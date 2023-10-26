Best Horse Racing Betting Sites (2023): How to Bet on Horse Races Online

DISCLAIMER: This is paid content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WISH-TV. The content presented on this page has been created and provided entirely by the advertiser.

What if we told you that you are not limited to betting on the local horse tracks? Yes, top horse racing betting sites cover horse tracks from all around the world – and they have some of the best odds, too!

Bovada, for example, dominates the horse racing industry with its competitive odds and some of the best bonuses out there. And there’s so much more it has in store for you! But before you sign up for a new account, consider our runners-up, too!

Want to find out more? Keep reading!

Best Horse Racing Betting Sites

Bovada: Best overall

MyBookie: Top choice for live betting

BetOnline: No.1 mobile racebook

BUSR: Up to $2,500 welcome offer

SportsBetting.ag: 8% horse rebate

BetAnySport: Most user-friendly

BetUS: Global racetracks

Lucky99: Reliable customer support

XBet: Ideal for crypto horse race betting

Heads up about our links! Adblock might get confused, so please disable it if you have any issues.

The BetWorthy Winning Edge newsletter is the only guide actually written by full-time, winning sports bettors. If you’re tired of the same-old rehashed “tips” and picks, sign up for the Winning Edge and learn how the pros are betting this week.

>> Get the Inside Scoop

1. Bovada – Best Horse Racing Betting Site Overall

Pros:

Excellent racebook with many different tracks

Fantastic banking options

Great mobile functionality

$3,750 welcome bonus

Competitive horse betting odds

Cons:

Homepage is a bit cluttered

Sometimes posts late lines

Bovada is one of the most reputable racebooks online. It offers very competitive odds, a fantastic selection of racetracks, and a few other fantastic features that make it an excellent overall option.

Track Selection: 5/5

Bovada has a flawless mix of racetracks from all over the world. You will find racetracks from the US, the United Kingdom, South Africa, France, and Sweden. There is a varied selection of big and smaller racetracks, such as the widely-known Emerald Downs and the slightly more obscure Greyville in South Africa.

You can also enjoy virtual horse betting at Bovada, which is a newer concept that is gaining massive popularity in the horse race betting world. As far as big-stake racing goes, you will find odds available for all of the big races, such as the Kentucky Derby and Royal Ascot.

Bonuses & Rewards: 4.9/5

Bovada is known to be a generous horse race betting site when it comes to bonuses and rewards. They offer a generous horse racing welcome bonus of $250. Things get a little more interesting when you bank with cryptocurrency, as you can qualify for a $750 crypto welcome bonus if you use the code=BTWSWB750.

Bovada also has a $275 refer-a-friend promotion as well as a fantastic crypto reload bonus. There are a few other bonuses and rewards for the other sections of the gambling site, and from time to time, they also hand out horse racing reload bonuses and rebates.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.9/5

The Bovada web browser is beautifully designed, and the sleek lines and clean look and feel translate nicely onto a small screen for mobile bettors. The dedicated downloadable app is extremely well-designed, with flawless responsiveness and a fantastic intuitive display.

There is also a mobile-adapted website for those who do not wish to download a dedicated app. The browser is equally well-designed, and you will have no issues with any lagging or freezing of any kind.

Banking: 4.85/5

Bovada has a small list of banking options on offer, but they are convenient and efficient. They offer banking via credit and debit cards as well as MatchPay and vouchers as fiat currency options. On the cryptocurrency side, things get a little more exciting as they offer Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, and Litecoin.

Fiat currency withdrawal transactions can take between 3 and 5 banking days, while you can expect your crypto withdrawals within 1 to 24 hours.

Other Racebook Features: 4.9/5

Bovada is a dream horse betting site that offers favorable odds, excellent racetrack selection, top-of-the-line support features, and a great overall sportsbook.

We found that Bovada also has excellent customer support, and should you wish to contact one of their friendly agents, you can do so via live chat and email.

>> Get up to $750 sports welcome bonus [Bovada]

2. MyBookie – Best Odds of all the Online Horse Racing Betting Sites

Pros:

$200 first deposit bonus

Fantastic betting odds

Excellent 24-hour customer support

Great array of different racetracks

Covers many other sports

Cons:

Slightly limited banking options

Could use a better design

MyBookie is not only one of the most popular horse betting sites out there, but is also consistently has the best betting odds. It is a very well-managed online horse racing betting site that has a lot to offer punters from all over the world.

