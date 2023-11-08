8 Best Mattresses for Side Sleepers, Back Pain & More: Tested and Reviewed by Experts

DISCLAIMER: This is paid content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WISH-TV. The content presented on this page has been created and provided entirely by the advertiser.

Choosing the right mattress is more than just a matter of comfort; it’s a cornerstone for quality sleep and, by extension, your overall health. For those who experience back pain, or for side sleepers who often wake up feeling less than refreshed, the stakes are even higher.

But with so many brands and types of mattresses available, how do you know which one will provide the support and comfort you need?

We’ve engaged sleep experts to rigorously test and review the top mattresses on the market, narrowing it down to the 8 best options for various needs—including side sleepers and those experiencing back pain. Keep reading to learn about our top options and why Layla is our #1 choice!

Best Mattress Brands of 2024: First Look

Layla: Best mattress overall

Nolah: Best for side sleepers

Dormae/Milton Sleep Co: Best budget mattresses

DreamCloud: Best for premium support

PlushBed: Best for stomach sleepers

Diamond Mattress: Best soft mattresses

SleepOvation: Best mattress for back pain

EcoTerra: Best for eco-conscious sleepers

1. Layla: Best Mattress Overall

Pros

Flippable mattress with soft and firm sides

Copper-infused design for temperature regulation

Impressive motion isolation for light sleepers

120-day money-back guarantee

Cons

Moderate edge support

Why We Choose Layla

Layla is the best mattress overall because it ticks all the boxes when it comes to comfort, support, and durability.

Layla’s innovative dual-sided design allows users to flip the mattress according to their preferred comfort level. The firm side is ideal for those who prefer a sturdier support, while the softer one would be better suited for individuals seeking a plush feel.

The mattress is constructed with copper-infused memory foam that conforms to the body for pressure relief and has cooling properties. Additionally, Layla’s hybrid alternative integrates a layer of 16-gauge pocketed coils that ensure great edge support and strong motion isolation. This means that movement on one part of the bed won’t disturb the rest of the surface.

The brand’s commitment to customer satisfaction is evident in its generous 120-night trial period and lifetime warranty, offering a risk-free purchase for customers.

Specifications

Layla’s memory foam mattresses come in various weights and sizes, ranging from 41 to 87 pounds, and are available in twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, and California king. The dynamic mattress is compatible with different bed frames, including adjustable bases.

Overall Ranking: 4.9/5

Durability – 4.9/5

Although long-term durability information isn’t readily available, Layla’s use of quality materials, such as copper-infused memory foam and sturdy pocketed coils, suggests the mattress will hold up well over time.

The copper-infused design is resistant to bacteria and mold, making it a reliable option for humid climates. Unlike other mattresses that sink over time, Layla’s flippable design might help spread out wear and tear, possibly making it last longer.

Comfort – 4.85/5

A hallmark of Layla’s mattresses is the comfort they provide. The mattress is neither too firm nor too soft, providing just the right balance of support and cushioning. Plus, its breathable spring coils and heat-conducting copper layer ensure a cooler sleep experience, making it ideal for hot sleepers.

Price – 4.9/5

Here are the costs for queen-sized versions

Memory foam: $1,099

Hybrid: $1,699

Summary

Layla mattresses have all the key features a customer would expect from a top-of-the-line mattress, including superior comfort, great cooling and breathability, and solid support.

Its standout feature — the dual-sided design — provides versatility that caters to different sleeping preferences. Although priced higher than some alternatives, Layla’s overall quality and durability might save customers from frequent replacements.

2. Nolah: Best for Side Sleepers

Pros

Commendable motion isolation

AirFoam™ technology for optimal comfort

Several thickness options

Free shipping

Lifetime warranty

Cons

Cooling technology needs upgrade

Why We Choose Nolah

Nolah offers the best mattress for side sleepers that provides ample support to the shoulder, neck and hips.

The Evolution 15″ model has Tri-Zone support coils that provide targeted support to your shoulders, back, and hips, so you won’t have to worry about waking up with aches or discomfort. It sports graphite-infused AirFoamICE for a cooling effect and an organic cotton topper for increased breathability.

If you’re looking for something affordable, you may want to invest in the Original 10”. This mattress features cooling AirFoam, which is four times better at relieving pressure points than traditional memory foam. You can choose between all-foam and hybrid models based on your preferences.

