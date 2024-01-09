Best Daily Tarot Card Reading 2024: Spreads to Solve Your Problems

Most experts believe daily routines like exercise and meditation positively affect your life.

Another wellness technique to consider would be to have a daily tarot card reading.

You may think the tarot is only for psychic stuff, but many use it regularly to help stay focused in life.

If you’re wondering how a daily tarot card reading can help your routine, read on, and we’ll show you the best daily tarot card reading sites to get you started.

Purple Garden is our top pick. Find out why and discover more incredible platforms for your tarot needs.

Purple Garden – Best daily tarot card reading overall ($10 OFF) Keen – Best daily tarot card reading on the go (10 mins for $1.99) Kasamba – Best daily tarot card reading for love (50% OFF) Psychic Source – Best daily tarot card reading for spirituality ($1/min) AskNow – Best daily tarot card reading for career ( 5 FREE mins) Oranum – Best free daily tarot card reading (10,000 FREE coins) California Psychics – Best screened tarot reading experts ($1/min) Psychic Oz – Most experienced daily tarot card reading platform (3 FREE mins) Mysticsense – Best daily tarot card reading for LGBTQ+ inquiries (5 FREE mins)

The ancient mystics believed the tarot was a tool for psychic reading and a picture book of spiritual wisdom for daily use.

If you’d like a perfect, non-denominational way to get a rejuvenating spiritual shot into your routine, we can suggest some of the best daily tarot card reading sites online.

Open your mind, body, and spirit today to the positive advice and guidance of a daily tarot card reading on platforms like Purple Garden.

1. Purple Garden – Best Daily Tarot Card Reading Overall

Pros

150+ Tarot psychics

Easy psychic search

Multiple formats

Bilingual English/Spanish

$10 new customer credit

Cons

Different prices for video, online call, and chat readings

Site Overview

Voted by their customers as the best for giving the most accurate readings, Purple Garden’s tarot experts are also pretty good when it comes to providing the best daily tarot card reading online.

Features

With over 150 tarot experts available, Purple Garden is the perfect place to strategize your day with a tarot consult.

The easy search filter lets you prioritize your needs, including format, subject, number of reviews you’d like to see, and price point.

Once you select a tarot reader for whatever subject is on your mind, you’ll get a $10 matching credit to help things along.

Add to that prices starting as low as $0.99 per minute, and Purple Garden is the place to go for your daily tarot stroll.

Gifted Tarot Readers

Oh Life Tarot is known for her honest and accurate readings. She has done over 23,000 readings and has more than 7,400 positive reviews.

Truelovetarot is an experienced tarot psychic specializing in love, relationship, and career readings. She’s done over 22,900 readings with more than 10,000 positive reviews.

Final Verdict

If you’re looking for the best daily tarot card reading, Purple Garden’s reputation for accuracy makes it the perfect place.

Add standard low prices and a $10 matching credit, and a great free daily tarot card reading is just a mouse click away at Purple Garden.

2. Keen – Best Daily Tarot Card Reading on the Go

Pros

135+ tarot psychics

Best mobile app

3 minutes free

10 minutes for $1.99

“Readings 101” feature.

Cons

Satisfaction Guarantee doesn’t apply to promotions.

Site Overview

Besides having more psychics than any other site, Keen has plenty of the best daily tarot card reading experts for whatever you need.

Features

With 135+ tarot readers, Keen has enough for you to try a different one every day for approximately four and one-half months.

Of course, we know you’d rather find the single tarot expert that’s right for you, and to help with that; Keen has a “Readings 101” feature in their articles section to speed up your search.

Once you find the right expert to give you the best daily tarot card reading possible, Keen will give you 3 minutes free with your first reading plus another 10 minutes for $1.99.

Plus, if you’re rushing through your day, Keen’s mobile app will keep you in touch 24/7 and allow callbacks from your psychic if they’re busy.

Gifted Tarot Readers

Lotus Love Tarot is a spiritual advisor who is kind, helpful, and accurate. She has done over 11,900 readings with more than 2,500 reviews.

The Age of Aquarius has been a tarot reader for over 35 years. She has done over 8,400 readings with more than 2,400 positive reviews.

Final Verdict

Keen has psychics for literally everything, including over 135 of the best daily tarot card reading experts. Add transparent customer reviews and a pair of great free daily tarot card reading deals, and we predict you’ll be pretty keen on Keen.

