an incredible variety of digital coins, including Bitcoin and other cryptos.

They also offer extremely fast payout times, and you can expect your cash anywhere from within 15 minutes to an hour. In very few instances, the withdrawals may take up to 24 hours, but this is very rare.

Overall: 4.9/5

Overall, Stake Casino is an excellent online casino, and it is not hard to see why it has so many fans in Canada as well as outside of the country. It just does everything with an extra dash of style and always ensures an amazing gaming experience for its users.

They also have decent customer support, and their agents are always very friendly and helpful. Should you wish to contact their support team, you can do so via live chat and email. Live chat is instant, but you may need to wait up to 24 hours for an email response.

>> Exciting tournaments available [Stake Casino]

2. Bitcoin Games – Best Bitcoin Casino in Canada for Game Variety

Pros:

Over 5,000 casino games

25% cashback in the welcome bonus

Weekly bonuses & promos available

Weekly and daily crypto tournaments

Cons:

Could use a better design

Bitcoin Games is an excellent casino that offers its users complete anonymity when gambling online. It is an interesting online casino as it has a library of popular casino games and generous bonuses & tourneys.

Game Selection: 5/5

Bitcoin Games has over 5,000 online casino games to enjoy making it one of the biggest online casinos for Canadian players. Most of the games are slots, with some of the best titles, such as Zeus vs Hades – Gods of War, Big Bass Bonanza, Sweet Bonanza, Aztec Magic, and many others.

For a casino of this size, the table games selection is relatively small, but they do offer some great variations of some of our favourite games, such as poker, blackjack, roulette and baccarat. There is also a decent live dealer casino that offers live blackjack and roulette hosted by friendly and professional casino hosts that clearly know what they are doing.

Bonuses & Rewards: 4.8/5

There is a decent variety of bonuses and promotions available at Bitcoin Games. Once you sign up, you can opt for the exciting 25% cashback promo here. Every Tuesday, you can find the deposit of $50 and play with 50 free spins promo. And don’t forget about the excellent variety of tournaments with some of the best prizes we found.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.8/5

We found that while Bitcoin Games does not offer a dedicated downloadable app, they do have a mobile-optimized website which works perfectly.

It has excellent navigation, which is important as there are more than 5,000 casino games to work your way around. The intuitive display is flawless, and you are good to go on either mobile phones or tablets.

Banking: 4.9/5

Bitcoin Games keeps it simple by offering just Bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash as deposit options, but you can use any compatible wallet to make your deposits.

There are no fees attached to most of the transactions, and you can expect your withdrawals in as little as 15 minutes, although in some cases, they can take up to an hour. It is also worth mentioning that Bitcoin Games has a very high banking safety and security rating.

Overall: 4.8/5

After detailed research, we found Bitcoin Games to be a fantastic crypto casino that deserves a spot on this list for a number of reasons, but we especially love that they offer over 5,000 casino games.

When it comes to its customer support, Bitcoin Games offers a decent support service, and its agents are extremely well-trained. If you need to contact their support team, you can do so via live chat and email 24 hours a day.

>> 25% cashback promo for new users [Bitcoin Games]

3. MyStake – Best Canadian Crypto Online Casino for Live Dealer Games

Pros:

Over 6,500 casino games

Excellent live dealer casino

Great website layout and design

Up to $1,000 welcome bonus

Cons:

Could use a better design

If you love playing live dealer games, then MyStake is the place for you – but there’s so much more you can find here! Let’s have a look.

Game Selection: 4.9/5

MyStake has a fantastic game selection of over 6,500 different online casino games, and while many of them are traditional online slots, quite a significant number are made up of table games – and, most importantly, a great variety of live dealer options.

Coming back to the table games, there are a few different variations of popular games such as blackjack, roulette, baccarat and even lesser-known games such as keno. But overall, it is all about the live dealer casino at MyStake.

Bonuses & Rewards: 4.85/5

When it comes to the bonuses and rewards, MyStake does a decent job of welcoming their new players with a welcome bonus of either 150% up to $200 or 100% up to $1,000.

But things get even more interesting when it comes to the ongoing promotions that they offer their existing users. Players can expect promotions such as free spins cashbacks, loyalty bonuses, crypto promos, and reload offers.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.8/5

There is no dedicated downloadable MyStake app, but there is a mobile-friendly website which, like the desktop option, is very well put together with an intuitive display and flawless responsiveness.

Banking: 4.9/5

MyStake does a sensational job when it comes to its banking options. There are not only a variety of cryptocurrencies supported, but they offer a full list of e-wallets and several other fiat options, too.

Of course, crypto options are always better to use, as they come with lower fees and faster payouts.

Overall: 4.8/5

MyStake is an awesome online casino and definitely deserves a spot when discussing the best crypto casinos in Canada. What we love here the most is the live dealer section, which is powered by leading providers in the industry.

The customer support at MyStake is also fantastic. We were glad to never have any kind of issue with their friendly and efficient support team. Should you wish to contact them, you can do so via live chat and email 24 hours a day.