Regardless of the mattresses, Nolah offers excellent motion isolation, perfect for couples sharing the bed. The brand’s dedicated to using eco-friendly materials and supporting wildlife conservation efforts — a big reason why we love them so much.

Specifications

Nolah mattresses come in various sizes and thicknesses to accommodate different bed setups. Whether you need a 10 inches thick mattress or a 15 inches-thick model, there is something for everyone. The company uses only CertiPUR-US certified foams, ensuring quality and safety.

Overall Ranking: 4.85/5

Durability – 4.75/5

Nolah mattresses are impressively durable thanks to their dense foam and Talalay latex. The mattress will hold up well to regular use and can last for years if cared for properly.

Comfort: 4.85/5

Both the Original 10″ and Evolution 15″ models are designed with patented AirFoam technology. Coupled with Talalay latex, this technology delivers a soft and responsive sleep surface that adjusts to your body to provide pain relief.

Their construction offers good spinal alignment, which is essential for a comfortable night’s sleep. The superior foam reduces motion transfer so you won’t be disturbed by a partner’s movements during the night.

Price – 4.75/5

Here are the prices for their queen-sized models:

Original 10: $1,448

Evolution 15”: $2,499

Signature 12”: $1,799

Natural 11”: $2,099

Nurture 10”: $1,549

Summary

Nolah mattresses stand out in the market for offering exceptional comfort, support, and pressure relief — particularly for side sleepers. With innovative features such as the AirFoam™ technology and eco-conscious construction, Nolah delivers a blend of top-notch quality and sustainability.

3. Dormae/Milton Sleep Co: Best Budget Mattresses

Pros

Zoned support system

Multiple firmness levels

CertiPUR US-certified

100-night home trial

Free shipping

Cons

May emit odors after unboxing

Why We Choose Dormae/Milton Sleep Co.

Dormae/Milton Co. offers an appealing blend of affordability and luxury. Four models elegantly fuse the bounce of innerspring support with the contouring comfort of memory foam, and there is a perfect fit for every sleeper’s needs and budget.

The Milton Essential CoolGel 1.0 is the most budget-friendly option and features a top layer of CoolGel-infused memory foam, a SmartCore layer for edge support, and weight distribution. The PUREAir 2.0 model has three inches of cooling PUREAir memory foam to keep you cool and comfortable throughout the night.

The Milton ComforLuxe Refresh 3.0 and Milton ComforLuxe Cool Relief 4.0 come in soft or firm versions with PhasTemp material for optimal balance and temperature regulation. All models use CertiPUR-US certified foams, ensuring high performance, chemical resistance, and environmental sustainability.

Specifications

The mattresses are available in a wide range of sizes – Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, and King. The weight of the mattress varies from about 28 to 98 pounds, depending on the size and model.

Overall Ranking: 4.8/5

Durability – 4.75/5

Dormae/Milton Sleep Co. mattresses boast a robust hybrid construction, skillfully blending the durability of innerspring coils with the resilience of memory foam. Some models also incorporate activated charcoal, which not only helps in moisture absorption and odor control but also contributes to the mattress’s durability.

Comfort – 4.7/5

Comfort is a key feature of Dormae/Milton Sleep Co mattresses. The design, which combines pocketed coils with memory foam layers, provides impressive edge support and creates a sleep surface that is both responsive and contouring.

The mattresses also incorporate cooling properties through the use of CoolGel and PUREAir memory foam, so you’ll stay cool even on warm nights.

Price – 4.9/5

Here are the starting prices for their main models:

Milton Essential CoolGel 1.0: $599

Milton PUREAir 2.0: $699,

Milton Comforluxe Refresh 3.0: $899

Milton Comforluxe Cool Relief 4.0: $999

Summary

Unlike other budget-friendly mattresses that skimp on quality to keep prices low, Dormae/Milton Sleep Co. uses premium materials, innovative design, and supportive memory foam to provide a luxurious sleep experience without breaking the bank.

4. DreamCloud: Best for Premium Support

Pros

Comfortable design with optimal support

Multi-layer construction

CertiPUR-certified foam

Comes with pillows, bed sheets, and a topper

Cons

May not be suitable for heavy sleepers

Cashmere cover isn’t vegan-friendly

Why We Choose DreamCloud

DreamCloud mattresses stand out for their hybrid design, which masterfully provides plush comfort with robust support. The brand’s generous thickness and multiple-layered construction promise a luxurious sleep experience that other mattresses simply can’t match.