3. Kasamba – Best Daily Tarot Card Reading for Love

Pros

200+ tarot psychics

The best tarot readings for love

3 minutes with 3 psychics

Spanish readings available

3 free minutes plus 50% off

$50 Satisfaction Guarantee

Cons

Email readings take 24 hours.

Site Overview

If Cupid has caught you in his crosshairs, then Kasamba can provide you with the best daily tarot card reading for everything from dating and new love to breakups and divorce.

Features

With over 200 of the best daily tarot card reading experts available, Kasamba is there for you no matter what shape your heart is in.

They give you 3 free minutes with 3 different psychics to help you find your best reading match.

Once you choose your favorite, you’ll get another 3 minutes free and 50% off your first reading.

So, whether you want to know if that sexy stranger is also thinking about you or if your ex will ever call back, Kasamba has a free daily tarot card reading ready for you.

Gifted Tarot Readers

Golden Eye is a tarot expert specializing in love and relationship advice. She has over 30,000 reviews and, according to customers, knows the ins and outs of how relationships work.

Diana Shoshone is a tarot reader known for opening doors you didn’t know existed. She has over 17,500 satisfied customer reviews.

Final Verdict

If love is challenging you, Kasamba has some of the best deals for a free daily tarot card reading to help you get out of your funk and into your best life.

4. Psychic Source – Best Daily Tarot Card Reading for Spirituality

Pros

210+ tarot experts

“Find a Psychic” search filter

3 minutes free

$1 per minute deals

Over 30 years online

Cons

Discounts only for new customers

Site Overview

As one of the oldest psychic sites, Psychic Source is known for giving the best daily tarot card reading when it comes to helping folks develop spiritually.

Features

With over 210 tarot readers, Psychic Source can address whatever you have on your mind, particularly regarding your spiritual development and being more Zen about life.

To find you the right tarot spiritual mentor, the “Find a Psychic” filter requires you to answer only a few simple questions, and you’ll quickly have 3 tarot experts to choose from.

You’ll also get 3 free minutes with your first reading and a choice of 3 different $1 per minute deals for 10, 20, and 30 minutes.

Add a satisfaction guarantee and a kindness initiative that’ll donate 1% of all your purchases to charity, and Psychic Source is good for the soul.

Gifted Tarot Readers

Susan is a talented tarot reader, offering a judgment-free zone to all her customers. She’s done over 21,500 readings and can handle any subject.

Shannon is a compassionate and caring tarot reader specializing in love and life questions. She’s done over 30,100 readings and understands.

Final Verdict

If you’re looking for the best daily tarot card reading experts, plus great free daily tarot card reading deals, then the answer to your problems is Psychic Source.

5. AskNow – Best Daily Tarot Card Reading for Career

Pros

5 free master minutes

40+ tarot psychics for career

The Best $1 per minute offers

1 free email question with a live psychic

Over 17 years online

Cons

Satisfaction Guarantee only refunds 5 minutes

Site Overview

If you’re longing for a career but stuck in a job, AskNow has experts to give you the best daily tarot card reading on how to get ahead.

Features

With over 40 of the best daily tarot card reading experts for career questions, your ambitions will find their proper direction at AskNow.

It all starts by offering you an easy-to-use, intuitive search filter followed by the best $1 per minute offers of any psychic site. Plus, when you sign up for any $1 per minute deal, you’ll also get 5 free minutes with a master psychic.

And if you think of something else after the reading, you also get 1 free email question with a live psychic to be used at any time.

Gifted Tarot Readers

Psychic Star Marie is a tarot expert specializing in improving your energy flow. She has done over 2,700 readings and knows what it takes to succeed.

Medium Sandra Lee is a tarot medium that can help you connect with the spirit of success. She’s done over 26,900 readings for her satisfied customers.

Final Verdict

If you feel a successful career facilitates everything else in life, then AskNow is for you. Visit one of their top tarot experts for a free daily tarot card reading about your prospects today.

6. Oranum – Best Free Daily Tarot Card Reading

Pros

Free live chat room.

$9.99 Free Credit

Free daily tarot card reading

Monthly voting for psychics

Informative spiritual and psychic Blog

Cons

Confusing “Coins” payment system

Site Overview

Even though Oranum isn’t the biggest site around, they are particularly top-heavy when it comes to the best daily tarot card reading experts. Curious? Keep reading.

