Best Nitric Oxide Boosters: Top NO2 Boosting Supplement Brands (Update)

Nitric oxide supplements have become increasingly popular in recent years, with many people taking them to boost their overall health and fitness. But what exactly are nitric oxide supplements, and how do they help your health?

Nitric oxide is a naturally occurring molecule in the body that plays a crucial role in many physiological processes. It helps to relax the blood vessels, improving blood flow and oxygen delivery to the muscles and organs. Taking nitric oxide supplements daily regulates blood pressure, immune function, and neurotransmitter signaling.

The Best Nitric Oxide Supplements for 2023

Below is our list of the best nitric oxide supplements:

CrazyBulk NO2 Max

Juvenon BloodFlow-7 Nitric Oxide Booster

Advanced BioNutritionals CircO2

New Alpha Nutrition Alpha Strength

VigRX Nitric Oxide

Onnit Total Nitric Oxide

Transparent Labs Strength Series Nitric Oxide

Huge Supplements Magnify

Old School Labs Vintage Burst

Cellucor NO3

Snap Supplements Nitric Oxide Booster

HumanN Neo40

Sovereignty Purpose

1MD CardioFitMD

NitriLean

Brutal Force IBUTALEAN

Brutal Force CARDALEAN

Drachen

Rasputin Herbs Siberian Green

The 20 Flow

Anabolic Running

Hyperbolic Stretching

CrazyBulk NO2 Max

Core Ingredients Used: Calcium, L-Arginine, Stearic acid, and others

Servings Per Container: 60 tablets.

Money-Back Guarantee: 60-day money-back guarantee.

Pricing: It starts at $69.99.

What Makes It Unique: One of the best supplements to elevate nitric oxide naturally.

CrazyBulk is a famous brand in the market, with its nitric oxide booster being one of the most in-demand. CrazyBulk NO2 Max is renowned for naturally increasing the levels in the body.

Benefits Of Using CrazyBulk NO2 Max

It boosts strength and stamina.

It boosts muscle recovery.

It helps to enhance nitric oxide production.

What Is The Recommended Dosage Of CrazyBulk NO2 Max?

You should take two capsules 20 minutes before your workout.

Juvenon BloodFlow-7 Nitric Oxide Booster

Core Ingredients Used: L-arginine, L-citrulline, and others.

Servings Per Container: 90 tablets.

Money-Back Guarantee: 90-day money-back guarantee.

Pricing: It starts at $39.95.

What Makes It Unique: One of the best nitric oxide supplements to ensure healthy blood flow.

Another popular supplement for boosting nitric oxide naturally is Juvenon BloodFlow-7 Nitric Oxide Booster. This supplement contains potent ingredients that improve blood flow and promote overall health and nourishment.

Benefits Of Using Juvenon BloodFlow-7 Nitric Oxide Booster

It improves the health of blood vessels.

It supports healthy blood pressure.

Boosts your energy levels.

What Is The Recommended Dosage Of Juvenon BloodFlow-7 Nitric Oxide Booster?

You should take three capsules of the supplement.

Advanced BioNutritionals CircO2

Core Ingredients Used: Vitamin B12, Vitamin C, Beetroot powder, and others.

Servings Per Container: 30 tablets.

Money-Back Guarantee: 90-day money-back guarantee.

Pricing: It starts at $49.95.

What Makes It Unique: One of the best nitric oxide supplements to boost immune health.

Nitric oxide supplements sometimes cost a fortune, but Advanced BioNutritionals CircO2 differs. It is available at a reasonable price and is completely safe.

Benefits Of Using Advanced BioNutritionals CircO2

It helps in healthy blood flow.

It boosts your immune health.

What Is Recommended Dosage Of Advanced BioNutritionals CircO2?

You should consume one tablet.

New Alpha Nutrition Alpha Strength

Core Ingredients Used: Vitamin D3, Zinc, L-citrulline, and others.

Servings Per Container: 30 tablets.

Money-Back Guarantee: 120-day money-back guarantee.

Pricing: It starts at $69.

What Makes It Unique: One of the best nitric oxide supplements to boost testosterone levels.

New Alpha Nutrition Alpha Strength is marketed primarily to men looking to enhance their sexual performance. This supplement utilizes various ingredients to increase nitric oxide and testosterone levels simultaneously.

Benefits Of Using New Alpha Nutrition Alpha Strength

It improves nitric oxide levels.

It supports healthy testosterone levels.

It helps to counter lower blood pressure levels.

