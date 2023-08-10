8 Best Dissertation Writing Services: Cheap, Original Thesis Papers

Writing a dissertation can be a daunting task for many students. You might feel like giving up when you face such a huge challenge. But don’t worry, you’re not alone. There are dissertation writing services that can help you with every aspect of your project.

For example, ExtraEssay is a service that has a team of skilled writers who know a lot about different topics. They can help you with research, writing, editing, and more.

In this article, we will review eight of the best and cheapest dissertation services that can help you impress your committee and earn a high grade.

Best Dissertation Writing Services in 2023

ExtraEssay – Best dissertation writing services overall

GradeMiners – Dissertation services with full editing team

EssayPro – Dissertation Writing Help With Native English Writers

DoMyEssay.com – Delivers high-quality academic papers

PaperWriter.com – Dissertation writing help with free additional services

Finestessay.com – Most secure platform for dissertation writing services

DissertationGuru.net – Dissertation writing help from experts in your field

MasterOfPapers.online – Dissertation writing help with a selective recruitment process

In this article, we’ll explore the most reputable providers, ensuring you make an informed choice for your crucial research project. From expert writers to strict quality control, find the support you need to achieve excellence in your dissertations.

1. ExtraEssay – Best Dissertation Writing Services Overall

Pros

Original papers

Inexpensive pricing

Loyalty program

Revisions free of charge

Customer support available around the clock

Money-back guarantee

Cons

Native language of writers undisclosed

Overview

ExtraEssay is a top dissertation writing service that has been providing academic content for over seven years. It offers personalized support to ensure that its services meet the specific requirements of students who need help writing school essays.

ExtraEssay claims to have served more than 10,000 clients yearly, with an impressive 85% customer return rate.

Why We Chose ExtraEssay

ExtraEssay is our number one dissertation writing service because their writing team produces original, top-notch academic papers. Additionally, the team verifies the uniqueness of the content through anti-plagiarism tools.

In addition, ExtraEssay offers free revisions if the essay requires editing. You can also get a refund through our 100% money-back guarantee if you are still dissatisfied with the paper. Moreover, the customer service team is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, if you have questions or concerns.

Pricing

ExtraEssay charges a standard price of $10 to $12 per page for college essays, which is the industry average, but the website often offers a discounted rate of $6.41 per page.

Loyal customers can expect even more discounts. For example, ExtraEssay offers a 15% discount if you purchase over ten essays.

However, as the academic level increases, so does the price. The base price for Master’s level work is $14 to 16, while Ph.D. projects start at $19 to $23.

Summary

ExtraEssay is one of the best dissertation writing services because it offers original, high-quality papers. The writers are native English speakers with PhDs or Master’s degrees in their respective fields who have a proven track record of writing high-quality papers that meet the requirements of even the most demanding professors.

>>Check out the prices for ExtraEssay’s dissertation writing services

2. GradeMiners – Dissertation Writing Services with Full Editing Team

Pros

Rush service under 48 hours

Writing team highly vetted

Each paper reviewed by in-house editing team

Anonymity of customer prioritized

Provides variety of academic writing services

Cons

Poor customer support

Overview

Since its launch in 2009, GradeMiners has worked to achieve its goal of offering dissertation help services for students. Since then, it has become one of the top dissertation writing services online. According to their website, the company writes around 300 papers a day and works with over 3,000 professional essay writers.

Additionally, GradeMiners is very selective when hiring writers, adding only 9% of all applicants to their team.

In addition to high-quality papers, GradeMiners is known for its rush order service. It can deliver a college-level research paper in as fast as one hour, but these come at an expensive rate. Additionally, because of the length of dissertations, the quickest they can offer is a 48-hour turnaround.

Though GradeMiners’ customer support is not the best, the team is working on improving its service.

Why We Chose GradeMiner

The most impressive feature GradeMiner has to offer is the rush-order service they provide. With a high timely rate of delivery, each paper is high-quality and free of plagiarism.

GradeMiner also has its own in-house editing team, giving them a higher level of quality control compared to the competition. When the writers are done, the editing team reviews the paper before sending it back to the client.

GradeMiners also provides a variety of academic projects, like PowerPoint presentations, academic research papers, and Ph.D. dissertation help.

Pricing

The most impressive feature GradeMiner has to offer is the rush-order service they provide. With a high timely rate of delivery, each paper is high-quality and free of plagiarism.

GradeMiner also has its own in-house editing team, giving them a higher level of quality control compared to the competition. When the writers are done, the editing team reviews the paper before sending it back to the client.

GradeMiners also provides a variety of academic projects, like PowerPoint presentations, academic research papers, and Ph.D. dissertation help.

Summary

Whether you need a rush-order paper or have a standard time frame, GradeMiner uses qualified writers with proven track records, has a quality-assurance method that sets them apart and guarantees the papers they produce are plagiarism-free.

>>Find Ph.D. dissertation services with GradeMiner

3. EssayPro – Dissertation Writing Help With Native English Writers

Pros

Only hires native-speaking writers

Free revisions

Can browse through writer profiles

Anonymity of customers protected

Cons

Unclear pricing

Overview

EssayPro is one of the best dissertation help services that has been in business for over ten years. The company offers a variety of services, including dissertation writing, research paper writing, essay writing, and more.

EssayPro claims to have a team of over 1000 expert writers who are all native English speakers and have Ph.D.s or Master’s degrees, ensuring the Ph.D. dissertation help comes from a qualified professional.

Why We Chose EssayPro

Most of EssayPro’s writers are from English-speaking countries like the US, the UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and Ireland.

When using EssayPro’s service for your Ph.D. dissertation help, you can request unlimited editing for 30 days after your payment, ensuring your project is high quality. The company also provides formatting, a title page, and an outline for your project.

Additionally, you can browse through EssayPro’s writers’ profiles to select your preferred writer. They’ll have ratings and reviews to help you compare the writers.

The company also ensures your privacy is protected with its strong security protocols and encryption services.

Pricing

Unfortunately, you won’t be able to know the price of EssayPro’s dissertation writing services until you sign up for an account. However, the service begins at $11.50 per page, though the price may go up for thesis writing services and Ph.D. dissertation help.

Summary

EssayPro’s services stand out because they allow you to browse through their native-speaking writers so you can choose the best person for your paper. Additionally, you can send the document back for revisions 30 days after payment, so you’ll know your dissertation will reflect the grade you deserve.

>>Find the best writing services with EssayPro

4. DoMyEssay.com – Delivers High-Quality Academic Papers

Pros

High-quality content

Guaranteed delivery on-time

Customer service available around the clock

Originality report free of charge

Cons

Robot answering service for customer service

Overview

As a trusted academic project service, DoMyEssay.com has a pool of enthusiastic and skilled writers who have mastered the field they write for. The company produces high-quality academic papers consistently and has a selection of homework, case studies, essays, annotated bibliography, and more for you to choose from.

Why we chose DoMyEssay.com

DoMyEssay’s pool of writers consists of native English speakers, academic professionals, and college professors, which is why they are one of the most popular dissertation writing services.

They have a strong track record of providing essays on time, and if you have an issue with their service, their customer service is available around the clock.

Additionally, the company provides a free originality report with your final project, so you’ll know the content is unique and ready to submit to your professors.

Pricing

DoMyEssay.com’s thesis writing services start at $12.35 a page with two weeks’ notice. The prices fluctuate depending on the complexity of the project and how much time the writer has to complete the project.

Summary

DoMyEssay.com provides strong academic writers for whatever project you are assigned. With their plagiarism report, you can rest assured the paper you’re receiving is ready to turn in.

>>Find out if DoMyEssay.com’s dissertation writing services is right for you

5. PaperWriter.com – Dissertation Writing Help With Free Additional Services

Pros

Offers a variety of writing services

Free additional services

100% money-back guarantee

Convenient cost estimate tool

Cons

Slower comparative delivery times

Overview

PaperWriter.com has one of the most rigorous hiring processes compared to other most used dissertation writing services on this list. Writers must pass several exams before they are added to the team. This proves their writers are masters of their craft and only provide high-quality research papers, theses, or Ph.D. dissertation help.

Why We Chose PaperWriter.com

PaperWriter.com offers top-notch dissertation writing services that include complimentary features. Apart from the primary essay material, customers can enjoy a range of extras, such as a free title page, outlines, formatting assistance, unlimited revisions, and a comprehensive plagiarism report.

In addition to college essays, PaperWriter.com provides an array of other academic writing options, including research papers, book reviews, creative writing pieces, thesis papers, and case studies.

However, individuals seeking rush paper orders may find PaperWriter.com less suitable due to the minimum deadline requirement of six hours. The company compensates for this limitation by offering a 100% money-back guarantee.

Pricing

The thesis or dissertation writing services begin at $12.35 a page. Their user-friendly price calculator can help you find the exact amount your project will cost based on paper type and the time you have to complete it.

Summary

With their extensive hiring process, competitive pricing, and a money-back guarantee, PaperWriter.com can provide you with turn-in-ready dissertations.

>>Get dissertation help services with PaperWriter.com

6. Finestessay.com – Most Secure Platform for Dissertation Writing Services

Tight security features

Variety of rush services

Content free of plagiarism

MA degrees minimum requirement for writers

Cons

Higher than average rates

Overview

With over a decade of experience, Finestessay.com’s writing team has produced over 53,000 papers, with more each day. Each writer on their team has earned a minimum of an MA degree, and they provide plagiarism-free dissertation help services to those that need help.

Why We Chose Finestessay.com

Finestessay.com surpasses the other dissertation writing services by implementing a secure customer platform, utilizing 256-bit SSL encryption, offering secure payment options, and enforcing strict policies to maintain the confidentiality of your data.

To ensure originality, the company employs various measures against plagiarism, including subjecting your paper to rigorous scrutiny by Turnitin.com’s detection service. Additionally, they utilize anti-plagiarism tools like Copyscape and Copyleaks.

For urgent college essay requirements, Finestessay.com is a reliable choice, as they offer delivery windows as short as one to three hours for rush orders. However, the fastest turnaround for a full dissertation is 48 hours.

Pricing

Compared to some of the other dissertation writing services, Finestessay.com has slightly higher pricing. The standard cost for MD or Ph.D. dissertation help starts at $21.79 and $23.97 per page, respectively, but the website provides discounts to make it more affordable.

Summary

Though Finestessay.com’s prices are higher than overage, their strong security checks, highly qualified writers, and timely project completions make them one of the most reliable dissertation help services.

>>Find dissertation help services with Finestessay.com

7. DissertationGuru.net – Dissertation Writing Help From Experts in your Field

Pros

Specializes in dissertations

Only hires writers with advanced academic degrees

Convenient cost estimate tool

Wide range of formatting choices

Cons

Pricier than competitors

Overview

DissertationGuru.net is the best essay writing service that focuses on dissertations. After their expert writer finishes a dissertation, the company operates a Quality Assurance Department to ensure the content has top-notch quality.

Why We Chose DissertationGuru.net

DissertationGuru.net stands out among the best thesis writing services for its specialization in crafting dissertations. The company boasts a proficient team of writers who possess the expertise to develop various sections of a dissertation, including the introduction, methodology, abstract, and conclusion.

Each writer holds either an MA or Ph.D. degree, ensuring their ability to handle complex academic papers. Additionally, only those writers with a degree specific to the subject matter of your dissertation are assigned to your project.

Additionally, DissertationGuru.net provides a user-friendly price estimation tool on its website. This tool enables you to calculate your anticipated expenses based on factors such as paper type, deadline, page count, and local currency.

Pricing

DissertationGuru.net’s dissertation help services are more costly than average because these projects are more challenging to write. Dissertations start at $24.47 per page for a 30-day deadline. With shorter delivery times and more experienced writers come higher rates.

>>Find the best dissertation writing services with DissertationGuru.net

8. MasterOfPapers.online – Dissertation Writing Help With a Selective Recruitment Process

Pros

Selective process for hiring writers

Quickest deadline at three hours

Easy procedure for ordering

Dissertation orders come with extra services

Cons

Comparatively high rates

Overview

As one of the most experienced dissertation help services, MasterOfPapers.online claims to have over 250,000 customers in its 17 years in the industry. The company carefully chooses writers to provide the highest-quality dissertation writing services.

Writers go through multiple steps to get hired, which include an English language test, credential verification, a direct interview, a subject proficiency exam, and finally, a proofreading test.

Why We Chose MaterOfPapers.online

Besides their professional selection of writers, the company also offers quick turnarounds on papers, with a three-hour delivery window the fastest available for regular essays and 48 hours needed for dissertations.

The website’s ordering service is also quite convenient, and once you’ve purchased one of the dissertation writing services, you can motor the progress of the paper. When the writer is finished with your content, you can download the paper from the website.

MasterOfPapers.online also provides extra services with your purchase. You’ll have the option of adding a bibliography, customizing your formatting, a title page, unlimited sources, and two weeks of free revisions.

Prices

MasterOfPapers.online dissertation help services start at $20.80 per page. However, they have many discounts you can take advantage of.

For faster orders, the price per page goes up significantly. The 48-hour turnaround dissertation’s standard price starts at $31.51.

Summary

With their convenient services, highly-qualified staff, MasterOfPapers.online offer competitive prices and fast turnarounds for dissertation writing services when you’re in a pinch. You’ll be able to review every step of the process and hand in your paper confident of its quality.

>>Find dissertation writing services with MasterOfPapers.online

What Is Dissertation Writing?

Dissertation writing refers to the academic process of creating a research paper, sometimes known as a thesis in certain regions. It entails producing an extensive written piece spanning between ten to twenty thousand words.

The subject of such writing is typically determined by the academic department or chosen by the student themselves. The purpose of dissertation writing is to assess the student’s independent research skills acquired during their time at university or under the guidance of their professor.

This form of writing is typically undertaken towards the completion of a Ph.D. degree in many universities, serving as the final assignment for the program. As previously mentioned, it primarily revolves around a research project.

Although supervisors provide some guidance, the student retains full control over how they present and approach the research project’s responses or findings. Consequently, it is advisable to select topics and subject matters that genuinely spark interest to sustain passion throughout the demanding dissertation writing process.

However, if circumstances prevent one from completing your entire project, excellent dissertation writing services like the ones mentioned above are available as reliable alternatives.

5 Tips To Pick the Best Dissertation Writing Services

When looking for the right dissertation writing services for your big project, keep these tips in mind.

Never Compromise on the Service Quality: Many of the companies go through strict hiring practices for their writers and also conduct thorough reviews of the paper you purchased. Look for providers known for their attention to detail and professionalism.

Many of the companies go through strict hiring practices for their writers and also conduct thorough reviews of the paper you purchased. Look for providers known for their attention to detail and professionalism. Ensure It Offers Versatile Writing Services: Look for a writing service that can handle various types of assignments such as essays, research papers, dissertations, and so on. Additionally, check if they cater to different academic levels, from high school to postgraduate.

Look for a writing service that can handle various types of assignments such as essays, research papers, dissertations, and so on. Additionally, check if they cater to different academic levels, from high school to postgraduate. Look For 24/7 Customer Service: You’ll want a company with a responsive customer service team that can address your queries and concerns promptly, especially if you’re strapped for time.

You’ll want a company with a responsive customer service team that can address your queries and concerns promptly, especially if you’re strapped for time. Research Their Reputation: Check independent review platforms or trusted sources to gather unbiased feedback. Verify if the writing service has a positive reputation for delivering quality work and meeting deadlines.

Check independent review platforms or trusted sources to gather unbiased feedback. Verify if the writing service has a positive reputation for delivering quality work and meeting deadlines. Check That the Pricing Matches Your Budget: Evaluate the prices of the best dissertation services and check that there are no hidden fees or additional charges. Many of these companies provide discounts for first-time customers and other discounts, too.

>>Find dissertation writing services with ExtraEssay

What Is the Difference Between a Thesis and a Dissertation?

The distinction between a dissertation and a thesis lies in the specific degree program they are associated with. A dissertation is typically a requirement for Doctoral degree candidates, while a thesis is commonly expected from Master’s degree candidates.

A dissertation represents an independent research project undertaken to obtain a Doctoral Degree. It involves formulating an idea or thesis based on existing work conducted by other researchers in the field.

The student critically analyzes prior research and incorporates their own findings. The primary objective of submitting a dissertation is to showcase originality and a comprehensive understanding of the subject matter.

On the other hand, a thesis presents arguments grounded in existing research and contributes unique and original concepts within a particular field. It signifies the culmination of a Master’s program and typically encompasses a minimum of 100 pages of written content. Submitting a thesis demonstrates mastery of the chosen field through thorough research and study.

FAQs About Dissertation Writing Services

If you’ve come to find out more about the dissertation writing services, we’ve compiled a list of the most common questions with their answers below.

Is It Safe To Use Dissertation Writing Services Online?

Yes, using the dissertation writing services can be a safe option if approached with caution and a thorough evaluation of the service providers.

Be mindful of things like plagiarism checks, timeliness reputation, reviews of work, and confidentiality guarantees.

Additionally, you’ll want to be mindful of deadlines to make sure you get the work in on time. If your professors already know your writing style or voice, you may want to go through the essay to add a personal touch to it.

Academic integrity should never be compromised, and using writing services should not involve submitting someone else’s work as your own. Follow your institution’s guidelines on academic integrity and outsourcing assistance while utilizing these services as tools to aid and guide you in your research and writing process.

>>Find dissertation writing services with ExtraEssay

Can Expert Writers Partially Complete My Essay?

Yes, writers can partially complete your essay. When you sign up for the dissertation writing services, you’ll be in touch with the writers to tell them exactly what you want, give them any resources you have,

Whether you’re looking for someone to create an outline or need Ph.D. dissertation help with the final pages of your essay, the dissertation writing services will have your back.

What Is the Most Affordable Dissertation and Thesis Writing Company?

If you seek dependable and budget-friendly dissertation writing services, EssayPro emerges as an exceptional option.

Regarding pricing, EssayPro offers some of the most economical rates in the industry without compromising on quality.

However, most of the dissertation writing services on our list come with handy price tools that allow you to estimate the cost of your project.

Are Dissertation Writing Services Legal?

Yes, purchasing a project through dissertation writing services is legal. In fact, the market has increased in size dramatically over the years.

Despite the legality of these services, that doesn’t guarantee you’ll receive quality Ph.D. dissertation help. Because of this, we recommend sticking to the dissertation writing services on our list.

Additionally, you should look into your university’s policy on plagiarism, as they likely have specific wording about submitting work that isn’t your own. Keep in mind that purchasing a full paper from dissertation writing services comes with a risk.

Can I Get a Dissertation Urgently?

Yes, many of the dissertation writing services on our list offer rush orders from three hours or more.

However, keep in mind that dissertations and theses are often very long, so the shortest available time frame is 48 hours. Also, the shorter the writing time, the more rushed and potentially lower quality the dissertation may be.

If you feel you are running behind, ordering Ph.D. dissertation help earlier is a smart move.

Can You Get Caught by Turnitin When Using a Writing Service Online?

No, most of the dissertation writing services on our list have subscriptions to Turnitin.com and other plagiarism detection resources they run their documents through before handing the papers back to students.

Before choosing the right dissertation writing services for your needs, research what kind of quality and plagiarism checks the service goes through before sending you the paper.

Final Words: Dissertation Writing Services

As a graduate student, life can get overwhelming. Teaching classes, taking classes, and projects can take up a majority of your time. So when that looming thesis deadline is just around the corner, you may find yourself behind.

The best dissertation writing services, like ExtraEssay, can help steer you back on track. With short turnaround times, professional writers, and competitive prices, you’ll be in good shape for your Ph.D. dissertation help.