Track Selection: 4.8/5

MyBookie features a number of fantastic race tracks. Most of their tracks are from the US, Canada, the United Kingdom, South Africa, France, and Sweden. Their Swedish tracks are all harness racing tracks, but the rest are all thoroughbred racing tracks.

The thing that sets MyBookie apart from all its competition is the favorable odds they have on offer. You would be hard-pressed to find a track with better odds. Additionally, they also cater to all of the big-name derbies and races, such as the Super Derby at the Louisiana Downs.

Bonuses & Rewards: 4.9/5

MyBookie has long been known as a generous horse betting site when it comes to bonuses and rewards. They offer a welcome bonus of 50% up to $1000 when you sign up as a new user. The welcome bonus has a 10x rollover requirement attached to it.

They also offer a few ongoing promotions to their horse betting fans. They offer a 25% reload bonus and an 8% horse betting rebate. They also have a 200% refer-a-friend bonus for those who want to gamble with their friends.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.85/5

MyBookie has a dedicated downloadable app, which is very well-designed and has an easy-on-the-eye look and feel. It is free of all lagging and freezing, and the overall responsiveness of the app is excellent.

There is also a mobile-adapted website which is easy to use with excellent navigation, and it has a brilliant intuitive display – so it is perfect for both phones and tablets. Both the app and browser are fully optimized for Android and iOS devices of varying screen sizes.

Banking: 4.7/5

MyBookie has a small but convenient selection of payment and withdrawal options. They offer banking via credit and debit cards as well as Person2Person. Crypto options are limited to Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, and Litecoin.

If you choose to bank with fiat currency options, you can expect a few fees along the way, but they are minimal and in line with the industry standard. Cryptocurrency banking options are completely free of all fees, which is one of the reasons why we love to bank with crypto, as those fees can sometimes add up.

Other Racebook Features: 4.8/5

With sensational betting odds and a handful of superb support features, MyBookie is a fabulous online horse betting site that has so much to offer. Not to forget their amazing selection of fantastic race tracks, which includes a few harness tracks from Sweden.

MyBookie also has a decent customer support department whose agents are friendly and super-efficient. They are available 24 hours a day via live chat and email, should you need to contact them.

>> Grab a 50% match bonus of up to $1,000 [MyBookie]

Find out more: MyBookie Review

3. BetOnline – Best Horse Race Betting Site for Mobile

Pros:

Great mobile online horse racing betting app

Fantastic user-friendly design

Brilliant banking options

$1,000 welcome bonus

Competitive odds

Cons:

Higher fees on fiat banking

Not the best customer support

BetOnline is a titan in the horse racing circles as it offers an amazing selection of fantastic racetracks and it has superb odds. As far as user-friendliness goes, the site offers the best mobile experience of all the online horse betting sites.

Track Selection: 4.9/5

We especially love that BetOnline features a few Irish race tracks, as Irish racing is some of the most exciting horse racing the world has ever seen. They also offer tracks from the US, the United Kingdom, South Africa, Hong Kong, Sweden, and Canada.

Apart from thoroughbred racing, you will also see some harness racing taking place on the Swedish race tracks. They also cater to the big-name races, and you can be sure of sensational odds at any of the tracks.

Bonuses & Rewards: 4.9/5

The bonuses and rewards at BetOnline are fantastic, and new players signing up can benefit from a welcome bonus of 50% up to $1,000. There is a 10x rollover requirement attached to the welcome bonus.

There are also a few ongoing promotions for their existing players. They offer a 30% crypto reload bonus as well as a 25% sports reload bonus. From time to time, they also offer horse racing rebates, but it depends on the time of year.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.85/5

Our BetOnline review found that it has the best mobile functionality of all the online horse racing betting sites. The dedicated downloadable app is extremely well-designed, with perfect responsiveness and an intelligent, intuitive display. The navigation is also flawless.

There is also a mobile-adapted website for those who do not wish to download an app, which is also excellent. Both the app and website are compatible with Android and iOS devices of various screen sizes.

Banking: 5/5

BetOnline has the best banking options of all the best online horse betting sites. They offer banking via credit and debit cards, Neteller, Skrill, Person2Person, Money Order, bank wire transfer, as well as Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, and Litecoin.

