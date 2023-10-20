Best Mattress for Side Sleepers: 8 Options Tested and Reviewed by Experts

Sleeping on your side can have many benefits, such as reducing snoring, improving blood circulation, and alleviating back pain. However, not all mattresses are suitable for side sleepers. You need a mattress that can contour your body shape, provide adequate pressure relief, and maintain proper spinal alignment.

But how do you find the best mattress for your sleeping style, comfort preferences, and budget? In this article, we will help you answer that question by reviewing the top eight mattresses for side sleepers in 2024, starting with our top pick, Layla mattresses.

We will also give you some tips on how to choose the best mattress for side sleepers and what factors to consider when shopping for a new mattress. So let’s get started!

Best Mattresses for Side Sleepers 2024: First Look

Layla: Overall best mattress for side sleepers Nolah: Best for eco-conscious sleepers Dormae/Milton Sleep Co: Best budget mattress DreamCloud: Best for premium support PlushBed: Best latex mattress Diamond Mattress: Best soft mattress SleepOvation: Best for back pain EcoTerra: Best hybrid design

1. Layla: Overall Best Mattress for Side Sleepers

Pros

Copper infused construction

Support structure for extra comfort

Two firmness levels

Great motion isolation

120-night trial period

Cons

Not the best choice for those who prefer a firm sleeping surface

Who Should Try Layla’s Best Mattress for Side Sleepers?

Layla might be the best mattress for side sleepers if you’re looking for a buffer between sweet dreams and morning stiffness. Layla mattresses come in two versions: memory foam and hybrid.

Layla’s innovative copper-infused foam provides the perfect balance of softness and support every side sleeper needs. The secret lies in its variable support. The foam reacts to increased pressure by adjusting its firmness accordingly, which allows the mattress to contour to your body shape.

The foam also provides ample support around deep compression areas like the shoulders, hips, and lower back, so you won’t have to worry about waking up sore.

These mattresses also excel at limiting movement transfer, so you and your partner can get some undisturbed sleep.

Who Shouldn’t Use Layla?

If you’re one for a firm sleeping surface, Layla’s reputation for overall softness might not be your cup of tea. Likewise, those sensitive to smells might find the initial new mattress scent bothersome.

Durability

Layla mattresses are built to last because they are constructed with high-density foams and a resilient pocketed coil system in the hybrid design. Since it has a dual-sided design, you can always flip it over to extend its lifespan.

Comfort

Layla offers an excellent blend of comfort with its soft and firm sides. Its soft side molds to your body for ultimate comfort, while its firm surface provides a stable and supportive base to back and stomach sleepers.

Copper particles within the mattress have excellent heat conduction properties, quickly drawing warmth away from your body. This results in a cool and invigorating sleep. Moreover, copper is a proven antimicrobial agent that helps control odor-causing bacteria, keeping your sleeping environment fresh and clean.

Price

The price of Layla’s mattress for side sleepers depends on the type and size of the mattress.

Memory foam mattresses for side sleepers start at $599 for twin size, $699 for twin XL, $849 for full, $949 for queen, and $1,099 for king and Cal. king.

Hybrid mattresses for side sleepers start at $1,099 for twin size, $1,199 for twin XL, $1,399 for full, $1,499 for queen, and $1,699 for king and Cal. king.

Summary

Specially crafted to address the needs of side sleepers, Layla’s mattresses are a game-changer. With its copper-infused variable support foams, deep compression relief, and motion isolation, side sleepers can get a deep, restful sleep without sacrificing their spine alignment.

2. Nolah: Best for Eco-Conscious Sleepers

Pros

Superior pressure relief

Plush and supportive

Several thickness options

Suitable for eco-conscious buyers

Lifetime warranty

Cons

Limited edge support

Who Should Try Nolah’s Best Mattress for Side Sleepers?

Nolah is the best mattress for eco-conscious side sleepers who want optimal support while keeping their carbon footprint minimal.

The Nolah Original features Nolah AirFoam that takes the pressure off your sensitive joints without letting your body sink too deep into the mattress.

With its HDMax Tri-Zone coils, the Nolah Evolution adds heavy-duty structure and stability. These coils are divided into three targeted zones, including the lumbar region for lower back support and the transition zone to provide a gentle transition from the edge of the bed.