DreamCloud offers three remarkable models, each with distinct features to cater to different sleep preferences:

Hybrid: Plush and memory foam for a soft, contouring sleep.

Plush and memory foam for a soft, contouring sleep. Premier Hybrid: Adds a thick layer for extra support and a firmer feel.

Adds a thick layer for extra support and a firmer feel. Premier Rest Hybrid: Triple-layer foam for a luxurious, hotel-like experience.

Specifications

The standard DreamCloud and Premier Hybrid mattresses are 14 inches thick, while the Premier Rest Hybrid soars to a hefty 16 inches.

As for the weight, the original DreamCloud mattress weighs between 63 and 136 pounds, whereas the Premier Hybrid is slightly heavier, weighing between 76 and 162 pounds. Premier Rest Hybrid mattresses can weigh anywhere from 78.2 to 165.2 pounds, depending on the size.

Overall Ranking: 4.75/5

Durability – 4.8/5

DreamCloud mattresses boast hybrid construction and multiple layers that can withstand regular use without sagging or losing their supportive qualities. Each mattress has a lifetime warranty that further guarantees its quality.

Comfort – 4.7/5

DreamCloud’s emphasis on comfort is evident across all their mattress models. They have ingeniously infused cooling gel into the memory foam layers to regulate temperature throughout the night.

Beyond the pleasing coolness, the brand scores well with robust edge support that guarantees stability and consistent comfort over the entire surface. Plus, each mattress is wrapped in a plush cashmere cover that provides a luxurious feel from the moment you lay down.

Price – 4.85/5

DreamCloud (Classic): $499–$1,298

DreamCloud Premier: $699–$1,798

DreamCloud Premier Rest: $999–$2,298

Summary

If you’re looking for a mattress that seamlessly blends unrivaled comfort, durable construction, and exceptional thickness, DreamCloud should be at the top of your list. The brand’s hybrid design with multiple comfort layers is ideal for those who prefer a balanced, medium-firm feel for pressure relief.

5. PlushBeds: Best for Stomach Sleepers

Pros

Breathable sleeping surface

Organic and natural materials

Multiple firmness options for side sleepers

Available in different sizes

Cons

30-day return consideration period

Why We Choose PlushBeds

PlushBeds is an ideal choice for stomach sleepers because of its multiple firmness options that deliver personalized support and comfort. The brand offers an impressive lineup of eco-friendly mattresses, such as Botanical Bliss, Natural Bliss, and Eco Bliss, that are constructed using organic, vegan, and sustainable materials.

Their standout model, Signature Bliss, has a remarkable five zones in its support coil layer for enhanced ergonomic benefits.

Specifications

PlusBeds has a range of mattresses that are crafted using organic and natural materials, including latex and wool. Each mattress is available in a wide range of sizes to suit customer’s needs. Here’s a breakdown of each model’s thickness and weight

Botanical Bliss: 9-12 inches, 73-221 lbs.

9-12 inches, 73-221 lbs. Luxury Bliss: 12 inches, 72-162 lbs.

12 inches, 72-162 lbs. Natural Bliss: 8-12 inches, 62-221 lbs.

8-12 inches, 62-221 lbs. Eco Bliss: 8-12 inches, weight unspecified.

8-12 inches, weight unspecified. Cool Bliss: 12 inches, 80-179 lbs.

Overall Ranking: 4.7/5

Durability – 4.7/5

PlushBeds mattresses are expertly designed with high-quality organic materials, resulting in a durable sleep surface that can hold up well with daily use.

Comfort – 4.8/5

When it comes to comfort, PlushBeds has your back. They offer mattresses with different firmness levels that are tailored to meet the needs of almost any sleeper. The brand uses cooling gel-infused memory foam to keep you comfortable, even on hot nights. Some models even feature Talalay latex, renowned for its exceptional responsiveness and breathability.

Price – 4.7/5

Begins at roughly $899 and climbs over $3,000

Summary

PlushBeds offers eco-conscious sleepers a variety of firmness options designed to cater to their unique comfort needs, especially for stomach sleepers. With a focus on organic, vegan, and sustainable materials, this brand is committed to providing a high-quality product that is also good for the environment.

6. Diamond Mattress: Best Soft Mattresses

Pros

Durable construction for maximum longevity

Customizable firmness levels

Suitable for couples or light sleepers

Available in foam, hybrid, and natural luxury models

Cons

Limited firmness options for some models

Why We Choose Diamond Mattress

Diamond Mattress is an exceptional choice if you’re seeking an extremely soft and plush mattress. The company distinguishes itself by offering a diverse range of mattress collections with customizable firmness levels to cater to individual sleep styles.