You just need to be aware that there is a 7.5% credit card fee attached to the credit and debit card banking methods, but all other banking options are either low in fees, such as Neteller or Skrill, or free of all fees, such as the crypto options.

Other Racebook Features: 4.9/5

BetOnline is not only a great horse betting site with incredible mobile functionality, but they also have a 25-year history of delivering excellent horse betting functionality. Everything from its amazing selection of race tracks to its incredible support features makes it a horse betting site worth betting on.

When it comes to customer support, BetOnline does a fantastic job of looking after its players with a dedicated team of customer support agents who are friendly and extremely efficient. Should you need to contact their team, you can do so via live chat and email 24 hours a day.

>> Claim a $1,000 sports bonus [BetOnline]

4. BUSR – Best Bonuses of All Horse Racing Betting Sites

Pros:

Excellent bonuses and rewards

Great banking options

Fantastic customer support

Exceptional track selection

Cons:

Homepage is a bit cluttered

Could use faster payouts

BUSR is one of the largest and most respected online horse racing sites out there. They consistently offer the best bonuses and rewards and are known for their superb selection of excellent race tracks.

Track Selection: 4.9/5

BUSR is not only known for its amazing generosity when it comes to bonuses and rewards, but it also has an excellent race track selection and offers exceptional odds. Their thoroughbred race tracks hail mainly from the US, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Hong Kong, South Africa, and France.

They also offer harness horse racing from Sweden, which is the Mecca for harness racing around the world. When it comes to the big-name stakes and derbies, BUSR offers great odds in all of the high-stakes racing events.

Bonuses & Rewards: 4.7/5

BUSR is the online horse racing site that offers the most generous bonuses and rewards of all the best horse betting sites. They offer a welcome bonus of 150% up to $1,500 with a 20x rollover requirement attached to the welcome bonus. And as we found during our BUSR review, there are many other excellent promos available.

When it comes to their existing player promotions, they offer rebates and reload bonuses on a regular basis, as well as a few other promotions that depend on what time of the year it is. It is best to check their website to see what ongoing promotions they have on offer.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.7/5

BUSR does not have a dedicated downloadable mobile app, but they do have a mobile-adapted browser, which is extremely well-designed with excellent navigation and overall performance.

The mobile website is optimized for both Android and iOS devices of varying screen sizes, and the intuitive display automatically adapts to phones or tablets. If you are looking for top-of-the-line responsiveness, the BUSR mobile browser offers the best performance we have seen on any of the mobile-adapted browsers.

Banking: 4.7/5

BUSR has all the right banking options. They are functional at best, but we would like to see a few more convenient options added in the not-so-distant future. They offer fiat currency banking via credit and debit cards as well as Moneygram. They offer crypto banking via Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, and Litecoin.

There are a few fees on the fiat currency options, but crypto banking is free of all fees. You can expect your fiat currency withdrawals within a speedy 3 to 5 banking days, while crypto can be as efficient as within 1 hour to 24 hours at most.

Other Racebook Features: 4.8/5

We absolutely love the bonuses and rewards at BUSR, but that is not the only thing that they have going for them. They offer excellent race tracks as well as great betting odds on each of the tracks.

They also have excellent customer support service, and their agents are extremely knowledgeable and helpful. Should you wish to contact their customer support department, you can do so via live chat and email.

>> Enjoy up to $2,500 in sports bonuses [BUSR]

5. SportsBetting.ag – Best Horse Racing Betting Site for Beginners

Pros

The best user interface

Great selection of race tracks

Excellent bonuses and rewards

Brilliant customer support

Cons:

Some banking fees are high

Mobile experience could be better

If you are a frequent bettor on any horse races, you will know that SportsBetting.ag is one of the best online betting sites right now. Let’s see why!

Track Selection: 4.9/5

SportsBetting.ag has one of the best race track selections of all the online betting sites. They offer race tracks from the US, including Belmont Park, home of the infamous Belmont Stakes, as well as tracks from Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, South Africa, and harness racing from Sweden.

They do not only offer big-name horse races such as Belmont Stakes. There are also many other big-name events, such as the Ohio Derby in Thistledown and The Preakness Stakes. The horse racing odds they offer are also sensational.