Who Shouldn’t Use Nolah?

Nolah designs its mattresses specifically for side sleepers and those needing firmer support and robust pressure relief. Therefore, if you prefer a soft, sinking feeling or primarily sleeping on your stomach, Nolah might not be your ideal choice.

Durability

Nolah mattresses for side sleepers are crafted from dense foam and Talalay latex that has high resilience.

Comfort

When it comes to comfort, Nolah is truly a standout option for side sleepers. Its coiled design enhances responsiveness and motion control while air pockets support vulnerable pressure points.

Their mattresses employ temperature-neutral foam to combat overheating, ensuring you remain cool throughout the night. These mattresses for side sleepers also come with a protective organic cotton cover, giving you a luxe, soft-to-touch feel.

Price

The price of Nolah mattresses for side sleepers depends on the specific model and the size you choose.

The Evolution 15″ and Comfort+ range between $974 and $2,079

The Signature 12″ model cost between $844 to $1,819

The Original 10″ model boasts the lowest price points, ranging from $649 to an affordable $1,559

Summary

Nolah offers the best mattress toppers for side sleepers, focusing on pressure relief, temperature regulation, and spinal alignment. While it has limited edge support, the competitive pricing and range of models make it a solid choice for side sleepers.

3. Dormae/Milton Sleep Co: Best Budget Mattresses

Pros

Innovative cooling layers

Different firmness levels

100-night trial period

Certi-PUR certified material

Cons

Potential for off-gassing upon unboxing

No hybrid options

Who Should Try Dormae/Milton Sleep Co.’s Best Mattress for Side Sleepers?

When it comes to quality, budget-friendly mattresses, Dormae/Milton Sleep Co. might be best for you. Milton PureAir 2.0 has advanced memory foam that responds to your movement and provides edge-to-edge support, maintaining the same support throughout the night.

Milton 4.0, with its advanced design and charcoal layer, ensures optimal pressure distribution, reducing the risk of waking up with sore shoulders and hips.

Who Shouldn’t Use Dormae/Milton Sleep Co.?

While Milton Sleep Co. mattress excels in providing comfort for side sleepers, the plushness of Milton 4.0 may contribute to a “sinking” feeling, which some sleepers may not enjoy.

Durability

Despite being a budget-friendly option, the Milton line doesn’t compromise on durability. The mattresses for side sleepers are made from high-quality memory foam and have charcoal layers that protect them from bacterial damage.

Comfort

The comfort of Domae/Milton Sleep Co. is second to none. They have employed PhasTemp technology that effectively dissipates body heat and provides a cooling sensation. This, combined with the mattress’s pressure-point relief, ensures a comfortable and restful sleep.

Price

The Milton series offers superb value, with the starting range of the Milton 1.0 mattresses being only $599.

The more advanced Milton 4.0 models are reasonably priced between $999 and $1,599, depending on size.

Summary

Dormae’s Milton Sleep Co. offers a fantastic budget-friendly choice in the premium mattress market. The Milton 4.0 stands out due to its careful engineering geared towards enhancing the sleep experience of side sleepers.

From effective pressure relief to innovative temperature regulation, it hits all the boxes for side sleepers looking for luxurious comfort within a budget.

4. DreamCloud: Best for Premium Support

Pros

Combines plush comfort with sturdy support

Ample thickness and multiple layers

Minimal motion transfer

Lifetime warranty

Free shipping and return

Cons

Not for heavy sleepers

Who Should Try DreamCloud’s Best Mattress for Side Sleepers?

DreamCloud offers the best mattress for side sleepers with shoulder and hip pain. They have three different models, each featuring a seven-layer construction for maximum comfort and support.

These mattresses for side sleepers boast supportive soft foam that contours according to your unique body shape and successfully relieves any pressure that could otherwise build along your shoulders and hips.

Its dynamic transition layer ensures a smooth transition from the gentle top layers to the supportive coil system, cushioning you as you sleep. The individually wrapped coils provide unparalleled support to the side sleepers while reducing motion transfer and providing robust edge support.

Who Shouldn’t Use DreamCloud?

