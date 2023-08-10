Best Essay Writing Services 2023: 8 Legit Websites for Cheap College Papers

You need the best essay writing services for your academic assignments. But how do you choose among the many websites that offer them? You deserve the best college paper writing service, and we know where to find it. We’ve done the research for you and found the best one: ExtraEssay.

ExtraEssay is the top writing service that has it all: top-notch quality, reasonable prices, and dependable service. But you don’t have to take our word for it.

See for yourself why ExtraEssay and other websites we’ve evaluated are the perfect partners for your academic journey. Read our comprehensive review to discover why ExtraEssay and other sites we endorse are the smartest choices for your academic goals.

8 Best Essay Writing Services in 2023

ExtraEssay – Best essay writing service overall

GradeMiners – Best writing service for urgent papers

EssayPro – Guaranteed native English writers

DoMyEssay.com – Best writers for academic papers

PaperWriter.com – Best essay writing service with free perks

Finestessay.com – Most secure essay writing service Website

DissertationGuru.net – Dissertations experts writing service

MasterOfPapers.online – Strictest writer hiring process

We reviewed each platform to find the best essay writing services. After evaluating factors like affordability, quality, customer support, and user experience, we chose ExtraEssay as our top pick for 2023. Keep reading as we delve into the details of each platform, offering unbiased insights and reviews to help you make an educated decision.

1. ExtraEssay – Best Essay Writing Service Overall

ExtraEssay Pros

Original academic papers

Affordable pricing

Free revisions

Round-the-clock customer support

Money-back guarantee

ExtraEssay Cons

Does not disclose the native language of its writers

ExtraEssay Company Overview

ExtraEssay is a top essay writing website that has provided academic writing services for over seven years. It offers personalized support, so it could be suitable if you have specific requirements for your school essay.

ExtraEssay claims it serves more than 10,000 clients yearly, with an impressive 85% customer return rate.

ExtraEssay Best Features

As the number one best essay writing service, ExtraEssay only creates original, top-notch academic papers and verifies the uniqueness of the content through anti-plagiarism tools. As a result, you won’t have to worry that your professors will think your paper is plagiarized.

Additionally, ExtraEssay offers free revisions, which is convenient if the essay requires editing. You can also get a refund through the 100% money-back guarantee if you are still dissatisfied with the paper.

You can contact the customer service team anytime if you have questions or concerns since the ExtraEssay staff is ready to assist you 24/7.



ExtraEssay Pricing

The price per page for a college essay starts at a standard price of $7.54 and a discounted cost of $6.41 per page, which is lower than the average $10 to $12 industry rates. You can also expect discounts if you are a loyal client. ExtraEssay can give you a 15% discount if you purchase over ten essays.

Summary

ExtraEssay is the best overall essay writing service because it consistently delivers top-notch essays across different subjects. Students can trust their skilled writers to thoroughly research and tailor each assignment to their needs. The service is user-friendly, offers 24/7 customer support, and provides competitive pricing, making it a reliable choice for academic assistance.

2. GradeMiners – Best Writing Service for Urgent Papers

GradeMiners Pros

Excellent for last-minute papers

Skilled and versatile writers

User-friendly website and order process

Good customer support

Offers a range of academic services

GradeMiners Cons

Writers have different levels of expertise

GradeMiners Company Overview

GradeMiners is a reputable service in the essay writing industry, having established its presence since 2009. It boasts a team of full-time employees and offers certified services, ensuring its legitimacy and reliability.

GradeMiners offers a wide range of assistance, covering over 50 types of academic work across all disciplines. Plus, to ensure the quality of its services, GradeMiners follows a rigorous multi-level recruitment process to hire only the most qualified experts.

GradeMiners Best Features

GradeMiners stands out as the best essay writing service for students facing tight deadlines and in need of urgent academic assistance.