Bonuses & Rewards: 4.9/5

SportsBetting.ag offers a decent welcome bonus of 50% up to $1,000 with a 10x rollover requirement. They sometimes can offer even higher welcome bonuses depending on the time of year.

Their existing players are not left out in the cold. They offer a fairly decent rebate as well as a few horse race reload bonuses.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.8/5

The SportsBetting.ag mobile app is sensational and offers excellent horse race bettings, and the screen perfectly adjusts to both phones and tablets thanks to the intuitive display. The responsiveness of the app is also impressive, and you will not struggle with any lagging or freezing of any kind.

There is also a mobile-adapted website for those who do not want to download the app. While the browser is great and works extremely well, we really prefer the app to the site. That Being said, the app works well, and you will not struggle with any lagging or freezing of any kind.

Banking: 4.8/5

During our SportsBetting.ag review, we found that it offers a great selection of fantastic online banking methods. They offer banking via credit and debit cards, Discover, and Moneygram on the fiat currency side of things. Things get more interesting on the crypto side, and they offer Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin, Tether, and USD Coin – for crypto sports betting.

There are a few high fees on the fiat currency banking options, but cryptocurrency transactions are free of all fees, and you can expect your cash within a few minutes to an hour.

Other Racebook Features: 4.9/5

SportsBetting.ag may be the most user-friendly of all the horse racing online sites, but they have a lot to offer in other departments as well. They offer incredible horse racing odds as well as a fantastic selection of race tracks.

When it comes to the customer support offered by SportsBetting.ag, they offer a great service, and their customer support agents are helpful and extremely knowledgeable. Should you wish to contact their support team, you can do so via live chat and email.

>> Double your first deposit of up to $1,000 [SportsBetting.ag]

How We Ranked the Horse Racing Betting Sites and Apps

Track Selection

A good horse racing betting site needs to have a competitive selection of race tracks in its books. Otherwise, the betting can become a little stale. Different race tracks offer different racing styles, and horses run differently on different race tracks.

Bonuses and Rewards

Bonuses and rewards are a horse race betting site’s way of welcoming new players and building customer loyalty with existing players. Bonuses and rewards are also used by certain horserace betting sites to outcompete other horse racing betting sites.

Mobile Compatibility

As more and more of us move to mobile gaming for our online horse racing pleasures, so have online gambling houses upped their mobile functionality game. A decent mobile functionality has become critical. While a dedicated downloadable app is ideal, having a mobile-adapted browser is non-negotiable.

Banking

What is online horse racing without a few decent banking methods to ensure you can transact without any issues? Having a great selection of banking options is a great way of gauging a horse racing site’s dedication to player satisfaction.

Why is Bovada the Best Horse Racing Betting Site?

Bovada is the best horse racing betting site because they offer some of the best odds and bonuses for horse racing betting fans. Here are some of the main features of Bovada that we loved:

Generous Welcome Bonus : Bovada offers new users a generous first deposit bonus of up to $750. And that’s just part of the fun here – the whole welcome package can go up to $3,750 in total!

: Bovada offers new users a generous first deposit bonus of up to $750. And that’s just part of the fun here – the whole welcome package can go up to $3,750 in total! Competitive Horse Racing Odds : We were very impressed with the excellent odds available at Bovada. It covers all the popular tracks from around the world, and you can be sure to find excellent odds here.

: We were very impressed with the excellent odds available at Bovada. It covers all the popular tracks from around the world, and you can be sure to find excellent odds here. User-Friendly Interface: The website of Bovada looks and works very well. You can find anything you might be looking for in no time! It also supports crypto sports betting for faster payouts and low fees.

Why to Bet on Horse Racing Online?

Here are some of the main reasons why so many people prefer using horse racing betting sites online:

Convenience: In today’s world, the biggest advantage of online bookies is convenience. You don’t have to travel to the racecourse or find a local betting shop. Whether you’re at home, at work, or on the go, you can place your bet on a race with just a few clicks.

Access to Global Races: Betting online gives you access to races happening all over the world. You are no longer limited to just local or national events. Fancy a bet on the Kentucky Derby while in Australia? No problem!

Real-time Information: Online bookies provide punters with up-to-date information about the horses, jockeys, and any other factors that might influence the outcome of a race. This helps in making informed decisions.