If you prefer an ultra-firm sleeping surface, DreamCloud’s soft foams and plush quilted cover might be too soft for your liking. It might also be a bit costly for budget shoppers.

Durability

DreamCloud’s hybrid design adds to its durability. Thanks to its pressure-relieving foams, individually wrapped coils, and luxury cashmere topper, you can expect it to last a long time.

Comfort

DreamCloud’s mattress ensures your comfort is never compromised. The plush foam, wrapped in a quilted layer and infused with cooling gel, makes for a mattress that’s not only supportive but also quite comfortable.

The cooling gel also ensures airflow throughout the night so you don’t overheat and wake up sweating. Best of all, these mattresses for side sleepers are CertiPUR-US certified.

Price

DreamCloud offers luxury at a price.

The signature model starts at $499 for twin-size mattresses and goes up to $1,298 for a split king.

The Premier model begins at $699 and can run as high as $1,798.

Their Premier Rest model starts at $1,099 and tops out at $2,498.

Summary

DreamCloud is an excellent choice for side sleepers. It combines luxury features and key supportive elements to improve your sleep quality.

5. PlushBeds: Best Latex Mattress

Pros

Certified organic materials

Dual firmness options

Customized comfort and superior support

Orthopedic and chiropractors recommended

Cons

Expensive

Who Should Try PlushBeds Best Mattress for Side Sleepers?

PlushBeds offers an extensive array of mattresses tailored specially for side sleepers. Their Botanical Bliss Organic Latex Mattress accommodates your body’s natural contours, whereas their hybrid latex models are encased in coil and known for maximum support and pressure point relief.

Their mattress has dual firmness levels, so you can choose the right one according to your needs. PlushBeds also provides GOTS-certified vegan-friendly options and CertiPUR and GREENGUARD Gold-certified mattresses for eco-conscious sleepers.

Who Shouldn’t Use PlushBeds?

People who prefer a plush sleeping surface may find the firmness level somewhat limited.

Durability

Plushbeds mattresses are more than just comfortable—they’re built to last. Their durable construction, featuring high-quality materials such as organic cotton and natural latex, ensures that each mattress retains its shape for many years.

Comfort

Each PlushBeds mattress contours perfectly to your body, creating a soothing, pressure-relieving sleep surface. The responsive and breathable materials used in the mattresses offer a medium-firm sleeping experience.

What’s more, PlushBeds maintain much lower VOC levels compared to traditional mattresses, making them a healthier choice for you and the environment.

Price

PlushBeds mattresses for side sleepers are quite expensive due to their natural and organic build. The organic 9″ latex mattress starts from $1,249. Meanwhile, the vegan and cooling gel mattresses for side sleepers are priced over $1,599.

Summary

PlushBeds delivers on its promise to provide luxurious comfort, superior support, and soothing pressure relief. Though this luxury does come with a price, the long-term benefits and eco-friendly construction make them worth every penny.

6. Diamond Mattress: Best Soft Mattresses

Pros

Plush sleeping surface

Advanced cooling fabric

Sustainable hybrid models

20-year warranty

Cons

Limited firmness levels

Who Should Try Diamond Mattress’s Best Mattress for Side Sleepers?

Diamond Mattress is the best mattress for side sleepers who want something in between soft and firm. Their advanced GOTS-certified cooling fabrics help maintain an optimal sleeping temperature, with the dynamic edge coil system providing unparalleled support yet adaptability for all your contours.

They also deal with hybrid models, containing one gel memory foam layer and a copper-infused layer. This combination helps relieve tension from your shoulders, hips, and knees, ultimately improving sleep quality.

Who Shouldn’t Use Diamond Mattress?

If you’re the kind who prefers an all-foam mattress without any layer interference, you might find the presence of coils in Diamond Mattress a bit off-putting.

Durability

The company implements a dynamic edge coil system for a sturdy foundation that holds firm over time. Coupled with high-density memory foam, this construction provides a mattress that will last for years.

The company doesn’t use any toxic chemicals in the manufacturing process, making it safe for anyone to sleep on.

Comfort

Diamond Mattress is one the most comfortable mattresses for side sleepers, thanks to its memory foam construction and euro top. However, not all models come in plush firmness level.