Features

To help you sort through over 200 tarot psychics, Oranum has a phenomenon they call the free live chat room. It works by getting 1 free chat question with as many of their live video readers as you want.

That means if you’re interested in a free daily tarot card reading of 1 question with as many tarot readers as you like, then Oranum has all the free time in the world if you do.

After that, once you’ve tried your fill of psychics, you’ll then get a free $9.99 credit with your first full reading.

Gifted Tarot Readers

IntuitionExpert is a tarot reader specializing in all questions regarding love, relationships, and breakups. Consult her if you want to hear the truth and nothing but.

TyriesWorldTarot is a no-nonsense reader who will get you from point A to point B of your issue as quickly as possible.

Final Verdict

A daily tarot reading can get pricey after the first time, but if you want a free daily tarot card reading every day, you can have one in Oranum’s free live chat room. That’s right, one free chat question with as many readers as you want whenever you want.

7. California Psychics – Best Screened Tarot Readers

Pros

Well-screened tarot readers

$1 per minute deals

300+ tarot readers

Karma rewards and ongoing promos

Psychic readings since 1995

Cons

No video option

Site Overview

If you’re sick of learning from your mistakes, let California psychics help you get ahead of the curve with the best daily tarot card reading available online.

Features

If you’re looking for the best daily tarot card reading you can find, the highly screened experts at California Psychics guarantee you’ll get it there.

Plus, with a highly detailed search engine that lets you select from multiple categories, your tarot reading can be made to order at California Psychics.

Regarding cost, new customers can choose from 3 free daily tarot card reading packages of 20 minutes at $1, $2, and $4 per minute.

Repeat customers also get some sweet deals with a Karmic rewards program that offers discounts and more based on your number of purchases.

Gifted Tarot Readers

Nariee is a tarot reader specializing in helping callers tap into their spirit. She has done over 5,900 readings with 1,000 reviews and a 4.5/5 overall rating.

Kendrick is a tarot mystic who seeks to empower her callers. She’s done over 3,600 readings and has over 700 reviews with a 4.7/5 overall rating.

Final Verdict

Since 1995, California Psychics has had a reputation for highly screened psychics, great 20-minute deals, and arguably the best daily tarot card reading around.

8. Psychic Oz – Most Experienced Daily Tarot Card Reading Site

Pros

Over 100 tarot psychics

3 minutes free

$1 per minute packages

Special email deal

Satisfaction Guarantee

Cons

1 question per email

Site Overview

Psychic Oz offers the best daily tarot reading deals with highly vetted readers, free minutes, and over 30 years of online experience.

Features

Psychic Oz has tested psychics and transparent customer reviews. However, to assure you they are that good, Psychic Oz promises the best daily tarot card reading or your money back. And they have a satisfaction guarantee to prove it.

Add to that chat, video, email, and phone psychics, plus 2 $1 per minute deals for 10 and 15 minutes, and Psychic Oz has laid out a yellow brick road to the end of your problems.

There’s also an email reading offer for $4.99, but you can only ask 1 question.

Gifted Tarot Readers

Luke is a clairvoyant Tarot reader who sees things in the cards many others can’t. He has over 1,800 reviews with a 4.9/5 overall rating.

Katerena is an honest, ethical, non-judgmental tarot expert dedicated to her clients. She has over 444 reviews with an overall rating of 4.9/5.

Final Verdict

If you’re looking for experienced readers, free daily tarot card reading discounts, and a satisfaction guarantee to back it all up, Psychic Oz is the place for you.

9. Mysticsense – Best Daily Tarot Card Reading for LGBTQ+

Pros

Lowest standard prices

5 minutes free

Satisfaction Guarantee

Best tarot readings for LGBTQ+

Chat, phone, and video readings.

Cons

Some advisors only do chat readings.

Site Overview

Since 2020, Mysticsense has established a reputation as an up-and-coming site offering the best daily tarot card reading by cheap psychics online. That means if you’re on a budget, take note.

Features

With over 75 available tarot psychics and a free AI Tarot Oracle, Mysticsense is all about the cards.

With standard prices starting at less than $0.99 per minute, Mysticsense is also a place where some sort of free daily tarot card reading option is available to everyone, especially if you’re an LGBTQ individual in need of guidance.