For instance, the Ethos Cove Hybrid is affordable and soft with GOTS-certified cotton and tri-zoned coils. Then there’s the Rally 3 Cooling Hybrid which is ideal for hot climates and features copper-infused and gel memory foam.

Specifications

The mattresses are available in a variety of thicknesses and weights to cater to the diverse needs and preferences of customers.

Overall Ranking: 4.65/5

Durability – 4.6/5

One distinctive characteristic of Diamond Mattress products is their robust construction and use of high-quality materials. Consumers can expect durability and long-lasting support from these mattresses, which translates to consistent comfort and reliable performance throughout their lifespan. They also provide a 20-year warranty, so you can rest assured your mattress will last for years to come.

Comfort – 4.75/5

Diamond Mattress places a strong emphasis on providing personalized comfort for each sleeper. They offer a wide range of mattress collections to ensure a satisfying sleep experience.

The incorporation of cooling gel-infused memory foam and various support systems further enhances comfort while promoting temperature regulation and proper spinal alignment.

Price – 4.65/5

Least expensive (Tailor Classic Hybrid): price from $799

Most expensive (Split head Onyx ice): price from $3,459

Summary

Diamond Mattress has a longstanding reputation for crafting a wide array of mattresses designed with various sleep preferences in mind. Whether you prefer memory foam, hybrid, or natural latex, the brand has something for everyone.

7. SleepOvation: Best Mattress for Back Pain

Pros

Cushioning pocket springs for targeted support

Premium design for superior heat conduction

Good motion isolation

Comes with machine-washable cover

Cons

Design may not appeal to everyone

Requires adjustment period

Why We Choose SleepOvation

SleepOvation is one of the best mattress brands for back pain because its mattress contains cushioning pocket springs that cater to different sleep preferences and promote optimal spinal alignment.

The mattresses use a unique design of 700 individual “tiny mattresses” arranged in a grid, each with its own suspension. This provides even weight distribution and spine support, especially beneficial for side sleepers needing targeted support for hips and shoulders.

They offer medium-plush firmness and promote airflow for cooling. CertiPUR and GreenGold certifications attest to the brand’s commitment to quality, safety, and eco-friendly manufacturing.

Specifications

SleepOvation mattresses range from 56 to 120 pounds, with the Twin version being the lightest and the Split King variant the heaviest.

Ranking: 4.6/5

Durability – 4.7/5

SleepOvation mattresses are made with carbon steel springs and high-density foam, offering the durability and longevity of a traditional mattress in a modern, eco-friendly package. The construction ensures it maintains its shape, comfort, and support over time, providing you peace of mind.

Comfort – 4.5/5

One aspect where this mattress brand truly shines is comfort. The mattress provides targeted support with its one-coil design, so it won’t put excessive pressure on certain parts of your body. This can be especially beneficial for people suffering from back and neck pain, as it provides spinal alignment.

Price – 4.6/5

Prices range from $1,499 to $2,639

Summary

SleepOvation mattresses deliver exceptional back support, meticulous weight distribution, and improved airflow so you can enjoy a better night’s sleep without any aches or pains.

8. EcoTerra: Best for Eco-Conscious Sleepers

Pros

Hybrid construction with breathable design

Organic and sustainable materials

High coil counts for edge support

Offers free shipping

Cons

Only available in one model

Limited firmness options

Why We Choose EcoTerra

If you’re looking for an organic, eco-friendly mattress, check out EcoTerra. While most of the best mattresses on this list are CertiPUR-US certified, this brand goes one step further by using single-origin, certified organic, and sustainably sourced cotton, wool, and latex.

One noteworthy product of EcoTerra is its Twin mattress, which boasts 682 individually wrapped coils. These coils not only provide significant edge support but also help prevent the mattress from sagging or deforming.

Specifications

EcoTerra mattress stands at 11 inches in thickness. The weight of their mattresses ranges from 59 pounds for the Twin model to a generous 127 pounds for the King-sized version.

Ranking: 4.55/5

Durability – 4.5/5

EcoTerra uses single-origin latex to make their mattresses, which means they don’t need to use adhesives for bonding. This helps make their mattresses more durable and long-lasting.