Price

Diamond Mattresses come with a price that reflects their performance. Their basic models cost $799, while you can get luxurious mattresses for side sleepers for $3,299.

Summary

Diamond Mattress combines comfort, advanced tech, and durability in a luxurious yet environmentally friendly package. They are best for those who live in humid climates or hot sleepers who wake up drenched in sweat.

7. SleepOvation: Best Mattress for Back Pain

Pros

Pocket springs for targeted support

Pressure relief and spinal alignment

Good motion isolation

Enhanced airflow and breathability

Cons

Unique design may require an adjustment period

May not suit all budgets

Who Should Try SleepOvation’s Best Mattress for Side Sleepers?

SleepOvation offers the best mattress for side sleepers with lower back pain. This innovative mattress features 700 tiny mattresses in one, providing exceptional comfort and support for your body.

The combination of individual cushioning and chiropractor-endorsed design provides enough firmness for the back’s muscular and bony structure to relieve nagging back pain. Its enhanced airflow channels draw sweat away from your body so you can sleep comfortably.

This mattress for side sleepers also has a removable cover for easy maintenance.

Who Shouldn’t Use SleepOvation?

SleepOvation mattresses only have one firmness level, so they may not be suitable for everyone.

Durability

SleepOvation mattresses boast CertiPUR-US and GREENGUARD Gold certifications, ensuring long-lasting durability and safety for their users. They also come with a 10-year limited warranty.

Comfort

Unlike traditional mattresses with a thin layer of fabric on top, the SleepOvation mattress integrates a quilted internal (FR) mattress pad that offers a plush level of comfort for side sleepers.

Price

Available in seven sizes, the SleepOvation mattress provides options for different budgets and space constraints. The Twin mattress costs $1,299, while the Split King mattress is priced at $2,719.

Summary

SleepOvation offers a unique design of 700 tiny mattresses in one and is chiropractor-endorsed. These features provide top-notch comfort and support for side sleepers.

8. EcoTerra: Best Hybrid Design

Pros

Hybrid construction

Organic and sustainable materials

Temperature regulation for maximum breathability

15-year limited warranty

Cons

Only medium and medium firm options

Who Should Try Eco Terra’s Best Mattress for Side Sleepers?

EcoTerra has the best mattress for side sleepers looking for an eco-friendly sleep solution. Crafted from the finest materials, this mattress features pure, certified organic latex, a supportive fabric-encased coil core, and a breathable organic cotton cover with pure wool topping for the ultimate sleep comfort.

EcoTerra provides medium and medium-firm mattress options, balancing comfort and support. Ideal for side sleepers, it holds GOLS, GOTS, and Oeko-Tex Standard 100 certifications, ensuring its quality and purity.

Who Shouldn’t Use EcoTerra?

If you’re allergic to wool, the EcoTerra might not be the right choice for you since it includes an organic wool layer.

Durability

One major advantage of the EcoTerra mattress is its durable construction. The use of high-quality, natural materials not only minimizes the environmental impact but also ensures a long lifespan. This mattress is designed to withstand years of use without sagging or developing body impressions that can cause discomfort.

Comfort

The EcoTerra mattress takes comfort to another level. The organic latex top layer instantly cushions your body, while the fabric-encased coil core provides a supportive underlayer that maintains correct spinal alignment and posture.

Besides, the breathable organic cotton cover and the wool layer work together to regulate temperature and wick away moisture, maximizing comfort for side sleepers.

Price

EcoTerra mattresses offer exceptional value for money. The twin size with medium firmness is competitively priced at $749. Even the largest size, a California king mattress, costs only $1,349, making EcoTerra an affordable choice.

Summary

EcoTerra mattress is a perfect blend of sustainability, comfort, and affordability. Its commitment to using organic materials provides a purer, healthier night’s sleep.

How To Pick a Good Side Sleeper Mattress

Here are some tips on how to pick the best mattress for side sleepers:

Pressure Relief

A good mattress for side sleepers should have a soft to medium firmness level that can contour to the curves of the body and distribute the weight evenly. Memory foam, latex, and hybrid mattresses are usually good options for pressure relief.

Firmness

The ideal firmness level for side sleepers depends on their personal preference, weight, and body shape.