Plus, with 5 free minutes for each new customer and a full menu of formats, Mysticsense makes it easy to get whatever tarot wisdom you need to light the way.

Gifted Tarot Readers

Soulmate Advisor Katherine is a tarot psychic specializing in soulmate relationships and what they mean. She has over 350 reviews and is one of Mysticsence’s top-rated psychics.

Love Specialist Evon is a tarot expert who strives to clarify her client’s confusion. She has over 232 reviews and is known for her compassionate style.

Final Verdict

If you’re looking for an exciting new site with free psychics, low prices, and the best daily tarot card reading experts around for LGBTQ+, then your next stop should be Mysticsense.

What Is a Daily Tarot Card Reading?

A daily tarot card reading is when you use the tarot deck daily to give you an operating strategy for the the coming day.

The best daily tarot card reading can help make you aware of the spiritual energies available and how these powers can be used to enhance the outcome of any given day.

Types of Online Tarot Reading Sessions

The beauty of the tarot deck is that its 78 picture cards can be used to address almost any sort of problem.

Here are some readings routinely done by the best daily tarot card reading experts.

Psychic Tarot Reading

A psychic tarot reading is when the reader lays out a spread with the intention of wanting to know what will happen in the future for a given situation.

Because of its predictive nature, this type of tarot reading is a branch of fortune telling.

Intuitive Tarot Readings

In some ways, intuitive tarot readings are the best daily tarot card reading.

That’s because many people fail to sense the basic underlying energies driving the people and situations in their lives.

An intuitive tarot reading seeks to spiritually understand the essential vibration behind any individual or group action.

Empathic Tarot Readings

Empaths feel things that others are experiencing. As a result, an empathic tarot reading seeks to get to the bottom of your feelings about something troubling you.

If you’re experiencing emotional difficulties, this type of reading can be the best daily tarot card reading to help you better understand your feelings.

Holistic Tarot Readings

This type of reading may be the best daily tarot card reading for a group that is having difficulty acting as a unified, productive force.

That’s because a holistic reading is concerned with how the various individuals and components in a situation are relating (or not) to one another.

Tarot Counseling

Tarot counseling is when tarot cards are used as an archetypal template for spiritual and psychological counseling.

The archetypes of the tarot are universal, and understanding how they apply to our lives can often be the best daily tarot card reading for personal growth.

Tarot Life Coaching

Tarot life coaching is when a qualified tarot counselor uses the images on the cards as a focal point to help enhance or tone down elements of someone’s character.

For example, to be more outgoing, a timid man may be given a visualization using the card of the Emperor or even the Chariot.

Tarot life coaching is probably the best daily tarot card reading for positive behavior modification.

Tarot Interpretation

All the tarot cards have basic meanings, but these are only starting points.

The best daily tarot card readings by top readers interpret these basic meanings to fit a specific question or situation.

How We Ranked the Best Daily Tarot Card Reading Platforms

In our efforts to find the best daily tarot card reading sites, we looked at many factors.

Here are some things we considered when ranking the best daily tarot card reading platforms.

Screening Process for Tarot Readers

You must find the best psychics online for the best daily tarot card reading. To give you the best possibility of doing that, we ensured each site screens its readers by testing them beforehand.

This not only guarantees the best daily tarot card reading but also protects customers from potential scam psychics.

Using a format you’re comfortable with is essential for getting the best daily tarot card reading.

Chat, phone, video, and email are the four possible formats available.

To ensure you get the best daily tarot card reading, we looked for sites that offer various contact methods.

Discounts and Promotions

Part of the fun of getting the best daily tarot card reading is having all or part of it as a free daily tarot card reading.

All the sites we reviewed offer first-time customers some type of free daily tarot card reading.

This usually comes in the form of free or discounted minutes.

Some sites offer repeat customers free daily tarot card reading deals through promotional coupons or rewards programs.

Satisfaction Guarantee

Every reader and customer wants the reading they’re involved in to be the best daily tarot reading possible, but it doesn’t always work out that way.

When it doesn’t, all the sites we reviewed offer satisfaction guarantees that will refund you in either money or time (mostly time) if you’re unhappy with the quality of your reading.

Years of Experience

The longer a psychic site has been online, the more they’ve learned about what constitutes the best daily tarot card reading for their customers.