Additionally, the use of wool in their mattresses helps to resist the growth of mildew and dust mites, adding to the lifespan and overall hygiene. The hybrid construction of the mattress — weaving together latex foam and pocketed coils — ensures lasting resilience and consistent performance.

Comfort 4.6/5

EcoTerra’s hybrid latex mattress excels in the comfort department thanks to the use of organic latex. These mattresses do not release harmful VOC, which makes it quite beneficial for people with respiratory issues like asthma or allergies.

Price – 4.55/5

Prices start at $699 and may get up to $1,299 for the Cal-King size.

Summary

EcoTerra’s eco-friendly focus, hybrid construction, and breathability have made it one of the best mattresses for hot sleepers or eco-conscious individuals who want to reduce their carbon footprint.

Its natural latex and pocketed coil construction provide optimal comfort and support, suitable for people with different sleep preferences.

What Are the Different Types of Mattresses?

There are many different types of mattresses available in the market, each with its own advantages and disadvantages. Here is a brief overview of the four main types:

Innerspring Mattresses

Innerspring mattresses are the most common and traditional type of mattress. They consist of steel coils that provide support and bounce. The number, shape, and arrangement of the coils can vary depending on the model and brand.

Innerspring mattresses are usually affordable, durable, and responsive, but they can also be noisy, prone to sagging, and less conforming to the body.

Memory Foam Mattresses

Memory foam mattresses are made of viscoelastic foam that contours the shape of the body and relieves pressure points. These mattresses are usually soft, comfortable, and good for motion isolation, but they can also trap heat, emit off-gassing odors, and lack edge support.

Latex Mattresses

Latex mattresses are made of natural or synthetic rubber that offers a balance of comfort and support. They are breathable, hypoallergenic, and eco-friendly, but can also be expensive, heavy, and firm.

Hybrid Mattresses

Hybrid mattresses combine two or more types of materials, such as coils and foam or latex. These mattresses are designed to offer the best of both worlds, such as the support of coils and the comfort of foam.

Hybrid mattresses are usually versatile, adaptable, and customizable, but they can also be costly, heavy, and noisy.

How We Chose the Best Mattress Brands

We have selected some of the best mattresses for different categories and needs based on the following criteria:

Inclusion of Special Features or Technologies

We looked for mattresses that offer something unique or innovative, such as cooling gel, adjustable firmness, motion isolation, or eco-friendly materials.

Research and Data Analysis

We used our own tools and sources to gather and analyze data on the performance, quality, and durability of different mattresses. Plus, we compared the specifications and features of each mattress to see how they stack up against each other.

Expert Reviews and Recommendations

We consulted studies on sleep science, mattress design, and consumer testing. In addition, we also read reviews from reputable publications and websites that have tested and rated various mattresses.

Customer Feedback and Reviews

We checked the ratings and comments from verified customers who have bought and used the mattresses we reviewed. Also, we looked for patterns of satisfaction or dissatisfaction, as well as common compliments or issues.

Comfort and Support Testing

When choosing the best mattress brands, comfort and support were pivotal factors. We prioritized brands that have a consistent reputation for offering mattresses that contour to the body, provide adequate spinal alignment, and alleviate pressure points. Customer reviews, expert testimonials, and the brand’s own descriptions of their technology and materials helped inform our decisions.

Durability and Longevity Assessment

We checked customer reviews and brand reputation for information on the durability of mattresses. Plus, we looked for warranties and guarantees, which can be a good indicator of the manufacturer’s confidence in their product’s lifespan. Materials like high-density memory foam or reinforced coils often indicate a longer-lasting product.

Price and Value Comparison

We compared the prices of the best mattress brands to see how they fit into different budgets. Additionally, we considered the value proposition of each mattress, taking into account the quality, features, warranty, trial period, and customer service.

Brand Reputation and History

We researched the background and history of the brands and looked for information on their mission, vision, values, certifications, awards, social responsibility, and customer satisfaction.

Warranty and Customer Service Evaluation

We examined the warranty terms and conditions of the best mattress brands. Plus, we looked for details on the coverage period, exclusions, limitations, and claims process. We also evaluated the customer service quality of each brand based on their responsiveness, helpfulness, professionalism, and transparency.

Safety and Certification Consideration

Lastly, we verified the safety and certification status of the best mattress brands. After that, we looked for evidence of compliance with industry standards and regulations regarding flammability, emissions, materials, and quality.