What Is The Recommended Dosage Of New Alpha Nutrition Alpha Strength?

You should take four capsules of the supplement.

VigRX Nitric Oxide

Core Ingredients Used: L-Citrulline and L-Arginine.

Servings Per Container: 90 tablets.

Money-Back Guarantee: 67-day money-back guarantee.

Pricing: It starts at $59.95/bottle.

What Makes It Unique: One of the best nitric oxide supplements that help in boosting your sexual health.

VigRX Nitric Oxide is a popular supplement with a powerful blend of amino acids. This blend works to boost nitric oxide levels. What sets this supplement apart is its potent formula, free from allergens and stimulants, making it entirely safe for use.

Benefits Of Using VigRX Nitric Oxide

It helps to improve lower blood pressure.

It aids your cognitive functions.

It supports blood sugar levels.

What Is The Recommended Dosage Of VigRX Nitric Oxide?

You should take three capsules of this best nitric oxide supplement with water.

Onnit Total Nitric Oxide

Core Ingredients Used: L-arginine and L-citrulline, Mango fruit powder, and others.

Servings Per Container: 20 servings.

Money-Back Guarantee: 90-day money-back guarantee.

Pricing: It starts at $39.99.

What Makes It Unique: The best nitric oxide supplement is free from allergens, even caffeine.

Onnit Total Nitric Oxide has been designed as an advanced powder to help your workout routines.

Benefits Of Using Onnit Total Nitric Oxide

Onnit Total Nitric Oxide boosts your levels of nitric oxide.

The supplement increases endurance levels.

Onnit Total Nitric Oxide prevents cardiovascular disease.

What Is The Recommended Dosage Of Onnit Total Nitric Oxide?

Many supplements come in capsule form, but Onnit Total Nitric Oxide is a powder. Mix the powder in eight ounces of water and drink twice daily.

Transparent Labs Strength Series Nitric Oxide

Core Ingredients Used: Vitamin C, L-arginine nitrate, Pine bark extract, and others.

Servings Per Container: 120 capsules.

Money-Back Guarantee: 30-day money-back guarantee.

Pricing: It starts at $44.99.

What Makes It Unique: Unlike most nitric oxide supplements, Transparent Labs Nitric Oxide is one of the advanced pump amplifiers.

Transparent Labs Strength Series Nitric Oxide contains clinical doses of hyperemic ingredients, including patented NO3- T arginine nitrate and betaine nitrate, Setria reduced L-glutathione, AstraGin, pine bark proanthocyanidins, and vitamin C. This stimulant-free vasodilating formula works rapidly to boost nitric oxide production and improve blood flow to skeletal muscle tissue during training.

Benefits Of Using Transparent Labs Strength Series Nitric Oxide

The supplement helps in countering lower blood pressure levels.

It boosts the health of your blood vessels.

It improves blood pressure by enhancing blood flow.

What Is The Recommended Dosage Of Transparent Labs Strength Series Nitric Oxide?

You should consume four capsules of the Transparent Labs nitric oxide supplement.

Huge Supplements Magnify

Core Ingredients Used: L-arginine, Beetroot extract, L-citrulline, and others.

Servings Per Container: 180 capsules.

Money-Back Guarantee: 14-day money-back guarantee.

Pricing: It starts at $44.95.

What Makes It Unique: It is one of the best nitric oxide-boosting supplements to help you optimize your overall well-being.

Magnify, an advanced nitric oxide formula from Huge Supplements, claims to increase muscle pumps, deliver explosive workouts, and use science-backed ingredients to enhance vasodilation.

It aims to magnify performance in the gym or the bedroom, anywhere you go. According to Huge Supplements, Magnify contains some of the highest doses of these ingredients available on the market, unlike other nitric oxide-boosting supplements.

Benefits Of Using Huge Supplements Magnify

With amino acid in its formula, this best nitric oxide supplement helps boost muscle pumps.

It helps to improve the health of your blood vessels.

What Is The Recommended Dosage Of Huge Supplements Magnify?

You should consume six capsules of this best nitric oxide pill daily. It will help you boost your muscle pumps with regular intake and improve your blood vessel health.

Old School Labs Vintage Burst

Core Ingredients Used: L-arginine, Maca root extract, Coffea Arabica, and others.

Servings Per Container: 120 capsules.

Money-Back Guarantee: 100% refund guarantee.

Pricing: It starts at $49.99.