Generally, lighter side sleepers (under 130 lbs) may prefer softer mattresses (3-5 on the firmness scale) that can cushion their pressure points, while heavier side sleepers (over 230 lbs) may need firmer mattresses (6-8 on the firmness scale) that can support their weight and prevent sagging.

Average-weight side sleepers (130-230 lbs) may opt for medium or medium-firm mattresses (5-7 on the firmness scale) that can offer a balance of comfort and support.

Weight

The weight of the sleeper affects how much they sink into the mattress and how much support they need. Heavier side sleepers may benefit from thicker mattresses (at least 12 inches) that have durable materials and strong coil layers to prevent sagging and enhance edge support.

Lighter-side sleepers may find thinner mattresses (8-10 inches) more comfortable and easier to move around on. They may also prefer softer materials that can conform to their body shape.

Health Concerns

Side sleepers may have some health issues that affect their choice of mattress, such as back pain, hip pain, shoulder pain, snoring, or acid reflux. For example, side sleepers with back pain may need a mattress that can align their spine and relieve pressure on their lower back.

Side sleepers with hip pain may need a mattress that can cushion their hips and reduce inflammation. Those with shoulder pain may need a mattress that can cradle their shoulder and prevent stiffness.

Side sleepers who snore or have acid reflux may benefit from an adjustable base that can elevate their head and improve their breathing.

Which Type of Mattress Is Best for Side Sleepers?

There is no definitive answer to which option is the best mattress for side sleepers, as they have different advantages and disadvantages depending on the individual preferences and needs of the sleeper.

However, some general guidelines can be followed to help you choose the best mattress for your sleeping position. Here are some pros and cons of each type of mattress for side sleepers:

Hybrid

A hybrid mattress combines a coil base layer with a comfort layer made of foam, latex, or other materials. Hybrid mattresses are usually good for side sleepers because they offer a balance of pressure relief, support, and bounce.

Innerspring

An innerspring mattress consists of a coil base layer with a thin layer of padding or foam on top. They are usually affordable, durable, and responsive.

That said, innerspring mattresses provide good edge support and airflow. However, they may not offer enough pressure relief, contouring, or motion isolation for side sleepers.

Latex

These mattresses are made of natural or synthetic rubber that can be processed in different ways to create different firmness levels and feels. Plus, they are usually good for side sleepers because they offer pressure relief, support, and resilience.

Airbed

An airbed mattress uses air chambers that can be inflated or deflated to adjust the firmness level and support of the mattress. Airbed mattresses are usually good for side sleepers because they offer customization, flexibility, and responsiveness.

Foam

A foam mattress is made of one or more layers of polyfoam, memory foam, or other types of foam that can vary in density, firmness, and feel. Foam mattresses are usually good for side sleepers because they offer pressure relief, contouring, and motion isolation.

Mattress Accessories for Side Sleepers

Mattress accessories for side sleepers are products that can enhance the comfort and support of your sleep surface, especially if you tend to sleep on your side. Supplements and the best CBD gummies may also help improve your sleep quality.

That said, two of the most common mattress accessories for side sleepers are pillows and mattress toppers.

Pillows

Pillows are essential for side sleepers because they help fill the gap between the head and the mattress, preventing neck strain and keeping the spine aligned.

The best pillows for side sleepers are often made of memory foam, latex, or down alternative, as these materials can conform to the shape of the head and neck and provide adequate support.

Mattress Toppers

Mattress toppers are extra layers that sit on top of the existing mattress, adding more comfort and changing the feel of the bed. Side sleepers may benefit from mattress toppers that are soft to medium in firmness, as they can provide more pressure relief and contouring for the hips and shoulders.

The best mattress toppers for side sleepers are often made of memory foam, latex, or wool, as these materials can also regulate temperature and isolate motion.

How We Chose the Best Mattress for Side Sleepers: Our Ranking Methodology

To choose the best mattress for side sleepers, we considered the following factors:

Motion Isolation

Motion isolation is about how well a mattress can absorb movement. If you’re sharing a bed, you don’t want to be disturbed every time your partner moves. We checked how well each mattress dampens motion so that side sleepers can sleep peacefully.