A Guide To Finding the Best Mattress for You

Finding the best mattress for you can be a daunting task, especially with so many options and factors to consider. Here are some of the main aspects you should pay attention to when shopping for the best mattress:

Sleep Position

Your preferred sleeping position can affect the type and firmness of the best mattress you need. For example, side sleepers tend to need a softer mattress that can conform to their curves and relieve pressure points. On the other hand, back and stomach sleepers may prefer a firmer mattress that can support their spine and prevent sagging.

Mattress Type

There are different types of best mattresses available on the market, such as memory foam, latex, innerspring, hybrid, and airbeds. Each type has its own advantages and disadvantages, depending on your personal preferences, budget, and health needs.

For instance, memory foam mattresses are known for their contouring and pressure relief, but they can also trap heat and cause allergies for some people. Latex mattresses are more breathable and durable but can also be more expensive and heavier. Innerspring mattresses are more affordable and bouncy, but they can also be noisy and prone to sagging.

Hybrid mattresses combine the benefits of two or more types, but they can also be more costly and complex. Airbed mattresses allow you to adjust firmness by inflating or deflating air chambers, but they can also be less durable and require more maintenance.

Firmness

The firmness level can range from very soft to very firm, depending on the materials, construction, and design of the mattress.

The firmness level can affect the comfort and support of the mattress, as well as the temperature regulation and motion transfer. Your ideal firmness level depends on your body weight, sleeping position, comfort preference, and pain issues.

Generally speaking, lighter sleepers may prefer softer mattresses that can cushion their body, while heavier sleepers may prefer firmer mattresses that can support their body. However, this is not a rule of thumb, and you should always test the mattress yourself before buying it.

Cooling Features

The temperature of your sleeping environment can affect the quality of your sleep. If you tend to sleep hot or live in a warm climate, you may want to look for the best mattress with cooling features that can help you stay comfortable throughout the night.

Some of the cooling features that some of the best mattress brands offer are gel-infused foam, breathable covers, open-cell structure, phase-change materials, copper or graphite infusion, or air channels.

Pain Relief

If you suffer from chronic pain or have sensitive areas in your body, you may need one of the best mattresses that can provide adequate pain relief and pressure relief.

A good mattress for pain relief should be able to conform to your body shape and distribute your weight evenly across the surface. It should also be able to align your spine properly and maintain its shape over time. Some of the mattress types that are known for their pain relief potential are memory foam, latex, and hybrid.

Trial Period

Buying the best mattress is a big investment that can affect your health and well-being for years to come. Therefore, ensuring you are happy with your purchase before committing to it is important. One way to do that is to take advantage of the trial period that most of the best mattress brands offer.

A trial period allows you to test the mattress at home for a certain period (usually between 30 to 365 days) and return it for a full refund or exchange if you are not satisfied with it. A trial period can give you peace of mind and help you avoid buyer’s remorse.

Delivery

The delivery method and cost are other factors to consider when buying the best mattress brands. Depending on the brand and the type of mattress you choose, you may have different delivery options available.

Some of the common delivery methods are standard delivery where the mattress is delivered compressed in a box. White glove delivery involves delivering the mattress uncompressed and set up in your room. For curbside delivery, the mattress is delivered uncompressed outside your door.

The delivery cost may vary depending on the size, weight, location, and service level of the mattress. Some brands offer free delivery within certain areas or conditions, while others may charge extra fees or require a minimum purchase amount.

What Is the Best Mattress?

Choosing the best mattress brands for you is a personal decision that depends on your individual needs and preferences. Comfort is not the same for everyone, so you should pick a mattress that feels good to you.

Whether you like the softness of memory foam or the springiness of an innerspring mattress, focus on what matters to you.

Best Mattresses by Type

There are many types of best mattresses available on the market, such as hybrid, memory foam, latex, and others. Some of the best mattress brands excel in certain types of mattresses. For example, Layla offers excellent hybrid and memory foam mattresses, while Nolah has high-quality latex models.

Best Mattresses by Sleep Position

Your sleep position affects how well your best mattress supports and aligns your body. Some of the best mattresses cater to specific sleep positions. For instance, our top choice for back sleepers is SleepOvation, as it provides individual support for each vertebra.

Our favorite for side sleepers is the Nolah range, thanks to their adaptive support and pressure-relieving AirFoam. For stomach sleepers, we recommend PlushBed, especially its firmer options.