What Makes It Unique: It is one of the best nitric oxide supplements to aid intense workouts.

Specially formulated to increase nitric oxide levels and keep them elevated for hours, Old School Labs Vintage Burst enables bigger, better muscle pumps and higher-intensity workouts.

Benefits Of Using Old School Labs Vintage Burst

Labeled as one of the best nitric oxide supplements, it helps boost nitric oxide levels.

It helps to improve blood flow by boosting your blood vessels.

It is one of the unique nitric oxide boosters with an amino acid to help muscle pumps.

What Is The Recommended Dosage Of Old School Labs Vintage Burst?

Take one serving (3 capsules) 30 minutes before every workout.

Cellucor NO3

Core Ingredients Used: Vitamin C, L-arginine nitrate, and others.

Servings Per Container: 90 capsules.

Money-Back Guarantee: 60-day return policy.

Pricing: It starts at $23.09.

What Makes It Unique: One of the unique pre-workout stimulants with the best nitric oxide supplement.

Cellucor NO3 has been setting the standard for nitric oxide support for nearly a decade. Cellucor NO3 increases total nitric oxide, blood flow, and muscle pumps. Whether you want to take your performance to the next level or enhance your results with a caffeine-free nitric oxide igniter, Cellucor NO3 is engineered to help you get the most out of every rep.

Benefits Of Using Cellucor NO3

It helps with powerful muscle pumps.

The supplement boosts blood flow in your body.

It takes your performance to the next level by increasing blood flow and total nitric oxide levels.

What Is The Recommended Dosage Of Cellucor NO3?

You should consume three capsules of the product to increase your body’s total nitric oxide levels.

Snap Supplements Nitric Oxide Booster

Core Ingredients Used: L-arginine, Vitamin B3, Ginseng root, and others.

Servings Per Container: 90 capsules.

Money-Back Guarantee: 90-day refund policy.

Pricing: It starts at $27.95.

What Makes It Unique: A powerful and natural best nitric oxide supplement that helps boost your respiratory health.

Snap Supplements Nitric Oxide Booster is the best nitric oxide supplement for improving heart health by balancing high blood pressure levels. It boosts nitric oxide and is gluten-free. This supplement is considered one of the best nitric oxide pills, and it helps keep your heart healthy.

Benefits Of Using Snap Supplements Nitric Oxide Booster

The two amino acids present in its formula help to aid stamina.

This nitric oxide supplement works by boosting respiratory health.

It helps to boost nitric oxide levels.

The supplement also supports healthy blood vessels.

It counters low nitric oxide levels and boosts blood flow.

What Is The Recommended Dosage Of Snap Supplements Nitric Oxide Booster?

As the official website advises, you should consume two capsules to surplus nitric oxide levels in your body.

HumanN Neo40

Core Ingredients Used: Vitamin C, Vitamin B12, Beetroot extract, L-citrulline, and others.

Servings Per Container: 30 capsules.

Money-Back Guarantee: 90-day money-back guarantee.

Pricing: It starts at $35.95.

What Makes It Unique: The best natural nitric oxide supplement to regulate blood pressure.

HumanN Neo40 is a leading solution for heart health, trusted by more than 1,500 medical professionals in their daily practice. Its clinically researched formula helps quickly increase nitric oxide levels, making it a breakthrough in blood pressure and heart health support.

Benefits Of Using HumanN Neo40

This in-budget nitric oxide supplement helps in regulating high blood pressure.

It supports the health of blood vessels.

The solution helps to increase blood flow.

With its nitric oxide-boosting ingredients, it helps in increasing nitric oxide levels.

What Is The Recommended Dosage Of HumanN Neo40?

As per the official website, you are advised to consume one nitric oxide capsule daily. Through regular intake, you will be able to boost blood flow and maintain the health of your blood vessels. Hence, control blood pressure levels.

Sovereignty Purpose

Core Ingredients Used: CoffeeBerry, Ashwagandha, S7, Cordyceps, Sun-theanine, Beetroot extract, etc.

Servings Per Container: 10 servings.

Money-Back Guarantee: 180-day money-back guarantee.

Pricing: It starts at $69.

What Makes It Unique: One of the best nitric oxide supplements that help to ignite your metabolism.

The formula of Sovereignty Purpose uses seven patented ingredients to deliver elite energy and focus without the jitters or caffeine crash.

Additionally, unlike other nitric oxide-related supplements, it incorporates a blend of Ayurvedic adaptogenic ingredients, which have been used for centuries in traditional Ayurvedic medicine to support stress response and overall health and wellness.