Their streamlined process ensures that your order is matched with the most suitable writer proficient in your subject area. This way, you can trust that your assignment will be in the hands of an expert who can deliver a well-crafted paper promptly.

One of the key strengths of GradeMiners lies in its team of essay writers. The service claims all its writers are native English speakers, holding university qualifications.

Despite offering expert writers, GradeMiners has different proficiency levels among its writers, leading to variations in essay quality.

GradeMiners Pricing

GradeMiners provides last-minute papers with quick delivery options, but the convenience comes at a price.

For instance, if you require a college essay within an hour, it will cost you $39.83 per page. But opting for a longer 30-day delivery window allows you to get the same kind of paper for $11.64 per page.

That said, you can sign up as a new customer to get a 15% discount on your first order.

Summary

GradeMiners is the best essay writer service for last-minute papers due to its ability to maintain quality under tight deadlines. While it may cost more for urgent orders, their skilled team ensures that each paper is well-researched, properly formatted, and free of plagiarism. This makes them a dependable option for students with time constraints.

3. EssayPro – Best Service with Guaranteed Native English Writers

EssayPro Pros

Hires native writers only

Unlimited revisions

Browsable writer profiles

Protects anonymity of customers

EssayPro Cons

Pricing not transparent

EssayPro Company Overview

EssayPro is one of the best essay writing services, and the company claims to cater to over 1.5 million clients. This website has been providing academic writing services for more than ten years.

EssayPro Best Features

EssayPro excels as the best essay writing service with a writing team comprising native English speakers. Most writers are based in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand.

Moreover, the company lets you request unlimited editing within 30 days once you pay for the essay. You can also expect other complementary services, such as formatting, an outline, and a title page.

EssayPro gives you the opportunity to select your preferred writer. You can check out the profiles featuring ratings and reviews to compare writers.

Finally, the company safeguards your privacy through security protocols like superior encryption and a safe payment gateway.

EssayPro Pricing

While the company shares that its best essay writing service begins at $11.50 per page, you must register for an account to learn the pricing details.

Summary

EssayPro is the best essay writing service for students who value expertise from native English writers. Their commitment to employing skilled writers guarantees well-articulated, language-error-free papers. However, they might be less suitable for non-English-speaking institutions or those needing papers in other languages.

4. DoMyEssay.com – Best Writers for Academic Papers

DoMyEssay.com Pros

Top-notch academic content

On-time delivery

24/7 customer service

No extra charge for the originality report

DoMyEssay.com Cons

Doesn’t provide a price quote

DoMyEssay.com Company Overview

DoMyEssay.com is the best essay writing service that consistently produces superior academic papers. You can order college essays, coursework, homework, and case studies from this company.

DoMyEssay.com Best Features

The advantage of DoMyEssay.com over other best essay writing services is its high-quality academic papers. Its pool of writers includes native English speakers and college professors.

DoMyEssay.com also has a good track record of submitting essays to customers on time. You can rely on its customer support team round-the-clock as well.

The company also provides a free originality report, so you can rest assured that the papers have unique content.

DoMyEssay.com Pricing

The cost of DoMyEssay.com’s best essay writing service starts at $10.80 per page. However, there is no price estimate tool on the website. You must order a paper to discover the exact amount you will be spending.

Summary

DoMyEssay.com excels in producing well-researched, structured, and engaging essays, making it the best choice for students seeking high-quality academic papers. Their experienced writers cover various subjects, ensuring expertly crafted papers tailored to individual requirements. However, they don’t offer a price quote.

5. PaperWriter.com – Best Essay Writing Service With Free Perks

PaperWriter.com Pros

Multiple writing services

No fees for extra services

100% money-back guarantee

Cost estimate tool available

PaperWriter.com Cons

Fastest delivery is six hours

PaperWriter.com Company Overview

PaperWriter.com is one of the best essay writing services with a rigorous hiring process. The company asks writers to perform and pass different exams before welcoming them to the team.