Temperature Control

Nobody likes to sleep hot. We examined the materials and technologies used in mattresses to see how well they regulate body temperature, ensuring a cool and comfortable sleep for side sleepers.

Pressure Relief

We evaluated how well each mattress conforms to the body and distributes weight to alleviate pressure points. Side sleepers need a mattress that can relieve pressure on their shoulders and hips.

Off Gassing

New mattresses sometimes have a chemical smell that can be irritating. We looked at how long this off-gassing odor lasts and preferred mattresses with minimal to no off-gassing issues.

Ease of Movement

We assessed the resilience and responsiveness of each mattress to ensure ease of movement. It’s essential to easily move and adjust your position on the mattress, especially for side sleepers who may change positions through the night.

Edge Support

Good edge support means you can sit or lie near the edge of the mattress without feeling like you’ll fall off. We looked at the construction of the mattresses to see how well they support weight along the edges.

Body Weight

People with different body weights have different needs. We considered how each mattress performs for lightweight, average-weight, and heavyweight individuals to ensure a wide range of side sleepers find comfort.

Best Mattress for Side Sleepers: Frequently Asked Questions

Feeling puzzled by the best mattress for side sleepers? Let us provide you with straightforward answers to clear up any confusion.

What Mattress Type Is Best for Side Sleepers?

Memory foam, latex, and hybrid mattresses are usually good options for side sleepers, as they offer pressure relief, support, and bounce. They can also provide good temperature regulation and motion isolation.

According to our review, the best mattress for side sleepers is the Layla Memory Foam Mattress, which features copper-infused memory foam and a ThermoGEL fabric cover.

What Firmness Level Is Best for Side Sleepers?

Generally, lighter side sleepers (under 130 lbs) may prefer softer mattresses (3-5 on the firmness scale) that can cushion their pressure points, while heavier side sleepers (over 230 lbs) may need firmer mattresses (6-8 on the firmness scale) that can support their weight and prevent sagging.

Is Memory Foam OK for Side Sleepers?

Memory foam is usually okay for side sleepers, as it can conform to the body and cushion the pressure points along the hips, shoulders, and knees. Memory foam can also isolate motion well and reduce noise, which can benefit side sleepers who share the bed with a partner or a pet.

Are Firm Mattresses Bad for Side Sleepers?

Firm mattresses are not necessarily bad for side sleepers, but they may not be the best choice for most of them. Firm mattresses may provide more support and durability for heavier side sleepers (over 230 lbs) or those with back pain or spinal alignment issues.

What’s the Best Mattress Topper for Side Sleepers?

The best mattress toppers for side sleepers are often made of memory foam, latex, or wool, as these materials can also regulate temperature and isolate motion.

One example of a mattress topper that is designed for side sleepers is the Layla Memory Foam Topper, which features 2 inches of plush memory foam infused with copper gel.

How Many Pillows Should Side Sleepers Sleep With?

The number of pillows that side sleepers should sleep with depends on their personal preference and comfort level, but generally, one pillow is enough for most side sleepers.

Is an Extra-Firm Mattress Good for Side Sleepers?

No, an extra-firm mattress is not usually good for side sleepers, as it can cause more pressure and discomfort on the hips and shoulders and create gaps between the body and the mattress. An extra-firm mattress may also lack contouring and motion isolation, which can affect the quality of sleep for side sleepers.

Is Foam or Spring Better for Side Sleepers?

Yes, foam mattresses are usually better for side sleepers who value pressure relief, contouring, motion isolation, and noise reduction. Spring mattresses are usually better for side sleepers who value support, durability, bounce, and temperature control.

Is a Softer Mattress Better for Side Sleepers?

A softer mattress is usually better for lighter or average-weight side sleepers (under 230 lbs) or those who have sensitive hips and shoulders. A softer mattress can provide more pressure relief, contouring, and comfort for these types of side sleepers.

Best Mattress for Side Sleepers: Final Thoughts

We hope this article has helped you find the best mattress for your side sleeping style. As you can see, there are many factors to consider when choosing a mattress, such as the firmness, the material, the support, the pressure relief, and the durability.

You should also consider your personal preferences, budget, and sleeping partner’s needs. While our top choice is Layla mattresses, the best mattress for you should be the one that can offer you the most comfort, support, and quality sleep.

