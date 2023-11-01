Best Love Phone Psychics 2024 – Expert Guidance for Lasting Relationships

Whether you’re looking for love, trying to heal from it, or somewhere in between, romance can be an emotional rollercoaster.

To accept and better understand these sensitive feelings, many have turned to the help of online psychics.

If you’ve tried everything, but your heart is still restless, we recommend consulting the best love phone psychics on platforms like Purple Garden.

Peace of mind may be a phone call away.

Best Love Phone Psychics

First Look

Purple Garden – Best love phone psychics overall ($10 OFF) Kasamba – Best love phone psychics for breakups (50% OFF) AskNow – Best love phone psychics for marital problems (5 FREE mins) Keen – Best love phone psychics via mobile app (10 mins for $1.99) Psychic Source – Most experienced love phone psychics ($1/min) Psychic Oz – Best love phone psychics for reigniting the spark (3 FREE mins) Mysticsense – Best love phone psychics for LGBTQ+ (5 FREE mins) California Psychics – Best love phone psychics for new love ($1/min)

There’s an old song that goes, “Love can come to everyone; the best things in life are free.”

We intend to prove that with this review of the best love phone psychics. Whether you’re cis, gay, bi, he, she, or they, we can give you a line to the best love phone psychics on platforms like Purple Garden, covering everything from new love to breakups.

Plus, like the song said, it’s free (at least for a few minutes).

1. Purple Garden – Best Love Phone Psychics Overall

Pros

1000+ love psychics

$10 new customer credit

Multiple formats

Easy psychic search

Bilingual English/Spanish

Cons

Different prices for video, phone, and chat readings

Site Overview

If love is on your mind, Purple Garden has the best love phone psychics to show you how to find it, let it go if need be, and find it again, all at affordable prices.

Features

When love is the subject, you want advice fast. Was that stranger checking you out? Is this the last straw with your partner?

With quick pick lists showing their most accurate, trending, and top-rated psychics, Purple Garden can provide the expert guidance you need in minutes.

Plus, their standard prices start as low as $0.99 per minute, and there’s a free $10 matching credit for all new customers.

Gifted Psychics

Psychic AnaMaria is a relationship expert with a kind, careful style. She has done over 12,600 readings with over 4,000 positive reviews.

Chosen Raven is a tarot reader specializing in love and soulmate counseling. She has done over 17,000 readings with over 5,500 positive reviews.

Final Verdict

If you need the truth about where your love life is headed from the most accurate readers, visit the overall best love phone psychics at Purple Garden and get a free $10 credit.

2. Kasamba – Best Love Phone Psychics for Breakups

Pros

3 free minutes plus 50% off

3 minutes with 3 different psychics

The best love psychics for breakups

$50 Satisfaction Guarantee

Over 20 years online

Cons

Email readings take 24 hours

Site Overview

For over 20 years, Kasamba has been an ER for broken hearts from breakups. If you need guidance (and hope) for moving on, they have some of the best love phone psychics to show you how.

Features

If you’re suddenly single and confused, Kasamba will give you 3 free minutes with 3 different psychics to help you find the right grief counselor.

After that, you’ll also get 3 more minutes free and 50% off your first reading.

There’s also a great articles section with many pieces on love and relationships. That way, after your reading, you can review how not to make the same mistake again.

Gifted Psychics

Love Psychic Indi is a clairvoyant specializing in breakups and divorce with over 21,000 customer reviews.

True Love Connection is a clairvoyant specializing in relationships and healing. She is another customer favorite with over 8,500 reviews.

Final Verdict

When you’re hurting, you want an expert who’s been in the trenches. Kasamba’s best love phone psychics have been there, done that, and will do it again for you at a discount.

3. AskNow – Best Love Phone Psychics for Marital Problems

Pros

Over 17 years online

5 free master minutes

Best psychics for marriage issues

Best $1 per minute offers

1 free email question with a live psychic

Cons

Satisfaction Guarantee only refunds 5 minutes.