PaperWriter.com Best Features

The best essay writing service of PaperWriter.com comes with complimentary add-on services. In addition to the main essay content, it provides a free title page, outlines, formatting, unlimited revisions, and a plagiarism report.

Aside from college essays, you can also order book reviews, research papers, thesis papers, creative writing pieces, and case studies from PaperWriter.com.

However, PaperWriter.com may not be ideal if you need the paper immediately since the shortest deadline is six hours. Still, the company makes up for it with its 100% money-back guarantee.

PaperWriter.com Pricing

The price of a college essay from PaperWriter.com begins at $11.40 per page. You can calculate the exact amount using the user-friendly cost estimate tool on the PaperWriter.com website.

Summary

PaperWriter.com stands out for providing added value with free services like formatting, plagiarism checks, title pages, and revisions. Students looking for comprehensive assistance without extra costs will find PaperWriter.com appealing. However, their quickest delivery option of six hours may not be suitable for students in need of extremely urgent papers.

6. Finestessay.com – Most Secure Essay Writing Service Website

Finestessay.com Pros

Robust security features

Rush services

Plagiarism-free content

Writers with MA degrees or higher

Finestessay.com Cons

Comparatively high rates

Finestessay.com Company Overview

Finestessay.com has more than ten years of experience as the best essay writing service. The team has produced over 53,000 papers and counting.

Finestessay.com Best Features

Finestessay.com has strong security protocols compared to other best essay writing services. It shields your online privacy via a safe customer space, 256-bit SSL encryption, secure payment options, and confidential data policies.

The company also protects you from plagiarism by making sure your paper passes Turnitin.com’s rigorous detection service. It also uses anti-plagiarism tools like Copyleaks and Copyscape.

If you need a college essay immediately, you can turn to Finestessay.com, as the company offers one to three-hour delivery windows for rush orders.

Finally, Finestessay.com hires writers with academic degrees, such as MA or higher, to ensure the team creates high-quality essays.

Finestessay.com Pricing

Finestessay.com has more expensive pricing than some of the best essay writing services. The standard cost for a college essay begins at $14.10 per page, but the website offers discounts to lower the cost.

Summary

As the safest best essay writing service, Finestessay.com protects customers’ personal information and provides secure transactions. Their transparent and ethical approach adds to their credibility, making them a reliable option for safety-conscious students.

7. DissertationGuru.net – Dissertations Experts Writing Service

DissertationGuru.net Pros

Dissertation specialization

Writers have advanced academic degrees

Handy cost estimate tool

Formatting choices

DissertationGuru.net Cons

Expensive cost

DissertationGuru.net Company Overview

DissertationGuru.net is the best essay writing service that focuses on dissertations. The company operates a Quality Assurance Department to ensure the content has top-notch quality.

DissertationGuru.net Best Features

Among the best essay writing services, DissertationGuru.net specializes in creating dissertations.

The company’s team of writers is capable of developing various dissertation sections, such as the introduction, methodology, abstract, and conclusion. All writers hold MA or Ph.D. degrees, so they have the skills to craft complicated academic papers.

Moreover, the DissertationGuru.net website has a convenient price estimate tool. It lets you compute your projected expenses according to the paper type, deadline, page numbers, and local currency.

DissertationGuru.net Pricing

It’s understandable if DissertationGuru.net’s best essay writing services are more costly than average.

After all, dissertations are more challenging to write than basic essays. The price of college essays starts at $12.46 per page for an extended 30-day deadline, and the rates grow higher with shorter delivery times.

Summary

DissertationGuru.net specializes in supporting students with their dissertations. They have subject matter experts and experienced writers who offer valuable guidance for this critical academic task.

That said, DissertationGuru.net may not be the best option for students on a tight budget.