Best Mattresses for Pain Relief

If you have back pain, finding the right mattress can make a big difference in your comfort and quality of life. Our top pick for back pain is SleepOvation, thanks to its innovative design of 700 tiny mattresses.

Best Mattresses by Firmness and Feel

Your firmness preference is unique to you, depending on your sleeping position, body type, comfort level, and health conditions. It may also change over time or depending on various factors, such as physical activity, stress, or pregnancy.

Firm mattresses should offer support without causing undue pressure on your spine, hips, neck, or shoulders. We particularly like the Layla firm mattress.

A soft mattress is a great option for those who enjoy a plush and cozy feel. The best mattress brands are those that hug the shoulders and hips gently while still offering adequate support. Browsing the Diamond Mattress line will likely help you find the perfect soft mattress for your sleep needs.

Choosing the Best Mattress Brands: FAQs

Here, we answer a few frequently asked questions about the best mattresses.

What Is the Number One Best Mattress?

According to our review, the #1 option among the best mattress brands is Layla. The brand offers flippable models with copper-infused memory foam, meaning you can sleep on either side of the mattress for two different firmness options.

Layla mattress also uses copper in its foam layers, which are known to have antibacterial, antiviral, and anti-inflammatory properties. Copper also conducts heat away from your body, which can help you sleep cooler and more comfortably.

How Much Should I Pay for a Good Mattress?

There is no definitive answer to this question, as the price of a mattress depends on many factors, such as the size, type, quality, brand, and features of the mattress.

However, the average price range for a good quality mattress is between $800 and $1,500. Of course, you can find cheaper or more expensive options depending on your preferences and budget.

When Is the Best Month To Buy a Mattress?

The best time to buy a mattress is usually when retailers and manufacturers offer sales and discounts. Some of the most common times for mattress sales are during holidays, such as Memorial Day, Labor Day, President’s Day, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday.

You can also find deals at the end of seasons when retailers want to clear out their inventory and make room for new models.

Which Type of Mattress Is Best?

The best type of mattress for you depends on your personal preferences, sleeping style, body type, and health conditions. There are many types of mattresses available in the market, such as memory foam, latex, innerspring, hybrid, airbed, and adjustable.

Each type has its pros and cons, and you should do some research and try out different options before making a decision.

What Is the Most Popular Mattress Size?

The most popular mattress size in the US is the queen size, which measures 60 inches by 80 inches. The second most popular size is the king size, which measures 76 inches by 80 inches.

Other common sizes are full (54 inches by 75 inches), twin (38 inches by 75 inches), and California king (72 inches by 84 inches).

How Do You Choose Mattress Firmness?

Your ideal firmness level depends on your sleeping position, weight, comfort preference, and spinal alignment. Mattress firmness is a measure of how soft or hard a mattress feels. It is usually rated on a scale of 1 to 10, with 1 being very soft and 10 being very firm.

Generally speaking, side sleepers tend to prefer softer mattresses that can conform to their curves and relieve pressure points. Back and stomach sleepers tend to prefer firmer mattresses that can support their spine and prevent sagging. However, these are not hard-and-fast rules, and you should always choose what feels most comfortable for you.

How Heavy Is a Mattress on Average?

The weight of a mattress depends on its size, type, and materials. The average weight of a queen-size mattress is about 105 pounds.

Memory foam and latex mattresses tend to be heavier than innerspring and hybrid mattresses because they have denser layers of foam or rubber. Airbeds and adjustable mattresses tend to be lighter than other types of mattresses because they have less material inside them.

How Do I Clean My Mattress?

You should vacuum your mattress at least once a month to remove dust, dirt, hair, and allergens. Make sure also to spot-clean any stains or spills with a mild detergent and water or a specialized cleaner.

You can also use a mattress protector or pad to prevent stains and protect your mattress from moisture and dust mites. Consider rotating or flipping your mattress every few months to prevent uneven wear and tear.

What Is the Best Mattress for Me? Our Verdict

Choosing the best mattress for your sleep quality and health is not an easy task. There are many factors to consider, such as your sleeping style, budget, preference, and health conditions. You also need to be aware of the different types of mattresses available, such as foam, latex, hybrid, and organic.

One of the best mattress brands we recommend is Layla, which uses copper foam to provide a cool, clean, and pressure-relieving sleep surface. Another excellent choice is Nolah, which has organic options and a special foam that contours your body without trapping heat.

Remember that the best mattress for you is the one that suits your personal needs, gives you a good night’s sleep, and improves your well-being. Happy sleeping!