Site Overview

A marriage ending is like losing a limb, so you need the absolute best love phone psychics to help rehab your life into something worth living again. AskNow has been doing that for over 17 years.

Features

Getting advice and guidance on marriage is one thing, but how much will it cost?

The best love phone psychics at AskNow will never add debt to heartbreak. To prove it, they have the largest $1 per minute packages for new customers, plus another 5 minutes free with a master psychic.

If you still need assurance after that, you also get 1 free email question with a live psychic when you sign up for any $1 per minute deal.

Gifted Psychics

Prophetess Phyllis is a medium specializing in spiritual healing for marriages, with over 31,000 readings to her credit.

Psychic Guide Selena is a tarot reader specializing in relationships and marriage with over 48,000 readings.

Final Verdict

If your marriage is struggling but worth saving, AskNow has some of the best love phone psychics to help at very affordable prices.

4. Keen – Best Love Phone Psychics via Mobile App

Pros

The best mobile app

“Readings 101” feature.

3 minutes free

10 minutes for $1.99

1,700+ psychics

Cons

Satisfaction Guarantee doesn’t apply to promotions.

Site Overview

If your love life could use a significant boost, Keen has over 1,700 of the best love phone psychics ready to counsel you through everything from dating to happily ever after.

Features

“Readings 101” in the articles section can help get you started with advice on how to find the right psychic and get the best reading.

On the other hand, if you’re in a pressing situation, Keen’s mobile app can instantly connect you with the best love phone psychics so you won’t be left swinging in the wind.

Once you have a reader, the first 3 minutes of your reading are free, plus you can get another 10 minutes for $1.99 to keep the discussion going until you’re feeling better.

Gifted Psychics

The Truth From Spirit is a channeler specializing in love relationships. She’s done over 12,200 readings with an overall rating of 5.0/5

Cosmic Advice is an astrologer and numerologist specializing in love issues. She’s done over 11,000 readings with an overall 4.7/5 rating.

Final Verdict

With a literal army of psychics and 20 years online, Keen has some of the best love phone psychics, and their prices are pretty attractive as well.

5. Psychic Source – Most Experienced Love Phone Psychics

Pros

Over 30 years online

3 minutes free

$1 per minute deals

“Find a Psychic” search filter

Huge Articles section

Cons

Discounts only for new customers

Site Overview

For 30+ years, Psychic Source has been providing advice for all types of love scenarios with compassion, honesty, and some of the best love phone psychics anywhere.

Features

Finding a good psychic for advice can sometimes be an additional pain if love issues have you down.

Luckily, Psychic Source has you covered with their “Find a Psychic” filter. Simply answer some brief questions, and 3 of the best love phone psychics will appear like magic.

Once you choose the right reader, you’ll get 3 free minutes plus the option to sign up for fantastic $1 per minute deals.

After your reading is done, there’s also an expansive articles section with all sorts of additional advice about love and how to find your way through its ups and downs.

Gifted Psychics

Pearl is a love psychic who has been described as generous and delightful. She has done over 27,600 readings with very high reviews.

Susannah is a love empath who will help you feel your way through heartbreak. She has done over 36,000 reviews, and her customers are better for it.

Final Verdict

With more experience and wisdom than any other site, Psychic Source has the best love phone psychics for whatever inspiration or healing your heart may need.

6. Psychic Oz – Best Love Phone Psychics for Reigniting the Spark

Pros

3 minutes free

$1 per minute packages

Highly vetted love psychics

Special email deal

Satisfaction Guarantee

Cons

1 question per email

Site Overview

It’s natural for a relationship to have its highs and lows. If you’re on the downside and looking to reignite that spark with your partner, Psychic Oz has the best love phone psychics for fanning the flame.

Features

If it’s your first reading, you’ll be relieved to know that Psychic Oz has a sophisticated search filter to get you started in no time with a great reader.

After that, new customer deals include 10 and 15-minute packages for $1 per minute and a $4.99 email offer with a live psychic.

Psychic Oz also has some of the most highly vetted psychics. That way, you can be sure you’ll encounter only the best love psychics.

Gifted Psychics

Tula is a crystal ball healer specializing in relationships. She has over 1,300 reviews with an overall 4.9/5 rating.

Serenity is an 8th-generation psychic specializing in love issues. She has over 1,200 reviews with an overall rating of 4.9/5.

Final Verdict

If you feel your relationship could use a significant boost, Psychic Oz has the best love phone psychics, plus great discounts to help you turn that satisfaction meter back to happiness.

7. Mysticsense – Best Love Phone Psychics for LGBTQ+ Queries

Pros

5 minutes free

Best love psychics for LGBTQ+

Lowest normal prices

Satisfaction Guarantee

Chat, phone, and video readings.

Cons

Some advisors only do chat readings.

Site Overview

Despite being only three years old, Mysticsense has established a site with low standard prices, 5 free minutes, and the best love phone psychics for LGBTQ+ relationships.

Features

With readings starting as low as $0.99 per minute, Mysticsense has the best standard prices of any major psychic site. They also have some exciting deals.

For instance, if you’re a new customer, you’ll get the first 5 minutes of your initial reading free. There’s also a satisfaction guarantee covering up to 10 minutes of time.

Besides providing some of the best love phone psychics for just about any situation, Mysticsense is also known for having the best love phone psychics for LGBTQ+ issues.

That means no matter who you are, nothing human is alien to Mysticsense.

Gifted Psychics

Psychic Friend is a psychic healer trained in parapsychology. He specializes in LGBTQ relationships and has over 180 reviews with a 4.0/5 rating.

Elmira is a clairvoyant and tarot reader specializing in LGBTQ+ love. She has over 180 reviews with an overall 5.0/5 rating.

Final Verdict

Since 2020, Mysticsense has made its mark with the lowest regular prices of any psychic site, free introductory minutes, and the best love phone psychics for LGBTQ+ love and relationships.

8. California Psychics – Best Love Phone Psychics for New Love

Pros

All love psychics are screened

The most extensive menu of readings

$1 per minute deals

Karma rewards and ongoing promos

Psychic readings since 1995

Cons

No video option

Site Overview

From classic Hollywood to the Summer of Love, California has long been the land of romance.

California Psychics keeps that alive with the best love phone psychics for anyone seeking the excitement of new love.

Features

California Psychics has guided over 2 million people to find love and more since they first opened in 1995.

If you’re on a quest for true love, they’ll help you get started with a tasty sampler of 20-minute discount packages for only $1, $2, and $4 per minute. There are also rewards programs and more for repeat customers.

California Psychics also has a dependable mobile app so you can get psychic feedback almost immediately in case you unexpectedly cross paths with a sexy stranger.

Gifted Psychics

Marcia is a love clairvoyant specializing in Dating. She’s done over 7,500 readings with 1,400 reviews and a 4.6 overall rating.

Hasina is a card reader who specializes in love and relationships. She’s done over 3,300 readings with 700 reviews and has an overall rating of 4.7/5.

Final Verdict

California Psychics has been a premier psychic matchmaker since 1995, with some of the best love phone psychics online, highly vetted psychics, and great new customer deals.

What Is a Love Phone Psychic Reading?

A love phone psychic reading is when someone seeking love or struggling with it contacts someone with psychic or extrasensory abilities to talk about what’s happening.

The best love phone psychics are advisors with special expertise regarding the psychic energy around different kinds of love relationships.

When Is the Best Time To Call a Love Psychic Hotline?

The best time to call a love psychic hotline is when a particular love issue is occupying all your thoughts and starting to impact other areas of your life.

The best love phone psychics can often diffuse your stress by offering advice and guidance to put things into perspective.

How To Choose a Love Phone Psychic

With a sensitive matter like love, knowing what to look for in a love psychic is essential. Here are some qualities that are common to the best love phone psychics.