Benefits Of Using Sovereignty Purpose

It supports a healthy metabolism.

Unlike other nitric oxide supplements, it helps in detoxification.

The supplement, with its nitric oxide-boosting ingredients, helps to increase total nitric oxide levels in your body.

What is The Recommended Dosage Of Sovereignty Purpose?

Mix this natural nitric oxide supplement in a glass of water. Make sure to consume to drink within the next 5 minutes to increase your body’s nitric oxide levels.

1MD CardioFitMD

Core Ingredients Used: Vitamin A, Vitamin E, Vitamin C, Beetroot extract, and others.

Servings Per Container: 90 servings.

Money-Back Guarantee: 90-day refund policy.

Pricing: It starts at $36.89.

What Makes It Unique: One of the most potent nitric oxide boosters available in powder form.

1MD CardioFitMD is a nutrient-rich drink that promotes circulatory, digestive, immune, and heart health, helping you maintain a healthy, active lifestyle as you age. Unlike many nitric oxide supplements, the great taste of this dietary nitrate supplementation comes from a blend of broad-spectrum insoluble and soluble fiber, prebiotics, beetroot powder, and essential vitamins and minerals.

Benefits Of Using 1MD CardioFitMD

It supports healthy heart function.

It helps to counter blood pressure levels.

It helps to increase blood flow.

The supplement helps to increase nitric oxide production in your body.

What Is The Recommended Dosage Of 1MD CardioFitMD?

Consume this potent nitric oxide supplement by mixing it in water. The powder form will dissolve smoothly in your cells and help produce nitric oxide on a significant level.

NitriLean

Core Ingredients Used: Beetroot extract, L-citrulline, Hawthorn extract, and others.

Servings Per Container: 60 capsules.

Money-Back Guarantee: 60-day money-back guarantee.

Pricing: It starts at $49.

What Makes It Unique: One of the best nitric oxide supplements that help you lose weight naturally.

NitriLean, a popular nitric oxide supplement known for its weight loss properties, is available in the market. It is prepared in an FDA-approved facility and is entirely free from all kinds of allergens.

By boosting nitric oxide production in your body, the supplement helps support your cardiovascular health. It increases nitric oxide production, helps your body become lean and healthy, and rejuvenates your cells, thanks to its potent blend of natural ingredients.

Benefits Of Using NitriLean

It helps to boost nitric oxide production in your body.

More nitric oxide in your body will help you feel more energized.

It will help you overcome the problem of erectile dysfunction.

What Is The Recommended Dosage Of NitriLean?

As per the official website, you should consume two nitric oxide pills daily with a glass of water.

Brutal Force IBUTALEAN

Core Ingredients Used: Maca root powder, L-arginine, and others.

Servings Per Container: 30 capsules.

Money-Back Guarantee: 100-day money-back guarantee.

Pricing: It starts at $59.99.

What Makes It Unique: It is one of the best nitric oxide supplements and the most potent Ibutamoren substitute.

One of the best nitric oxide boosters available on the market, Brutal Force IBUTALEAN helps increase the level of HGH in your body. It also boosts nitric oxide production and helps to restore your muscle health.

Benefits Of Using Brutal Force IBUTALEAN

It helps to induce fat burning.

It helps in boosting nitric oxide levels.

The supplement helps in improving muscle recovery.

Nitric oxide production helps to increase blood flow.

It also improves blood vessel health.

Increasing blood flow helps in muscle growth.

What is The Recommended Dosage Of Brutal Force IBUTALEAN?

You should take one pill of this supplement to increase nitric oxide levels naturally.

Brutal Force CARDALEAN

Core Ingredients Used: Ginseng extract, L-arginine, L-citrulline, and others.

Servings Per Container: 90 capsules.

Money-Back Guarantee: 100-day refund policy.

Pricing: It starts at $59.99.

What Makes It Unique: One of the popular nitric oxide supplements that aid fat burning.

Labeled as one of its users’ best nitric oxide boosters, Brutal Force CARDALEAN increases vascularity for breathtaking pumps and improves endurance. It is a legal alternative to Cardarine, a performance enhancer bodybuilders use.

Benefits Of Using Brutal Force CARDALEAN

It helps to increase nitric oxide production in your body.

The supplement helps to stimulate fat burning.

Increasing nitric oxide production restores blood vessel health.

It helps to smoothen blood flow in your body.

What Is The Recommended Dosage Of Brutal Force CARDALEAN?

Per the official website, consume three pills to boost nitric oxide levels.

Drachen

Core Ingredients Used: L-arginine, Moomiyo, Gaba, L-Dopa, and others.

Servings Per Container: 2.89 ounces.

Money-Back Guarantee: 60-day refund policy.

Pricing: It starts at $69.

What Makes It Unique: Unlike other nitric oxide supplements, this helps to boost your sexual health.

Drachen is a liquid formula marketed as the “world’s first male growth activator.” It contains concentrated natural extracts associated with sexual health, nitric oxide levels, stamina, vitality, energy, confidence, and other benefits.

Benefits Of Using Drachen

It boosts nitric oxide levels.

Unlike many other nitric oxide supplements, it helps to reduce erectile dysfunction.

With L-arginine nitrate in its content, it helps in inducing quality sleep.

It boosts your energy levels.

What Is The Recommended Dosage Of Drachen?

As per the official website, you are advised to spray Drachen thrice daily on the tip of your tongue.

Rasputin Herbs Siberian Green

Core Ingredients Used: Horny goat extract, Maca root powder, L-arginine, Saw palmetto berry powder, and others.

Servings Per Container: 30 capsules.

Money-Back Guarantee: 30-day money-back guarantee.

Pricing: It starts at $15.95.

What Makes It Unique: It is one of the best nitric oxide supplements that work on the Siberian formula.

Rasputin Herbs Siberian Green is a traditional nitric oxide-boosting formula for men, manufactured under strict conditions to promote primary nitric oxide production. Like others, this helps maintain healthy nitric oxide levels.

Benefits Of Using Rasputin Herbs Siberian Green

The supplement comes with many nitric oxide benefits.

It boosts your performance levels by improving blood flow.

What Is The Recommended Dosage Of Rasputin Herbs Siberian Green?

As per the official website, you should take two capsules of the nitric oxide pill daily.

The 20 Flow

Core Ingredients Used: L-Citrulline, Vitamin C, Pinus pinaster, and others.

Servings Per Container: 60 capsules.

Money-Back Guarantee: 1-year money-back guarantee.

Pricing: It starts at $28.45.

What Makes It Unique: One of the best nitric oxide supplements that work on the 80/20 rule.

The 20 Flow is a circulation and blood flow booster that supports cardiovascular health through various means. The official website states that the formula facilitates blood flow to the desired locations, such as the brain, heart, and other body parts.

Benefits Of Using The 20 Flow

The supplement reduces the chances of erectile dysfunction.

It reduces inflammation in your body.

By boosting nitric oxide production with L-arginine and other ingredients, it helps in detoxification.

What Is The Recommended Dosage Of The 20 Flow?

You should take two capsules daily to have an enhanced nitric oxide level.

Anabolic Running

Fundamental Component: Anabolic Running 2.0.

Money-Back Guarantee: 60-day refund policy.

Pricing: It starts at $15.

What Makes It Unique: An extensive guide to help you to boost nitric oxide levels.

To optimize cardiovascular health, doing the right exercises and movements and taking supplements to raise nitric oxide levels is essential.

Anabolic Running is a cardiovascular health guide explicitly marketed to men who want to support their heart health through strategic running.

Benefits Of Using The Anabolic Running Guide

It helps in boosting your testosterone levels.

The supplement helps in increasing blood flow.

It helps to boost nitric oxide production in your body.

How Does The Anabolic Running Guide Work?

By running in a particular way, you can optimize cardiovascular health without spending long hours on a treadmill. While nitric oxide supplements can regulate blood flow, regular exercise is the most effective way to maintain long-term blood flow.

Hyperbolic Stretching

Fundamental Components: Side Split video series, Front Split video series, Dynamic Flexibility for high kicks, Upper Body Stretching, Pike Mastery and Front Bending, Easy bridge and back bending.

Money-Back Guarantee: 60-day refund policy.

Pricing: It starts at $27.

What Makes It Unique: An extensive guide to help you to boost nitric oxide levels and reduce muscle stiffness.

Alex Larsson’s Hyperbolic Stretching program consists of an 8-minute routine of hyperbolic stretching exercises. These exercises can help you attain total static and dynamic flexibility and are presented through video-based tutorials.

Benefits Of Using The Hyperbolic Stretching Guide

The nitric oxide booster guide helps in reducing muscle stiffness.

It also helps in bladder and bowel control.

It helps in muscle recovery by boosting nitric oxide production in your body.

How Does The HyperBolic Stretching Guide Work?

You can achieve optimal results by consistently following this program for 30 days. The program includes full-body stretching, incorporating ancient Asian techniques and strategies to unlock your full-body potential and improve overall flexibility.

Scientific Evidence-Backing Ingredients In The Best Nitric Oxide Boosters

As a consumer, it’s critical to understand what you are putting into your body- especially regarding supplements. Therefore, we’ve looked closely at the scientific evidence backing up the individual ingredients within the best nitric oxide boosters available today.

By diving deeper into each component that makes up these popular supplements, we hope to provide valuable information that will help inform your decision-making process as a potential user or someone simply interested in maintaining peak physical fitness levels through scientifically-backed means.

Catuaba Bark

Catuaba bark comes from trees native to Brazil and has long been used in traditional medicine for its healing properties. It has been traditionally used to help with sexual dysfunction, anxiety, and fatigue.

Nitric oxide (NO) is a molecule that helps relax blood vessels, allowing for better blood flow throughout the body. This can improve athletic performance, energy levels, and cardiovascular health.

Researchers have studied the effects of Catuaba bark on nitric oxide production and have found promising results. One study published in the Journal of Ethnopharmacology found that catuaba extract increased nitric oxide production in human endothelial cells.

Another study published in Molecules journal showed that catuaba extract increased relaxation responses in rat thoracic aorta rings through enhanced NO production.

Stearic Acid

Stearic acid is a saturated fatty acid found naturally in many foods, such as animal fats and cocoa butter. It’s also commonly used as an ingredient in cosmetics and other personal care products due to its moisturizing properties. While stearic acid is often associated with adverse health effects, research has shown that it can positively affect the body.

Nitric oxide is essential for healthy circulation and blood flow. It helps relax blood vessels and improves oxygen delivery throughout the body. Research has shown that stearic acid can stimulate nitric oxide production by increasing the activity of enzymes responsible for producing this critical molecule.

One study examined the effects of stearic acid supplementation on nitric oxide production in healthy men. Participants were given stearic acid supplements for four weeks, and their nitric oxide levels were measured at the beginning and end of the study period. Results showed a significant increase in nitric oxide levels after just four weeks of supplementation.

In addition to its ability to boost nitric oxide production, stearic acid has been shown to have other health benefits. For example, it may help improve cholesterol levels by reducing LDL (bad) cholesterol while boosting HDL (good) cholesterol.

L-Citrulline

L-Citrulline is an amino acid that is naturally occurring in watermelon.

This is where L-Citrulline comes into play. When consumed orally or through supplementation, L-Citrulline converts into another amino acid called L-Arginine. It stimulates nitric oxide synthase enzyme production. This drives the conversion of L-Arginine into nitric oxide.

But can also be found in other sources, such as grapes, cucumbers, and pumpkins. It works by activating a series of biochemical reactions that ultimately increase nitric oxide levels in the body.

Nitric oxide is crucial to overall vascular health. It helps to dilate the blood vessels, allowing for more blood flow and improved oxygen delivery throughout the body.

When we exercise or engage in physical activity, our bodies require more oxygen delivery to muscles and tissues, increasing the need for nitric oxide production.

L-Arginine

L-Arginine is a naturally occurring amino acid found in various food sources like red meat, fish, and poultry. It can also be taken as a supplement in pill or powder form. The body uses L-Arginine to produce nitric oxide, which helps dilate blood vessels and increase blood flow.

When you take L-Arginine supplements, your body converts it into nitric oxide through chemical reactions. Nitric oxide then helps relax the blood vessels throughout the body, increasing blood flow and nutrient delivery.

Your endurance naturally increases when you deliver more oxygen and nutrients to your muscles during workouts.

By improving blood flow and nutrient delivery to muscles after workouts, you can help reduce recovery time between sessions.

Moreover, by boosting nitric oxide levels in the body through supplementation with L- Arginine supplements, you’ll experience faster muscle development.

Maca Root

Maca root contains unique compounds called macamides and macaenes, which have been found to support sexual function, mood regulation, and brain function support and serve as anti-inflammatory agents.

These compounds help activate enzymes responsible for producing nitric oxide in the endothelial lining of the blood vessels, which helps regulate vascular tone for optimal cardiovascular functioning.

Nitric oxide plays a vital role in our cardiovascular health because it helps dilate blood vessels, leading to better blood flow. This increased blood flow can help boost energy levels and stamina during exercise and support heart health.

Research suggests that consuming maca root may increase nitric oxide production levels in the body.

Panax Ginseng

Panax ginseng, also known as Asian ginseng, is a root cultivated for medicinal purposes in China and Korea for thousands of years. It contains active compounds called ginsenosides, which are believed to be responsible for many health benefits.

Nitric oxide is an essential cellular molecule that regulates blood flow and oxygen delivery. Studies have shown that Panax ginseng can increase nitric oxide levels. It stimulates nitric oxide synthase production.

A study published in The Journal of Urology found that men who took 900mg of Panax ginseng extract daily had significantly higher levels of nitric oxide than those who took a placebo.

Another study published in The American Journal of Chinese Medicine found that Panax ginseng improved vascular function and increased blood flow by increasing nitric oxide production.

A third study published in Phytotherapy Research found that taking a combination supplement containing Panax ginseng extract and L-arginine (an amino acid that also stimulates nitric oxide production) improved erectile dysfunction symptoms in participants with mild to moderate erectile dysfunction.

Fenugreek

Fenugreek, scientifically named Trigonella foenum-graecum, is a herb that is widely used in traditional medicine for various reasons. A notable benefit of fenugreek is its ability to boost nitric oxide production.

Fenugreek contains compounds called saponins, which are believed to stimulate nitric oxide production in the body. Saponins help prevent an enzyme in the body called arginase from breaking down amino acids such as L-arginine.

Arginine is a precursor to NO synthesis in that it can produce NO by reacting with oxygen through the action of an enzyme called nitric oxide synthase (NOS).

In addition to saponins, fenugreek contains other compounds that contribute to its ability to boost nitric oxide levels, such as flavonoids, alkaloids, and terpenoids. These natural plant chemicals work together synergistically to increase NO production further.

Enhancing nitric oxide levels through fenugreek consumption may improve blood flow and vasodilation, lower blood pressure, better athletic performance due to increased oxygen delivery to muscles, and reduce inflammation. Research suggests that fenugreek may also have antioxidant effects that can enhance overall heart health.

Ashwagandha

Ashwagandha is an adaptogenic herb used for centuries as a natural stress reliever. It contains active compounds like withanolides, which have been proven to reduce stress and improve mood by regulating cortisol levels.

Cortisol is often called the “stress hormone,” so balancing this chemical can lead to more feelings of calm and relaxation.

Beyond stress relief, Ashwagandha has other health benefits, such as reducing inflammation and improving brain function. It has been shown to help increase nitric oxide levels.

Nitric oxide (NO) is a naturally occurring gas that helps regulate many physiological functions – including blood flow, immune response, and muscle contraction. Increasing nitric oxide production can benefit athletes or those looking to improve their physical performance.

Tribulus Terrestris

Tribulus Terrestris is a plant-based supplement used for centuries in traditional medicine to treat various health conditions. Recently, it has gained popularity as a natural way to boost nitric oxide production, which can benefit athletic performance and overall health.

Nitric oxide is a gas naturally produced in the body and is vital in regulating blood flow and oxygen delivery. This function makes it particularly important for athletic performance, as increased blood flow means more oxygen and nutrients can reach working muscles.

Tribulus Terrestris works by increasing the activity of an enzyme called nitric oxide synthase (NOS). NOS is responsible for producing nitric oxide in the body, so by increasing its activity, Tribulus Terrestris can effectively boost levels of this crucial molecule.

Cat’s Claw

Research shows that Cat’s Claw contains compounds called pentacyclic oxindole alkaloids (POAs) which have been found to stimulate nitric oxide production in endothelial cells. Endothelial cells line the inner surface of blood vessels throughout our body and play an essential role in maintaining cardiovascular health.

One study published in 2011 looked at the effect of Cat’s Claw on endothelial cell function both in vitro and in vivo. The researchers found that POAs extracted from Cat’s Claw improved endothelium-dependent relaxation of arteries by increasing NO bioavailability. A similar study conducted in 2013 also confirmed the ability of Cat’s Claw extracts to enhance NO release from endothelial cells.

Another research paper published in 2018 studied the effects of Cat’s Claw on exercise-induced muscle damage markers and performance recovery after high-intensity resistance training. The study concluded that supplementation with Cat’s claw significantly decreased muscle soreness perception during peak recovery moments after exercise compared with placebo groups.

Muira Puama

Studies have shown that Muira Puama contains chemical compounds similar to yohimbine and catechins, which are known to enhance nitric oxide production.

A study on rats showed that Muira Puama significantly increased nitric oxide synthase (NOS) levels in penile tissue compared to control groups. Another study involving 94 men with erectile dysfunction found that Muira Puama effectively improved sexual function when taken for two weeks.

In addition to its potential benefits for sexual health, Muira Puama may also offer cardiovascular benefits by maintaining healthy blood pressure levels. One study on patients with high blood pressure showed that taking muira puama supplements for two weeks significantly improved their systolic and diastolic blood pressure levels.

The Ranking Factors Considered For The Best Nitric Oxide Supplements

We considered the factors for ranking supplements that will increase nitric oxide levels:

Brand Reputation

When it comes to purchasing any supplement, including nitric oxide supplements, considering the brand reputation is essential. Here are a few reasons why:

Quality Assurance: A reputable brand has strict quality control measures to ensure its nitric oxide supplements meet the highest standards.

Efficacy: A reputable brand invests in research and development to ensure that its sometimes pricey nitric oxide supplement is effective.

Safety: A reputable brand takes security seriously and ensures it produces some of the best nitric oxide supplements for consumption.

Blend Of Amino Acids

Looking for a blend of amino acids in a nitric oxide supplement can enhance its efficacy, provide a broader range of benefits, allow for a lower dosage of individual amino acids, and be beneficial for various health concerns.

Synergy: A blend of amino acids can work together synergistically to enhance the production of nitric oxide in the body. For example, L-arginine and L-citrulline are often included in nitric oxide supplements because they improve nitric oxide production.

Dosage: A blend of amino acids allows for a lower dosage of each amino acid while achieving the desired effects. This can help reduce the risk of side effects with high dosages of individual amino acids.

Versatility: A blend of amino acids can be beneficial for various health concerns, not just nitric oxide production. For example, some amino acids included in nitric oxide supplements, such as L-arginine, have been shown to have other health benefits, such as improving immune function.

Transparent Labels

Looking for transparent labels when purchasing a nitric oxide supplement is essential for ingredient transparency, dosage transparency, quality assurance, and allergen information. By choosing nitric oxide supplements with a transparent label, you can ensure that you take a high-quality and safe product that will provide you with the desired health benefits.

Ingredient Transparency: A transparent label lists all ingredients in the supplements and their respective dosages. This allows you to know exactly what you’re putting in your body.

Allergen Information: The label also includes allergen information, essential for individuals with food allergies or sensitivities.

Dr.Formulated: Once a doctor-formulated nitric oxide supplement is confirmed, be ensured you’ll take a safe, effective, and high-quality product.

Expertise: A doctor-formulated nitric oxide boosting formula is designed by a medical professional with expertise in nutrition and supplementation.

Safety: One of the best nitric oxide supplements is created by doctors and is more likely to be safe for consumption. Medical professionals are trained to consider supplements’ safety and efficacy and can design safe products for most people.

Trustworthiness: A doctor-formulated nitric oxide booster can also be more trustworthy. By choosing a supplement designed by a medical professional, you can trust that the product has been designed with your health in mind.

The Best Nitric Oxide Supplements for 2023 Final Verdict

The best nitric oxide supplements have been shown to have anti-inflammatory effects, which help to reduce the risk of chronic diseases such as arthritis, diabetes, and cancer. They also help to improve immune function, which can be particularly beneficial for athletes and individuals with weakened immune systems.

Nitric oxide supplements can be a valuable tool for improving overall health and fitness. However, it’s essential to choose a high-quality supplement from a reputable brand and to talk to your healthcare provider before starting any new supplement regimen.

Also Read: Best Blood Sugar Supplements

Affiliate Disclosure:

The links contained in this product review may result in a small commission if you opt to purchase the product recommended at no additional cost to you. This goes towards supporting our research and editorial team. Please know we only recommend high-quality products.

Disclaimer:

Please understand that any advice or guidelines revealed here are not even remotely substitutes for sound medical or financial advice from a licensed healthcare provider or certified financial advisor. Make sure to consult with a professional physician or financial consultant before making any purchasing decision if you use medications or have concerns following the review details shared above. Individual results may vary and are not guaranteed as the statements regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration or Health Canada. The efficacy of these products has not been confirmed by FDA, or Health Canada approved research. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease and do not provide any kind of get-rich money scheme. Reviewer is not responsible for pricing inaccuracies. Check product sales page for final prices.