Promotions and Bonuses: Many online betting platforms offer promotions, free bets, and sportsbook sign up bonuses to both new and existing customers. This can enhance your betting experience and increase your potential returns.

In-Play Betting: Some platforms allow for in-play or live betting, where you can place bets while the race is in progress. This adds a whole new dimension to the betting experience.

Guide to Horse Racing Betting Online: FAQs

What Type of Bets Can I Place at Horse Racing Betting Sites?

There are many different types of horse race betting in the horse racing industry.

From quinellas and exactas to trifectas and superfectas, the many different ways and strategies of horse racing are vast and varied.

How Do I Place My Bets on Horse Racing?

Each online horse racing site makes it as easy as possible to wager your bets on their sites. First, you need to fund your online sports betting account.

Once that is done, simply go to the racebook pages and select your track or race. Once you have made your selection, you will see a list of horses with boxes next to them.

Are Online Horse Racing Betting Sites Fair?

Every different reputable online bookie has different odds.

That being said, the outcomes of the live races are the deciding factor when it comes to which horses come in, so you are guaranteed a decent amount of fairness when it comes to your online bets.

Comparing the Best Horse Racing Betting Sites and Apps

Bovada: Bovada is our top pick betting site for the best horse racing betting site because it offers a superb horse racing experience coupled with brilliant features such as excellent mobile functionality, fantastic race tracks, and great odds.

MyBookie: MyBookie is a Fantastic betting site that offers the best horse racing odds of all the online racebook betting sites. They also offer a fantastic welcome bonus of 50% up to $1,000 with a 10x rollover requirement.

BetOnline: BetOnline offers the best mobile functionality of all the top best online horse racing betting sites. They also offer a fantastic welcome bonus of 50% up to $1,000 with a 10x rollover requirement if you use the code=BET1000.

BUSR: BUSR offers the best bonuses and rewards of all the horse racing betting sites. They offer a welcome bonus of 150% up to $1,500.

SportsBetting.ag: SportsBetting.ag offers the most user-friendly horse racing betting experience. They also offer a fantastic welcome bonus of 50% up to $1,000 with a 10x rollover requirement attached to the welcome bonus.

How to Sign Up at Top Horse Racing Betting Sites

Here are the most important steps to follow to get started at the best horse racing betting websites:

Step 1: Sign Up for a New Account

Go to Bovada’s main page and click “Join” in the top right-hand corner

Fill in your personal details such as email, date of birth, phone number, and your desired password

Proceed to finalize your registration

Step 2: Check Your Email

Go to your inbox to find your welcome email

Remember to check your spam or junk folder if you do not find the mail in your inbox

Click “verify” to activate your account

Step 3: Deposit Your Funds

Go to the cashier’s section and follow the prompts to deposit your funds

Activate your welcome bonus

Step 4: Start Betting on Horse Racing Online

Go to the online Sportsbook

Look for horse racing

Pace horse racing bets online

Tips to Start Betting on Horse Racing Tracks Online

Always check if the bonuses and rewards are measured in fiat currency or cryptocurrency values. Cryptocurrency values usually equate to a lot more than fiat currency, so be sure to choose the options that offer you the most bang for your buck.

Always be sure to read the fine print when it comes to the bonus terms and conditions. Time and again, in user-generated reviews, you will notice complaints from players who have not fully understood the terms and conditions and have been left disappointed but the forfeiting of their winnings.

Remember to check the rollover requirements when it comes to the welcome bonuses and rewards.

Ready to Bet on Horse Racing Online?

Horse racing is one of the most exciting online pastimes. Wagers placed can give exciting prizes, and the fun that comes with the races is unparalleled.

With sites such as Bovada, our top pick for best horse racing betting site, you are guaranteed the best odds on the best tracks with the best support features.

We wish you every success on your horse racing journey, and may the winning horses be ever in your favor.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Online gambling comes with risks. There’s no guarantee of financial gain, so you should only gamble with what you can afford to lose.

While gambling can be fun, it can also be addictive. If you or anyone you know suffer from a gambling addiction problem, we recommend that you call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700 to speak with an advisor. Please remember that our guides and all gambling sites are only for people who are 21+. Also, check with local laws to find out if online gambling is legal in your area.

For free online gambling addiction resources, visit these organizations: