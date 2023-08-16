Top 8 LLC Services to Get Your LLC Started in 2023

Imagine this scenario: you’re about to embark on your entrepreneurial journey and are excited to get started. Dealing with complicated legal paperwork seems daunting and confusing. There’s a solution – the best LLC services. Through the convenience of online platforms, you can simplify setting up your business, allowing you to dedicate your energy to bringing your vision to life.

In this article, we’ll walk you through the leading online LLC services and assist you in selecting the one that best suits your requirements. Get prepared to take the initial stride toward achieving business success!

8 Best LLC Services

To determine the best LLC formation services available online, we carefully analyzed various factors to ensure our rankings were fair and accurate. Our evaluation criteria included assessing the user-friendliness of each service, pricing structure, quality of customer service, and the range of features offered.

We considered the feedback and ratings provided by actual customers to gain valuable insights. Considering all these aspects, we are confident that our rankings provide a comprehensive overview of the best LLC services online.

ZenBusiness – Best LLC Service Overall

Star Rating: 4.9/5

If you have any questions about setting up your LLC, we highly recommend using ZenBusiness as your top choice for an online LLC formation service. Their exceptional customer service, which is available even on weekends, sets them apart. With ZenBusiness, you can get the basic LLC formation package at a very reasonable price, and it even includes compliance alerts at no extra cost.

One of the unique features of ZenBusiness is its interactive formation process. Using a chat feature, you can easily fill out the necessary paperwork by answering a series of questions about your plans for your LLC.

ZenBusiness provides free resources and “courses” to inspire and guide you in growing your business. Their “Worry-Free Compliance” feature ensures that you never miss any required filings by sending reminders. On top of that, they offer website-building services and assistance with domain name registration.

Pros:

Optional registered agent service add-on

Includes worry-free annual compliance

Flexible subscription tiers for cost efficiency

Cons:

Higher costs for add-on features compared to competitors

Pricing & Plans

Starter Plan : The Starter Plan costs nothing annually, excluding state filing fees. It provides essential LLC formation services like checking name availability, preparing and submitting Articles of Organization, and registered agent services for the initial year.

Pro Plan : The Pro Plan costs $199 per year and offers everything that the Starter Plan does, along with extra services like an Operating Agreement, EIN registration, and banking resolution.

Premium Plan: Our Premium Plan is available for just $299 per year and offers all the benefits of the Pro Plan, with the added perks of faster filing, ongoing compliance monitoring, and a worry-free guarantee.

The Pro Plan costs $199 per year and offers everything that the Starter Plan does, along with extra services like an Operating Agreement, EIN registration, and banking resolution. Premium Plan: Our Premium Plan is available for just $299 per year and offers all the benefits of the Pro Plan, with the added perks of faster filing, ongoing compliance monitoring, and a worry-free guarantee.

Swyft Filings – Best LLC Service for Quick Turnaround Time

Star Rating: 4.6/5

If you’re an entrepreneur who values time, Swyft Filings is the perfect choice for setting up your business quickly. They live up to their name by offering some of the fastest turnaround times in the industry, completing the process in just 7 to 10 business days.

Swyft Filings is a user-friendly service that allows you to personalize your package, ensuring you only pay for the specific services you require. They offer all the essential features, such as operating agreement templates, registered agent services, EIN applications, and business name availability searches at competitive prices.

They provide several free benefits, including a one-hour tax consultation, a trial period for compliance alerts, and a Squarespace website domain.

Pros:

Competitive base prices

Fast turnaround times for filing

Installment payment option available

Cons:

Rapidly accumulating fees for extra services

Base price excludes registered agent service and EIN application

The basic package doesn’t cover all formation paperwork

Pricing & Plans

Basic plan : For just $49, in addition to state fees, you will receive a comprehensive package that covers everything you need to incorporate or organize your business. This includes preparing and filing the necessary legal documents, a thorough check to ensure your desired business name is available, and providing a registered agent service for an entire year.

Standard plan : The total cost for this plan is $149, which covers state fees. With the Basic plan, you also get features like an EIN/Tax ID filing, operating agreement or bylaws, and a banking resolution.

Premium plan: For just $299, in addition to state fees, you'll get everything that comes with our Standard plan, a business website and domain, business email and phone number, and a business license report.

The total cost for this plan is $149, which covers state fees. With the Basic plan, you also get features like an EIN/Tax ID filing, operating agreement or bylaws, and a banking resolution. Premium plan: For just $299, in addition to state fees, you’ll get everything that comes with our Standard plan, a business website and domain, business email and phone number, and a business license report.

Tailor Brands – Best LLC Service for Branding Solutions

Star Rating: 4.3/5

At Tailor Brands, their main goal is to support and empower entrepreneurs by providing a comprehensive range of services, including LLC formation, compliance, and branding/online presence. While we offer three different plans, we highly recommend the Elite Plan.

This plan stands out as it includes all the essential tools serious entrepreneurs need to effectively reach their target market – a crucial aspect of establishing an online presence.

While many companies offer basic LLC formation and website-building services, these are just the initial steps in building a brand and reaching a market. The additional features provided in Tailor Brands’ Elite Plan are what enable you to transform from a mere LLC with a website to a recognized brand with a strong online presence.

Tailor Brands may not be the most affordable option for startups seeking a low-cost solution, but it’s indispensable for those ready to make a substantial investment in building a successful online presence.

Pros:

All-in-one solution for online business establishment

User-friendly, get started in 10 minutes with a few clicks

Offers branding and online presence tools

Extensive customization, including graphic design and logo-making tools

Cons:

Optimal use of Tailor Brands requires top-tier plan

Not the best choice for budget seekers

Pricing & Plans

Basic : $9.99/month or $3.99/month if you pay for the year upfront.

$9.99/month or $3.99/month if you pay for the year upfront. Standard : $19.99/month or $5.99/month if you pay for the year upfront.

$19.99/month or $5.99/month if you pay for the year upfront. Premium: $49.99/month or $12.99/ month if you pay for the year upfront.

Northwest Registered Agent – Best LLC Service for Registered Agent Service

Star Rating: 4/5

If you need a registered agent service for your LLC, we highly recommend Northwest Registered Agent. Their basic LLC package includes registered agent service at a reasonable price, and their Corporate Guide® service provides valuable assistance tailored to your specific needs.

Northwest is known for being user-friendly and offering flexible payment options. Their Corporate Guide® service connects small business owners with experienced professionals who can help with various aspects of the formation process.

Northwest provides annual compliance filing services for an extra fee, ensuring that all filings are taken care of instead of simply reminding you to do them. They also offer installment payment plans, allowing you to spread out the formation and state filing fees over time rather than paying all at once.

Pros:

Free DIY option

Monthly payment option to waive initial state fee

Same business day filing

Quick and personalized customer support

Cons:

No legal services provided

Limited customer reviews

Less recognized than competitors

Pricing & Plans

Northwest Registered Agent provides LLC formation services starting at just $225 per year. This package includes important features like preparing and filing the Articles of Organization, checking the availability of your chosen business name, and one year of registered agent service.

Northwest Registered Agent offers online access to all your business documents, free forwarding of legal and tax documents by mail, and helpful alerts and reminders to ensure compliance.

With various additional features and options available for an extra cost, Northwest Registered Agent offers a flexible and personalized solution for businesses looking to establish their LLCs effortlessly.

Incfile – Best LLC Service for Affordability

Star Rating: 3.8/5

If you’re starting a business on a tight budget, Incfile is the most affordable option among the best LLC services. They only charge state filing fees and provide a free registered agent service for the first year. Although there are additional charges after the first year, Incfile remains our top choice for cost-effective business setup.

Undoubtedly, Incfile’s competitive pricing and complimentary first year of registered agent services are its main advantages. While its services may be more basic compared to competitors, it’s a reliable company with positive customer reviews.

They offer essential features like LLC operating agreement templates, EIN filing, lifetime compliance alerts, and a secure online dashboard to store your documents. For entrepreneurs who prioritize budget, Incfile provides all the necessary tools to establish an LLC.

Pros:

Free first year for formation and registered agent service

Lower prices compared to competitors

Faster turnaround times at higher package tiers, even same-day filing

Unlimited LLC name searches

Cons:

EIN application not included

Less guidance during formation compared to competitors

Limited customer support availability

Lower website usability than competitors

Pricing & Plans

Inc Authority – Best LLC Service for Startups

Star Rating: 3.5/5

Inc Authority offers a selection of cost-effective packages that equip entrepreneurs with the necessary tools and resources to quickly and efficiently establish their LLCs. Inc Authority provides various other services, including business credit and website design, to aid in business growth. The company has garnered positive customer reviews and ratings, indicating high client satisfaction.

Moreover, Inc Authority ensures lifelong customer support for all their packages, guaranteeing entrepreneurs access to assistance and guidance throughout the LLC formation process. All in all, Inc Authority is a dependable and affordable choice for LLC formation, offering a range of supplementary services to assist entrepreneurs in the establishment and expansion of their businesses.

Pros:

Affordable LLC formation packages

Various packages to suit different business needs (basic and premium)

Extra services available: business credit, website design, etc.

Lifetime customer support included

Excellent customer reviews and rating

Cons:

Restricted customization in certain packages

Limited registered agent services

Some packages lack certain features (e.g., legal advice, tax consultations)

Starter Package: Free + State Fees.

Free + State Fees. Starter Business Bundle : $399 + State Fees.

: $399 + State Fees. Business LLC Executive Bundle : $499 + State Fees.

: $499 + State Fees. Tycoon LLC Business Bundle: $799 + State Fees.

MyCompanyWorks – Best for Extra LLC Services

Star Rating: 3/5

MyCompanyWorks is a well-known LLC formation service that caters to the needs of entrepreneurs looking to start their businesses. With over 20 years of experience, the company has successfully assisted numerous clients in forming their LLCs.

They offer a diverse range of services, including basic and premium LLC formation packages, registered agent services, and business compliance services, ensuring they have options to suit different business requirements.

To ensure customer satisfaction, MyCompanyWorks guarantees its packages and offers a user-friendly platform that makes LLC formation a breeze. Moreover, their seasoned professionals are readily available to address any queries and provide support throughout the process.

Pros:

Established and trusted company with 20+ years of experience

Diverse packages to meet various business needs

User-friendly platform for swift LLC formation

Satisfaction guarantee for all packages

Professional customer support team for assistance and queries

Cons:

Potentially higher pricing compared to other LLC formation services

Certain packages may lack features offered by competitors (e.g., legal advice, tax consultations)

Restricted customization in specific packages

Pricing & Plans

LegalZoom – Best LLC Service for Legal Assistance

Star Rating: 2.8/5

If you anticipate having ongoing legal requirements for your business, such as the need for trademarks and other intellectual property protections, we highly recommend considering LegalZoom as your top choice for LLC filing services.

What sets LegalZoom apart is its ability to tailor its suite of legal services to meet the specific needs of your business. Whether you’re an established company or a startup, LegalZoom offers valuable solutions.

While it is true that LegalZoom’s Pro package might be priced higher compared to competitors in certain areas, it provides the most extensive legal assistance by connecting you with lawyers specializing in various fields in all 50 states.

Their Business Advisory Plan offers comprehensive support in contracts, trademarks, and business trusts. LegalZoom also provides guidance on related services, including tax, banking, insurance, and compliance.

Pros:

Reputable and established company, aiding over 2 million entrepreneurs

Lawyers of various specialties available across all 50 states

60-day money-back satisfaction guarantee

Cons:

LLC formation packages costlier than competitors

Higher prices for registered agent services compared to competitors

Customer support needs improvement, as noted in team’s experience and user reviews

Pricing & Plans

Ranking Methodology for the Best LLC Services

To compile our rankings of online legal services, our team of qualified legal experts developed a thorough rating system. To determine the best LLC services, we evaluated various providers based on a range of criteria and assigned ratings ranging from 0.0 to 5.0, with 5.0 being the highest, for their performance in specific areas:

Features: We examined the essential features provided by the company for starting an LLC. These include a registered agent service, operating agreement template, EIN application, license assistance, expert advice, tax advisory services, compliance support, and a guarantee of acceptance.

Value for money: We assessed whether we felt like we were getting a good deal, being shortchanged, or receiving what we paid for. Our evaluation considered the value of each formation company’s basic, middle, and premium formation packages.

Customer service: We reviewed the quality of customer service offered by each company, judging whether it was good, fair, or poor. We assessed their responsiveness and accuracy in addressing our queries and concerns via email, phone, and chat.

Usability: We examined the ease of navigating the company’s website and identified any potential roadblocks. Did we encounter any difficulties in adding features or signing into our account? We compared our experiences both before and after setting up our account.

Customer Satisfaction: We analyzed customer reviews from reputable review sites and evaluated our own level of satisfaction with the overall process.

Best LLC Services – Buyer’s Guide

What Is an LLC?

An LLC, also known as a Limited Liability Company, offers a legal way to separate business owners from their businesses. This means that owners’ personal assets are distinct from the business’s assets, providing protection from personal liability for the business’s debts.

In addition, LLCs offer tax benefits for certain business owners. Creating an LLC can also enhance your credibility as it presents a more professional image compared to conducting business as an individual.

How to Start an LLC by State?

To get your LLC up and running, you’ll first need to submit the necessary paperwork to the state where you plan to operate. This process involves a series of steps, including hiring a registered agent as required by every state.

You’ll have to familiarize yourself with your state’s specific paperwork requirements and gather all the necessary documents before submitting the articles of organization. It’s important to note that the best state for your LLC to operate in might not necessarily be the same state where you reside.

You must comply with the laws of each state where you conduct business, which can vary significantly. For instance, some states mandate detailed annual reports, while others only require basic information.

Moreover, certain states have an annual fee, while others charge a one-time fee. Filing fees can range from $50 to $300 or more. For further information, please refer to our comprehensive guide on establishing an LLC.

Why Do I Need an LLC Formation Service?

There are several reasons why you might need an LLC formation service:

Legal compliance: Utilizing the best online LLC formation service ensures that your business adheres to all the necessary legal requirements for establishing an LLC in your state.

Time-saving: By entrusting the paperwork and filing tasks to an LLC formation service, you can save valuable time and allocate your focus toward other crucial aspects of your business.

Expertise: An LLC formation service possesses the necessary expertise in forming LLCs and can effectively guide you through the entire process, ensuring that no essential steps are overlooked, and no errors are made.

Liability protection: With the assistance of an LLC formation service, your personal assets can be safeguarded from potential lawsuits or debts arising from your business.

Professional image: Delegating the formation of your business to an LLC formation service enhances your company’s professional image, which holds significance when interacting with clients or investors.

An LLC formation service is a worthwhile investment for business owners who want to ensure the proper and legal formation of their LLC. It not only saves time but also safeguards personal assets.

How to Choose the Best LLC Service?

Forming an LLC doesn’t necessarily require using an best LLC service. It can be done easily in most states without any assistance. However, opting for an LLC service often brings additional advantages. Here are some important benefits to consider when choosing the right option for you:

Registered agent services (which, in many cases, may be available separate from an LLC filing comapany) can help protect personal information from appearing online or being available to the public. Having someone else file paperwork for you can save time both in filing and the research required to figure out how.

(which, in many cases, may be available separate from an LLC filing comapany) can help protect personal information from appearing online or being available to the public. Having someone else file paperwork for you can save time both in filing and the research required to figure out how. Articles of organization are required in most states when filing the formation of an LLC. Many LLC formation services will help create these documents as part of your filing package, but you should make sure they don’t cost an additional fee.

are required in most states when filing the formation of an LLC. Many LLC formation services will help create these documents as part of your filing package, but you should make sure they don’t cost an additional fee. Operating agreements may be included in a filing package, saving you the time and effort of drafting your own version or customizing a template.

may be included in a filing package, saving you the time and effort of drafting your own version or customizing a template. Branding services such as trademarks are sometimes offered by LLC services. If you have a logo or motto that you want to protect, this may be a factor that weighs heavily in your decision-making.

such as trademarks are sometimes offered by LLC services. If you have a logo or motto that you want to protect, this may be a factor that weighs heavily in your decision-making. Multi-state availability may be crucial for you, especially if you live near a state line or think you may want to live in one state and operate your LLC in another.

Different LLC formation service providers offer various services and charge different fees. It’s advisable to assess the required services and select a company that offers them at a reasonable price.

Some companies offer free trials, which can be a useful way to determine if a particular provider aligns well with your needs before committing long-term.

Best LLC Services – Frequently Asked Questions

Here are our most frequently asked questions to attend to all your further queries.

What Does an LLC Service Do?

Each state has its own unique set of regulations, documentation, and costs when establishing an LLC. By utilizing the services of a professional provider, you can ensure that all the requirements are taken care of, leaving no room for oversights. This means you won’t have to go through the hassle of locating state-specific paperwork or worrying about missing important filing deadlines.

The best LLC services will provide you with the appropriate forms for your state and handle the entire incorporation process, minimizing the risk of costly errors. Should you have any concerns or inquiries, a dedicated customer support team is readily available, ensuring that you won’t be navigating the complex world of business formation on your own.

Can I Set Up an LLC By Myself?

Absolutely, it’s indeed possible. However, it’s important to note that you must ensure you have all the necessary paperwork for your state, such as articles of incorporation or a certificate of formation.

Depending on your state, this might also include having an operating agreement. Additionally, you’ll need to research and understand the specific filing fees and deadlines that apply.

Alternatively, you can consider consulting with a local business lawyer. Although they may be more expensive than the best LLC services mentioned above, they can provide a personalized and direct relationship, which may be preferable if you value having someone local to assist you.

Is ZenBusiness Good for LLC Formation?

Our team enthusiastically agrees that ZenBusiness lives up to its commitment of simplifying the process of starting an LLC. We have awarded it the highest score because of its user-friendly interface, affordable pricing, valuable resources, and interactive formation guide.

Apart from assisting you in launching your business, ZenBusiness’s Worry-Free Compliance feature ensures that you can effortlessly fulfill your annual filing and business tax requirements, thereby helping you sustain your business.

Bottom Line on Best LLC Services

To sum up, establishing an LLC may seem complicated, but with the help of a reliable online service, it can become much simpler. After carefully examining and comparing various LLC formation services, we have pinpointed the best choices for you to consider, with ZenBusiness standing out among the rest.

Whether you value affordability, user-friendliness, or extensive features, there is an LLC service that can cater to your requirements. By opting for one of the best LLC services on our list, you can safeguard your personal assets, enhance your business’s credibility, and concentrate on expanding your company.