That’s why the older sites usually offer the best free daily tarot card reading opportunities at the best prices.

When Not To Read Tarot Cards

Tarot cards are a conduit between you and the subtle knowledge of the universe.

As a result, if you’re feeling out of balance in any way, it will impact the quality of information you’re getting and subsequently affect your interpretation of the cards.

Here are different types of situations that will prevent you from getting the best daily tarot card reading.

During Emotional Crisis

Under normal circumstances, being emotionally distraught influences your temperament negatively and clouds your judgment.

Such emotions have an even worse effect when distorting the subtle sensibility involved when working with the tarot.

When You’re Impatient

Being impatient will never result in getting the best daily tarot card reading for yourself.

The need to rush to a conclusion often makes you overlook factors you must patiently consider.

When Your Judgment Is Clouded

In the highest sense, judgment is the ability to look at a situation impartially and acknowledge its intrinsic truth.

There is even a tarot card titled “Judgment” that depicts our reckoning with this truth at the end of life.

Having strong prejudices for whatever reason will always prevent you from having the best daily tarot card reading.

When You Want a Certain Outcome

When amateur tarot readers use the cards, they’re often looking for answers. On the other hand, professionals look for insights that better illuminate a situation.

Looking for answers is often prejudiced by whatever outcome you want. The enlightenment the cards offer is about discovering what you didn’t know rather than finding the right answer.

Your Question Is About Someone Else

To get the best daily tarot card reading, it’s best to only ask questions about yourself.

That’s because when you ask about someone else, you will inadvertently end up judging the answer based on your prejudices, not what the truth of the situation is for them.

Frequently Asked Questions

You probably have more questions about getting the best daily tarot card reading or what the sessions entail. In this section, we answer some commonly asked questions to help you make an informed decision.

What Should I Ask for a Daily Tarot Reading?

To get the best daily tarot card reading, ask what you need to know rather than what you want to know.

That’s because what you want to know could be based on an inaccurate feeling, while what you need to know will likely be an approaching truth.

Can Tarot Readers Make Mistakes?

Yes, tarot readers can make mistakes.

That’s why the best readers rarely give definitive answers but instead offer insights to help you see the situation for what it is rather than what you want it to be.

When a good tarot reader makes a mistake, it is often because they have put the information they’re seeing into the wrong context.

How Frequently Should I Read My Tarot Cards?

You should read your own tarot cards only after you have exhausted every logical possibility to answer the question yourself.

Don’t use the tarot like you would repeatedly ask what time it is because you’re impatiently waiting.

On the other hand, doing a daily tarot reading to see what you need to be aware of for that day without a specific question is a healthy way to expand your outlook.

What Is the Best Way To Read Tarot Cards?

The best way to read tarot cards is to ask something you don’t know the answer to so you aren’t prejudiced toward one response.

You should also be open to whatever answer you receive. Sometimes, difficult cards are a warning that, if heeded, will lead to a beneficial outcome.

How Many Tarot Readings Can You Do a Day for Yourself?

There is no hard and fast rule about this, but doing multiple tarot readings a day for the same question often indicates that you don’t trust your ability to interpret the cards.

The truth is what it is: doing multiple readings to get different cards doesn’t change that.

How Do I Use Tarot Cards for Decision Making?

You use tarot cards for decision-making by considering what a spread shows you and then deciding if what you’re seeing makes sense or presents a new idea that might work.

What Happens When You Read Tarot?

The tarot is designed to stimulate your intuition and the power of your subconscious to reveal new creative solutions for life. Sometimes, you will be open to these solutions; other times, you will not.

Best Daily Tarot Card Reading – Wrapping Up

A daily tarot card reading is an excellent idea for anyone interested in their spiritual development.

It’s also a good general practice for anyone wanting a more creative angle on the upcoming day.

That’s why we’ve done this review of where to go for not only the best daily tarot card reading but the best free daily tarot card reading as well.

Our two top picks are Purple Garden and Keen. Remember, Purple Garden also offers Spanish readings too.

Purple Garden has over 150 tarot psychics, prices starting at $0.99 per minute, and a $10 matching credit to get you started.

Keen has over 135 tarot readers who are ready, willing, and able, along with 3 free minutes and 10 minutes for only $1.99.

Well, there you have it. A free daily tarot card reading at your fingertips.

Imagine the possibilities.