>> Up to $1,000 welcome bonus [MyStake]

4. BitStarz – Best Welcome Bonus of All Canadian Bitcoin Casinos

Pros:

4,500 casino games available

Up to 5 BTC welcome package with 180 free spins

Fantastic customer support

Fast withdrawals and easy banking

Cons:

Cluttered homepage

BitStarz remains one of our all-time favourite online casinos because it has so much to offer. It comes with a sensational lineup of casino games as well as a host of support features that make it a dream online casino to play at.

Game Selection: 4.75/5

BitStarz has a game library of over 4,500 online casino games, and it is made up of mostly traditional online slots and table games. They also have a fantastic array of the best-known progressive jackpot slots.

If you are looking for a superior selection of great table games, then BitStarz is your casino of choice. They have a great selection, and you will find variations of blackjack, poker and roulette for an excellent gaming experience here.

Bonuses & Rewards: 4.9/5

BitStarz offers a very generous welcome bonus of up to 5 BTC plus 180 free spins.

We found that BitStarz also has a few ongoing promotions for their existing players. They offer a Slot Wars and a Table Wars promotion where you can earn some great cashback promos and other rewards.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.8/5

The website of BitStarz works perfectly on all mobile devices. Whether you are using iOS or Android smartphones, you’ll be able to play all your favourite casino games on the go.

Banking: 4.6/5

BitStarz has a simple banking system which offers a handful of convenient banking options. They offer banking via credit and debit cards as well as Bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash.

The best thing about BitStarz is that there are no transaction fees on any of the transactions, which is super cool. They also have impressive withdrawal times, and you can expect your crypto payouts to be cleared within 15 minutes to an hour.

Overall: 4.75/5

BitStarz is easily one of the best online casinos in Canada for crypto gambling, and we especially love their vast game selection and the fantastic bonuses and rewards.

Overall, it is a slick online casino that looks after its players every step of the way. BitStarz also has the best customer service of all the Bitcoin casinos in Canada, which is a huge plus.

>> Up to 5 BTC welcome package [BitStarz]

5. Metaspins – Best Canadian Crypto Casino for Slots

Pros:

2,500+ casino games available

Excellent selection of provably fair games

Excellent customer support

Easy-to-use website

Cons:

Not the best mobile compatibility

Metaspins is a fantastic online crypto casino that opened its doors just recently, in 2022. If you are looking for the best website with an excellent selection of slot titles, Metaspins should be your #1 destination in Canada. Let’s take a look at why.

Game Selection: 4.9/5

Metaspins has just over 2,500 different online casino games in its library, and we especially love its selection of slot titles.

There also is a show-stopper of a selection of table games, including blackjack, poker, baccarat, and others.

Bonuses & Rewards: 4.7/5

Metaspins offers a fantastic welcome bonus of 100% up to 1 BTC.

They also have a few ongoing promotions for their existing players to enjoy. You can look forward to a variety of ongoing promotions with extra spins, cashbacks, and much more.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.65/5

Like many of the casinos on this list, Metaspins does not have a dedicated downloadable app, but there is a mobile-friendly website that is decent for mobile gaming. However, one downside is that not all games are available for users to play on their mobile devices.

Banking: 4.75/5

Metaspins has everything you are looking for as far as banking options go. They support options such as Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Cardano, Tron, and others.

It offers instant payouts within 15 minutes, and best of all, there are no transaction fees, which is always appreciated.

Overall: 4.7/5

Metaspins may be a brand-new casino, but they are doing everything right, and it is no wonder that they are winning over fans all over the world, including in Canada. They have a sleek, exceptional design, and we especially love the amazing selection of slots that they have.

>> Up to 1 BTC welcome bonus [Metaspins]

How We Ranked the Best Crypto & Bitcoin Casinos in Canada?

Game Selection:

It is important to find an online casino that offers a decent selection of casino games to ensure players never feel bored. All the best gambling sites in Canada that we listed offer a decent variety of casino games from leading providers.

Bonuses and Rewards:

Casinos offer bonuses and rewards as a way of welcoming new players and building customer loyalty with existing players. We took a look at not only the promotions themselves but the associated terms and conditions, too.

Mobile Compatibility:

More and more of us are turning to mobile gambling, and naturally, one of our top things to consider is mobile compatibility. While a dedicated downloadable app is ideal, having a great mobile-adapted website is perfectly acceptable.

Banking:

What is online crypto gambling without the ability to make transactions easily? All reputable Canadian online casinos offer a great array of different banking options with reasonable fee structures and excellent payout times.

Why Is Stake.com the Best Crypto and Bitcoin Casino in Canada?

Stake.com is the best online crypto casino in Canada because it offers a superior selection of fantastic high-quality games, fabulous mobile compatibility, great bonuses and superb banking options. It is a wonderful all-around casino, and a few hours spent on its website is more than enough to know what it is all about.

Why Should I Play Games at Canadian Crypto Casinos?

Online casino games are definitely some of the best fun you can have online. Not only are the games entertaining to play, but you also have the added bonus of being able to win some fantastic prizes along the way.