Experience

When it comes to love, not every psychic is effective. Besides their psychic abilities, the best love phone psychics also have experience dealing with complex patterns and problems in love relationships.

Reputation

A reputation is something built over time. The psychic sites with the best reputations have spent many years figuring out what customers want and giving it to them.

With sensitive subjects like love, family, or career, customers usually return to the sites that have given them the best service and outcomes for their money.

Specialties

Love is a common feeling, but looking for new love is a different experience than battling a breakup. To find the best love phone psychics for your needs, make sure they specialize in your particular situation.

Pricing

If you’re struggling with the emotions of love, the last thing you need to experience is sticker shock after you’ve worked with a love psychic.

That’s why it’s essential to do your research ahead of time to find cheap psychics online.

All the top sites with the best love phone psychics have clearly stated prices and new customer discounts to help you get through your situation affordably.

What To Expect From a Love Phone Psychic Reading

If you’re thinking about getting your first love psychic reading, these are some of the things you need to be aware of.

Questions & Topics

Love is a situation of give and take. Always needing it on your own terms is not necessarily love. Love is a willingness to compromise.

Relationships are about relating to one another, not control, dominance, or always having things your way.

Soulmates are people who share a common destiny for some time. Not all soulmate relationships are meant to last. Therefore, you can have several soulmates in your life.

Twin Flames are individuals meant to be each other and no one else. Twin flames are rare and not always a positive thing.

Preparation and Follow-Up

Have a clear question . The more specific you are with the best love phone psychics, the better.

. The more specific you are with the best love phone psychics, the better. Choose a quiet place to get ready for your reading . Clearing your mind by meditating or breathing exercises is a great way to be open and calm to hear new things.

. Clearing your mind by meditating or breathing exercises is a great way to be open and calm to hear new things. Be open-minded . You can’t solve a problem with the same mindset that created it. Give careful consideration to everything your psychic says.

. You can’t solve a problem with the same mindset that created it. Give careful consideration to everything your psychic says. Take notes . You likely won’t remember everything your psychic says, and taking notes can help you remember anything important you’ve forgotten.

. You likely won’t remember everything your psychic says, and taking notes can help you remember anything important you’ve forgotten. Review and try to apply what your psychic said if it feels right. If you really want to change, get to work on applying the new strategies from your reading.

What To Avoid During a Love Phone Psychic Reading

High expectations : The best love phone psychics will not solve your problem for you. They will only give advice and suggestions. Real change will be up to you.

: The best love phone psychics will not solve your problem for you. They will only give advice and suggestions. Real change will be up to you. Talking too much : Readings are charged by the minute. Are you paying to hear yourself or the psychic?

: Readings are charged by the minute. Are you paying to hear yourself or the psychic? Offering too much detail : The best love phone psychics don’t need a lot of details. Besides, that’s only what you know about the situation. The best psychics online will tell you what you don’t know about what’s going on.

: The best love phone psychics don’t need a lot of details. Besides, that’s only what you know about the situation. The best psychics online will tell you what you don’t know about what’s going on. Treating the psychic like God: The best love phone psychics are gifted individuals, but they are not omniscient. Only follow their advice if it feels right to you.

Types of Love Phone Psychic Readings

These are some of the most popular types of readings offered by the best love phone psychics.

Astrology

Astrology is the study of how the planets affect life on earth.

A reading consists of an Astrologer examining the current planetary positions to see how they will affect a person’s birth chart in terms of future events.

Aura Reading

Auras are subtle, esoteric energies emitted by the human spiritual body.

Because they have different wavelengths, Auras will appear to the psychic eye in the form of different colors.

Psychics can tell quite a lot about a person by the color of their aura.

Dream Interpretation

Dream interpretation is an analysis of what occurs in your dreams when you’re asleep. Psychics believe your dreams are expressions of your spiritual lessons and power.

Fortune Telling

Fortune telling is the art of predicting what awaits you in the future. Common tools used for fortune telling are crystal balls, tarot cards, and cowrie shells.

Medium Reading

Mediums are individuals who can communicate with dead and disembodied spirits.

People usually seek to consult with a medium when they want to connect with the spirit of a deceased loved one.

Tarot Card Reading

The tarot is an ancient deck of 78 picture cards that can be used to answer practical or metaphysical questions about life. The Tarot is perhaps the most popular oracle used by modern psychics.

How We Ranked the Best Love Phone Psychics

In our research to find which sites had the best love phone psychics, we thought these factors were important.

Psychic Screening Process

Most professional sites screen readers ahead of time for two reasons. The first is ensuring they employ only the best love phone psychics. The second is to protect their customers from con artists and scam psychics.

You need to use a format you’re comfortable with to get the best reading possible. The most common contact methods for psychic readings used on the major psychic sites are chat, video, email, and phone psychic readings.

Some sites in our review employ all four methods, while others only feature some.

Available Psychic Specialties

While all the major sites offer a wide variety of readings, some specialize in particular types of psychic readings like tarot, astrology, mediumship, etc.

If you prefer a particular type of psychic reading over another, ensure the site you’re visiting specializes in that type of reading so you’ll get the best possible session for your money.

Promotions and Discounts

Because online psychic readings charge by the minute, many fear that a reading can get expensive rather quickly.

It’s essential to pay attention to the promotions and discounts for new customers offered on the various sites so you can manage to save yourself some money.

User Reviews

There is no better indication of how good a psychic is than their customer reviews. After all, who would know better than someone who has actually paid for a reading with that psychic?

Frequently Asked Questions About Love Psychic Readings

These are some of the most popular questions about the best love phone psychics.

How Can a Love Phone Psychic Help Me Improve My Relationships?

The best love phone psychics can help you improve your relationships by pointing out patterns of behavior that make your dealings with others more complicated than they need to be.

The best love phone psychics can also advise you on how to feel more confident about yourself to feel more attractive and comfortable.

How Accurate Are Love Phone Psychics in Predicting the Future of My Relationships?

The best love phone psychics can be somewhat accurate in predicting the future of a relationship.

That’s because they will only see the established characteristics of you and a partner and not necessarily how much either of you can change.

Your free will and personal choices always have the power to change any psychic prediction.

Can a Love Phone Psychic Help Me Find My Soulmate?

The best love phone psychics can help you to recognize a soulmate, but when it comes to finding each other, your higher spiritual selves will usually do that.

Sometimes, though, a psychic can help you find a soulmate by sensing something (or someone) important is waiting for you someplace.

How Much Do Love Phone Psychics Cost?

The prices for love phone psychic readings can start at $0.99 per minute or less and go as high as $19.99 per minute or more.

On many sites, new customer discounts and sessions with free psychics can lower the price to even below $0.99 per minute.

Can You Get Free Love Psychic Reading Over the Phone?

Yes, many sites offer new customers as much as 5 free minutes with the best love phone psychics.

Summary of the Best Love Phone Psychics

Love is a blessing that we all hope for, but in reality, it’s a puzzle we all need help to figure out.

Hopefully, we’ve provided you with some help with this review about where to find the best love phone psychics.

Let’s review our top picks to jog your memory about the crucial points.

The best overall is Purple Garden. Their own customers voted them most accurate, plus they feature 1,000+ psychics, a bilingual platform, and a free $10 matching credit.

The runner-up is Kasamba. They can provide you with some real healing after a breakup, plus they have a Best Match Guarantee, 3 free minutes, and 50% off your first reading.

So, whether you believe “All You Need Is Love” or “Love is a Battlefield,” we’ve shown you a few of the best love phone psychics to help straighten things out.

But remember, psychic readers cannot guarantee specific outcomes or results. The future is fluid and influenced by numerous factors, including personal choices and circumstances.

Namaste.