8. MasterOfPapers.online – Strictest Writer Hiring Process

MasterOfPapers.online Pros

Selective hiring process

Fairly fast three-hour deadline

Simple ordering procedure

Complementary services

MasterOfPapers.online Cons

Relatively high rates

MasterOfPapers.online Company Overview

MasterOfPapers.online is one of the most experienced and best essay writing services. The company claims to have catered to more than 250,000 customers within its 17 years in the industry.

MasterOfPapers.online Best Features

MasterOfPapers.online carefully chooses writers to provide the best essay writing service. There are multiple steps in the hiring procedure, such as credential verification, an English language test, a subject proficiency exam, a direct interview, and a final proofing test.

The company features a three-hour delivery window if you need a paper quickly. It’s also quick and easy to order an essay from MasterOfPapers.online. Just input your order details, monitor the progress, and download the paper once it’s available.

Finally, MasterOfPapers.online offers free extra services. You can choose from unlimited sources, a bibliography, formatting, two-week revisions, and a title page.

MasterOfPapers.online Pricing

The regular cost of MasterOfPapers.online begins at $14.10 per page for the best essay writing services. Still, you can save money by taking advantage of discounts offered by the company.

Summary

MasterOfPapers.online’s strict selection process results in knowledgeable and proficient writers. Students can rely on their expertise to receive well-researched and expertly written essays that meet academic standards. But, like DissertationGuru.net, their prices are on the high side.

Why Use Essay Writing Services?

In the fast-paced and demanding world of academics, students often face numerous challenges with completing their essays and assignments. This is where essay writing services can prove to be valuable allies.

Below are some compelling reasons why students opt for these services:

Time-Saving

College life can be hectic, with multiple courses, extracurricular activities, and personal commitments. Essay writing services save valuable time by taking on the responsibility of crafting well-researched and customized papers. This allows students to focus on other important aspects of their lives.

Expert Guidance

Essay writing services employ experienced and qualified writers who possess expertise in various academic fields. Students can benefit from their knowledge and receive well-crafted essays that reflect a deeper understanding of the subject matter.

Deadline Management

Meeting tight deadlines is a common struggle for students. With essay writing services, their assignments will be delivered on time, alleviating the stress of last-minute rushes and late submissions.

Quality Assurance

Reputable essay writing services ensure the delivery of high-quality papers. Professional writers adhere to academic standards, ensuring that the content is well-researched, free of plagiarism, and structured effectively to impress professors.

Overall, essay writing services offer a valuable solution to students facing academic challenges, providing them with the support they need to excel in their studies and achieve their academic goals.

Does a Paper Writing Service Guarantee Plagiarism-Free Papers?

Reputable paper writing services place a high emphasis on delivering original and plagiarism-free content. They achieve this by employing skilled writers who create each paper from scratch, following the given instructions and academic guidelines.

Are there any quality control measures?

To ensure originality, reliable writing services check and review the content. They avoid similarities that could damage their reputation and clients’ satisfaction. Students using these services want unique work that reflects their thoughts and knowledge.

Originality and quality also matter to trustworthy paper writing services.

Premium paper writing services only hire expert writers and examine their work closely to deliver customized content that meets academic standards, but you should read and understand the service’s policies to get authentic and plagiarism-free work.

Will Anyone Know I Bought an Essay Paper?

The confidentiality and privacy of using essay writing services is a valid concern for students. However, most reputable essay writing services prioritize client confidentiality and have measures in place to ensure your privacy. Let’s take a closer look at these measures:

Confidentiality Policies

Most essay writing services have strict confidentiality policies. They understand that their clients value privacy and, in many cases, need to ensure that their use of such services remains private.

These policies typically prohibit the service from sharing any information about their clients with third parties. This includes the fact that you’ve purchased a paper and any personal or payment information you’ve provided.

Secure Payment Systems

Reputable essay writing services typically use secure payment systems. These systems encrypt your payment information, making it nearly impossible for anyone to intercept and view it.

No Paper Reselling

Most essay writing services promise not to resell the papers they write for their clients. This means that once you’ve purchased a paper, it won’t be sold to anyone else. This reduces the chances of your paper being recognized or traced back to a writing service.

Anonymous Communication

Many essay writing services allow for anonymous communication between clients and writers. This means you can provide instructions, receive your paper, and request revisions without revealing your identity to the writer. This further ensures your privacy.

How Long Does It Take To Have My Essay Written for Me?

The time it takes to have your essay written for you can vary depending on several factors. Let’s explore these factors to better understand the timeline:

Length and Complexity: The length and complexity of your essay play a significant role in determining the time required. Longer and more intricate essays may take more time to research, plan, and write compared to shorter and simpler ones.

The length and complexity of your essay play a significant role in determining the time required. Longer and more intricate essays may take more time to research, plan, and write compared to shorter and simpler ones. Deadline: The urgency of your essay also impacts the turnaround time. If you have a tight deadline, the writing service will prioritize your order accordingly to ensure timely delivery.

The urgency of your essay also impacts the turnaround time. If you have a tight deadline, the writing service will prioritize your order accordingly to ensure timely delivery. Research and Preparation: For well-crafted essays, writers need sufficient time for research and preparation. This involves gathering relevant information, organizing ideas, and creating an outline before commencing the writing process.

For well-crafted essays, writers need sufficient time for research and preparation. This involves gathering relevant information, organizing ideas, and creating an outline before commencing the writing process. Writer’s Expertise: The proficiency of the assigned writer influences the writing speed. Experienced writers may complete essays faster, while newer writers may take more time to deliver high-quality work.

The proficiency of the assigned writer influences the writing speed. Experienced writers may complete essays faster, while newer writers may take more time to deliver high-quality work. Revision and Editing: After the initial draft is completed, the essay goes through revision and editing to refine the content and correct errors. This step adds to the overall processing time.

After the initial draft is completed, the essay goes through revision and editing to refine the content and correct errors. This step adds to the overall processing time. Service Policies: Each essay writing service has its own policies regarding delivery times. Some services may offer expedited options for faster delivery, while others may have standard turnaround times.

To ensure a smooth and timely process, it’s essential to communicate your requirements clearly and consider factors like the essay’s urgency when placing your order with a reputable writing service.

How To Choose the Best Essay Writing Service?

Selecting the right essay writing service is crucial for students seeking reliable and professional assistance with their academic assignments. Below are key factors to consider to help you make an informed decision:

Expertise: Look for a service with a team of skilled and knowledgeable writers. Check their qualifications, expertise, and experience in your subject area to ensure they can deliver high-quality essays tailored to your academic needs.

Look for a service with a team of skilled and knowledgeable writers. Check their qualifications, expertise, and experience in your subject area to ensure they can deliver high-quality essays tailored to your academic needs. Quality: Quality matters! Read reviews and samples of previous work to assess the service’s writing standards. A reputable service will provide well-researched, original, and error-free essays that meet academic standards.

Quality matters! Read reviews and samples of previous work to assess the service’s writing standards. A reputable service will provide well-researched, original, and error-free essays that meet academic standards. Fast Turnaround Time: Consider the service’s turnaround time for delivering completed essays. Ensure they can meet your deadlines without compromising on the essay’s quality.

Consider the service’s turnaround time for delivering completed essays. Ensure they can meet your deadlines without compromising on the essay’s quality. Credibility: Research the service’s reputation and credibility in the academic writing industry. Look for customer feedback and testimonials to gauge their reliability and trustworthiness.

Research the service’s reputation and credibility in the academic writing industry. Look for customer feedback and testimonials to gauge their reliability and trustworthiness. Prices: Compare pricing structures among different services. While affordability is essential, avoid services that offer unrealistically low prices, as it may indicate compromised quality.

Compare pricing structures among different services. While affordability is essential, avoid services that offer unrealistically low prices, as it may indicate compromised quality. Customer Service: A reliable essay writing service should have excellent customer support. Check if they are responsive, available 24/7, and willing to address your queries and concerns promptly.

A reliable essay writing service should have excellent customer support. Check if they are responsive, available 24/7, and willing to address your queries and concerns promptly. Privacy and Security: Ensure that the service you use securely handles and maintains the confidentiality of your personal and payment information, as your privacy is vital.

Best Essay Writing Services FAQs

Have questions about the best essay writing service? Explore our list of straightforward answers to find the information you’re seeking.

Are Paper Writing Services Worth It?

The worth of paper writing services depends on individual circumstances. These services can be a valuable support system for students facing academic workloads or tight deadlines.

But it’s crucial to exercise caution and use reputable services to ensure the quality and originality of the work. Ultimately, the decision to use paper writing services should be weighed based on personal academic needs and ethical considerations.

Will I Get Caught if I Buy an Essay?

No. Reputable and professional essay writing services prioritize confidentiality and ensure that the work they provide is original and customized for each client.

However, students risk academic consequences if they submit a purchased essay without revisions or claim it as their own work. Schools use plagiarism detection tools that can find copied content or wrong citations.

What Is the Best Essay Writing Service in the USA?

ExtraEssay is our top pick, but the best essay writing service in the USA depends on your needs. Different services have strengths, like fast delivery, quality papers, expert writers, and low prices.

You should research and read reviews from reliable sources to find a service that meets your requirements and has a good reputation for satisfying customers.

Are Essay Writing Services Legal?

Essay writing services are legal and helpful for students. They assist with academic tasks, workload, deadlines, and subjects. However, students should pick reputable services. These services use qualified writers who produce quality papers for the student’s needs.

Reputable services maintain academic integrity by giving original and cited work, protecting confidentiality, and preventing scams.

Can Turnitin Detect Essays Bought Online?

Turnitin can detect essays bought online if they are not original or properly cited. The best essay writing services deliver unique and well-referenced work to avoid plagiarism. They employ skilled and experienced writers who know academic integrity and citation methods to prevent accidental plagiarism.

Plagiarism checks are also used on the final product, giving clients confidence in their papers’ originality.

How Can I Pay Someone To Write My Essay?

Reputable essay writing services offer secure payment options, such as PayPal and major credit cards. The best writing services will always give clear information about their payment methods and policies, ensuring transparency and ease for their customers.

What if I Am Not Satisfied With My Paper?

If you are unhappy with your paper, reputable and customer-oriented essay writing services have policies to help you. You can request revisions, communicate clearly, give timely feedback, contact customer support, claim money-back guarantee, or review service policies. These steps can help you get a satisfactory paper and a positive experience.

How Do I Find the Best Essay Writing Service?

Finding the best essay writing service requires a thoughtful and systematic approach to ensure you receive reliable and high-quality assistance for your academic needs.

To find a good essay writing service, research and read reviews, check writers’ qualifications and originality, compare prices and budget, contact customer support, look at revision and refund policies, think about deadlines and delivery, protect privacy and security, ask for recommendations, and see what services they offer.

Will My Essay Be Written by a Professional?

A reputable and reliable essay writing service will assign a professional writer to your essay. These writers are skilled, qualified, and experienced in various academic disciplines. They often have advanced degrees and know their fields well.

The service will match your order with a suitable writer based on the requirements and specifications. This way, your essay will have accuracy, depth, and understanding.

What Are the Main Drawbacks of Essay Writing Sites?

There are no major drawbacks if you choose a reputable essay writing service. The best essay writing services ensure original content, expert writers, and adherence to academic standards. They offer valuable assistance without compromising academic integrity.

Best Essay Writing Services: Conclusion

You need to choose the right platform, like ExtraEssay, to succeed academically. We’ve researched and evaluated various websites for you and given you trustworthy recommendations.

Consider factors like legitimacy, affordability, and quality when you make your decision. Use these top-notch essay writing services to ace your college papers and excel in your academic endeavors.