Guide to the Best Crypto and Bitcoin Casinos in Canada

What Casino Games Are Available at Canadian Crypto Casinos?

There are many exciting online casino games available for Canadian players, from traditional online slots to progressive jackpot games and so much more. There are many different types of table games, such as blackjack, roulette, poker, and so much more.

How Do I Find the Best Canadian Crypto Casino for Me?

Finding the best Canadian cryptocurrency and Bitcoin casino sites will depend on a few important factors, such as their credibility, customer service, game variety, payment options, and security. Here are some steps to guide you through this process:

Research: Start by researching online for Bitcoin and cryptocurrency casinos that accept players from Canada. Some may even be based in Canada, while others might be international platforms that support Canadian users.

Regulation and Licensing: Ensure that the casinos you’re considering are regulated and licensed. They should be transparent about their licensing information. Also, check whether they are regulated by reputable bodies such as the UK Gambling Commission or the Malta Gaming Authority.

Security: Since you’re dealing with cryptocurrencies, the casino must provide top-notch security measures. This includes SSL encryption, two-factor authentication (2FA), and cold storage solutions for coins.

Cryptocurrency Support: Verify which cryptocurrencies are supported. Bitcoin is usually standard, but some casinos also support Ethereum, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, and others.

Game Selection: The quality and variety of games is crucial. Look for a wide selection of slots, table games, live dealer games, and perhaps even unique crypto-specific games.

Bonuses and Promotions: Many casinos offer bonuses to attract new players. Compare bonuses and promotions but remember to read the terms and conditions. It’s also beneficial if the casino offers a loyalty or VIP program.

Which are the Best Canadian Crypto Online Casinos?

These are the best crypto casinos for Canadian players:

Here are some of our similar articles:

Comparing the Top 5 Crypto Casinos in Canada

Stake Casino: Stake.com is a sensational online casino and our top pick for the best crypto and Bitcoin casino in Canada overall. They do not offer a traditional welcome bonus, but you can find many bonuses and promos available for their existing users.

Bitcoin Games: If you are after the best variety of casino games, you should take a look at Bitcoin Games. They offer two great welcome bonuses; one is a 10% cashback welcome bonus, and the other is a 15% slots cashback welcome bonus.

MyStake: MyStake is an excellent live dealer casino that offers the best live dealer games of all Canadian crypto casinos. They also offer a decent welcome bonus of either 150% up to $200 or 100% up to $1,000, depending on your deposit.

BitStarz: Overall, BitStarz is one of our favourite online casinos and our top pick for the best crypto casino in Canada for bonuses and rewards. They offer a sensational welcome bonus of up to 5 BTC plus an additional 180 free spins.

Metaspins: Metaspins is a spectacular online casino that offers an excellent library of slots. They also offer a decent welcome bonus of 100% up to 1 BTC.

How to Sign Up at the Best Bitcoin Casinos in Canada

Here’s how you can sign up at Canadian crypto casinos online, using Stake.com as an example.

Step One: Visit the Casino Website

Follow this link and visit Stake Casino and click “Register” in the top right-hand corner.

Enter all your personal information, such as name, address details, telephone number etc. and click “Register” at the bottom of the page.

Step Two: Check Your Email

Go to your inbox to find your welcome email. Remember to check your spam or junk folder if you can’t find the mail in your inbox.

Click “verify” to activate your account.

Step Three: Deposit Your Funds and Play BTC Casino Games

Go to the cashier’s section and follow the prompts to deposit your funds

Top Tricks & Tips for Canadian Crypto Gamblers

Here are some of the top tips we have for using the best Bitcoin casinos for Canadian players:

Available Bonuses & Promos: Crypto casinos often offer some of the best welcome bonuses or promotions. Make sure to take advantage of the best crypto casino bonus offers, but always read the terms and conditions to understand what is required for you to cash out any winnings from bonus funds.

Take a Closer Look at T&Cs: Always be sure to read the fine print when it comes to the bonus terms and conditions. This way, you can make sure to always stay safe and secure.

Check the Game Library: We found that crypto casinos usually offer an excellent variety of casino games. Make sure to always take a look at the variety of casino games and only go for casinos that ensure a decent variety.

Before you go:

So, What Are the Best Crypto and Bitcoin Casinos in Canada?

Now that you have everything you need to know about the best crypto and Bitcoin casinos Canada has to offer, you can start your journey. We recommend you begin at Stake.com and work your way down the list to see which online casino suits you best.

Before we go, we would like to leave you with one last piece of advice; always remember to gamble responsibly and have fun.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Gambling imposes many risks and does not guarantee financial gain. It must only be done for entertainment and not as a solution to any financial challenges. If you suspect you’re becoming addicted to gambling or have any knowledge of someone who may be going through the same, dial the National Gambling Helpline at 1-626-960-3500.

Be aware that gambling websites are strictly rated 18+ only. Always practice due diligence and check your local laws and policies to make sure gambling is allowed in your region.

If you’re looking for free gambling addiction resources, you may find them in these organizations: